Benefits &amp; perks
Why does motivation matter in business? In short, people's behaviour is determined by what motivates them. The performance of employees is a product of both their abilities (e.g. skills & experience) and motivation. A talented employee who feels de-motivated is unlikely to perform well at work, whereas a motivated employee can often deliver far more than is expected from them!
Benefits of a well-motivated workforce
A well-motivated workforce can provide several advantages:
● Better productivity (amount produced per employee). This can lead to lower unit costs of production and so enable a firm to sell its product at a lower price
● Lower levels of absenteeism as the employees are content with their working lives
● Lower levels of staff turnover (the number of employees leaving the business). This can lead to lower training and
recruitment costs
● Improved industrial relations with trade unions
● Contented workers give the firm a good reputation as an employer so making it easier to recruit the best workers
● Motivated employees are likely to improve product quality or the customer service associated with a product

  Benefits & Perks Sanjay Samuel
  Benefits or Perks at Different Product Companies
  3. 3. Intro Why does motivation matter in business? In short, people's behaviour is determined by what motivates them. The performance of employees is a product of both their abilities (e.g. skills & experience) and motivation. A talented employee who feels de-motivated is unlikely to perform well at work, whereas a motivated employee can often deliver far more than is expected from them! Benefits of a well-motivated workforce A well-motivated workforce can provide several advantages: ● Better productivity (amount produced per employee). This can lead to lower unit costs of production and so enable a firm to sell its product at a lower price ● Lower levels of absenteeism as the employees are content with their working lives ● Lower levels of staff turnover (the number of employees leaving the business). This can lead to lower training and recruitment costs ● Improved industrial relations with trade unions ● Contented workers give the firm a good reputation as an employer so making it easier to recruit the best workers ● Motivated employees are likely to improve product quality or the customer service associated with a product
  4. 4. S No Employee Benefits 1 Health Insurance 2 Health Savings Account 3 401(k) Plan 4 Accidental Death & Dismemberment Insurance 5 Life Insurance 6 Short and Long Term Disability Insurance 7 Stock Purchase Plan 8 Employee Assistance Program 9 Support Network 10 Adoption Assistance 11 Parental Leave 12 Employee Discount 13 Paid Time Off 14 Tuition Assistance 15 Sodexo 16 Phone and Internet Amazon Click on the Logo to know more details
  5. 5. Google Benefits S No Employee Benefits 1 Dental Insurance 2 Vision Insurance 3 Health Insurance 4 Life Insurance 5 Gym Membership / Reimbursement 6 PTO / Vacation Policy 7 401K / Retirement Plan 8 Performance Bonus 9 Employee Stock Purchase Plan 10 Paid Holidays 11 Maternity / Paternity Leave 12 Free Food 13 Pet-Friendly 14 Other Click on the Logo to know more details
  6. 6. Microsoft S No Employee Benefits 1 Tuition Assistance 2 Healthcare Program 3 Employee Assistance Program 4 Fitness Program 5 Company Lease Accommodation 6 Worldwide Emergency Assistance Program 7 Employee Stock Purchase Program 8 Child Care Benefits 9 Vehicle Lease 10 Night Time Allowance 11 Dental Insurance 12 Vision Insurance 13 Health Insurance 14 PTO / Vacation Policy 15 Paid Holidays 16 Maternity / Paternity Leave 17 401K / Retirement Plan 18 Performance Bonus Click on the Logo to know more details
  7. 7. Apple S No Employee Benefits 1 Employee Discounts 2 Maternity Leave 3 Commuting Benefits 4 Subsidized Eateries 5 Free Snacks 6 Donation-Matching Program 7 Gym Credit 8 Tuition Reimbursement 9 Paid Time Off 10 Work From Home 11 Company events 12 Stock Purchase Program 13 Job Training Click on the Logo to know more details
  8. 8. Salesforce S No Employee Benefits 1 Health 2 Grand Rounds, Your Personal Healthcare Assistant 3 Medical Plans Overview 4 HDHP Premium and Standard Plans 5 Prescription Drug Coverage 6 Dental 7 Vision 8 Wellbeing 9 See How Others Decide 10 Financial 11 Income Protection and Group Life Insurance 12 401(k) Savings 13 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP) 14 Health Savings Account 15 Flexible Spending Accounts 16 Work/Life 17 Time Off and Leaves 18 Employee Assistance Program 19 Perks 20 Caring for your Ohana Click on the Logo to know more details
  9. 9. Uber S No Employee Benefits 1 Health Insurance 2 Dental Insurance 3 Gym Membership 4 Life Insurance 5 401(k) Plan 6 Military Leave 7 Maternity & Paternity Leave 8 Fertility Assistance 9 Family Medical Leave 10 Professional Development Plan 11 Reduced or Flexible Hours 12 Tuition Assistance 13 Vacation & Paid Time Off 14 Mobile Phone Discounts 15 Employee Discount 16 Free Lunch or Snacks Click on the Logo to know more details
  10. 10. Servicenow S No Employee Benefits 1 Health Insurance & Wellness Benefits 2 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) 3 Disability Insurance 4 Dental Benefits 5 Vision Benefits 6 Health Insurance Benefits 7 Life Insurance 8 Onsite Gym 9 Retirement & Stock Options Benefits 10 401(K) 11 Company Equity 12 Employee Stock Purchase Plan 13 Performance Bonus 14 Match charitable contributions 15 Child Care & Parental Leave Benefits 16 Generous Parental Leave 17 Remote Work Program 18 Adoption Assistance 19 Vacation & Time Off Benefits 20 Unlimited Vacation Policy 21 Paid Holidays 22 Paid Volunteer Time 23 Perks & Discounts 24 Free Daily Meals 25 Commuter Benefits Click on the Logo to know more details
  11. 11. facebook S No Employee Benefits 1 Health Insurance 2 Wellness Programs 3 Parental Leave 4 Baby Cash 5 Adoption Assistance 6 Life Insurance 7 401(k) Plan 8 Free Meals 9 On-site Laundry 10 Relocation Package 11 Vacation Days 12 Job Training 13 Work From Home 14 Gym Membership 15 On-site Shuttle 16 Company Social Events Click on the Logo to know more details
  12. 12. LinkedIn S No Employee Benefits 1 Dental Insurance 2 Vision Insurance 3 Health Insurance 4 Life Insurance 5 Gym Membership / Reimbursement 6 PTO / Vacation Policy 7 401K / Retirement Plan 8 Performance Bonus 9 Employee Stock Purchase Plan 10 Paid Holidays 11 Maternity / Paternity Leave 12 Free Food Click on the Logo to know more details
  13. 13. Atlassian S No Employee Benefits 1 Dental Insurance 2 Vision Insurance 3 Health Insurance 4 Life Insurance 5 Gym Membership / Reimbursement 6 PTO / Vacation Policy 7 401K / Retirement Plan 8 Performance Bonus 9 Employee Stock Purchase Plan 10 Paid Holidays 11 Maternity / Paternity Leave 12 Free Food 13 Pet friendly Click on the Logo to know more details
  16. 16. Studies And Findings
  17. 17. “A strong benefits and perks package is crucial for keeping your best people around — and recruiting more top talent to join your team” - RobertHalf Business
  18. 18. Before Perks or Benefits. What makes employee happy at work
  19. 19. Unhappy employees will leave to find Happiness
  20. 20. References ● Comparably ● Roberthalf ● Harvardbusinessreview ● Microsoft ● Saplabs ● intuit ● Futurefuel ● Youtube ● Google
  21. 21. Thanks! Reach out to me: iamsanjaysamuel@gmail.com

