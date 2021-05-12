Successfully reported this slideshow.
Publishers Digital Lab Profile

Publishers Digital Lab Profile, www.publishersdigitallab.com

Publishers Digital Lab Profile

  1. 1. D IG I T A L R E A D Y Publishers Digital Lab Science of Success www.publishersdigitallab.com
  2. 2. Publishers Digital Lab is an initiative to help websites and apps get better at their core functions, skills, efficiency, and effectiveness. It will help digital units win over competition, and deliver desired results in all key areas, using scientific methodology. Publishers Digital Lab is a vision of Sandeep Amar, who is a senior leader in the digital publisher space. He has led multiple publishers to leadership positions in comScore and created multi-fold growth in revenues. He has been a pioneer in AI/ML in the Indian digital publishing space. He was the CEO of Indian He has got over 120 million new users for various publishers and over $50 million of new revenues. He took ZEEL Digital to black with 5x revenue growth in 3 years. He took Indian Express Digital to 20% Net Profit with 3x revenue growth. His team includes the digital Industry's top professionals to serve the clients in the best possible manner. He is an MBA from FMS, Delhi and a six sigma black belt. Publishers Digital Lab D I G I T A L R E A D Y Sandeep Amar Digital Industry leader
  3. 3. What We Do D I G I T A L R E A D Y AUDIENCEGROWTH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS PROGRAMMATICAD TECH
  4. 4. Our Service Philosophy - Pay for Performance D I G I T A L R E A D Y AUDIENCEGROWTH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS PROGRAMMATICADTECH Take the best traffic month out of last six months, and pay for growth over that traffic base. Get the technology for free, and pay for growth on mutually agreed metrics. The best global delivered at a performance metric. Using the best header bidding tech and creative bidding strategy, pay for incremental growth in programmatic revenue.
  5. 5. C O C I N A Key Clients NEWS Times Now Jagran India Today Aajtak ABP Group The Hindu ENTERTAINMENT Pinkvilla Spotboye Zoom Panipuri EDUCATION Jagranjosh Careers360 Adda247 Pagalguy aglasem FINANCE Mintgenie (Livemint) tomorrowmakers ET Now HEALTH AND LIFESTYLE askmen Curlytales onlymyhealth herzindagi hauterrfly TECH/SPORTS /OTHERS ESPN Mashable IGN OTTPLAY (HT MEDIA) Slurrp (HT MEDIA)
  6. 6. Case Studies D I G I T A L R E A D Y Times Now - https://publishersdigitallab.com/case-study- times-now.html India Today - https://publishersdigitallab.com/case-study- india-today.html Pinkvilla - https://publishersdigitallab.com/case-study- pinkvilla-ag.html Aajtak - https://publishersdigitallab.com/case-study- aajtak.html Contact us: raj@inaaj.org, sandeep@inaaj.org

