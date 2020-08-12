Atmosphere 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
OPEN COURSE:ESSENTIALS OF CHEMISTRY (CH 1551.1) MODULE 6: ENVIRONMENTAL CHEMISTRY
ENVIRONMENTAL CHEMISTRY: TOPICS TO BE COVERED • Air Pollution: Types, Source And Influence. • Acid Rain, Green House Effec...
INTRODUCTION In Greek, (atmos sphaira)‘atmos’ means gas and ‘sphaira’ means sphere In general, atmosphere refers to gases ...
Earth’s Atmosphere • Gases in layers covering the earth’s surface. • They are held as a result of gravitational attraction.
Atmosphere and life..  Life is possible only with atmosphere, with appropriate composition of gases.  Thus an atmosphere...
Atmosphere and life.. Atmosphere plays an important role in maintaining life-  By absorbing harmful radiations (e.g. UV r...
Earth’s Atmosphere Earth is surrounded by mixture of gases (often referred to as ‘air’ from Greek word for ‘mixing’) with...
Composition of Earth’s atmosphere
The massive atmosphere of earth varies in thickness with altitude.(generally decreases)  However the temperature profile...
Different Layers...
Troposphere:  Begins from the surface – extends upto 9-10 Kms at the poles and 10-15 Kms at the equator  The boundary be...
Troposphere contd...  The upper limit of troposphere may vary by a Km or more, depending on- temperature, nature of terre...
 ~ 75% of the mass of the atmosphere is associated with the troposphere.  The global energy flow makes troposphere a Tur...
 In the standard atmosphere model, the average temperature at the sea level is 150C (59° F). Typically, the temperature ...
 The rate at which the temperature changes (usually fall in temperature) with altitude is called the "lapse rate".  Math...
Temperature profile of troposphere
Stratosphere  The second layer of Earth’s atmosphere.  It begins at 10-15 Km from the earth’s surface and extends up to ...
Stratosphere contd... • In contrast to troposphere, it has a negative temperature lapse rate. i.e. It has warmer layers at...
• The temperature of the stratosphere increases with altitude and ranges from -57oC to -3oC. • This layer of atmosphere co...
OZONE • Ozone is a molecule made up of three oxygen atoms, with molecular formula O3 • It is formed by the photolysis of O...
UV Radiation UV ranges from 100-400 nm • UV A: 400-315 nm • UV B: 315- 280 nm • UV C: 280-100 nm
UV Radiation UV ranges from 100-400 nm • UV A: 400-315 nm (significantly less harmful to DNA, although there are reports o...
• Thus the most harmful UV to all living things are completely absorbed and screened out by the molecular oxygen and the o...
• The ozone layer was discovered by the French physicists Charles Fabry and Henri Buisson.(in 1913 ) • Gordon Miller Bourn...
Ozone molecules are capable of absorbing UV light between 200 and 310 nm. Upon absorption of the UV radiation, Ozone is sp...
• Now, this Oxygen atom recombine with Ozone (O3) to give O2 O3 + O → 2O2 • Thus, the overall ozone in the stratosphere is...
