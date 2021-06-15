22. Hytbet e xhumasë dhe hatibët e sotshëm

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EDITORIALI Zejd HAZIRI Hytbet e xhumasë dhe hatibët e sotshëm ............................... 2 Mr.Abdulmelik‐Besfort MAXH...
A 2 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 Transmetohet nga sahabi Irbad ibën Sarijeh, radijAllahu anhu, i cili ka rrëfyer se...
fjalë kufri…. la ilahe il-lallah! Ndodh që të ketë edhe prej atyre që janë më politikanë sesa vetë politikanët apo më gaze...
F Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 4 PARATHËNIA Falënderimet dhe lavdërimet i takojnë vetëm All- ahut, i Cili është një...
5 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 që përfshin besimin, adhurimin, moralin dhe edukatën, por mbi të gjitha pastrimin dh...
Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 6 drejtë dhe të pastër në pajtueshmëri me metodologjinë e Muhamedit alejhissalatu vess...
7 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 PAR AT H Ë N A E “SUNENIT” KAPITULLI MBI PASIMIN E TRADITËS SË UDHËHEQËSVE TË DREJTË...
Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 8 "O i Dërguari i Allahut! Kjo është këshilla e atij që jep lamtumirën e fundit. Na po...
9 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 (devotshmëri) ndaj Allahut." Kjo është këshilla që e bën njeriun të lumtur e krenar,...
Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 10 manëve, kur dihet se i Dërguari sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem ka thënë: "Prijësit e...
11 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 SHTËPIA Shtëpia e muslimanit është ajo ku i vogli mëshirohet, rrethohet me përkujde...
Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 12 Në shtëpinë e muslimanit marrëdhëniet mes anëtarëve nuk ngrihen në bazë të përﬁtime...
13 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 anëtarëve lidhet me përﬁtime materiale të kësaj bote të shkurtër: nëse ka dobi, ësh...
Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 14 Vepra e mirë në tërë vitin: Qëllimi i kësaj ideje është të marrësh një zarf dhe të ...
15 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 7. Filloje këtë program që në natën e ditës që keni zgjedhur. 8. Planiﬁkoje mirë kë...
Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 16 e ndërruar këtë me dhikër, dëgjim Kur’ani apo të ndonjë ligjërate të dobishme etj. ...
P 17 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 18Përmend disa prej shenjave që i ndodhën Profetit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem ...
Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 18 guar (si Profet dhe i Dërguar).”[2] 20Cila është gjëja e parë që iu shpall të Dërgu...
19 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 shohim vetëm se ty po të ndjekin njerëzit më të ulët.” 27Si ﬁlloi thirrja haptazi? ...
Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 20 jri etj. 34Sa qëndruan këta në Abisini? Nuk qëndruan shumë gjatë, vetëm dy muaj (Sh...
21 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 I “Çelësat e fshehtësisë janë pesë dhe askush përveç Allahut nuk i di: përveç Allah...
Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 22 fatkeqësitë, ai e ruan dhe e ndihmon um- metin e tij dhe vetëm drejt tij ngrihen du...
23 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 me emrin e Tij, El-Kahir, e më pas e qartë- soi me emrin e Tij, El-Letif El-Gaﬁr.”[...
Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 24 Tekstet e Kur'anit argumentojnë se nuk u lehtësohet dënimi jobesimtarëve. Allahu i ...
25 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 uar. Imam Ahmedi thotë se ky hadith është munker,[4] ndërsa Neveviu thotë se është ...
Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 26 Së dyti: Nuk është vërtetuar që Thuve- jben e ka liruar Ebu Lehebi kur ka lindur Pe...
27 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 Tekstet e Kur'anit argumentojnë se nuk u lehtësohet dënimi jobesimtarëve. Allahu i ...
Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 28 dhe jetën për jetësimin e Sunnetit Pejgamberik dhe luftimin e bidateve dhe shirkut....
29 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 dhe Neveviu) janë prej besnikëve të moçëm e shumë të dobishëm në ummetin islam. E, ...
Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 30 lahun aq sa ka mundësi, kjo është ajo që Al- lahu e ka ngarkuar dhe ai kështu konsi...
31 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 Bojkoti që lavdërohet është ai që sjell fryte dhe jo ai që sjell prishje. Hoxha i I...
  1. 1. EDITORIALI Zejd HAZIRI Hytbet e xhumasë dhe hatibët e sotshëm ............................... 2 Mr.Abdulmelik‐Besfort MAXHUNI Gabimet më të përhapura te shqiptarët që janë në kundërsh‐ tim me besimin, adhurimin dhe moralin islam ........................ 4 Mr. Fidan XHELILI Parathënia e "Sunenit" të Ibën Maxhes ................................... 7 Unejs MURATI Shtëpia e besimtarit dhe shtëpia e zullumqarit ..................... 11 Halid ibën ABDURRAHMAN Programi i ditës ideale në jetën e muslimanit ....................... 14 Xhabir SHEME Të njohim të Dërguarin e Allahut Muhamedin sal‐lAllahu alejhi ve sel‐lem ..................................................................... 17 Dr. Muhammed ba Kerim Muhammed ba AbdAll‐llah Disa bindje të atyre që e tepruan në madhërimin e Profetit Muhamed sal‐lAllahu alejhi ve sel‐lem .................................. 21 Adem AVDIU Përgjigje të qarta ndaj dyshimeve me të cilat argumentohet lejimi i mevludit (II) ................................................................ 24 Zejd HAZIRI Koment i shkurtër i muhadithit të Medinës, Shejh Abdul‐ Muhsin el‐Abbad ................................................................... 27 Abdulmuhsin Hamd el‐Bedër Edhe një herë, butë o pasuesit e Sunnetit me pasuesit e Sunnetit! ................................................................................ 31 Ali Hasen el‐Halebi el‐Etheri Pastrim i shkrimeve apo i mendimeve? ................................. 36 Adem AVDIU Mjekra, simbol i “vehabizmit” apo reﬂektim i Traditës Profetike? ............................................................................... 39 Dr. Abdul Kerim ibën Muhamed el‐Lahim Trashëgimia në Islam (VI) ....................................................... 41 Mr. Selatin MEHANI Ngritja e çmimeve .................................................................. 43 PËRMBAJTJA Kryeredaktor: UnejsMURATI Zv. Kryeredaktor: Mr.FidanXHELILI Anëtarët e revistës: AdemAVDIU SabahudinSELIMI XheladinLEKA Bashkëpunëtorët: BaliSADIKU FehmiDALIPI LirimSADIKU NamikVEHAPI ShuajbREXHA Redaktor gjuhësor: ArianKOÇI Boton: Shtëpia botuese Atik Gjilan, Republika e Kosovës Tirazhi: 1000 Adresa: Rr. M. Idrizi p.n 60000 Gjilan Republika e Kosovës Tel: 044 988 400 E‐mail: delirjedheedukim@gmail.com Nr. i llog.: 1150‐138922‐0101‐09 ProCredit Bank of Kosovo Swift Code: MBKORS22 Gjilan, Republika e Kosovës NDIHMO REVISTËN
  2. 2. A 2 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 Transmetohet nga sahabi Irbad ibën Sarijeh, radijAllahu anhu, i cili ka rrëfyer se “i Dërguari i Allahut njëherë na këshilloi me një këshillë prej së cilës u drodhën zemrat dhe lotuan sytë” Ajo që shpeshherë bëhet pjesë e debatit mes musli- manëve është pyetja se çfarë përﬁtuam sot nga hytbeja e xhumasë. Por para kësaj është pyetja: Ku do ta falim sot xhumanë, te një hatib i cili ligjëron shkurt e shpejt apo diku ku së paku xhamia ka ambient të mirë, edhe pse hytbeja nuk është e mirë? Pyetjet e tilla të japin të kuptosh se për shkak se për- gatitja e hatibëve është shumë e dobët dhe e cekët nga ana akademike, kjo i bën muslimanët që t’u ikin ligjëratave boshe e të padobishme. Disa hatibë ﬂasin gjatë, por nuk japin asnjë mesazh; disa ia qëllojnë temës së hytbes, por oratoria e tyre është në nivel të ulët; disa prej hytbeve janë tërësisht pa kurrfarë përmbajtjeje dhe e shtyjnë muslimanin të largohet nga xhumaja bind- shëm e të thotë: “Po, hoxha foli për këtë temë!” Disa prej tyre ligjëratat i kanë bosh nga fjalët e Allahut dhe të Pejgamberit tëTij. E tërë hytbeja është ﬁlozoﬁ shterpë, e pakuptimtë, asnjë porosi nuk mbillet në kokën e atij që ka qenë i pranishëm në xhuma. Dhe më e keqja është se ai hatib mendon se ka qenë i përkryer apo se ndoshta nuk ka hatib si ai! Ka të atillë që as profesionalisht nuk e meritojnë të jenë hatibë sepse së pari as leximin e ajeteve nuk e bëjnë sipas gramatikës dhe rregullave të texhvidit; ata në re- alitet as që e kuptojnë gjuhën e Kur'anit dhe të ha- dithit, andaj gabimet e tyre nëpër hytbe janë trashanike dhe kur i dëgjon gabimet të dhemb veshi ose të duket sikur dikush lëshon një zë rrëqethës në mes të një qetësie të madhe. Disa prej tyre përmendin në gjuhën shqipe një hadith me një kuptim, kurse në arabisht lexojnë një hadith krejt tjetër! Ka edhe të atillë që u duket vetja si në odën e burrave dhe thua ti se ai është kryeplaku i katundit, ku të gjithë heshtin kur ai ﬂet. Ai harron se karakteristika e xhumasë është shumë ndryshe. Hytbeja e tij nuk duhet ta vërë në gjumë xhematin, por t'ia nxjerrë gjumin, që ata t’i bëjnë sytë katër kur ligjëron ai. Disa hatibë nuk i kushtojnë rëndësi fare vetëdijes së xhematit që kanë para vetes; disa harrojnë se para tyre ka njerëz intelektualë me shkollim universitar, që ndoshta kanë lexuar libra për fe më shumë sesa vetë ata hatibë. Disa prej tyre janë edhe tregues përrallash e shqiptues hadithesh e rrëﬁmesh të shpikura e të pabaza në fe, disa prej tyre fatkeqësisht i kemi dëgjuar edhe duke thënë HYTBET E XHUMASË DHE HATIBËT Editorial E S O T S H Ë M
  3. 3. fjalë kufri…. la ilahe il-lallah! Ndodh që të ketë edhe prej atyre që janë më politikanë sesa vetë politikanët apo më gazetarë se gazetarët. Pra, realiteti i hatibëve të sotshëm në fakt është shumë dësh- përues e pak shpresëdhënës për përmirësimin e atyre që shkojnë në xhuma. Pak hatibë të sotshëm ndikojnë me hytbet e tyre në shtimin e besimit të xhematit. Të paktë janë ata hatibë që i kanë bërë hytbet e tyre objekt diskutimesh mes muslimanëve deri në xhumanë e ardhshme; të paktë janë ata hatibë që e kanë shtyrë xhematin t'i incizojnë hytbet e tyre për të përﬁtuar nga ato hytbe edhe në të ardhmen apo për t’ua transmetuar të tjerëve që nuk kanë qenë prezentë... të paktë… shumë të paktë. Realiteti është, siç e lakova edhe në ﬁllim, se xhemati çdo xhuma mendon ku ta falë atë dhe vazhdimisht mundohet t’i ndërrojë xhamitë me shpresë se do të ketë fat për të dëgjuar diku ndonjë hytbe të mirë e të dobishme. Pse? Ngase hatibët e tyre janë: dëshpërues, monotonë, pa mesazhe deri në javën tjetër, pa këshilla mbresëlënëse e prekëse, më shumë ofendues sesa qortues me të drejtë, pa fjalë të Allahut dhe të Pe- jgamberit të Tij, ﬁlozofë e përrallaxhi dhe jo njerëz të argumentit nga shpallja e kështu me radhë. Këta nuk e kanë parasysh fare Traditën e Pejgamberit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem në ligjërim. Pejgamberi ynë sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem është shëmbëlltyra jonë edhe në këtë rast patjetër, pasi nuk ka kohë dhe vend kur ne nuk duhet ta marrim shëmbëlltyrën e tij si mostër. Allahu thotë: “Në të Dërguarin e Allahut ka një shembull të mrekullueshëm për atë që shpreson tek Allahu dhe Dita e Fundit dhe e përmend shumë Allahun.” [1] Shumica e këtyre hatibëve e lexojnë këtë ajet nëpër hyt- bet e tyre, por e kundërshtojnë me formën e hytbes së tyre dhe mënyrën e ligjërimit, ndërsa për bidatet në to të mos ﬂasim (shiko librin tonë “Bidatet e xhumasë”, botuar më 2005). Tradita e Pejgamberit sal-lAllahu ale- jhi ve sel-lem në hytbet e tij ka qenë krejtësisht ndryshe. Hytbet e tij para së gjithash ishin: 1- të shkurtra por përmbledhëse, sepse edhe vetë ai ka thënë se prej pesë gjërave që Allahu e ka veçuar atë nga Pejgamberët e tjerë është se atij i është dhënë ligjërimi me fjalë përmbledhëse. Nuk është arsyetim për hatibët se kjo ka qenë karakter- istikë vetëm e të Dërguarit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem, pasi ne jemi nga ummeti i tij dhe hatibi hytben e tij duhet ta bëjë përmbledhëse duke e ndarë në pika dhe me argumente sa më aluduese pa e tepruar me detajet; 2-plot me këshilla e përkujtime prekëse, mbresëlënëse e ndikuese, ushqim i besimit të muslimanëve. Transme- tohet nga sahabi Irbad ibën Sarijeh, radijAllahu anhu, i cili ka rrëfyer se “i Dërguari i Allahut njëherë na këshilloi me një këshillë prej së cilës u drodhën zemrat dhe lotuan sytë…” [2] 3- frikësuese e kërcënuese, saqë sahabët e kanë cilësuar atë të frikshëm në hytbet e tij, sikur paralajmëronte për ndonjë ushtri që ishte nisur t'i sulmonte; 4- arsimim dhe shkollë, edukatë dhe mësim, urdhërim në të mirë dhe ndalim nga e keqja. Transmetohet nga Ummi Hisham bint Harithetu ibën Nu’man se ka thënë: “E kam mësuar (suren) “Kaf, vel-Kuranil-Mex- hid” vetëm nga gjuha e Pejgamberit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem, e lexonte atë në çdo xhuma në minber kur u ligjëronte njerëzve.”[3] Transmetohet nga Xhabiri, sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem, se Sulejk ibën Gatafani kishte ardhur në xhami teksa Pejgamberi sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem kishte qenë duke ligjëruar (dhe ishte ulur pa i falur dy rekate). Atëherë ai i tha: “O Sulejk! Ngrihu dhe fali dy rekate dhe shpejto në to.” Pastaj tha: “Kur dikush prej jush vjen në ditën e xhumasë dhe imami ligjëron, le t’i falë dy rekate dhe të shpejtojë në to.” [4] Këto ishin disa nga karakteristikat e hytbeve të Pejgam- berit tonë, Muhamedit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem, shëmbëlltyrës sonë, të cilat i kanë anashkaluar një numër i madh hatibësh, për fat të keq. Kështu duhet të jenë hytbet e hatibëve, së paku të pajisura me njërën nga këto veçori. E kur të ndodhë kjo, ata do të jenë më progresivë dhe përmirësues të gjendjes shpirtërore të muslimanëve, me anë të së cilës u rregullohet jeta e kësaj bote dhe e ahiretit. Përndryshe xhemati do të vazhdojë të mendojë se si të ikë sa më shpejt nga hytbet monotone e shterpë nga dija dhe motivi kryesor që do t'i sjellë ata në xhuma do të jetë vetëm obligueshmëria e namazit të xhumasë, por jo hytbeja prekëse dhe mbresëlënëse e hatibit. Mirëpo, ç’të bësh, të vërtetën ka thënë Pejgamberi ynë sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem kur thotë: “Kur i jepet pozita atij që nuk e meriton, prite ki- ametin.” [5] Allahu azze ve xhel i përmirësoftë hatibët e xhamive tona, ua shtoftë dijen dhe pasimin e Traditës Pejgamberike në çdo sferë, edhe në mënyrën e ligjërimit nëpër hytbe, amin! Allahu i dëgjon lutjet tona dhe u përgjigjet atyre! Zejd HAZIRI Gjilan / Kosovë 3 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 ______________ [1] EL-Ahzab: 21 [2] Transmetoi Ebu Davudi, Tirmidhiu dhe të tjerët, hadith hasen. [3] Trans Muslimi 873. [4] Trans Muslimi 875 [5] Trans Buhariu 2
  4. 4. F Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 4 PARATHËNIA Falënderimet dhe lavdërimet i takojnë vetëm All- ahut, i Cili është një, pa rival, kurse salavatet dhe selamet më të mira qofshin për të Dërguarin e Allhut, Muhamedin alejssalatu vesselam, vulën e Pejgamberëve, për familjen e tij të pastër, për shokët e tij dhe për të gjithë ata që ecin rrugës së tij deri në Ditën e Kiametit. Nuk ka dyshim se çdo thirrës në rrugën e Allahut është ballafaquar me besëtytni, injorancë dhe anomali të ndryshme gjatë prezantimit të Islamit. Nuk është çudi sepse dihet që fusha e davetit është e mbushur me gjëra të tilla, sidomos nëse thirrësi në Kur'an dhe Sunnet rrjedh nga një vend që është udhëhequr me dekada nga sistemet më armike të Islamit, siç janë komunizmi dhe ateizmi. Në mesin e vendeve që morën nasibin e këtyre sistemeve ishte edhe Kosova, populli i së cilës gjithmonë ka qenë si një kurban i shtrirë që priste të shihte vdekjen me sy. Është e natyrshme që këto sisteme të kenë krijuar një tërësi tiparesh të egra, me të cilat është synuar krijimi i strukturave dhe gjeneratave kundërshtare të Islamit nga vetë populli ynë. Një armë për luftimin e Islamit ishte largimi i muslimanëve nga dituria e Kur'anit dhe Sunnetit, duke përdorur për këtë fushatë elementet më vul- gare të mundshme, si propagandën demagogjike me pamje dhe ngjyra të ndryshme, në shumicën e rasteve në emër të "shqiptarisë". Sa herë që populli ynë në kushtet e veta modeste ﬁllonte ta përshtaste jetën islame sipas sistemit që udhëhiqte shtetin, ende pa u adaptuar mirë hynte në fuqi një sistem i i ri, që e privonte nga Islami, madje edhe ëndrrat dhe ndjenjat ua shkatërronte. Falë Zotit, pastaj mendimit të mirë që kishte ndaj Islamit, populli musliman shqiptar arriti me peripeci që ta ruajë besimin e vet islam, traditën, nderin, miqësinë, mikpritjen etj., edhe pse me mangësi dhe dobësi. Mirëpo koha ecën, prandaj as ne nuk duhet të ndalemi aty ku kemi qenë. Thirrësit në Islam duhet të ndërmarrin sa më sh- pejt masat e duhura për mbrojtjen e besimit të vëllezërve tanë muslimanë të trojeve shqiptare, duke u ofruar atyre një Islam të pastër burimor, Falë Zotit, pastaj mendimit të mirë që kishte ndaj Islamit, populli musliman shqiptar arriti me peripeci që ta ruajë besimin e vet islam, traditën, nderin, miqësinë, mikpritjen etj., edhe pse me mangësi dhe dobësi. GABIMET MË TË PËRHAPURA TE SHQIPTARËT QË JANË NË KUNDËRSHTIM ME BESIMIN, ADHURIMIN DHE MORALIN ISLAM
  5. 5. 5 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 që përfshin besimin, adhurimin, moralin dhe edukatën, por mbi të gjitha pastrimin dhe dëlir- jen e besimit, bindjeve, adhurimeve të tyre nga bestytnitë, nga risitë e futura nga armiqtë e Is- lamit, sepse siç dihet efekti pozitiv mund të shi- het vetëm atëherë kur pastrohet plotësisht vendi. Pikërisht kjo temë do të nxjerrë në pah gabimet më të njohura të shqiptarëve muslimanë, të cilat bien ndesh në mënyrë të drejtëpërdrejtë me bes- imin e pastër, me adhurimin dhe moralin islam. Këto gabime nuk janë mbledhur dhe tubuar nga librat, por nga vetë populli, i kemi dëgjuar në periudha të ndryshme kohore gjatë thirrjes-dav- etit të njerëzve në këtë fe apo jemi pyetur për to gjatë ceremonive të ndryshme si vdekje, lindje, syneti, martesa, etj.E lusim Allahun e Lartmadh- ëruar që ky shkrim të sjellë dritën e vetëdijesimit për braktisjen e këtyre gjërave. GABIME NË KUNDËRSHTIM ME BES IMIN, ADHURIMIN DHE MORALIN ISLAM 1 - Kërkimi i mbrojtjes, i faljes së mëkateve, i shërimit, i martesës nga të vdekurit ose therja e kurbaneve për ta, bërja tavaf rreth varreve të tyre, bërja sexhde në drejtim të tyre, të zotuarit në emër të tyre... janë gjëra që kundërshtojnë bes- imin dhe nuk lejohet t'ia drejtojmë askujt tjetër përveç Allahut të Lartëmadhëruar. 2 - Komentimi i deklaratës islame-shehadetit "La Ilahe il-lAllah" me "nuk ka krijues tjetër pos All- ahut". Ky komentim bie ndesh me parimet e pas- tra Kur'anore dhe profetike, pasi kuptimi i vërtetë i saj është "nuk meriton të adhurohet askush përveç Allahut". 3 - Bërja e bidateve dhe shumë shirkeve me ni- jetin e ibadeteve dhe konsiderimi i tyre si mjet afrimi tek Allahu. 4 - Të folurit për fenë e Allahut pa dije dhe argu- ment. Duhet ditur se çdo mendim i shprehur ose fjalë e thënë pa dije dhe argument konsiderohet shpifje ndaj Allahut dhe fesë së Tij. 5 - Të tepruarit në dashurinë për Pejgamberin sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem me gjëra për të cilat ai nuk na ka porositur. 6 - Të shkuarit te magjistarët dhe falltorët dhe të kërkuarit ndihmë prej tyre. Të besuarit në fjalët dhe veprat e tyre është mosbesim. 7 - Dashuria për jobesimtarët, fasikët-të prishurit, bidatçinjtë dhe shoqërimi apo përkrahja e tyre dhe urrejtja e besimtarëve, të devotshmëve, pa- suesve të Sunnetit dhe mosshoqërimi apo mo- spërkrahja e tyre. 8 - Praktikimi i ibadeteve dhe i çdo pune tjetër me syefaqësi, me qëllim të arritjes së lëvdatave të njerëzve dhe dashurisë së tyre, duke harruar se përﬁtimi i dashurisë së Allahut është kusht për pranimin e një vepre, kurse ai njerëzve shkak i as- gjësimit të veprave. 9 - Mosmbështetja në Allahun (tevekkul) në të të gjitha çështjet, me bindje se fuqia dhe potencialet e njeriut janë të mjaftueshme. 10 - Ndërtimi i teqeve dhe tyrbeve mbi varret e njerëzve, zbukurimi, stolisja, ndezja e qirinjve në to me bindje se janë vende të bekuara dhe të pa- prekshme ose lidhja apo varja e penjve nëpër muret e tyre me qëllim të realizimit të dëshirave. 11 - Parashikimi i fatit të mirë apo të keq nëpër- mjet shtazëve apo simboleve. I ngjashëm është edhe parashikimi i fatit të keq nëse na pret rrugën një mace e zezë etj.. 12 - Të zotuarit apo të betuarit me emrat, simbo- let dhe famën e njerëzve të ndryshëm konsidero- het shirk, politeizëm. 13 - Të besuarit se ligji i Allahut -Kur'ani dhe Sunneti- nuk është i nevojshëm për këtë kohë ose zëvendësimi i ligjit të Allahut me ligjet e tjera të mangëta të pjella nga logjika e prishura të jobes- imtarëve. 14 - Mosfalja e namazit, refuzimi i tij, neglizhenca dhe bindja se mosfalja e tij nuk është gjynah i madh. 15 - Akuzimi i njerëzve me mosbesim pa argu- mente dhe kushtet e parapara të vendosura nga dijetarët islamë. 16 - Komentimi i emrave dhe cilësive të Allahut me komentime çoroditëse apo përngjasimi i tyre me cilësitë e krijesave, mohimi i kuptimeve të vërteta të tyre apo krahasimi dhe shembëllimi i tyre me gjëra që nuk i përkasin Lartmadhërisë së Allahut. 17 - Bindja se nuk llogaritet mëkat, bidat-risi ose mosbesim fjala apo vepra e dikujt që bie ndesh me Kur'anin dhe Sunnetin, nëse nijeti i tij është i pastër. 18 - Sharja e shokëve të Muhamedit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem (sahabëve) duke thënë gjëra që kundërshtojnë drejtësinë e tyre apo përshkrimi i tyre me cilësi që njollosin besimin, moralin, edukatën dhe karakterin e tyre. 19 - Sharja e prijësve muslimanë, përhapja e dobësive, të metave të tyre, dalja kundër tyre, akuzimi i tyre me mosbesim pa pasur dije, argu- mente dhe kushtet e parapara nga Kur'ani dhe Sunneti për këtë gjë. 20 - Mallkimi dhe sharja e dijetarëve, e hoxhal- larëve të njohur për qëndrueshmëri në rrugën e
  6. 6. Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 6 drejtë dhe të pastër në pajtueshmëri me metodologjinë e Muhamedit alejhissalatu vesse- lam dhe shokëve të tij. 21 - Bindja se lejohet vjedhja e shtetit nëse ai nuk i përmbahet fesë së Allahut apo për shkak të urre- jtjes ndaj kryetarëve të shtetit. 22 - Ekstremiteti dhe fanatizmi në mendime, njerëz, medhhebe, dijetarë e hoxhallarë, pa marrë parasysh faktin se çdokush e qëllon të vërtetën apo gabon. I pagabueshëm është vetëm Muhamedi sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem dhe shokët e tij si bashkësi. 23 - Këndimi i Kur'anit për të vdekurit me para ose jo, talkini, qelimet, ilahitë etj. 24 - Bindja se thirrja e njerëzve në Ditën e Gjykimit do të bëhet me emrat e çdo njeriu dhe nënave të tyre dhe jo me emrat e baballarëve për shkak se nëna e çdo njeriu dihet me siguri, kurse babai mund të mos jetë babai i vërtetë i tij. Kjo nënkuptohet si dyshim ose shpifje në nderin e në- nave muslimane dhe kjo bindje bazohet në një hadith të shpikur nga një jehudi. 25 - Të besuarit se krishterët dhe çifutët nuk janë jobesimtarë apo nuk do të hyjnë në zjarr apo të besuarit se edhe kishat janë shtëpi të Allahut ose manifestimi i dhe kremtimi i festave dhe traditave të tyre. 26 - Besimi se Tevrati dhe Ungjilli nuk kanë pë- suar ndryshime dhe deformime. 27 - Kremtimi dhe manifestimi në emër të Is- lamit i çdo feste apo date me rëndësi për të cilën nuk ka argument nga Kur'ani dhe Sunneti i vërtetë. 28 - Shkrirja plumb njerëzve, sidomos fëmijëve në raste tronditjesh psiqike për shkak të frikës së madhe etj. 29- Të besuarit se syri i kaltër, patkoi, gërshërët, hudhra apo ndonjë gjë tjetër dhe varja e tyre në shtëpi, automobila dhe njerëz largon syrin e keq apo shpirtrat e këqij. 30 - Të besuarit se prerja e thonjve natën apo në ditë të caktuara nuk lejohet apo sjell fat të keq. 31 - Besimi dhe bindja se shëndeti, udhëzimi, lumturia arrihen me para, por në realitet paraja është mjet që ndihmon arritjen e tyre e kurrsesi nuk është bazë e tyre. 32 - Mosbesimi në përcaktimin e së mirës dhe së keqes nga Allahu. 33 - Mosbesimi në Ditën e Gjykimit, dënimit dhe shpërblimit në varr, jetën në të, ringjalljen, peshimin e veprave, llogaritjen, siratin, xhennetin dhe xhehennemin…etj. 34 - Mosbesimi në melaike apo të besuarit se melaiket janë vajzat e Zotit. 35 - Mosbesimi në ekzistimin e xhinëve dhe veprave të tyre, si fuqia, shpejtësia, ngacmimet etj. 36 - Mosbesimi në ekzistimin e Dexhallit apo të besuarit se Dexhalli është televizori. 37 - Të besuarit se shehlerët, dervishët, nuk janë të devijuar ose ata dinë të fshihen apo ata janë më të udhëzuar se Pejgamberët, sahabët, dijetarët a hoxhallarët e zakonshëm që janë pjesëtarë të katër medhhebeve të njohura. 38 - Ndezja e qirinjve apo e dritës deri në mëng- jesin e 15 ditëve të para menjëherë pas vdekjes së dikujt, me bindje se shpirti i tij e viziton shtëpinë e tij gjatë këtyre 15 ditëve. 39 - Besimi se Hidri (alejhisselam) është gjallë dhe ka mundësi të paraqitet në ﬁzionominë e njerëzve të ndryshëm. 40 - Besimi se pas vdekjes shpirtrat e njerëzve transferohen në trupat e njerëzve të tjerë, shtazëve apo bimëve. 41 - Të thënët mos të kish qenë Allahu dhe ﬁlani më kishte ndodhur kjo apo ajo. Me këtë fjalë njeriu i përshkruan rival Allahut, por duhet të thuhet Allahu pastaj ﬁlani. 42 - Të besuarit se Kur'ani i sotëm është i falsi- ﬁkuar dhe jo i kompletuar. 43 - Tallja se agjërimi i Ramazanit ka qenë tri ditë, por njerëzit apo shtypi i keq i asaj kohe i Kur'anit kanë shkruar 30 ditë. 44 - Besimi se haxhi mund të realizohet edhe në vende të tjera pos Mekës apo shpenzimi i parave të përgatitura për haxh për ndonjë gjë tjetër ka shpërblimin e haxhit. 45 - Besimi se alkooli apo vera dhe gjërat e tjera dehëse janë të lejuara. 46 - Besimi se muzika është e lejuar dhe se ajo është ushqim për shpirtin. 47 - Besimi se Iblisi ka qenë melek, por pastaj është shndërruar në djall (shejtan). 48 - Besimi se të marrët udhë me qëllim të vizitës së varrit të Pejgamberit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel- lem është ibadet i veçantë apo porositja e haxhin- jve për përcjelljen e selamit të dikujt tek varri i Pejgamberit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem 49 - Prerja e kurbanit në themelin e shtëpisë, xhamisë etj., gjatë ndërtimit të tyre me bindjen se prerja e kurbanit sjell në këto gjëra bereqet. 50 - Vizita e varreve në ditë dhe vende të caktu- ara, si vizita e varreve që bëhet tek ne në mënyrë familjare apo të organizuar vetëm për Bajrame. Mr. Abdulmelik-Besfort MAXHUNI Zerka/Jordan
  7. 7. 7 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 PAR AT H Ë N A E “SUNENIT” KAPITULLI MBI PASIMIN E TRADITËS SË UDHËHEQËSVE TË DREJTË E TË UDHËZUAR TË IBËN MAXHES Devotshmërinë e ka përkuﬁzuar më mirë tabi'ini i njohur Talk ibën Habibi, Allahu e mëshi- roftë, i cili thotë: "T'i nënshtrohesh Allahut me argument nga Allahu duke shpresuar shpër- blimin e Tij dhe të largohesh nga mëkati ndaj Allahut me argument nga Allahu duke iu frikësuar dënimit të Tij." H LIBRI MBI SUNNETIN HADITHI NR. 42 Nga Irbad Ibën Sarije transmetohet të ketë thënë: "Një ditë u ngrit i Dërguari sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem dhe na këshilloi me një këshillë mbresëlënëse, prej së cilës zemrat u drodhën dhe sytë u përlotën. (Dikush i tha) "O i Dërguari i Allahut! Na këshillove sikur të ishte këshilla jote e fundit. A na le pas ndonjë testament?" (I Dër- guari) Tha: "Ju këshilloj me frikërespekt (devot- shmëri) ndaj Allahut, dëgjoni dhe respektoni (udhëheqësin), edhe nëse është rob nga Abisinia (Etiopia).Pas meje do të shihni divergjenca dhe kundërshtime të forta, por ju pasojeni Sunnetin tim dhe të udhëheqësve të drejtë e të udhëzuar, kapuni për të me dhëmballë dhe kini kujdes nga gjërat e shpikura sepse çdo risi është hum- bje." Hadithin e transmeton Ebu Davudi, Kitabus-suneh, hadithi nr. 4607, Tirmidhiu: Kitabul-ilm, nr. 2676, Ibën Maxheh, Kitabus-suneh, nr. 42, ndërsa hadithin e sipërpërmendur me shprehjet e tij e transme- ton Ibën Maxheh. Dijetari Albani e konsideron të saktë. HADITHI NR. 43 DHE 44 Gjithashtu transmetohet që Irbad ibën Sarije të ketë thënë: "I Dërguari sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem na këshilloi me një këshillë prej së cilës rrodhën lotët dhe u drodhën zemrat. Thamë:
  8. 8. Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 8 "O i Dërguari i Allahut! Kjo është këshilla e atij që jep lamtumirën e fundit. Na porosit!" (I Dërguari) Tha: "Ju kam lënë në të bardhën (e pastër) ku nata e saj është si dita dhe nuk devi- jon prej saj pas meje vetëm se njeriu i shkatër- ruar. Kush prej jush do të jetojë, do të shohë divergjenca të shumta, por ju kapuni për Sun- netin që njihni nga unë dhe nga udhëheqësit e drejtë e të udhëzuar, kapuni për të me dhëm- ballë. Respektoni udhëheqësin edhe nëse është rob nga Abisinia sepse besimtari është modest, nga të udhëhiqet ai shkon pas." Hadithin e transmeton Ibën Maxheh nr. 43 dhe Imam Ahmedi me nr. 17142. Albani e ka cilësuar të saktë në "Sunenin" e Ibën Maxhes dhe në "Es-Sahiha" (nr. 937). Në lidhje me këtë hadith Rreth transmetuesit Irbad Ibën Sarije es-Sulemij, Ebu Nuxhejh, Allahu qoftë i kënaqur me të, është sahabi për të cilin ka zbritur fjala e Allahut: "(Nuk ka gjynah) as për ata të cilët, kur vijnë te ti për të kërkuar kafshë shalimi e ti u thua: “Unë nuk mund t’ju siguroj kafshë shalimi”, kthehen me sytë e tyre që u rrjedhin lot, ngaqë nuk mundën të gjenin gjë për të dhënë (në rrugë të Allahut)." (Et-Tevbe: 92) Ka hyrë në Islam që herët, saqë transmetohet të ketë thënë: "Unë isha një e katërta e Is- lamit". Jetonte në Medinë në Xhaminë e të Dërguarit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem, pra ishte prej banorëve të Sufes. Ka jetuar në Sham e më vonë në Hims, ku vdiq në vitin 75 hixhri. Sqarimi i hadithit Në këtë hadith shohim qartë kujdesin e të Dërguarit sal-lAllahun alejhi ve sel-lem për shokët e tij, duke i këshilluar dhe mësuar, sepse këshilla është gjallëria e zemrave të bes- imtarëve dhe u bën dobi vetëm besimtarëve, siç na ka treguar Allahu në Kur'an: "Dhe këshilloji ata sepse këshillimi u bën dobi vetëm besimtarëve."[1] Përveç kësaj, kjo këshillë e të Dërguarit sal- lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem shihet nga për- shkrimi i sahabit se ishte këshillë mbresëlënëse dhe prekëse, saqë dëgjuesve u dridheshin zemrat dhe lotët u rridhnin. Jo vetëm që Pejgamberi sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem kishte kujdes t'i këshillonte shokët e vet, por në këtë hadith shohim që edhe ata kujdeseshin që të përﬁtonin sa më shumë nga i Dërguari sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem saqë zemrat e tyre dëgjonin para veshëve, sh- pirti i tyre drejtohej nga i Dërguari sal-lAl- lahu alejhi ve sel-lem para trupit të tyre sepse ishin të bindur që i Dërguari sal-lAllahu ale- jhi ve sel-lem ﬂet vetëm atë që i shpallet nga Allahu, prandaj e donin atë më shumë se çdo gjë tjetër në këtë botë, më shumë se prindërit, fëmijët, pasuria dhe më shumë se vetja. Ata ishin edukuar nga i Dërguari i All- ahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem, ishin nxënës të tij dhe dinin çfarë dhe kur të pyesnin. Kur e panë që i Dërguari sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem po i këshillonte me këtë këshillë nga e cila rridhnin lotët dhe dridh- eshin zemrat, menduan se ishte këshilla e fundit e tij, prandaj i kërkuan që t'i këshillonte me diçka që do t'i përcillte gjatë tërë jetës, që do ta kishin para vetes sa herë që do të gjendeshin pranë ndonjë gjendjeje të patejkalueshme. Kjo ishte arsyeja që i thanë t'i këshillonte, t'u linte një garanci, që nëse kapeshin pas saj, do të shpëtonin në këtë botë dhe në botën tjetër. I Dërguari sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem edhe këtë herë i këshilloi me disa fjalë që duhet të shkruhen me shkronja të arta, të mësohen, të trashëgohen dhe të përcillen brez pas brezi për shkak të domethënieve të shumta që ngërthejnë dhe nevojës së madhe që ka mus- limani në veçanti dhe shoqëria në përgjithësi. - Këshilla e parë: "Ju këshilloj me frikërespekt ______________ [1] Edh-Dharijat: 55
  9. 9. 9 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 (devotshmëri) ndaj Allahut." Kjo është këshilla që e bën njeriun të lumtur e krenar, të nderuar nga Allahu dhe nga njerëzit, të shpëtuar në këtë botë dhe botën tjetër: frikërespekti dhe devotshmëria ndaj Allahut. Me këtë këshillë Allahu i këshillon të gjithë njerëzit në përgjithësi. Në shumë raste në Kur'an thotë: "O ju njerëz, kini frikën Zotit tuaj." Me këtë këshillë u drejtohet edhe njerëzve që ishin para nesh nga ithtarët e librit (çifutët dhe të krishterëve). Allahu thotë: "I kemi këshilluar ata që ishin para jush nga ithtarët e librit, por edhe ju që t'i keni frikën Allahut." Allahu me këtë këshillë i këshillon në shumë ajete kur'anore edhe besimtarët muslimanë duke iu drejtuar: "O ju që keni besuar, kini frikë Allahun..." Përveç kësaj, me këtë këshillë Allahu i drejto- het edhe Pejgamberit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel- lem, edhe pse ai ishte më i devotshmi i të devotshmëve. "O ti Pejgamber, kije frikë Al- lahun..." Edhe i Dërguari sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem ndiqte të njëjtën rrugë dhe shpesh i këshillonte shokët e tij me këtë këshillë që të jenë të devotshëm ndaj Allahut. Kur shohim se sa rëndësi të madhe i ka dhënë Allahu de- votshmërisë (frikërespektit) ndaj Tij, po ashtu edhe i Dërguari sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem, është detyrim ta dimë se ç'është de- votshmëria në mënyrë që ta zbatojmë këtë urdhër të rëndësishëm. Devotshmërinë e ka përkuﬁzuar më mirë tabi'ini i njohur Talk ibën Habibi, Allahu e mëshiroftë, i cili thotë: "T'i nënshtrohesh Allahut me argument nga Allahu duke shpresuar shpërblimin e Tij dhe të largohesh nga mëkati ndaj Allahut me ar- gument nga Allahu duke iu frikësuar dënimit të Tij." Kur pyetej Umeri radijAllahu anhu për devotshmërinë, thoshte: "Të kesh kujdes se si ecën në jetën tënde ashtu siç kujdeset se ku e vendos këmbën e tij ai që kalon pranë një vendi me gjemba, që të mos shpohet." -Këshilla e dytë: "Dëgjoni dhe respektoni (udhëheqësin), edhe nëse ai është rob nga Abisinia (Etiopia)". Islami i jep rëndësi të madhe unitetit dhe bashkimit sepse në të ka fuqi dhe rezultat, ndërsa në përçarje dhe kaos ka vetëm dobësi e dështim. Është e njohur për pushtuesit parulla "përça dhe sundo", pasi sundimi më i lehtë që mund t'i bëhet një populli është kur arrin të përçash ud- hëheqësit dhe popullin. I Dërguari sal-lAll- ahu alejhi ve sel-lem i kushtonte kujdes të veçantë bashkimit, unitetit dhe respektimit të atij që udhëheq punët e muslimanëve sepse me një hadith thotë: "Dora e Allahut është me xhematin." Allahu thotë në Kur'an: "O besimtarë! Bind- juni Allahut, bindjuni të Dërguarit dhe atyre që drejtojnë punët tuaja."[2] Komentatorët e Kur'anit kanë thënë se në këtë ajet është përsëritur folja "bindjuni" kur është përmendur Allahu dhe i Dërguari sal- lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem, që tregon se bindja ndaj tyre është e pavarur dhe e lartësuar në vetvete, ndërsa kur janë përmendur udhëhe- qësit ajo nuk është përsëritur. Ata kanë thënë se kjo aludon që bindja ndaj tyre është e varur nga bindja ndaj Allahut dhe të Dër- guarit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem. Nëse ajo që urdhërojnë është gjë e pëlqyer dhe e kërkuar, atëherë duhet të respektohen, mirëpo nëse urdhrat e tyre bien ndesh me ligjin e Allahut, atëherë në atë që urdhërojnë nuk bën t'u bindet atyre sepse nuk ka respekt dhe bindje ndaj krijesës duke i bërë mëkat Krijuesit. Në këtë këshillë, duke i dhënë rëndësi të veçantë respektimit të udhëheqësve, i Dër- guari sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem, merr një shembull duke thënë se nëse udhëheqësi është rob nga Etiopia, ju duhet ta dëgjoni. Dijetarët kanë thënë se ky shembull është për të treguar rëndësinë e bindjes ndaj prijësve dhe jo se një rob bën që të jetë prijës i musli- ______________ [2] En-Nisa: 59
  10. 10. Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 10 manëve, kur dihet se i Dërguari sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem ka thënë: "Prijësit e musli- manëve duhet të jenë prej kurejshëve." -Këshilla e tretë: "Pas meje do të shihni di- vergjenca dhe kundërshtime të forta, por ju pa- sojeni Sunnetin tim dhe të udhëheqësve të drejtë e të udhëzuar, kapuni për të me dhëm- balla dhe kini kujdes nga gjërat e shpikura sepse çdo risi është humbje." Këtu shfaqet një mrekulli nga mrekullitë e të Dërguarit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem, i cili na tregon se do të ndodhin shumë mospaj- time mes muslimanëve. Dhe ashtu ndodhi. Muslimanët me kalimin e kohës u përçanë dhe pati luftëra të shumta mes tyre. Të ﬂitet për shkaqet e përçarjeve mes muslimanëve duhet të shkruhen me libra të tërë, por këtu do të përmendim vetëm dy shkaqet kryesore. I pari: Mospërﬁllja nga ana e muslimanëve e kësaj këshille që jemi duke elaboruar, pra moskapja e tyre për Sunnetin e të Dërguarit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem dhe të udhëhe- qësve të drejtë, I dyti: Ndikimi i armiqve nga jashtë. Mirëpo i Dërguari sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem nuk e la ummetin e tij pa zgjidhje. Ai nuk u tregoi vetëm se do të ndodhin përçarje mes tyre, por u dha edhe ilaçin me të cilin mund t'i tejkalojmë këto mospajtime. Ai u tha që i ka lënë në rrugë të drejtë, të pastër si loti, të bardhë si bora, saqë nata dhe dita e saj janë të njëjta. Ajo është rruga e tij dhe e udhëhe- qësve të udhëzuar e të drejtë. Jo vetëm kaq, por për t'u treguar atyre rëndësinë e kapjes për Sunnetin e tij dhe udhëheqësve të drejtë pas tij i Dërguari sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem u mori një shembull praktik shumë të logjik- shëm duke u thënë: "Kapuni për të me dhëm- ballë" duke përdorur mënyrën alegorike për ruajtjen e mirë të një gjëje. Më pas u tha: "Kini kujdes nga gjërat e sh- pikura në fe sepse çdo risi është humbje". Këtë i Dërguari sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem e përsëriste pothuajse në çdo hytbe të tij: Ai thoshte: "Udhëzimi më i mirë është udhëzimi im dhe gjërat më të këqija janë gjërat e sh- pikura dhe çdo risi është humbje e çdo humbje të çon në zjarr". Rezymeja Nëse dëshirojmë të japim një konkluzion rreth këtij hadithi, do të shohim se i Dër- guari sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem në këtë ha- dith ka dhënë të gjitha sugjerimet që e bën një popull ngadhënjimtar dhe triumfues. Që një popull të jetë ngadhënjimtar, së pari duhet të jetë i devotshëm ndaj Krijuesit, në mënyrë që të ﬁtojë kënaqësinë dhe përkrah- jen e Tij. Kur e ka përkrahjen e Krijuesit, atëherë çdo përkrahje tjetër është e pavlerë. Pas kësaj duhet të jetësojë praktikën e të Dërguarit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem dhe shokëve të tij duke u larguar nga çdo risi ne fe. Pas kësaj ky popull duhet të jetë i bashkuar rreth një ﬂamuri, ﬂamurit të fjalës "La-ilahe- il-lAllah", duke respektuar prijësit e vet, duke mos u përçarë dhe duke treguar për njëri-tjetrin dashuri e respekt. Vetëm me këto këshilla do të ecë përpara, do të jetë triumfues në këtë botë dhe faqebardhë para Zotit në botën tjetër. Në fund, falënderimet i takojnë vetëm Al- lahut. Mr.Fidan XHELILI Aman / Jordan
  11. 11. 11 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 SHTËPIA Shtëpia e muslimanit është ajo ku i vogli mëshirohet, rrethohet me përkujdesje, dashuri dhe ndjenja, është ajo ku respektohet i moshuari dhe përmendet shpesh fjala e Allahut: "Thuaj: “Zoti im! Mëshiroji ata të dy sikurse më edukuan mua kur isha i vogël.” A Allahun e falënderojmë që na krijoi në for- mën më të mirë dhe na dha mendjen për të menduar. E falënderojmë gjithashtu që na dërgoi të Dërguarin e Tij që të na udhëzojë dhe na e bëri të qartë atë që duhet të mbjel- lim dhe edukojmë në shtëpitë tona. Shtëpitë e muslimanëve duhet të jenë qetësim dhe prehje për bashkëshortët, prindërit dhe edukuesit. Në shtëpinë e mus- limanit mbizotërojnë marrëdhënie shumë të mira mes anëtarëve të saj, ngase ajo është ndërtuar mbi bazën e urdhrave të Allahut dhe porosive të Muhamedit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem. Ajo është shtëpi që rigjallëron re- spektin ndaj Allahut të Madhëruar dhe kthimin tek Ai për çdo problem që ndodh në të, ngase kështu na ka urdhëruar Allahu kur thotë: "Nëse nuk pajtoheni për ndonjë çështje, atëherë parashtrojeni atë tek Allahu (te libri i Tij) dhe tek i Dërguari.”[1] Shtëpia e muslimanit është ajo ku i vogli mëshirohet, rrethohet me përkujdesje, dashuri dhe ndjenja, është ajo ku respekto- het i moshuari dhe përmendet shpesh fjala e Allahut: "Thuaj: “Zoti im! Mëshiroji ata të dy sikurse më edukuan mua kur isha i vogël.”[2] Shtëpia e muslimanit është e dashur për çdo anëtar që ia do të mirën tjetrit ashtu si vetes, pasi Allahu na mëson kështu: "Ata u jepnin përparësi atyre para vetvetes. Kush është i ruaj- tur prej lakmisë së vet, të tillët janë të shpë- tuar.” [3] E BESIMTARIT DHE SHTËPIA E ZULLUMQARIT ______________ [1] En Nisa: 59 [2] El Isra: 24 [3] El Hashr: 9
  12. 12. Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 12 Në shtëpinë e muslimanit marrëdhëniet mes anëtarëve nuk ngrihen në bazë të përﬁtimeve materiale, por ndërtohen mbi dashurinë, fjalën e ëmbël dhe mëshirën ndaj njëri-tjetrit. Shtëpia e muslimanit është ajo ku respekto- het burri, qoftë ai i pasur apo i varfër, i së- murë apo i shëruar, i ri apo i moshuar, përgjegjësia i takon atij, ai është shtylla e shtëpisë dhe mbrojtës i saj, përgjegjës për gruan dhe fëmijët e tij nga devijimet në dunja dhe në ahiret, e Allahu në Kuran na tregon e thotë :”O ju që besuat, ruajeni veten dhe familjen tuaj prej një zjarri, lëndë djegëse e të cilit janë njerëzit dhe gurët. Atë (zjarrin) e mbikëqyrin engjëjt e rreptë e të ashpër që nuk e kundërshtojnë Allahun për asgjë që Ai i urd- hëron dhe punojnë atë që janë të urdhëruar.” [4] Shtëpia e muslimanit është vendi ku gruaja nderohet dhe ka pozitë të lartë, ngase me re- spektin ndaj saj ﬁtohet xhenneti. Allahu në Kuran thotë: “Çoni jetë të mirë me to.” [5] Është pyetur Muhamedi sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem nga një njeri, se kush është ai që unë duhet t’ia kushtoj kujdesin tim? Ai i tha: “Nëna jote.” Burri i tha: “Pastaj kush?” I tha sërish: “Nëna jote.” E pyeti prapë: “Pastaj kush?” I tha: “Nëna jote.”[6] Shtëpia e muslimanit është vendi ku fjala e prindit mbrohet dhe respektohet, ku idetë e tij nuk kundërshtohen, se Allahu në Kuran thotë: “Zoti yt ka dhënë urdhër të prerë që të mos adhuroni tjetër pos Tij, që të silleni në mënyrë bamirëse ndaj prindërve. Nëse njërin prej tyre, ose që të dy, i ka kapur pleqëria pranë kujdesit tënd, atëherë mos u thuaj atyre as “of - oh”, as mos u bë i vrazhdë ndaj tyre, po atyre thuaju fjalë të mira (të buta, respektuese).” [7] Shtëpia e muslimanit është vendi ku respek- tohet musaﬁri dhe komshiu sepse praktiko- het hadithi i Muhamedit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem që ka thënë: “Kush beson Allahun dhe Ditën e Gjykimit të nderojë musaﬁrin. Kush beson Allahun dhe Ditën e Gjykimit të sillet mirë me komshiun.”[8] Në shtëpinë e muslimanit padrejtësia, urre- jtja dhe zilia nuk kanë vend. Muhamedi sal- lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem thotë: “Muslimani është vëlla i muslimanit, nuk i bën padrejtësi atij dhe prej dorës së tij janë të mbrojtur musli- manët.”[9] Shtëpia e muslimanit është vendi ku anëtarët e saj ndihmojnë njëri-tjetrin dhe janë një trup i përbashkët. Muhamedi sal-lAllahu ale- jhi ve sel-lem thotë: “Muslimani për musli- manin është si një trup i vetëm, njëra pjesë forcon tjetrën.”[10] Shtëpia e muslimanit është vendi ku të gjithë kanë të drejtat e veta, ku të gjithë gëzojnë të drejtën në trashëgimi dhe nuk lejohet të anashkalohet dikush nga pjesa që Allahu ka urdhëruar të ndahet. Allahu në Kuran ka thënë: “Meshkujve u takon pjesë nga pasuria që e lënë prindërit e të afërmit (pas vdekjes), edhe femrave u takon pjesë nga ajo që lënë prindërit e të afërmit, le të jetë pak ose shumë ajo që lënë, ju takon pjesë e caktuar (nga Zoti).” [11] E tillë duhet të jetë shtëpia e çdo muslimani, një shtëpi e ngritur mbi baza të shëndosha, ku mbretëron lumturia, dashuria dhe re- spekti. Shtëpia e zullumqarit Shtëpia e zullumqarit është vendi ku mungon ndjenja e mirë, rehatia, mëshira, ku i vogli nuk e respekton të rriturin dhe i rrit- uri nuk e mëshiron të moshuarin. Ajo është shtëpia ku çdo marrëdhënie mes ______________ [4] Et Tahrim: 6 [5] En Nisa: 19 [6] Buhariu dhe Muslimi. [7] El Isra: 23 [8] Buhariu dhe Muslimi. [9] Buhariu dhe Muslimi. [10] Buhariu dhe Muslimi. [11] En Nisa: 7
  13. 13. 13 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 anëtarëve lidhet me përﬁtime materiale të kësaj bote të shkurtër: nëse ka dobi, është i mirë, nëse nuk ka dobi nuk është i mirë dhe si rrjedhojë e kësaj raportet e tyre janë shumë negative dhe të neveritshme. Ky është gabimi që mbjell padrejtësi. Shtëpia e zullumqarit është ajo ku prindi nuk respektohet, ku kaf- sha nuk mëshirohet, ku mbizotëron ligji i forcës, që jep urdhra dhe ndalesa. Shtëpia e zullumqarit është ajo ku injorohet i dobëti, nuk respektohet gruaja, nënçmohet i sinqerti dhe nënvlerësohen veprat e të devot- shmit. Shtëpia e zullumqarit i ngjan shtëpisë së merimangës, në të cilën mungon çdo gjë pozitive, mungon dashuria, mungon ngrohja dhe modestia. Allahu në Kuran thotë: “Rasti i atyre që zgjedhin mbrojtës të tjerë në vend të Allahut është si rasti i merimangës, që zgjedh rrjetën e vet për shtëpi. Por shtëpia më e dobët është pikërisht rrjeta e merimangës. Veç sikur ta dinin ata!” [12] “Veç sikur ta dinin ata” rëndësinë e afërsisë, mëshirës, dashurisë, qetësisë, sigurisë, sin- qeritetit, ndihmës, respektit dhe devot- shmërisë! “Veç sikur ta dinin ata” rrezikun e ftohjes dhe humbjes së marrëdhënieve të mira mes burrit dhe gruas, mes fëmijës dhe prindit, mes familjes në përgjithësi dhe komshiut! “Veç sikur ta dinin ata”, ka kuptimin të kenë dije, por për të marrë dije duhet patjetër mësim, sinqeritet, ndihmë për durim dhe namaz. “Veç sikur ta dinin ata” rëndësinë e përgjegjë- sisë që i takon burrit në shtëpinë e musli- manit, nëse me të vërtetë burri është në gjendje të kuptojë përgjegjësinë, që është përgjegjësia e kujdesit, furnizimit, mbrojtjes, marrëdhënieve të mira, qofshin ato emo- cionale apo shpirtërore ndaj prindërve, gruas, fëmijës dhe të gjithëve që jetojnë me ta. “Veç sikur ta dinin ata” se prishja e programit familjar islam e kthen shtëpinë e muslimanit në shtëpi merimange, ku prindi e përzë fëmi- jën nga shtëpia vetëm pse praktikon Islamin, e nënvlerëson vajzën e vet vetëm pse ajo ka vënë mbulesën islame, ku fëmija vret nënën dhe babanë, ku vajza del nga shtëpia për shkak të presionit nga prindi, ku gruaja nda- het nga burri sepse nuk praktikon Islamin dhe e pengon atë të mbulohet, e shumë probleme të tjera të jetës së përditshme. Kush dëshiron që shtëpia e tij të jetë si ajo e meri- mangës?! Kush dëshiron që shtëpia e tij të jetë e brishtë në marrëdhëniet mes anëtarëve të saj?! Kush dëshiron që në shtëpinë e tij të mungojë qetësia dhe siguria?! Shtëpia e muslimanit duhet të jetë shtëpia që bazohet te respekti ndaj Allahut, frikë ndaj Tij, dashuria dhe mëshirë, vendi ku bashko- hen dashuria dhe mëshira dhe janë si një pemë e ujitur me ngrohtësi e dashamirësi, ku trupi është lart dhe rrënjët thellë në tokë. Ky trup është i palëkundur, plot gjethe, me erë të këndshme, me lule shumëngjyrëshe, me fryte të këndshme për shikuesit, të cilëve u shton dashuri, frikë respekt, sinqeritet dhe bamirësi. Kujdes! Shtëpia jote nuk duhet të marrë mësim nga “Shtëpia e Sﬁdës”, e cila sjell deg- jenerim, injorancë dhe mallkim, shtëpi me të cilën Allahu është i hidhëruar, shtëpi që na kthen mbrapa me një kulturë të ulët dhe larg modelit të popullit tonë, shtëpi ku përdhoset çdo vlerë njerëzore, ku më shumë përdoret alkool se ujë. A duhet të jetë kjo shtëpi model për rininë tonë dhe familjet tona?! Unejs MURATI Gjilan / Kosovë ______________ [12] Ankebut: 41
  14. 14. Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 14 Vepra e mirë në tërë vitin: Qëllimi i kësaj ideje është të marrësh një zarf dhe të vësh në të 360 ﬂetë, secila me nga një ide për ndonjë punë të mirë. Për çdo ditë merr nga një ﬂetë dhe praktiko atë që shkruhet në të. V NË JETËN E MUSLIMANIT Vëlla i dashur! Zgjidh një ditë nga java apo muaji dhe shndërroje në program praktik duke e bërë atë ditë shembull ideal në respektimin e Al- lahut të Lartësuar. Hasan el Basriu, Allahu e mëshiroftë, ka thënë: "Dynjaja është tri ditë: dita e djeshme, e cila ka kaluar me çdo gjë të saj; dita e nesërme, që ndoshta nuk do ta arrish, dhe dita e sotme, e cila është për ty. Atëherë puno në të.” Perspektivat 1. Qëllimi i kësaj ideje është ushtrimi për shfrytëzimin e një ditë nga java apo muaji, që pastaj ajo ditë të jetë pikënisje për shfry- tëzimin e ditëve të tjera në këtë mënyrë deri në përfundimin e jetës. 2. Për realizimin e këtij programi duhet të jesh i lirë plotësisht nga punët dhe de- tyrimet jo të domosdoshme, duke iu përm- bajtur me seriozitet planit. 3. Ky program ideal mund të përdoret qoftë edhe një ditë në muaj. 4. Mund të bashkëpunosh me ndonjë vëlla për realizimin e këtij programi. 5. Këshillohet që në këtë ditë të largohesh nga shoqërimi me të tjerët, në mënyrë që programi të realizohet pa ndonjë mangësi. 6. Është mirë sikur kjo ditë ideale të jetë ndonjë ditë e vlefshme, si dita e xhuma apo e hëna ose e enjtja, ngase këto ditë kanë veçori në Islam; në ditën e hënë dhe të enjte ngrihen veprat tek Allahu, kurse dita e xhuma është dita më e mirë e javës. DITËSIDEALE PROGRAMI I
  15. 15. 15 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 7. Filloje këtë program që në natën e ditës që keni zgjedhur. 8. Planiﬁkoje mirë këtë ditë, duke shkruar punët që do të bësh. Këto punë mund të jenë ato që do të përmend në këtë shkrim inshAllah. Rezultati i pritshëm pasi realizimit të këtij programi në ditën ideale është: - ﬁtimi i sevapit për çdo punë të mirë që do të bësh; - arritja e kënaqësisë së adhurimit të Al- lahut; - luftimi i epshit dhe shfaqja e fuqisë së vullnetit për realizimin e këtij programi; - trajnimi për të shfrytëzuar kohën dhe kalimin e saj në respektim ndaj Allahut. Ibën Mes’udi radijallahu anhu thotë: "Nuk pendohem për asgjë siç pendohem për ditën në të cilën perëndon dielli; jeta më është shkurtuar, kurse vepra ime e mirë nuk është shtuar.” Si ta ﬁllosh këtë ditë? - Bëj nijet që natën që ta agjërosh këtë ditë dhe të falësh namaz nate. - Bjer në gjumë herët, që të mos mbetesh pa gjumë, në mënyrë që trupi të jetë i çlod- hur për të realizuar programin ditor me nijet të mirë. - Merr abdest para se të ﬂesh dhe thuaji duatë e gjumit duke iu përmbajtur etikës para gjumit dhe gjuha të jetë në përmend- jen e Allahut derisa të të kaplojë gjumi. - Ngrihu nga gjumi gjysmë ore para daljes së agimit, duke thënë duatë e ngritjes nga gjumi. - Përdor misvakun, merr abdest dhe fali sh- pejt dy rekate, duke u kujdesur të përqen- drohesh në to dhe mos të të ikë mendja diku tjetër, në mënyrë që të të falen mëkatet e kaluara. Pastaj fal namazin e natës, pastaj vitrin, pastaj bëj istigfar (thuaj estagirull-llah) deri në ezanin e sabahut; - kur të thirret ezani, thuaj ashtu siç thotë muezini dhe në fund thuaj duanë e ezanit (Allahumme rabbe hadhihi… - Dil në xhami herët dhe i parfumuar duke përmendur Allahun me duanë e daljes nga shtëpia dhe duanë e shkuarjes në xhami, duke e ndierë shpërblimin e veprave të mira që ke bërë dhe shpërblimin e hapave për në xhami, por mos harro të për- mendësh duanë e hyrjes në xhami dhe të hysh së pari me këmbën e djathtë. - Pastaj fal dy rekate sunnet të sabahut dhe prit duke bërë dhikër apo duke lexuar Kur’an ose duke bërë dua derisa të ﬁllojë namazi dhe kujdesu të arrish saﬁn e parë. - Pas namazit përqendrohu te dhikri që thuhet pas namazit dhe qëndro ulur në vendin e faljes duke përmendur Allahun me dua të ndryshme, sidomos me lutjet e mëngjesit. Qëndro kështu derisa dielli të lindë dhe të ngrihet sa një shtizë (përafër- sisht 15 minuta pas lindjes së tij). - Pastaj fal dy rekate duke ndier shpër- blimin e Allahut, i cili është sa një haxh dhe një umre e plotë, e plotë, e plotë. - Pastaj lute Allahun të të japë bereqet në këtë ditë, ashtu siç është transmetuar në sunet: "Allahumme innij es’eluke hajre ma ﬁ hadha el jevm, fet’hahu ve nasrahu ve nurehu ve bereketehu ve hudahu, ve eudhu bike min sherri ma ﬁhi ve sherri ma ba’dehu." - Pastaj dil nga xhamia duke pasur me vete nijetin e mirë dhe veprimin e punëve të mira gjatë kësaj dite. Bëji këto punë në pjesën e mbetur të ditës, varësisht se kush të përshtatet më shumë. - Fal pesë kohët e namazit në xhami, duke u kujdesur edhe për sunnetet para dhe pas farzeve. - Lexo një xhuz të plotë të Kur’anit, duke e medituar atë. - Jep sadaka para ose ndonjë mall. - Ruaju nga të folurit e panevojshëm, duke
  16. 16. Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 16 e ndërruar këtë me dhikër, dëgjim Kur’ani apo të ndonjë ligjërate të dobishme etj. - Shfrytëzo kohën mes akshamit dhe jacisë për lexim të Kur’anit, shko në ndonjë ders etj. - Vizito varrezat vetëm ose me ndonjë vëlla. -Fal dy rekate me përkushtim të plotë pas çdo abdesti. - Vizito ndonjë të afërm ose ndonjë vëlla që e do për hir të Allahut. - Zgjidh dy hadithe dhe mundohu t’i futësh në praktikë në këtë ditë, p.sh. një nga hadithet e librit "Rijadus-salihin" apo nga ndonjë libër tjetër i do- bishëm. - Jepi dhuratë dikujt që e do, që ta forcosh edhe më shumë lidhjen mes jush. - Dhuroji ndonjë cd ose ﬂe- tushkë dikujt që e sheh se është larg rrugës së Allahut. - Shkruaj ndonjë letër me ndonjë këshillë të dobishme dhe dërgoje te ndonjë mik apo shok i yti, që mendon se ka nevojë për të (letër në e-mail, sms apo letër normale). - Mundohu të vizitosh një të sëmurë në këtë ditë, në mënyrë që të kërkojnë falje për ty 70 mijë melekë. - Mos i harro duatë gjatë hyrje-daljes nga shtëpia dhe xhamia, hipja në mjetin e ud- hëtimit etj. - Shfrytëzo mundësitë e volitshme për punë të mira në këtë ditë: buzëqeshja, selami, shkuarja në ndonjë varrim, këshillimi, fjala e mirë, ndihmesa e dikujt, largimi i brengës së dikujt, futja e gëzimit në zemrën e musli- manit, urdhërimi për të mirë, ndalimi nga e keqja, etj. - Lexo ndonjë histori dijetari, prej së cilës të shtohet vullneti për punë të mira. - Falëndero Allahun që ta mundësoi ta plotësosh këtë ditë me këto punë të mira. Edhe dy ide për njerëzit seriozë: - Vepra e mirë në tërë vitin: Qëllimi i kësaj ideje është të marrësh një zarf dhe të vësh në të 360 ﬂetë, secila me nga një ide për ndonjë punë të mirë. Për çdo ditë merr nga një ﬂetë dhe praktiko atë që shkruhet në të. - Nëse i vepron këto katër çështje në këtë ditë, do të kesh për shpërblim xhen- netin: 1. ushqye një të varfër; 2. agjëro këtë ditë; 3. vizito të sëmurin; 4. përcill xhenazen. Në fund, kam një lutje për vëllanë tim. Kush e lexon këtë shkrim dhe përﬁton prej tij diçka të mirë apo i rritet ambicia dhe vullneti, mos të më harrojë nga duatë e mira të tij, duke thënë: "O Zot, fute në xhenet, bëje të begatë kudo që është dhe jepi sukses që t'i shërbejë Islamit dhe musli- manëve derisa të të takojë Ty! O Allah, prano! Allahu të shpërbleftë për këtë dua dhe të takoftë ty e gjithë ajo që u lute për mua! Halid ibën ABDURRAHMAN Përshtatur me disa shkurtesa: Xheladin LEKA Zurich / Zvicërr "Dynjaja është tri ditë: dita e djeshme, e cila ka kaluar me çdo gjë të saj; dita e nesërme, që ndoshta nuk do ta arrish, dhe dita e sotme, e cila është për ty. Atëherë puno në të.”
  17. 17. P 17 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 18Përmend disa prej shenjave që i ndodhën Profetit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem para profetësisë. Guri i jepte selam atij sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem: Transmetohet nga Xhabir ibën Semura radijAllahu anhu se ka thënë: “I Dërguari i Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem ka thënë: “Unë njoh një gur që ndodhet në Mekë, i cili para dërgimit tim (si Profet) më përshëndeste. Unë e di edhe tani se ku ndodhet ai.” Mutefekun alejhi. Ëndërra e vërtetë: Transmetohet nga Aishja raijAllahu anha se ka thënë: “Gjëja e parë që me të cilin i ﬁlloi shpallja të Dërguarit të Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem ishte ëndërra e vërtetë...”[1] 19Kur i zbriti shpallja të Dërguarit të Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel- lem? Ditën e hënë, duke u bazuar në hadithin që transmeton Katade radijAllahu anhu, se i Dërguari i Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem u pyet në lidhje me agjërimin e ditës së hënë. Ai tha: “Në këtë ditë kam lindur dhe në këtë ditë po ashtu jam dër- Gjëja e parë që iu shpall të Dërguarit të Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem prej Kur’anit është fjala e Allahut të Madhëruar: “Lexo me emrin e Zotit tënd, i Cili krijoi (gjithçka), e krijoi njeriun nga një droçkë gjaku! Lexo! Zoti yt është Bujari më i madh, i Cili, me anë të penës ia mësoi njeriut ato që nuk i dinte.” TË NJOHIM TË DËRGUARIN E ALLAHUT MUHAMEDIN S A L  L A L L A H U A L E J H I V E S E L  L E M MATERIAL NË FORMË PYETJE  PËRGJIGJE PJESA E DYTË ______________ [1] Mutefekun alejhi.
  18. 18. Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 18 guar (si Profet dhe i Dërguar).”[2] 20Cila është gjëja e parë që iu shpall të Dërguarit të Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem prej Kur’anit? Gjëja e parë që iu shpall të Dërguarit të Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem prej Kur’anit është fjala e Allahut të Mad- hëruar: “Lexo me emrin e Zotit tënd, i Cili krijoi (gjithçka), e krijoi njeriun nga një droçkë gjaku! Lexo! Zoti yt është Bujari më i madh, i Cili, me anë të penës ia mësoi njeriut ato që nuk i dinte.”[3] Imam Neveviu (Allahu e mëshiroftë) ka thënë: “Kjo është e sakta në të cilën ndodhen xhumhurët e dijetarëve prej të parëve (selefëve) dhe të mëvonshmëve (halefëve).” 21Çfarë ndodhi pas kësaj? Shpallja u ndërpre. Dijetarët kanë rënë në kundërshtim se sa e gjatë ka qenë kjo ndërprerje. Ata kanë thënë gjashtë muaj, kanë thënë edhe dyzet ditë. 22Çfarë ndodhi më pas? Pas kësaj ndërprerje, të Dërguarit të Al- lahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem i ﬁlloi përsëri shpallja.[4] 23Në ç’moshë ka qenë i Dërguari i Al- lahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem kur i ﬁlloi shpallja prej Allahut të Lartë- suar? Ai sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem ka qenë dyzet vjeç. 24Përmend shkallët e thirrjes që ndoqi i Dërguari i Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem. E para: Thirrja në fshehtësi, e cila vazh- doi tre vjet. E dyta: Thirrja haptazi, e cila vazhdoi deri në fund të jetës së tij sal-lAllahu ale- jhi ve sel-lem. 25Përmend se kush ishin të parët që pranuan Islamin. Prej grave: Gruaja e tij, Hatixheh bintu Huvejlid radijAllahu anha. Prej burrave: Ebu Bekër es Sidiku radi- jAllahu anhu. Xhumhurët prej dijetarëve janë të një fjale se i pari që e ka pranuar Islamin prej burrave është Ebu Bekër es Sidiku radijAllahu anhu. Prej fëmijëve: Ali ibën ebi Talibi radijAl- lahu anhu. Prej robërve: Zejd ibën Harithi. 26Kush ishin njerëzit që iu përgjigjën më shumë thirrjes së të Dërguarit të Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem? Njerëzit që iu përgjigjën më shumë thirrjes së të Dërguarit të Allahut sal-lAl- lahu alejhi ve sel-lem ishin të dobëtit dhe robërit. Ndërsa për sa i përket njerëzve me pushtet, ata nuk i linte “pozita” dhe mendjemadhësia që t’i përgjigjeshin asaj në të cilën ftonte i Dërguari i Allahut sal- lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem. Ashtu siç thotë Allahu i Madhëruar në lidhje me pop- ullin e Nuhut (alejhis selam): “Ne nuk po ______________ [2] Muslimi. [3] El Alak: 1-5 [4] Shih hadithin të cilin e transmeton Xhabiri raijAllahu anhu dhe që është mutefekun alejhi. Aty tregohet se të Dërguarit të Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem iu shpallën ajetet nga surja “El Muddeththir: “O ti, i mbështjellë (o Muhamed)! Çohu dhe paralajmëro! Zotin tënd madhëroje, petkat e tua pastroji dhe largohu nga ndyrësia (adhurimi i idhujve)!” (1-5)
  19. 19. 19 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 shohim vetëm se ty po të ndjekin njerëzit më të ulët.” 27Si ﬁlloi thirrja haptazi? Filloi me shpalljen e fjalës së Allahut të Madhëruar: “Dhe tërhiqja vërejtjen famil- jes dhe të afërmve të tu.” 28Përmend disa prej akuzave që mushrikët hodhën ndaj të Dër- guarit të Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel- lem. a) E quajtën të çmendur. Allahu i Madhëruar thotë: “Dhe thonë se ai është i çmendur.” Po ashtu fjala e Tij: “Dhe thanë: O ti që të është shpallur përkujtimi. Me të vërtetë që ti je i çmendur.” Ndërsa Allahu i Madhëruar u kundër- përgjigjet atyre me fjalën e Tij: “Thuaj (o Muhamed): “Unë ju këshilloj vetëm një gjë: ngrihuni sinqerisht për Allahun, dy nga dy ose një nga një, e pastaj gjykoni për shokun tuaj (Muhamedin) që nuk është i çmendur. Ai është dërguar vetëm që t’ju paralajmërojë para një dënimi të rëndë.”[5] Dhe fjala e Tij: “Pra, paralajmëro (o Muhamed), sepse ti, për dhuntinë e Zotit tënd, nuk je as fallxhor, as i çmendur!”.[6] b) E quajtën njeri të magjepsur. Allahu i Madhëruar thotë: “Mohuesit thonë: “Ju shkoni veçse pas një njeriu të magjepsur.”[7] c) E akuzuan si gënjeshtar. Allahu po ashtu thotë: “Jobesimtarët thonë: “Ky është magjistar dhe gën- jeshtar.”[8] d) E akuzuan se ai sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem lexon përrallat e të parëve. Allahu i Madhëruar thotë: “Dhe ata thonë: “Këto janë përralla të popujve të lashtë; të cilat i ka vënë t’i shkruhen e t’i lexohen atij në mëngjes e mbrëmje.”[9] 29Në cilin vend takohej i Dërguari i Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem me shokët e tij në ﬁllim të thirrjes? Ata mblidheshin në shtëpinë e El Erkam ibën ebi el Erkamit. 30Kur ndodhi emigrimi i parë për në Abisini? Në vitin e pestë të dërgimit të Muhamedit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem si i Dërguar. 31Kush ishte shkaku i këtij emigrimi? Ikja për të ruajtur fenë prej vendit të sprovave për në vendin e sigurisë. 32Sa ishte numri i atyre që u nisën për emigrim? Numri i tyre ishte katërmbëdhjetë burra dhe katër gra. 33Përmend disa prej atyre që emi- gruan për në Abisini. Prej tyre ishte Uthman ibën Aﬀanin dhe bashkëshortja e tij, Rukija, vajza e të Dërguarit të Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem, Ebu Selemeh dhe bashkëshortja e tij Ummu Selemeh, Mus’ab ibën Ume- ______________ [5] Es Sebe’: 46 [6] Et Tur: 29 [7] El Isra: 47 [8] Sad: 4 [9] El Furkan: 5
  20. 20. Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 20 jri etj. 34Sa qëndruan këta në Abisini? Nuk qëndruan shumë gjatë, vetëm dy muaj (Shaban dhe muajin Ramazan) të vitit të pestë të dërgimit të Muhamedit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem si Profet dhe i Dërguar. Pas kësaj ata u kthyen përsëri, në të njëtin vit, në Mekë. 35Çfarë përﬁtojmë ne nga lejimi e të Dërguarit të Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem ndaj shokëve të tij për të emigruar për në Abisini? Nga kjo përﬁtohet legjitimiteti i emi- grimit prej vendeve të kufrit për në vendet islame. I Dërguari i Allahut sal- lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem ka thënë: “Nuk ka për t’u ndërprerë emigrimi (hixhreti) de- risa të ndërpritet pendimi dhe nuk ka për t’u ndërprerë pendimi derisa dielli të lindë andej nga perëndon.”[10] Hixhreti është dy llojesh: a) Hixhreti i cili është vaxhib. Dhe ndodh në rastin kur personi nuk mund të shfaqë fenë e tij dhe as nuk mund të kryejë detyrimet fetare. Allahu i Madhëruar thotë: “Kur engjëjt ua marrin shpirtrat atyre që janë keqbërës të vetvetes,[11] u thonë: “Në ç’gjendje ishit?”[12] Ata thonë: “Ishim të pafuqishëm në tokë.”[13] (Engjëjt) u thonë: “A nuk ishte toka e Allahut e gjerë që të emigronit në të?”[14] Por vendi i këtyre është xhehennemi, e ku ka vend më të keq se ai!” b) Hixhreti i cili është i pëlqyeshëm. 36Cili ishte shkaku që ata u kthyen përsëri në Mekë? Dijetari islam Ibën Kajjimi (Allahu e mëshiroftë) thotë: “Atyre u arriti lajmi se kurejshët kishin pranuar Islamin, porse kjo ishte gënjeshtër, prandaj u kthyen në Mekë. Kur ata vunë re se çështja ishte bërë edhe më e vështirë se ç’ishte në ﬁl- lim, disa prej tyre u kthyen përsëri, ndërsa të tjerët qëndruan duke u bërë ballë mundimeve të ashpra të kure- jshëve.” 37Çfarë bënë ata kur panë se lajmi që u erdhi ishte gënjeshtër dhe se situ- ata në Mekë ishte bërë edhe më e vështirë se në ﬁllim? I Dërguari i Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem u dha përsëri leje që të emigronin për herë të dytë për në Abisini. 38Sa ishte numri i tyre këtë herë? Dijetari islam Ibën Kajjimi (Allahu e mëshiroftë) thotë: “Prej burrave emi- gruan tetëdhjetë e tre persona, ndërsa nga gratë tetë.” Po ashtu thuhet “se kanë qenë nëntëmbëdhjetë gra”. Përgatiti dhe përshtati: Xhabir SHEME Lushnje/Shqipëri www.ril-al.com ______________ [10] E transmeton Ebu Daudi. [11] Duke vepruar vepra që janë shkak për zemërimin e Allahut ndaj tyre dhe duke mos emigruar te muslimanët, por duke ndenjur në mesin e jo- muslimanëve apo duke luajtur rolin e hipokritit dhe duke përkrahur jomuslimanët kundër muslimanëve. Ajeti përfshin ata që kanë qenë në këtë gjendje në kohën e Profetit (paqja dhe bekimi i Allahut qofshin mbi të) si dhe të gjithë ata që u përputhen gjendjes së tyre në të gjitha kohët. [12] Në lidhje me fenë dhe besimin tuaj. [13] Justiﬁkohen duke thënë se populli i vendit të tyre i pengonte ata nga besimi dhe nga pasimi i Profetit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem dhe se këta ishin të dobët e të pafuqishëm për të duruar shtypjet e tyre. [14] A nuk mund ta linit vendin tuaj dhe të largoheshit prej atyre që ju pengonin nga besimi në Allah dhe nga pasimi i të Dërguarit të Allahut dhe të shkonit në atë vend ku ishit të ruajtur nga idhujtarët dhe ku mund të adhuronit vetëm Allahun dhe të pasonit të Dërguarin e Tij? [15] En Nisa: 97
  21. 21. 21 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 I “Çelësat e fshehtësisë janë pesë dhe askush përveç Allahut nuk i di: përveç Allahut askush nuk e di se çfarë bartin femrat shtatzënë; përveç Allahut nuk e di askush se ç'do të ketë të nesërmen; përveç Allahut nuk e di askush se kur do të vijë shiu; përveç Allahut nuk e di askush se në cilën pjesë të tokës do të vdesë njeriu dhe përveç Allahut nuk e di askush se kur do të bëhet kiameti.” MUHAMEDIN I Dërguari i Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem e paralajmëroi ummetin e tij që të mos binte në teprim me fjalët: "Kini kujdes nga teprimi (guluvi) në fe sepse ata që ishin para jush i ka shkatërruar teprimi...”[1] Ai kishte për qëllim ithtarët e librit (çifutët dhe nesarët), për të cilët Allahu ka thënë: “Thuaju: O ithtarë të librit, mos e teproni në fenë tuaj...”[2] Profeti sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem ia bëri me dije ummetit të tij që të mos veprojë si ata që ishin para tij dhe i ndaloi nga teprimi në lavdërim dhe kalimi i kuﬁjve në lartësimin e tij. Por disa grupime, rruga e të cilëve ishte larg rrugës së drejtë të Allahut, e kundërsh- tuan të Dërguarin e Allahut sal-lAllahu ale- jhi ve sel-lem në ndalesën e tij. Ata e tepruan në lavdërimin e tij duke folur me padijen e tyre dhe duke mos pasur asnjë ar- gument nga Allahu dhe i Dërguari i Tij sal- lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem devijuan nga rruga e drejtë duke menduar se janë duke vepruar mirë. Teprim i këtij lloji janë edhe fjalët e Bure- jleviut, i cili thotë: “Vërtet i Dërguari i Al- lahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem është pronari i tokave, pronari i njerëzve, pronari i popujve, pronari i të gjitha krijesave. Në dorën e tij janë përkrahja dhe ndihma, në dorën e tij janë çelësat e xhennetit dhe xhe- hennemit, ai ndihmon në botën tjetër dhe është pronari i fuqisë dhe i zgjedhjes në Ditën e Kiametit. Ai largon dhembjet dhe ______________ [1] Shiko Ibën Ebi Asim, Es-Sunneh, fq. 98. [2] El-Maide: 77. Disa bindje të atyre që e tepruan në madhërimin e Profetit S A L  L A L L A H U A L E J H I V E S E L  L E M
  22. 22. Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 22 fatkeqësitë, ai e ruan dhe e ndihmon um- metin e tij dhe vetëm drejt tij ngrihen duart për lutje.”[3][4] Fjalë të tij janë edhe këto: “Vërtet i Dër- guari i Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem është shëruesi i sëmundjeve dhe i dhemb- jeve, i zgjidh ummetit të tij çdo problem dhe është ai që largon komplekset, i ndih- mon krijesat, ua ngre gradat, i ruan dhe i ndihmon dhe u largon belatë. Ai e bëri zjarrin të ftohtë për Ibrahimin alejhi selam. Ai dhuron, jep, sundimi i tij është i vlef- shëm, urdhri i tij është i vazhdueshëm në të dyja botët.”[5] Nuk di se çfarë la ky Burejleviu për All- ahun, Zotin e botëve!? Teprim është edhe të besuarit e disa gru- peve të humbura ekstreme se i Dërguari i Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem di të fshehtën (gajbin). Këtu futen fjalët e Buse- jrit, i cili thotë: “Vërtet nga bujaria jote është kjo botë dhe tjetra dhe nga dija jote është dituria e Levhit dhe e lapsit.”[6] Edhe fjalët e Burejleviut, që shprehet: “Vërtet dituria e Levhit dhe e lapsit, ajo që ka qenë dhe do të jetë, është e njëjtë nga dituria e Profetit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel- lem.[7] Kjo që thanë Burejleviu dhe Busajri para tij janë teprim i shthurur sepse e llogaritën di- turinë e Levhit dhe të lapsit si pjesë të dijes së Profetit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem. Ne e kemi sqaruar që mendimi i Ehli Sun- netit është se Profeti sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem nuk e di dijen e fshehtë, me për- jashtim të asaj që Allahu i Lartësuar i mësoi (përmes shpalljes). Atë e di vetëm Allahu i Lartësuar. Kemi përmendur edhe ajetet kur’anore që aludojnë për këtë dhe këtu do të shtojmë fjalët e Profetit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem për këtë çështje. Ai thotë: “Çelësat e fshehtësisë janë pesë dhe askush përveç Allahut nuk i di: përveç Allahut askush nuk e di se çfarë bartin femrat shtatzënë; përveç Allahut nuk e di askush se ç'do të ketë të nesërmen; përveç Allahut nuk e di askush se kur do të vijë shiu; përveç Allahut nuk e di askush se në cilën pjesë të tokës do të vdesë njeriu dhe përveç Allahut nuk e di askush se kur do të bëhet kiameti.”[8] Nëna e besimtarëve, Aishja radijAllahu anha, ka thënë: “Kush thotë se Muhamedi sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem e ka parë Zotin e tij vetëm se ka gabuar, pasi Ai (Allahu) thotë: “Shikimet njerëzore nuk mund ta arrijnë Atë." Kush thotë se ai (sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem) e di të fshehtën vetëm se ka gënjyer, pasi Ai (Allahu) thotë: “Askush (në qiejt dhe tokë) nuk e di diturinë e fshe- htë përveç Allahut.”[9] Disa nga grupimet e humbura besojnë se Profeti sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem është dritë (nur) e krijuar nga drita e Allahut dhe se nuk është njeri. Bindjen e tillë e kanë Burejlevitë dhe të tjerë pasues të grupeve të suﬁve (dervishëve). Në mesin e shkrimeve të tyre që aludojnë për këtë janë edhe fjalët e Ahmed Jar el- Burejlevij, i cili thotë: “Allahu vërtet e kri- joi formën e Muhamedit nga drita e emrit të Tij El-Bedi’ El-Kadir dhe e shikoi atë ______________ [3] Sikur ky njeri në vend të fjalës “Vërtet i Dërguari i Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem” të thoshte “Vërtet Allahu i Lartësuar”, kuptimi i fjalisë do të ishte i drejtë sepse të gjitha cilësitë që ka përmendur në vijim i përkasin vetëm Allahut të Lartësuar, i Cili nuk ka shokë. Ky është besimi i suﬁve, dërvishëve, që e cilësojnë Pejgamberin sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem me cilësitë që i përkasin vetëm Allahut Subhanehu ve Teala. Atë që i kundërshton e etiketojnë duke thënë se ky person nuk e do Pejgamberin sal-lAll-llahu alejhi ve sel-lem. (sh.p.) [4] Envar Rida, fq. 240, Mekalu i’xhaz El-Burejlevij, iktebesehu ihsanun ilahij. Shiko edhe El-Burejlevije, fq 69. [5] El-Istimdad ala exhjalil-irtidad lilBurejlevij, fq. 32-33; Iktebesehu ihsanun ilahij. Shiko edhe El-Burejlevije, fq. 68. [6] Dituria e cila është shkruar në librin e Levhi Mahfudhit. (sh.p.) [7] Halisul-i’tikad lilBurejlevij, fq. 38; Iktebesehu ihsanun ilahij, referenca paraprake, fq. 87. [8] Transmeton Buhariu 13/361, hadithi nr. 7379. [9] Transmeton Buhariu 13/361, hadithi nr. 7380.
  23. 23. 23 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 me emrin e Tij, El-Kahir, e më pas e qartë- soi me emrin e Tij, El-Letif El-Gaﬁr.”[10] Allahu i Lartësuar e ka përmendur në Kur’an se Profeti sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel- lem ishte njeri. Allahu i Lartësuar thotë: “Thuaj: SubhanAllah, i Lartësuar është Zoti im! Unë nuk jam tjetër veçse njeri – i Dër- guar!”[11] Po ashtu, në suren El-Kehf, Allahu e urdh- ëroi Profetin sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem të thotë: “Thuaj: Unë jam vetëm një njeri, sikurse edhe ju, që më është shpallur se vetëm një Zot është Zoti juaj.”[12] Teprim është edhe ajo që veprojnë shumë njerëz të humbur, të cilët e konsiderojnë vizitën e varrit të tij si ditë feste dhe e viz- itojnë shpesh atë ditë, i drejtohen me lutje dhe prekin muret rrethues duke menduar se kjo është mënyra se si duhet lartësuar ai. Por e vërteta është se ai lartësohet me pasimin dhe respektimin e tij, me veprimin e asaj që ka urdhëruar dhe mosveprimin e asaj që ka ndaluar. Profeti sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem e ndaloi ummetin e tij që ta konsiderojë ditë feste vizitën te varri i tij, duke thënë: “Mos i shndërroni shtëpitë tuaja në varreza dhe mos e bëni varrin tim ditë feste, por dërgoni salavat mbi mua sepse salavatet tuaja më arrijnë nga kudo që ju jeni.”[13] Festë llogaritet çdo tubim i përgjithshëm që përsëritet gjithmonë, çdo vit, muaj apo javë e të ngjashme me këto.[14] Ndërsa sa i përket lutjes te varri i tij, kur ndonjëri prej selefëve i jepte selam Profetit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem dhe më pas dëshironte të lutej, kthehej në drejtim të kiblës duke u lutur, ndërsa varri mbetej në krahun e majtë.[15] Krahas këtij madhërimi të tepruar të Pro- fetit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem nga frak- sione të ndryshme, në anën tjetër gjejmë edhe vrazhdësi ose pakujdesi ndaj hakut të profetësisë dhe Profetëve në përgjithësi dhe ndaj Profetit tonë sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel- lem në veçanti. Këtu veçojmë guximin e fraksioneve në raport me profetësinë dhe Profetët, të cilët i nënvlerësojnë vlerat e tyre, i ulin gradat e tyre dhe ngrenë disa nga prijësit e tyre mbi gradën e Profetëve alejhimus-selam. Shiat thonë se grada e imamëve të tyre është më e lartë se grada e të Dërguarve dhe melaikeve. Homeini ka thënë: “Nga domosdoshmëria e medhhebit tonë është se imamët tanë janë në një gradë që nuk mund ta arrijë as meleku më i afërt e as Profeti, i Dërguari...”[16] Disa suﬁ ekstremë thonë për imamët e tyre se ata janë në gradë më të lartë se të Dër- guarit e Allahut. “Vasatij-jetu Ehlis-Sun-neh bejnel-ﬁrak” Dr. Muhammed ba Kerim Muhammed ba AbdAll-llah Përshtati me disa shkurtime: Sabahudin SELIMI Viti / Kosovë ______________ [10] El-Fetava en-nuajmijje, fq 37. Iktebesehu ihsanun ilahij, El-Burejlevije, fq. 102. [11] El-Isra: 93. [12] El-Kehf: 110. [13] Transmeton Imam Ahmedi në “Musnedin” e tij 2/367. [14] Transmeton Ebu Davudi 2/534m hadithi nr, 6042. Hadithi ka rrugë të tjera transmetimi, me të cilat ngrihet në shkallën e saktësimit. [15] Shiko librin e ibën Tejmijjes, Iktidaus-Siratil-Mustekim, 1/299. [16] El-hukumetul-Islamijje, i Homeinit, fq. 52-53. Botuar nga El-Mektebetul-Islamijje el-Kubra.
  24. 24. Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 24 Tekstet e Kur'anit argumentojnë se nuk u lehtësohet dënimi jobesimtarëve. Allahu i Mad- hëruar thotë: "Po për ata që mohuan është zjarri i xhehennemit. Ata as nuk gjykohen që të vdesin e as nuk u lehtësohet ndëshkimi. Kështu e ndëshkojmë secilin që është shumë i pabesë.” P PËRGJIGJE TË QARTA NDAJ DYSHIMEVE ME TË CILAT ARGUMENTOHET LEJIMI I MEVLUDIT P j e s a e d y t ë DYSHIMI I DYTË Pasi përmend thënien e Ibën Haxherit, Sujutiu thotë: “Më është paraqitur mbështetje në një bazë tjetër për këtë dhe kjo është ajo që ka transmetuar Bejhekiu nga Enesi radijAllahu anhu, se Pejgam- beri sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem e ka bërë akikën[1] për vete pas shpalljes",[2] megjithatë është transmetuar se gjyshi i tij, Abdulmutalibi, ia ka bërë akikën Pe- jgamberit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem në ditën e shtatë dhe akika nuk përsëritet për herë të dytë. Nga kjo mund të aludo- het se Pejgamberi sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel- lem e ka vepruar këtë për të treguar falënderimin për Allahun, që ka mundë- suar ekzistimin e të Dërguarit të mëshirës për botët dhe nderim për ummetin e tij, ashtu siç ka vepruar kur ka dërguar salavate për veten e tij. Për këtë është e lejuar për ne që të shfaqim falënderim me mevludin e tij duke bashkuar vëllezërit, duke i ushqyer të tjerët dhe gjëra të ngjashme...”[3] PËRGJIGJJA NDAJ KËTIJ DYSHIMI Ky dyshim është i shuar dhe i refuzuar për arsye se ky hadith nuk është i vërtet- ______________ [1] Akika është therja e deles kur lind fëmija, qoftë djalë apo vajzë; për djalë dy, ndërsa për vajzë një. [2] “Sunenun Kubra” nga Bejhekiu (9/500). [3] “Husnul maksed ﬁ amelil mevlud” nga Sujutij (64-65).
  25. 25. 25 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 uar. Imam Ahmedi thotë se ky hadith është munker,[4] ndërsa Neveviu thotë se është hadith i kotë (dobët). Ibën Haxheri thotë: “Ky hadith nuk është i vërtetuar.” DYSHIMI I TRETË Sujutiu transmeton nga Haﬁdh Shem- sudin el Xhezerij se ka thënë në librin e tij “Arefut-tarif bi mevlidin-nebij: "Është parë në ëndërr Ebu Lehebi pas vdekjes së tij dhe i është thënë: “Si është gjendja jote?” Ka thënë: “Në zjarr, përveçse më lehtësohet (dënimi) çdo natë të së hënës dhe pi mes këtyre dy gishtërinjve kaq ujë”, ka bërë me shenjë sa maja e gishtit, “për shkak se kam liruar Thuvejben (robëreshë e tij) kur më ka përgëzuar për lindjen e Pejgamberit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem dhe që i ka dhënë gji atij." Kur Ebu Lehebi jobesimtar, të cilin Kur'ani e qorton, shpërblehet në zjarr për shkak të gëzimit për lindjen e Pejgam- berit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem, si do të jetë gjendja e muslimanit besimtar nga ummeti i Resulullahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem, i cili gëzohet për lindjen e tij dhe shpreh dashurinë dhe salavate ndaj Pejgamberit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem? Shemsudin ibën Nasër ed-Dimeshkij thotë: “Është vërtetuar se Ebu Lehebit i lehtësohet dënimi i zjarrit në ditën e hënë për shkak se ka liruar Thuvejben nga gëz- imi i lindjes së Pejgamberit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem dhe më pas ka recituar: Kur ky jobesimtar që është qortuar E shkatërrohet në xhehennem përgjithmonë Atij në ditën e hënë përherë I lehtësohet dënimi nga gëzimi për Ahmedin. E çfarë mendon për atë rob që gjithë jetën e tij Për Ahmedin është i gëzuar e vdes besimtar? PËRGJIGJJA NDAJ KËTIJ DYSHIMI Së pari: Ky hadith është mursel[5] (i dobët). E ka treguar Urvetu mursel dhe nuk ka përmendur se kush e ka treguar këtë hadith, ashtu siç është përmendur në “Sahih”: “Thuvejba, robëresha e Ebu Lehebit, që ai e liroi, i dha gji Pejgam- berit sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem dhe kur Ebu Lehebi vdiq, e panë (në ëndërr) disa prej familjes së tij në gjendje të mjerueshme dhe i thanë: “Çfarë ke ar- ritur (atje)?” Tha: “Nuk kam arritur pas jush asgjë, përveçse më jepet ujë për shkak se kam liruar Thuvejben.”[6] Edhe sikur të jetë hadithi me sened[7] deri te Pejgamberi sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel- lem,[8] në këtë ngjarje është përmendur ëndrra me të cilën nuk argumentohet.[9] ______________ [4] Hadithi munker është nga llojet e haditheve të dobëta. [5] Mursel është prej llojeve të haditheve të dobëta, pra kur tabi'ini thotë “ka thënë Pejgamberi sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem”. Me hadithe të dobëta nuk argumentohet dhe nuk lejohet që nga këto hadithe të legjitimohet diçka në fenë e Allahut dhe të nxirren rregulla dhe vendime në sheriatin islam. [6] “Sahihul Buhari” (5101) [7] Senedi është zinxhiri i përbërë nga personat që transmetojnë hadithin. [8] Disa mundohen t'i mashtrojnë të tjerët duke u thënë se hadithin e ka transmetuar Imam Buhariu rahimehullah në “Sahihun” e tij. Në realitet, në “Sahihul Buhari” hadithet që janë me sened deri tek Pejgamberi sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem janë të vërteta, por Imam Buhariu në “Sahihun” e tij ka treguar edhe hadithe me sened jo të plotë dhe disa pa sened (mualekatet e tij). Nga këto mualekate ka që janë sahih, hasen dhe daif, ndërsa ngjarja e Ebu Lehebit është daif. Thënia e dijetarëve se hadithet në “Sahihul Buhari” janë të vërteta ka për qëllim ato hadithe që Buhariu i transmeton me sened deri tek Pejgamberi sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem e jo për mualekatet e tij. [9] Shiko “Fet'hul Barj” të Ibën Haxherit (9/145).
  26. 26. Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 26 Së dyti: Nuk është vërtetuar që Thuve- jben e ka liruar Ebu Lehebi kur ka lindur Pejgamberi sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem, por lirimi i saj ka ndodhur para hixhretit, shumë kohë pasi i ka dhënë gji, ashtu siç është vërtetuar në librat e historisë dhe të biograﬁsë së Pejgamberit sal-lAllahu ale- jhi ve sel-lem. Së treti: Tekstet nga Kur’ani argumento- jnë qartë se veprat e jobesimtarëve janë të asgjësuara, ashtu siç thotë Allahu sub- hanehu ve teala: "E Ne i kthehemi ndonjë vepre që e bënë ata dhe e bëjmë atë hi e pluhur.”[10] I Plotfuqishmi thotë: "Shembulli i veprave të atyre që mohuan Zotin e tyre është si hiri, të cilin me puhi e shkapërderdh era në ndonjë ditë të stuhishme, e ata nuk mund të realizojnë asgjë nga veprat që kanë bërë. E ky është ai dështimi i madh.”[11] Ebu Lehebi u takon këtyre ajeteve dhe nuk i bën dobi lirimi i Thuvejbes për arsye se veprat e tij janë të asgjësuara. Së katërti:Tekstet e Kur'anit argumento- jnë se nuk u lehtësohet dënimi jobesim- tarëve. Allahu i Madhëruar thotë: "Po për ata që mohuan është zjarri i xhehenne- mit. Ata as nuk gjykohen që të vdesin e as nuk u lehtësohet ndëshkimi. Kështu e ndëshkojmë secilin që është shumë i pabesë.”[12] Ky ajet citohet edhe për Ebu Lehebin për shkak të kufrit të tij të madh, armiqësisë së tij ndaj Resulullahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem dhe keqtraj- timeve që i ka bërë atij. E si të mos jetë kështu kur për këtë ka argument të qartë, siç thotë Allahu: "Qoftë shkatërruar Ebu Lehebi, e ai është shkatërruar! Atij nuk i bëri dobi pasuria e vet, as ajo çka ﬁtoi! Ai do të hyjë në një zjarr të ndezur ﬂakë.”[13] Me këtë sqarohet se nuk ka argument për dyshim, ngase nuk është e vërtetuar që Ebu Lehebi është gëzuar për Pejgamberin sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem dhe se e ka liruar Thuvejben kur ka lindur i Dërguari sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem. Ai ishte nga armiqtë më të mëdhenj të Resulullahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem, prandaj nga ky dyshim nuk ka argument që lejohet mevludi. Vijon Version i shkurtuar dhe me ndryshime e shtesa nga tema “El ihtifalu bi mevlidin-nebij sal-lAllahu ale- jhi ve sel-lem”, e librit “El e'jadë ve etheruha alel muslimin”, faqe 283, nga Dr. Sulejman ibn Salim es-Suhejmi Përgatiti versionin e shkurtuar me ndryshime e shtesa: Adem AVDIU Gjakovë / Kosovë ______________ [10] El Furkan: 23. [11]Ibrahim 18 [12]Fatir 36 [13]Mesed 1-3
  27. 27. 27 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 Tekstet e Kur'anit argumentojnë se nuk u lehtësohet dënimi jobesimtarëve. Allahu i Mad- hëruar thotë: "Po për ata që mohuan është zjarri i xhehennemit. Ata as nuk gjykohen që të vdesin e as nuk u lehtësohet ndëshkimi. Kështu e ndëshkojmë secilin që është shumë i pabesë.” I KOMENT I SHKURTËR I MUHADITHIT TË MEDINËS, SHEJH AB DULMUHSIN ELABBAD, RRETH FJALËS SË IMAM SHATIBIUT: “Nukështëinevojshëmpërcaktimii personitqëkabërëndonjëbidat, nësebidati(nëfjalë)nukështë prejbidatevetëmëdha” 4- Ibën Huzejmeh rahimehullah është prej imamëve të hershëm të hadithit, autor i librit të tevhidit dhe “Sahihut” të tij, me recensimin e shejh Albanit rahimehullah. Edhe ky imam kishte një ixhtihad të gabuar –sipas disa dije- tarëve- në hadithin “Allahu e ka krijuar Ademin në syretin e tij” dhe Ibën Tejmije rahimehullah ka shkruar rreth 100 faqe kundër këtij alimi të madh në këtë çështje. Megjithatë ai është cilësuar si “prijësi i imamëve” nga dijetarët e hadithit (muha- dithët) dhe ishte hoxha i muhadithit të madh Ibën Hibbani rahimehullah.[1] Tani është radha për dy dijetarë të famshëm të këtij ummeti, të cilët na kanë lënë një trashëgimi sublime të dijes fetare e shkencore nga të gjitha sferat. Ata kanë lënë libra që nga shekulli i tetë hixhri, për të cilët sot e asaj kohe të gjithë dijetarët e kërkuesit e dijes kanë nevojë dhe thuajse janë të varur nga librat e tyre, të cilët kanë mbushur horizontin anem- banë globit. Janë libra që rrallë të mos gjenden në ndonjë librari. Pa dyshim që kjo është prej bereqetit të Allahut, suksesit të Tij, që ia jep kujt të dojë nga robërit e Tij. Është fjala është për Neveviun dhe Ibën Hax- her el-Askalanin, Allahu i mëshiroftë. I kam sjellë këtu sepse me gjithë dijen e madhe që na kanë lënë këta dijetarë eminentë, kanë ekzis- tuar disa pasues tekesh, mendjelehtë e injo- rantë, të cilët me kapacitetin e tyre të ulët të të menduarit kanë nxitur për djegien e librave të këtyre dy dijetarëve (!) për shkak të disa gjykimeve të tyre të gabuara në çështje të akides, duke anashkaluar kështu esencën e tyre të shëndoshë, ngritjen e tevhidit, mbrojtjen ______________ [1] “Err-rrisale el-mustatrefeh”, faqe 20, e Kittanit.
  28. 28. Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 28 dhe jetën për jetësimin e Sunnetit Pejgamberik dhe luftimin e bidateve dhe shirkut. Ata kanë anashkaluar tërë atë mund e përpjekje mad- hështore shkencore në fusha të ndryshme të fesë, që e cituam lart, mund i cili ka qenë një nga frytet e ruajtjes së Hadithit Pejgamberik (siç ishin librat e Ibën Haxherit “Tehdhibut- Tehdhib” dhe “Takribut-Tehdhib”, “Feth’ul Bari”, “El-isabeh ﬁ temjiizis-sahabeh”). Që nga koha e tyre e deri më sot pa këta libra di- jetarët e hadithit dhe të shkencave të tjera nuk mund të shkruajnë punimet e tyre. Nuk ka di- jetar hadithi apo kërkues dijeje që kam takuar e të mos i ketë pasur para syve në tavolinat e tyre librat e këtyre dijetarëve dhe madje jo vetëm nga një botim të tyre, po nga të gjitha botimet që ekzistojnë. Ibën Haxheri rahime- hullah është një dijetar për të cilin janë thënë fjalë madhështore, por po ndalem vetëm te fjala e Imam Albanit rahimehullah, i cili e ka pasur zakon të thotë për Ibën Haxherin: “Nuk lind nëna më si Ibën Haxheri.” Nuk dua të lë pa përmendur librin e imam Neveviut rahimehullah në komentimin e “Sahihut” të Muslimit, një libër për të cilin kërkuesit e dijes sakriﬁkojnë shumë për ta më- suar në ligjëratat e shumta të dijetarëve të ndryshëm. Kurse kopshti i tij, “Rijadus-Sali- hin”, është një libër të cilin e njeh i madh dhe i vogël, e gjen në shtëpinë e çdo muslimani dhe s’ka dijetar që nuk i ka hyrë komentimit të tij me gojë apo me shkrim. Neveviu është autor i shumë e shumë librave të vlefshëm dhe të përdorshëm nga dijetarët dhe kërkuesit e dijes. Dhehebiu i madh në “Tedhkiretul-Huf- fadh” e ka lavdëruar Neveviun me tituj si “Imami, Haﬁdhi i pashembullt, Shembulli, Shejhul-Islami, dija e evlijave”…. Megjithatë disa “mendjelehtë e injorantë” (është fjala për haddaditë) tentuan çrrënjosjen e trashëgimisë së madhe të këtyre dy dijetarëve eminentë, mirëpo ata mbetën vetëm një ankth i shkurtër i muslimanëve, pasi dijetarët e këtij ummeti u ngritën në mbrojtjen e kësaj trashëgimie -edhe pejgamberike, sepse dije- tarët janë trashëgues të Pejgamberit tonë sal- lAllahu alejhi ve sel-lem dhe i zmbrapsën pretendimet e tyre qëllimkeqe. I falënderuar qoftë Allahu! Këta injorantë e qëllimkëqij u kapën pas disa gjykimeve të gabuara të këtyre dy dijetarëve, posaçërisht në disa çështje të akides, edhe pse disa prej atyre gabimeve nuk kanë qenë fjalë të tyre, por vetëm se i kanë transmetuar nga ko- mentatorët e tjerë të hershëm të haditheve (“Et-Tenbih”, faqe 5 me recensim të shejh Bin Bazit, Fevzanit dhe tjerë). Në bazë të kësaj, hadaditë i nxitnin njerëzit që të digjnin dy li- brat kryesorë të tyre, “Fet’hul Barin”, komenti i “Sahihut” të Buhariut në 17 volume i Ibën Haxherit, si dhe “El-Minhaxh”, komenti i “Sahihut” të Muslimit, gjithashtu voluminoz sipas botimit, nga Neveviu. Ata u tretën me fjalët e vëllezërve të këtyre dy nga dijetarët e vonshëm bashkëkohor, e prej tyre po cekim këto: 1- Shejhu, Al-lameh, Hammad el-Ensari rahimehullah ka thënë: “Sikur të kisha pasur pushtet mbi atë që thotë “të mos lexohet “Fet’hul-Bari” dhe “Komenti i Neveviut Sahi- hun e Muslimit”, do ta kisha arrestuar e bur- gosur derisa të pendohet. Pa dyshim që ajo fjalë del vetëm nga një mendjelehtë.”[2] 2- Kurse dijetari i madh Muhamed Salih el- Uthejmin rahimehullah është pyetur në lidhje me këta dijetarë kështu: “Cili është qëndrimi juaj rreth disave që kritikojnë dy haﬁdhat (Neveviun dhe Ibën Haxherin) dhe pretendo- jnë se ata janë prej bidatçinjve? A thua gabimi i dijetarit në akide – qoftë edhe nëse është nga ixhtihadi dhe te’evili- e bën atë që të kon- siderohet prej grupimeve të shpikura? A ka dallim mes gabimit në çështjet teorike dhe praktike?” Shejhu i nderuar u përgjigj: “Pa dyshim se dy shejhët dhe haﬁzët (e hadithit, Ibën Haxheri ______________ [2] El-Mexhmu’u” 2/582 të AbdulEvvel Hammad, djali i shejh Hammadit, përmes “Ed-delail el-veﬁjjeh”, fq. 12.
  29. 29. 29 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 dhe Neveviu) janë prej besnikëve të moçëm e shumë të dobishëm në ummetin islam. E, nëse ka pasur prej tyre ndonjë gabim në te‘evilin (komentim jo korrekt) e disa teksteve që kanë të bëjnë me Cilësitë e Allahut, s’ka dyshim se ajo u mbulohet atyre me të mirat dhe dobitë e shumta të tyre. Mendojmë se gabimet që kanë ndodhur janë vetëm si rrjed- hojë e ixhtihadit dhe te‘evilit të pranueshëm, qoftë edhe vetëm sipas mendimit të tyre. E lus Allahun e Lartësuar që ajo të jetë prej gabimit të falur dhe mirësia dhe dobia e ardhur prej tyre të jetë prej mundit të shpërblyer dhe që për ta të vlejë fjala e Allahut të Lartësuar: “Pa dyshim që veprat e mira i shlyejnë veprat e këqija.”[3] Ajo që mendojmë ne është se ata të dy janë prej Ehlu Sunnetit dhe Xhematit. Dhe këtë e dëshmon shërbimi i tyre ndaj Sunnetit të Pe- jgamberit të Allahut sal-lAllahu alejhi ve sel- lem, kujdesi i madh në pastrimin e Sunnetit nga gjërat që i atribuohen dhe puna e tyre në veriﬁkimin e dispozitave që nxirren nga Sun- neti. Edhe pse ata kanë kundërshtuar rrugën e Ehlu Sunnetit në disa ajete dhe hadithe të Cilësive (të Allahut), ishte ixhtihad i gabuar, kështu që shpresojmë nga Allahu që t’i trajtojë ata me faljen e Tij. Kurse sa i përket (pyetjes rreth) gabimit në akide, nëse gabimi është në kundërshtim me rrugën e seleﬁt, atëherë ai është devijim pa mëdyshje, porse ai që e ka bërë atë gabim nuk gjykohet si i devijuar derisa t’i kumtohet argu- menti. E, nëse i kumtohet argumenti dhe megjithatë ai vazhdon në gabimin dhe devi- jimin e tij, atëherë ai është devijant në atë ku e ka kundërshtuar hakun, edhe pse në çështje të tjera është seleﬁ. Pra, ai nuk cilësohet si bidatçi në mënyrë ab- solute, as nuk cilësohet si seleﬁ në mënyrë ab- solute; porse cilësohet si seleﬁ në atë që është në pajtim me seleﬁn, por si bidatçi në atë që i ka kundërshtuar ata, ashtu siç kanë thënë Ehlu Sunneti për fasikun (gjynahqarin), se ai është muëmin në atë që ka nga imani, por fasik në gjynahet që bën. Pra, as nuk i jepet cilësia absolute, as nuk i mohohet absolutësia e atributit. Kjo është drejtësia me të cilën na ka urdhëruar Allahu, përveçse nëse bidatçiu ka shkuar deri në atë masë saqë ka dalë nga feja me bidatin e tij dhe në atë rast ai nuk meriton kurrfarë nderi.” Këtu mbaron fjala e shejh Uthejminit nga libri i tij i “Dijes” fq. 198, përmes “Ed-de- lail el-veﬁjjeh”. Pra, muxhtehidi kur gabon shpërblehet dhe nuk ka gjynah për të. Bazë këtu është hadithi i Amër ibën Asit radijallahu anhu në “Sahihun” e Buhariut (7/157) dhe të tjerët. Ibën Tejmije rahimehullah në “Mexhmu’ul Fetava” (19/123) thotë: “Medhhebi i Ehlu Sunnetit është se nuk ka gjynah për atë që bën ixhtihad, edhe nëse gabon.”[4] Gjithashtu thotë: “Kurse sa u përket atyre që bëjnë ixhtihad (në ndonjë çështje të fesë), ndonjëherë ia qëllojnë e ndonjëherë gabojnë. Nëse bëjnë ixhtihad dhe gabojnë, ata kanë një shpërblim për ixhtihadin e tyre dhe gabimi i tyre është i falur. Kurse njerëzit e devijuar bëjnë bashkim të detyrueshëm mes gabimit dhe gjynahut, kështu që ndonjëherë e teprojnë në të dhe thonë (për hoxhallarët e tyre) “ata janë të mbrojtur nga gabimet (nuk gabojnë)”, por ndonjëherë tjetër shkojnë në ekstremitetin tjetër duke thënë “ata kanë bërë gjynah me gabimet e tyre”. Ndërsa njerëzit e dijes dhe të imanit nuk thonë për askënd se është i pagabueshëm, as nuk e bëjnë gjynahqar (atë që gabon në ixhtihad).” (Po aty: 35/69) Ibën Tejmije rahimehullah e detajon edhe më shumë çështjen e atij që bën ixhtihad duke thënë: “Pra, muxhtehidi i cili argumenton – qoftë ai ndonjë imam apo udhëheqës, dijetar apo hulumtues, studiues apo mufti ose dikush tjetër, kur bën ixhtihad duke pasur frikë Al- ______________ [3] Hud: 114 [4] Në librin “Kavaid ﬁt-teamul meal-ulema”, fq. 157, i shejh AbdurRahman el-Luvajhik me recensim të Imam Bin Bazit rahimehullah, 1415 h.
  30. 30. Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 30 lahun aq sa ka mundësi, kjo është ajo që Al- lahu e ka ngarkuar dhe ai kështu konsiderohet i nënshtruar ndaj Allahut, e meriton shpër- blimin nëse ka frikë aq sa duhet dhe Allahu nuk e ndëshkon atë”[5] Ashtu siç tha shejhul-Islami këtu, ixhtihadi për të cilin nuk shkruhet gjynah dhe ﬁtohet sevapi është ai ixhtihad që bëhet nga njerëzit e ixhtihadit. Sa u përket njerëzve të rëndomtë, edhe nëse ata e pretendojnë diçka të tillë, nuk futen nën atë parim të nxjerrë nga fjala pe- jgamberike sepse nuk janë të autorizuar për të dhe qëndrimet e tyre janë të bazuara në logjikë e teka. Të njëjtën gjë thotë edhe Imam Shatibiu rahimehullah në librin e tij “El muvafakat” (4/168). “Ixhtihadi që ndodh në sheriat është dy llojesh. I pari është ixhtihadi që merret në konsideratë, ai legjitim, i cili buron nga të zotët e tij, të cilët e kanë pjekur atë që nevo- jitet për ixhtihad. Kurse lloji i dytë është i pakonsiderueshëm, që buron nga personi që nuk e di se çfarë duhet plotësuar për të bërë ixhtihad dhe ky lloj ixhtihadi është thjesht mendim, burimi i të cilit është pasioni, intere- sat, pasim i tekave dhe zhytje në injorancë. Çdo mendim i nxjerrë nga këto burime pa dyshim që nuk pranohet sepse është në kundërshtim me të vërtetën që ka zbritur Al- lahu i Madhërishëm: “Prandaj gjykoji sipas asaj që të ka shpallur Allahu e mos ndiq dëshi- rat e tyre të kota.”[6][7] Vërejtje: Të mos mashtrohet dikush e të thotë se ky parim vlen edhe për Sejid Kutubin dhe të tjerë si ai, ngase esenca e tij nuk ka qenë Sunneti dhe udhëzimi profetik, as nuk ka qenë ndonjë muxhtehid sepse ai nuk ka qenë as dijetar e lëre më muxhtehid- sipas kritereve të Shatibiut, që i sollëm më lart. Në fund, nuk duhet menduar se kjo që u shkrua deri tani nga qëndrimet e dijetarëve të konsiderueshëm të Sunetit është në përputhje me bidatin e Muvazanes. Kurrsesi! Të gjitha këto janë parime të drejta që gjenden nëpër li- brat e dijetarëve të këtij ummeti dhe nëse dikush pretendon ashtu, atëherë edhe ata dije- tarë (që kanë marrë, mësuar, ua kanë mësuar të tjerëve dhe kanë këshilluar që të mësohen librat e asaj elite muxhtehidësh), si Ibën Hax- heri, Neveviu, Shevkani dhe të tjerë, edhe ata atëherë na qenkan në përputhje me atë bidat të Muvazanes! Kurrsesi! E vërteta është se kjo është drejtësia dhe mëshira e Ehlu Sunnetit mes tyre dhe me të tjerët, ndryshe nga pasuesit e tekave dhe të pa- sioneve, siç thotë Shejhul Islam Ibën Tejmije rahimehullah: “Ehlu Sunneti janë më të dijsh- mit për hakun dhe më të mëshirshmit me njerëzit.” Dhe sikur të mos ishte praktikuar kjo drejtësi, atëherë sa e sa dituri, libra e dijetarë do të ishin hedhur në një qosh, kurse njohuria dhe dituria do të tretej e nuk do të ishte sot në mesin tonë. Këto çështje pas frikës ndaj Al- lahut- shtjellohen me detaje e jo gjithmonë me përgjithësime, pasi përgjithësimet siç dihet nga librat e “rregullave të bidatit”shpeshherë janë shkak i rënies në bidat. E lus Allahun e Madhërishëm që të na furni- zojë me qëllim të mirë në kuptimin e së vërtetës, në mënyrë që ta shohim të vërtetën si të vërtetë e pastaj ta ndjekim atë dhe që të na ruajë nga mendimet e nxjerra nga tekat dhe pasionet! Allahu i dëgjon lutjet tona dhe u përgjigjet atyre. Përgatiti: Zejd HAZIRI Gjilan / Kosovë ______________ [5] “Minhaxhus-Sunneh” (5/111) përmes “Kavaid ﬁtteamul meal-ulema”, fq. 158. [6] El Maide: 49 [7] Këtu mbaron fjala e Shatibiut përmes “Kavaid ﬁt-teamul”, fq. 162.
  31. 31. 31 Dëlirje&Edukim | S H K U RT 2 0 1 1 Bojkoti që lavdërohet është ai që sjell fryte dhe jo ai që sjell prishje. Hoxha i Islamit Ibën Tejmije në “Mexhmu-ul Fetava” (28/173) ka thënë: “E nëse do të ndodhte që sa herë që ka mosmarrëveshje mes dy muslimanëve të kishte bojkot, nuk do të mbetej vëllazëri.” F EDHE NJË HERË, BUTË O PASUESIT E SUNNETIT ME PASUESIT E SUNNETIT! Falënderimi i takon vetëm Allahut, nuk ka forcë dhe fuqi vetëm se me Allahun. Paqja dhe nderimi i Allahut qofshin mbi robin e Tij dhe të Dërguarin e Tij, Pejgamberin tonë Muhamed, mbi familjen e tij, mbi shokët e tij dhe mbi të gjithë ata që e ndihmuan atë. Në vijim, ata pasues të Sunnetit dhe xhematit që merren me diturinë dhe ndjekin rrugën e të parëve tanë të mirë janë personat që kanë më tepër nevojë në këtë kohë që të bashkohen dhe të këshillojnë njëri-tjetrin, sidomos kur dihet se ata janë pakicë e pakicës në krahasim me grupimet e devijuara nga rruga e të parëve tanë të mirë. Para më shumë se dhjetë vitesh, në fundin e kohës së dy dijetarëve të nderuar, Ab- dulaziz ibën Baz dhe Muhamed ibën Uthejmin (Allahu i mëshiroftë), një pjesë shumë e vogël e pasuesve të Sunnetit nisën të paralajmëronin prej disa grupimeve të devijuara nga rruga e të parëve tanë të mirë. Kjo ishte një punë e lavdëruar dhe e mirë, por është për të ardhur keq që pasi ndërruan jetë dy dijetarët e nderuar, disa prej këtij grupi të vogël nisën të ﬂisnin për disa vëllezër të tyre që janë pasues të Sunnetit dhe që thërrasin në të ashtu siç kanë qenë të parët tanë të mirë, qofshin këtë thirrës brenda shtetit tonë apo edhe jashtë tij, megjithëse e kishin obligim ndaj atyre që ta pranonin mirësinë e tyre dhe të mblidhnin for- cat që të përmirësonin, nëse vërtetohej që kishte ndonjë gabim, dhe të mos e angazhonin veten e tyre duke bërë tubime, duke i përmen- dur ata dhe duke i ndaluar të tjerët prej tyre, por duhet të merreshin me diturinë duke më- suar vetë, duke i mësuar të tjerët dhe duke bërë thirrje në të. Kjo është metoda e saktë në për- mirësim, metoda që ka ndjekur edhe shejhu ynë Abdulaziz ibën Baz, imami i pasuesve të Sunnetit dhe xhematit në kohën tonë, Allahu e mëshiroftë. Ata që merren me dijen sot janë të

