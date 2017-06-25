neonatal hypoglycemia

 Usual rate of glucose utilization is 4-8 mg per kg/min.  Glucose regulatory mechanism is sluggish at birth  When gluco...
 Hypoglycemia in the first few days after birth is defined as “blood glucose levels below 40 mg/dl.”  In preterm infants...
 Insulin and glucagon hormones control the blood glucose level.  Blood glucose level increases → rate of insulin secreti...
 Blood glucose level falls → glucagon level increases → it promotes conversion of glycogen in liver back into glucose (gl...
 Hypothalamus stimulate epinephrine secretion from adrenal, causing further glucose release from liver.  After prolong h...
Hypoglycemia Insulin ↑ Glucagon ↑ Epinephri ne ↑ Growth Hormo ne ↑ Cortisol ↑ Protein breakdow n ↑ Insulin sensitivi ty ↓ ...
Decreased substrate availability •Intrauterine growth retardation •Inborn errors (fructose intolerance) •Prolonged fasting...
 Infant of diabetic mother  Erythroblast sis fetalis  High umbilical arterial catheter  Islet cell hyperplasia  Excha...
 Cold stress  Sepsis  Increase work of breathing  Prenatal asphyxia
 Pan-hypopituitarism  Adrenal insufficiency  Hypo thyroidism
 Polycythemia  CNS abnormalities  Congenital heart diseases
 Cyanosis  Breathing problems  Hypotonia  Grunting  Listlessness  Irritability or lethargy  Restlessness  Altered ...
 Specimen for measurement of glucose should be obtained from heel stick, venipuncture , or from and indwelling catheter t...
 Infants at risk for hypoglycemia should be screened by measuring blood sugar by glucometer at ages 1, 2, 4, 6, 9 and 12t...
 Glucometer reading > 40 mg/dl and infant is feeding normally: Follow usual nursery protocol  Glucometer reading 20-40 m...
 Glucometer reading : a) < 20 mg/dl b) < 40 mg/dl and NPO or preterm c) < 40 mg/dl after feeding d) < 40 mg/dl and sympto...
 If infant of diabetic mother begin D10W at 8-10 mg/kg/min  Repeat blood glucose in 20 min and pursue treatment until bl...
 Increase rate of glucose infusion stepwise in 2mg/kg/min increments upto 12-15 mg/kg/min glucose.
 If hypoglycemia is not controlled with dextrose infusion then further management include glucocorticoid,dizoxide,somatos...
 When blood glucose is stable for 12-24 hrs, begin decreasing iv infusion by 1-2 ml/hr if blood glucose remain >60 mg/dl
 Occipital lobe damage  Developmental delay  Heart failure
Neonatal hypoglycemia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Neonatal hypoglycemia

12 views

Published on

neonatal hypoglycemia

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Neonatal hypoglycemia

  1. 1.  Usual rate of glucose utilization is 4-8 mg per kg/min.  Glucose regulatory mechanism is sluggish at birth  When glucose demand is increase / when exogenous/ endogenous glucose supply is limited .  Prolonged hypoglycemia may result in long term neurologic damage.
  2. 2.  Hypoglycemia in the first few days after birth is defined as “blood glucose levels below 40 mg/dl.”  In preterm infants, repeated blood glucose level below 50 mg / dl maybe associated with neurodevelopment delay.
  3. 3.  Insulin and glucagon hormones control the blood glucose level.  Blood glucose level increases → rate of insulin secretion increases → stimulates liver to store glucose as glycogen → when liver and muscle cells are saturated with glycogen additional glucose is stored as fat.
  4. 4.  Blood glucose level falls → glucagon level increases → it promotes conversion of glycogen in liver back into glucose (glycogenolysis) → this glucose released in blood.  During starvation liver maintain glucose level by gluconeogenesis i.e formation of glucose from amino acids and fat.
  5. 5.  Hypothalamus stimulate epinephrine secretion from adrenal, causing further glucose release from liver.  After prolong hypoglycemia growth hormone and cortisol secreted that the decrease the rate of glucose utilization by body cells.
  6. 6. Hypoglycemia Insulin ↑ Glucagon ↑ Epinephri ne ↑ Growth Hormo ne ↑ Cortisol ↑ Protein breakdow n ↑ Insulin sensitivi ty ↓ Fat break down ↑ Hepatic glucose output ↑ Gluconeoge nesis ↑ Glucose utilizatio n ↓ Ketones ↑ Glucose ↑
  7. 7. Decreased substrate availability •Intrauterine growth retardation •Inborn errors (fructose intolerance) •Prolonged fasting without iv glucose •Glycogen storage disease •Prematurity
  8. 8.  Infant of diabetic mother  Erythroblast sis fetalis  High umbilical arterial catheter  Islet cell hyperplasia  Exchange transfusion  Maternal beta mimetic tocolytic agents  Abrupt cessation of iv glucose  Beckwith-wiedemann syndrome
  9. 9.  Cold stress  Sepsis  Increase work of breathing  Prenatal asphyxia
  10. 10.  Pan-hypopituitarism  Adrenal insufficiency  Hypo thyroidism
  11. 11.  Polycythemia  CNS abnormalities  Congenital heart diseases
  12. 12.  Cyanosis  Breathing problems  Hypotonia  Grunting  Listlessness  Irritability or lethargy  Restlessness  Altered sensorium  Twitching and trenmors  seizures
  13. 13.  Specimen for measurement of glucose should be obtained from heel stick, venipuncture , or from and indwelling catheter that does not have glucose infusing in it
  14. 14.  Infants at risk for hypoglycemia should be screened by measuring blood sugar by glucometer at ages 1, 2, 4, 6, 9 and 12th. Less frequent measurement are appropriate if blood glucose is stable.  Continue surveillance and more frequent measurement may be needed until blood glucose is stable > 14mg/ dl or > 50 mg/ dl in very preterm infants
  15. 15.  Glucometer reading > 40 mg/dl and infant is feeding normally: Follow usual nursery protocol  Glucometer reading 20-40 mg/dl, infant is term and is able to feed:  Draw blood for stat blood glucose measurement  Feed 5 ml/kg of 5%/ dextrose  Repeat blood glucose 20 min after feeding
  16. 16.  Glucometer reading : a) < 20 mg/dl b) < 40 mg/dl and NPO or preterm c) < 40 mg/dl after feeding d) < 40 mg/dl and symptomatic  Draw blood for stat glucose measurement  Give iv bolus of 2-3 ml/kg of D10W  Begin continuous infusion of D10W at 4-6 mg/kg per min
  17. 17.  If infant of diabetic mother begin D10W at 8-10 mg/kg/min  Repeat blood glucose in 20 min and pursue treatment until blood sugar < 40 mg/dl
  18. 18.  Increase rate of glucose infusion stepwise in 2mg/kg/min increments upto 12-15 mg/kg/min glucose.
  19. 19.  If hypoglycemia is not controlled with dextrose infusion then further management include glucocorticoid,dizoxide,somatostatin or pancreactectomy.
  20. 20.  When blood glucose is stable for 12-24 hrs, begin decreasing iv infusion by 1-2 ml/hr if blood glucose remain >60 mg/dl
  21. 21.  Occipital lobe damage  Developmental delay  Heart failure

×