Twitteet top 200 journalists india report dec 2020

The idea of Top 200 journalists came from many journalists, who asked us to release a data driven ranking mechanism on twitter.We track over 1000 journalists on daily basis. We have been reporting the top 10 engaging individuals in multiple categories.We have collated data for December 2020, and run multiple analytics for the journalist community and entire ecosystem related to media and journalists to showcase this Top 200 Journalists report, we hope you enjoy it.

  1. 1. TOP 200 JOURNALISTS IN INDIA ON TWITTER FOR DEC 2020 TWITTEET.COM SANDEEP AMAR RAJ SHARMA WWW.TWITTEET.COM
  2. 2. Introduction Top 200 journalists in India as per twitter engagement Journalists love Twitter! The time spent for journalists community is massive. In India, its no exception, Twitter has become the battleground for political discourse. Journalists are engaging on Twitter on a regular basis and as per some reports, spending over 2 hours every day on Twitter in India. We track over 1000 journalists on daily basis. We have been reporting the top 10 engaging individuals in multiple categories. Journalists being a special category, We were constantly getting requests to report Top 100 or 200 journalists on the basis on their engagement. We have collated data for December 2020, and run multiple analytics for the journalist community and entire ecosystem related to media and journalists to showcase this Top 200 Journalists report, we hope you enjoy it. Our methodology is available on the website, www.twitteet.com, for any clarification on data please check the methodology. For any feedback, please write to us at contact@twitteet.com WWW.TWITTEET.COM PAGE 1
  3. 3. THE TOP 3 JOURNALISTS DEEPAK CHAURASIA 2190314 ENGAGEMENTS SUSHANT SINHA 1192398 ENGAGEMENTS RAJAT SHARMA 994179 ENGAGEMENTS MCDOWELL DIGITAL MEDIA PAGE 2
  4. 4. TOP 10 JOURNALISTS IN DEC 2020 01 DEEPAK CHAURASIA WWW.TWITTEET.COM PAGE 3 02 SUSHANT SINHA 03 RAJAT SHARMA 04 SAKSHI JOSHI 05 PUNYA PRASUN BAJPAI 06 SHEFALI VAIDYA 07 RANA AYYUB 08 SREEDHAR PILLAI 09 RUBIKA LIYAQUAT 10 PRASHANT KANOJIA Deepak Chaurasia of NewsNation TV tops with a phenomenal 21 lakh (2.1 million) engagements. Sushant Sinha is at #2 with 12 lakh engagements. Editor-in-chief of India TV Rajat Sharma with nearly 10 lakh engagement is at #3; Independent journalist Sakshi Joshi is at #4 with 6.4 lakh engagements and Punya Prasun Bajpai at #5 with 62 lakh engagements. Independent journalist and columnist Shefali Vaidya is ranked 6th with 5.93 lakh engagements; Rana Ayyub is 7th with 5.24 lakh engagements; Chennai based entertainment industry tracker, columnist & writer, Sreedhar Pillai is next at 4.4 lakh engagements; ABP News’s Rubika Liyaquat is 9th with 4.12 lakh engagements and Prashant Kanojia is 10th with 4.10 lakh engagements.
  5. 5. TOP 200 LIST (1-25) WWW.TWITTEET.COM PAGE 4
  6. 6. TOP 200 LIST (26-50) WWW.TWITTEET.COM PAGE 5
  7. 7. TOP 200 LIST (51-75) WWW.TWITTEET.COM PAGE 6
  8. 8. TOP 200 LIST (76-100) WWW.TWITTEET.COM PAGE 7
  9. 9. TOP 200 LIST (101-125) WWW.TWITTEET.COM PAGE 8
  10. 10. TOP 200 LIST (126-150) WWW.TWITTEET.COM PAGE 9
  11. 11. TOP 200 LIST (151-175) WWW.TWITTEET.COM PAGE 10
  12. 12. TOP 200 LIST (176-200) WWW.TWITTEET.COM PAGE 11
  13. 13. TOP 10 JOURNALISTS WHO PUNCH ABOVE THEIR WEIGHT 01 PRASHANT KUMAR WWW.TWITTEET.COM PAGE 12 02 DEEPAK CHAURASIA 03 UMASHANKAR SINGH 04 SUSHANT SINHA 05 SWATI GOEL SHARMA 06 AKHILESH SHARMA 07 ARVIND GUNASEKAR 08 ADITYA MENON 09 SAMIR ABBAS 10 PRASHANT KANOJIA Journalists with higher number of followers will obviously get higher engagement. One way of looking at the data is to note, a higher engagement on a lower base. So we took a minimum base of 100,000 engagements, and ranked journalists on engagement ratio (Engagement/Followers) TOP 10 AS PER ENGAGEMENT RATIO The top 10 as per the Engagement Ratio are: 1. Prashant Kumar with an engagement ratio of 3.78; 2. Deepak Chaurasia – 2.88; 3. NDTV India’s Umashankar Singh 2.18; 4. Sushant Sinha – 1.95; 5. Swarajya Magazine’s Swati Goel Sharma 1.83; 6. NDTV India’s Akhilesh Sharma 1.79; 7. Arvind Gunasekar 1.52; 8. Aditya Menon 1.50; 9. TV9 Bharatvarsh’s Samir Abbas – 1.49; 10 Prashant Kanojia & Sakshi Joshi 1.48 each.
  14. 14. TOP 25 LIST ON ENGAGEMENT RATIO WWW.TWITTEET.COM PAGE 13
  15. 15. POOR ENGAGEMENT DESPITE HIGH NUMBER OF FOLLOWERS WWW.TWITTEET.COM PAGE 14 We have noted, on the basis on engagement ratio - some of the journalist with very high followers have some very poor engagement. Either they are busy and not tweeting much or they are not able to engage their followers and other users on twitter. LOWEST ENGAGEMENT RATIO JOURNALISTS
  16. 16. Our Report Goal We have brought out this report to help journalists understand twitter engagement better, and get a cumulative monthly data on their engagement. We hope you enjoy the report, and we will soon come back with more such analytics! Thanks! thank you for reading! for any feedback write to contact@twitteet.com visit www.twitteet.com for daily engagement data and rankings WWW.TWITTEET.COM PAGE  15

