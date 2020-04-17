Phase III Presentation III

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Phase III: Black Swan event Team 1
Part I: Pre-Black Swan Event ● 1799: State Legislature gave the Manhattan Company the exclusive right to supply water to N...
Part I: Pre-Black Swan Event Scene Breaking News coming to us from New York City. The Mayor of New York held a press confe...
Part II: During Black Swan Event National Intelligence Council Report: ● Global growth in water demand for all uses is als...
805-825 Atlantic Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238 Classification Codes 1-5 listed in the "Registry of Inactive Hazardous Waste Di...
Contaminants detected in Nyc (EWG)
Plastic fibres found in Tap water around the world
Part III: Post-Black Swan Event
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/blog/2011/oct/31/six-natural-resources-population https://www.dni.gov...
  2. 2. Part I: Pre-Black Swan Event ● 1799: State Legislature gave the Manhattan Company the exclusive right to supply water to New York City. The company did not outsource its water and focused on starting Chase Manhattan bank instead, creating unsafe drinking water. ● 1832: Contaminated water contributed to disease that killed 3,500 people. ● Today, water comes from reservoirs that flow to NYC through aqueducts that flow by force of gravity. Chlorine and fluoride is added to the water to kill bacteria and help prevent tooth decay. ● The Croton system: reservoirs are located in Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess Counties= 12 reservoirs and 3 controlled lakes. ● 40% of NYC’s water comes from The Catskill watershed ● 50% of NYC’s water needs is fulfilled by The Delaware system https://www1.nyc.gov/site/dep/water/history-of-new-york-citys-drinking-water.page
  3. 3. Part I: Pre-Black Swan Event Scene Breaking News coming to us from New York City. The Mayor of New York held a press conference this morning in which he detailed how the remaining water in the Catskill/Delaware Watersheds and Croton Watershed would be distributed to the boroughs of the city. Global growth in water demand for all uses has steadily increased by 50 percent in the past several decades and has left the city scrambling for freshwater resources. Unfortunately, judgment day has come for New York City as it is set to run out of basic resources within the next few years. In other news, an international council is set to convene in Switzerland tomorrow to discuss the plan to send a team of astronauts to Mars in search of freshwater resources. A previously sent probe detected living microorganisms on the planet in 2035 and now scientists at NASA confirm there is enough evidence to conclude that there is in fact water on Mars beneath the surface.
  4. 4. Part II: During Black Swan Event National Intelligence Council Report: ● Global growth in water demand for all uses is also set to increase by 50 percent between today and 2050 compared with current consumption. ● Freshwater only makes 2.5% of the total volume of the world's water ● The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations is predicting that by 2025, 1.8 billion people will be living in countries or regions with absolute water scarcity
  5. 5. 805-825 Atlantic Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238 Classification Codes 1-5 listed in the "Registry of Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Sites," or "Registry." Classification Code: 1 a. contamination constitutes a significant threat to public health and the environment; and b. the significant threat to public health and the environment is causing, or presents an imminent danger of causing, either irreversible or irreparable damage to the environment.
  6. 6. Contaminants detected in Nyc (EWG)
  7. 7. Plastic fibres found in Tap water around the world
  9. 9. Part III: Post-Black Swan Event
