Children's Behavioral Problems Due to The Use of smartphone.

Jan. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Children's Behavioral Problems Due to The Use of smartphone.

Jan. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Health & Medicine

Children's Behavioral Problems Due to The Use of smartphone 📲

Children's Behavioral Problems Due to The Use of smartphone 📲

Health & Medicine
Children's Behavioral Problems Due to The Use of smartphone.

  1. 1. A research project submitted by: Rasha Talip Kareem Supervised by: Dr. Ghoson Jomaa Allawi Children's Behavioral Problems Due to The Use of Smart phones from The Parents' Point of View To The Council of The Nursing College, University of Thi-Qar, As A Partial Fulfillment of Science in Nursing
  2. 2. Introduction • Childhood passes through different stages, in which the child needs to satisfy his basic needs, be they physical, psychological, mental or social. This is a natural result of his growth, and basic necessities in his life, in order for him to achieve a growth free of diseases, problems, and setbacks, and this childhood stage is a basic pillar of an individual's future life, as in it the features of his personality are determined through what he acquires in terms of skills, experiences, and values. • Smart devices are all of the everyday objects made intelligent with advanced compute, including AI and machine learning, and networked to form the internet of things (IoT).
  3. 3. Importance of the study Since smart devices are new, the researchers hope that this study will open the door wide for scholars and researchers, to delve more into the midst of the dangers of these devices on humans in all their life stages. Also, this study will benefit and benefit the children and their caregivers, after publishing the results of the study and introducing the family and society to the most important problems that appear in children as a result of using these devices, and working to reduce these risks and tame them from children, so the importance of the study is second to the importance of the study sample of our children.
  4. 4. objectives of the problem • Identify the children's behavioral problems caused by using smart devices from the Parents' Point of View In light of a bunch of variables. • Identify the effect of each of the variables (gender, age, using hours) in the emergence of these problems.
  5. 5. methodology • The present research utilized a nonexperimental cross-sectional survey design conduct in al-rifa'i , al-shatra , Al-nasser and al-nasiryia in various places like hospitals, schools, and families in their homes in Thi- Qar from the period March 14th to May 6th . • The present study utilized a purposeful criterion-based sampling method is "Non probability" of (100) male and female parents' participant were included the study sample. • The Study sample meet the inclusion criteria this means are subject chosen according to specific criteria: • A- parents in al-rifa'i , al-shatra , Al-nasser and al-nasiryia • B- The age of all children between (1-12) yo.
  6. 6. DATA ANALYSE Gender of the child Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Percent Valid Male 58 58% 58% 42% female 42 42% 42% 100% Total 100 100% 100%
  7. 7. • My current study agrees with the study that conducted in al-malk Abd al- aziz university that explain the existence of significant problems in the social and psychological dimension according to the gender in favor of males(58%), since Males are more inclined to social withdrawal and rejection More independent than females(42%), and more rebellious for instructions and directions, more aggressive, active and less attentive, while we find that females are more careful, diligent, and cooperative at this age. Also, the nature of parents in societies calm down Arabic gives more freedom for males than for females to own and dispose of smart phones.
  8. 8. Age Of Th Child Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Percent Valid 1-3 22 22% 22% 22% 4-5 24 24% 24% 46% 6-12 54 54% 54% 100% Total 100 100% 100% Regarding to age we note that the statistically significant differences were in favor of the age group (6-12 years) and in all dimensions(54%) social, psychological, and educational This indicates that this age stage, which lies between Childhood and adolescence is a critical stage, in which the child tends to search and adventure to discover the world of adults and trying to imitate them, as they are more inclined to enhance their position in recreational activities, and to act according to The family, the community, and the relentless pursuit of independence, and this goal leads them to possess such Devices, getting caught up in them, and competing in uncovering their secrets; This takes up their time and energy.
  9. 9. By seeing using hours results we noted There are differences between those who use smart phones 1-2 hours (37%) and who use it 3-4 (38%) in favor of those who use it more than 5 hours (25%). This can be explained by the large time wasted in the use of smart phones, which is reflected Negatively affect the child’s social life, and the uniqueness of himself and his device, away from family and friends, and normal social interaction, and this lost time also affects the child’s follow-up of his duties school and academic requirements, and do not forget the negative impact on the child’s psyche, as the results showed studying.
  10. 10. CONCLUSION • parents of children in the nassyria are well aware of the negative effects caused on children's use of smartphones. • The use of smart phones has negative effects on children in the social, health and Behavioral from the mother's point of view. There is an effect of smart devices in weakening the child’s skills in communicating with others makes him shy, introverted and somewhat careless, and the smartphone is drawing a world, A hypothetical child away from his reality. The use of the phone causes the child to become lazy and lethargic. Smartphone use causes many diseases. Sitting for long periods on the phone affects brain functions. Its use causes a weakness in the child's memory, The child seeks to imitate what he sees on the phone screen, and becomes nervous when he leaves the phone. increases violent and cruel behaviors, rebellious and does not listen to instructions. The smartphone keeps the child away from his parents and siblings.
  11. 11. RECOMMENDATION • It is preferable to rationalize the child’s acquisition and use of smart phones (under direct supervision and continuous for the guardian), especially in the age group (4-12). • Strengthening the role of parents in educating children about the harm caused by smart phones. • Parents allocate a specific time to child using smartphones after he completing his educational and social requirements. • Providing sports, social and scientific activities from his time and reduce his use of these devices to occupy his free time.

