Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Lesson 7 for August 15, 2020
What does the Bible say about itself? Its qualities Its creating power What can we do with it? Making the most of its bene...
“Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.” (Psalm 119:105 NIV) The Bible is compared to various symbols that s...
“For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spi...
“All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instructio...
“And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19) There are mor...
“The Scriptures are to be received as God’s word to us, not written merely, but spoken […] So with all the promises of God...
“The Lord God has given Me the tongue of the learned, that I should know how to speak a word in season to him who is weary...
“The education to be secured by searching the Scriptures is an experimental knowledge of the plan of salvation. Such an ed...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

THE SABBATH SCHOOL - 3st QUARTER 2020 - LESSON 7.

57 views

Published on

SHARING THE WORD

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

THE SABBATH SCHOOL - 3st QUARTER 2020 - LESSON 7.

  1. 1. Lesson 7 for August 15, 2020
  2. 2. What does the Bible say about itself? Its qualities Its creating power What can we do with it? Making the most of its benefits Believing in its promises Sharing it Jesus said: “[The Scriptures] testify of Me.” (John 5:39) Jesus is the main theme throughout the Bible. That’s why it is so powerful. God has shown Himself to humanity through different means, and the Bible is the most characteristic. It is not a book to be just read, but to be “eaten” (Ezekiel 3:3). We must let the Scriptures fill our minds, transform us, and gives us power to share its main theme with others; that is, the love and character of Jesus.
  3. 3. “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.” (Psalm 119:105 NIV) The Bible is compared to various symbols that show its qualities. The dark minds are lighted up Light It consumes the slag of our sin Fire It breaks our tough hearts Hammer It plants life in us that brings fruit for the Kingdom of God Seed It satisfies the hunger of our soul and nourishes our spirit Bread When we study the Word, our lives are transformed by His goodness, charmed by His love, amazed at His grace, and satisfied in His presence. Psalm 119:105 Jeremiah 23:29 Jeremiah 23:29 Luke 8:11 Matthew 4:4
  4. 4. “For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.” (Hebrews 4:12 NIV) In the beginning, God “spoke, and it was done; He commanded, and it stood fast.” (Psalm 33:9) The same power of God’s creating Word is found in His written Word, the Bible. The same Spirit that worked in Creation inspired the Scriptures. The Holy Spirit can make a new creation from us. We just need to let Him work in our lives as we read the Bible. The Holy Spirit will also change other people’s lives when we help them to understand the Scriptures.
  5. 5. “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.” (2 Timothy 3:16) The Bible is full of benefits for our lives. Let’s check some of them. 2 Peter 1:4. It makes us partakers of the divine nature James 1:21. It saves our souls Acts 20:32. It gives us an inheritance among the sanctified 2 Timothy 3:15, 17. It makes us wise, perfect, and ready for every good work 2 Timothy 3:16. Doctrine. It reveals the truth and points falsehood out Reproof. It exposes our sins Correction. It changes our mistakes Instruction. It reveals Christ’s righteousness
  6. 6. “And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19) There are more than 3,000 promises in the Bible. God’s has committed to fulfill each one of them in our lives, and He encourages us to claim them. They confirm that God cares for our physical and spiritual needs. They day we’ll meet Him face to face, we will state: “Not one word has failed of all the good promises he gave.” (1K. 8:56 NIV) However, His promises are not unconditional. The lack of faith may annul them (Hebrews 4:2). Isaiah 33:16 Luke 12:27-28 Isaiah 43:2 Psalm 91:11 Psalm 4:8 Isaías 40:31 The blessings of God’s promises become ours when we proclaim them by faith and believe they’re true because Christ is always faithful.
  7. 7. “The Scriptures are to be received as God’s word to us, not written merely, but spoken […] So with all the promises of God’s word. In them He is speaking to us individually, speaking as directly as if we could listen to His voice. It is in these promises that Christ communicates to us His grace and power. They are leaves from that tree which is ‘for the healing of the nations.’ Revelation 22:2. Received, assimilated, they are to be the strength of the character, the inspiration and sustenance of the life.” E.G.W. (The Ministry of Healing, cp. 7, p. 122)
  8. 8. “The Lord God has given Me the tongue of the learned, that I should know how to speak a word in season to him who is weary. He awakens Me morning by morning, He awakens My ear to hear as the learned.” (Isaiah 50:4) God “awakens” our ears and gives us wisdom when we study the Bible in a daily basis. He also gives us “tongue of the learned” so we can share the good news with others. The Word of God cannot be locked up in our hearts. The joy of salvation moves us to make the most of every chance to share its message with those that don’t know about it. Paul commanded us the following: “Preach the word; be prepared in season and out of season; correct, rebuke and encourage— with great patience and careful instruction.” (2Tim. 4:2 NIV)
  9. 9. “The education to be secured by searching the Scriptures is an experimental knowledge of the plan of salvation. Such an education will restore the image of God in the soul. It will strengthen and fortify the mind against temptation, and fit the learner to become a co- worker with Christ in His mission of mercy to the world. It will make him a member of the heavenly family; and prepare him to share the inheritance of the saints in light.” E.G.W. (Christ’s Object Lessons, cp. 2, p. 42)

×