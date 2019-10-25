Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plain Language is also for Experts María Ester Capurro & Romina Marazzato Sparano
Temas que desarrollaremos Definición en español y en inglés Hitos del movimiento de lenguaje claro Estrategias de lengu...
¿Qué es el lenguaje espacializado?  Terminología y complejidad del tema  Características del texto técnico en todas las ...
Lenguaje claro: “Una comunicación está en lenguaje claro si su redacción, estructura y diseño son tan transparentes que lo...
Elecciones que favorecen la comprensión Gramaticales Discursivas De diseño
Lenguaje claro No modifica el contenido de los documentos (no resume). No cambia el registro de los escritos (siguen sie...
Plain Language Find Understand Use the idiomatic and grammatical use of language that most effectively presents ideas to t...
Lenguaje claro. lenguaje ciudadano y lectura fácil LENGUAJE CLARO LENGUAJE CIUDADANO LECTURA FÁCIL Claro. Claro. Simple. P...
Hitos del lenguaje claro en Argentina - Estudio Marval, O´Farrell y Mairal
Red de Lenguaje Claro Argentina
Plain English Campaign 1979 plainlanguage.gov 1994 Plain Writing Act 2010 Kathryn Catania Katherine Spivey Chrissie Martin...
Adult Education 1943 Land Management 1966 SP War Corp. 1944 Maury Maverick John O’Hayre Rudolph Flesch Consumer Affairs 19...
No failure or delay on the part of the Bank in exercising, and no failure to file or otherwise enforce the Bank’s security...
Oratory ~70CE Spanish ~1250 English ~1420 Do not simply promote understanding, but prevent misunderstanding… And, in matte...
Left to Right: Julie Clement, Clarity; David Lipscomb,Center for Plain Language; Romina Marazzato Sparano, Spanish Editors...
Ejemplo monolingüe Si bien la complejidad técnica de la cuestión excede los conocimientos a los que puede acceder el Comit...
Mismo texto en lenguaje claro No es posible sostener a priori que por el simple hecho de haberse suprimido determinados ít...
Técnicas Oraciones más breves. Conectores lógicos que guían al lector por el texto. Supresión de subordinadas que confu...
Health Literacy passage: leading to the wrong conclusion It was also observed that both age and educational level were ass...
It was also observed that both age and educational level were associated with a higher level of comprehension… It was also...
Techniques Restate logical relationships to guide the reader to the right inference. • similarity/contrast, • contiguity/...
Ejemplo bilingüe del español al inglés Queda expresamente aclarado que, si por cualquier hecho fortuito o de fuerza mayor,...
En lenguaje claro para luego traducir al inglés Si por un hecho fortuito o de fuerza mayor, Zululé no puede emitir, distri...
Traducción de la versión en Lenguaje Claro If Zululé is unable to broadcast, distribute, or transmit any program due to an...
Sentencia judicial original y en lenguaje claro Juez civil de primera instancia Guillermo González Zurro. Argentina
Most authors who have addressed this issue, argues that few teachers at the age of five can teach children to read. S-V Ag...
Techniques Align S-V agreement Eliminate comma b/ S & V Relocate complement for proper parsing ╪ techniques for RECASTI...
Plain Language for Experts: Tighten your Wording Estudio comparativo sobre programas para dejar de fumar Comparative Stu...
Smoking Cessation Text: Source BEFORE El criterio que deben cumplir los participantes cambia día a día, pero si continúan ...
Smoking Cessation Text: Target BEFORE The requirement participants must meet will change each day but if they keep meeting...
Smoking Cessation Text: Source AFTER El requisito que deben cumplir los participantes cambia todos los días, pero, si lo c...
Smoking Cessation Text: Target AFTER The requirement that participants must meet changes every day, but, if they keep meet...
Techniques Use consistent terminology Abide by collocations: “someone meets a requirement“ Match verb tenses for logica...
Ejemplos cortos de lenguaje claro en español Cabe destacar que en el día de ayer el juez nos otorgó un plazo de diez días ...
Ejemplos cortos de lenguaje claro en español No dejo de advertir que Equis S.A. tuvo ocasión de opinar que no era necesari...
Ejemplos cortos de lenguaje claro en español Fue sentenciado a prisión por un período de cinco meses. Fue sentenciado a ci...
Ejemplos cortos de lenguaje claro en español Me ha pedido permiso para citar en la conferencia los resultados de mis inves...
Burnout 2: flujo informativo, perspectiva, puntuación El rol del profesor, se caracteriza por la exigencia de altos nivele...
Burnout docente 2: flujo informativo El rol del profesor se caracteriza por la exigencia de altos niveles de concentración...
Commas are a pause for the mind!Técnicas Utilizar la puntuación adecuadamente Las comas se usan con • expresiones de tran...
Usos erróneos del gerundio en español Posterioridad Complemento *Rediseñamos nuestra estrategia de ventas, logrando un inc...
Técnicas Emplear una oración por concepto Reformular la estructura oracional para crear un flujo informativo coherente ...
Short Examples of Plain Language in English We fight opposing lawyers with confidence. With confidence, we fight opposing ...
Short Examples of Plain Language in English Topic About DDT About the peregrine falcon A ban on DDT saved the peregrine f...
Information Flow Short Examples of Plain Language in English A hurricane is a huge storm. The “wall” is a thick ring of t...
Problemas más comunes 1. Falta de concordancia sujeto-verbo 2. Coma entre sujeto y predicado 3. Disparidad entre referenci...
Clarity with Style: Adequacy + Textuality Wording Audience Purpose Structure Design Grammaticality Connectivity Syntax W...
Expert Plain Language Solutions: Grammar Choose consistent & precise terminology Use punctuation for meaning (parsing & ...
Expert Plain Language Solutions: Coherence Include informative content: no fluff, no gaps, no meandering Distribute idea...
Estrategias de redacción en lenguaje claro en español Usar economía de palabras: eliminar las palabras innecesarias Aten...
Estrategias de redacción en lenguaje claro en español Usar el gerundio de manera precisa y limitada Evitar la nominaliza...
Evitar los verbos de apoyo dar autorización autorizar hacer acto de presencia presentarse pasar a dar comienzo comenzar...
Speech vs. Writing ≠ Planning ≠ Structure ≠ Process ≠ Revision ≠ Cognitive Tool Science & Critical Thinking Require Writin...
Say No to Academese, Legalese, Bureaucratese… The work of the text is to literalize the signifiers of the first encounter,...
Subject Matter Difficulty “If it could be summarized in a sentence, it wouldn't be worth the prize.” Richard Feynman Nobel...
Why is Clarity Hard? Textuality: how to build meaning Adequacy: how to make it suitable Guilt and bitterness can be emot...
Plain Language 1.0: “Bulleted Advice” • “Write as if you were speaking” • “Use active voice” • “Write for 6th grade level”...
Complexity ≠ Obscurity
Thank you! ¡Gracias! LA CLARIDAD ES UNA ELECCIÓN. La oscuridad, también. romina@languagecompass.com mariecapurro@gmail.com
Ejemplo extra: Sentencia judicial original Y VISTOS: El expediente número 30.180/2014, caratulado “Córdoba, Lucas Nahuel c...
Sentencia judicial en lenguaje claro SENTENCIA SANTIAGO JAVIER GAMARRA C/ BIZOZO LUIS ANTONIO Y OTRO S/ DAÑOS Y PERJUICIOS...
Sentencia judicial en lenguaje claro ANTECEDENTES I. DEMANDA Santiago Javier Gamarra promovió demanda de daños contra: x L...
Sentencia judicial en lenguaje claro En esas circunstancias, el Citroën fue embestido en la parte trasera derecha por la E...
Sentencia judicial en lenguaje claro Fundó en derecho y se expidió acerca de la responsabilidad de los demandados. II. CON...
Bonus Practice: Polycythemia Vera Informe de resultados sobre plicitemia vera Trastorno panhiperplásico, maligno y neoplá...
Not just about jargon! With disease progression splenomegaly occurred in most cases and the bone marrow is showing increas...
Same issues in lay versions With disease progression splenomegaly occurred in most cases and the bone marrow is showing in...
Normal Erythropoiesis Extramedullary Erythropoiesis
Plain Language for Experts With disease progression splenomegaly occurred in most cases and the bone marrow is showing inc...
Plain Language for Laypeople In most cases, the bone marrow undergoes varying degrees of fibrosis, eventually forcing the ...
Techniques Align verb tenses to show consistent time reference Use parallel structure for equivalent ideas Repair and e...
English References Pinker, S. (2014 ). The Sense of Style. New York. Penguin. Plain English Campaign (Maher, Chrissie, et ...
  1. 1. Plain Language is also for Experts María Ester Capurro & Romina Marazzato Sparano
  2. 2. Temas que desarrollaremos Definición en español y en inglés Hitos del movimiento de lenguaje claro Estrategias de lenguaje claro especializado Ejemplos monolingües y traducciones Conclusiones Referencias
  3. 3. ¿Qué es el lenguaje espacializado?  Terminología y complejidad del tema  Características del texto técnico en todas las disciplinas  Idiosincrasias lingüísticas  Desajustes sintácticos  Estilo retórico  Lenguaje claro  Claridad: gramática, estructura, cohesión y coherencia  Adecuación: audiencia y diseño
  4. 4. Lenguaje claro: “Una comunicación está en lenguaje claro si su redacción, estructura y diseño son tan transparentes que los lectores a los que se dirige pueden encontrar lo que necesitan, entender lo que encuentran y usar esa información”. International Plain Language Federation
  5. 5. Elecciones que favorecen la comprensión Gramaticales Discursivas De diseño
  6. 6. Lenguaje claro No modifica el contenido de los documentos (no resume). No cambia el registro de los escritos (siguen siendo especializados).
  7. 7. Plain Language Find Understand Use the idiomatic and grammatical use of language that most effectively presents ideas to the reader
  8. 8. Lenguaje claro. lenguaje ciudadano y lectura fácil LENGUAJE CLARO LENGUAJE CIUDADANO LECTURA FÁCIL Claro. Claro. Simple. Preciso. Preciso. Sencillo. No cambia el registro. Adapta el registro al destinatario general. Fácil. No modifica el contenido. Explicita. Simplifica. Destinatarios: Expertos. Destinatarios: Ciudadanía en general. Destinatarios: - Personas con dificultades de comprensión por problemas cognitivos. - Migrantes recientes que no dominan la lengua del país. - Personas que no completaron la escolarización básica. Versiones: UNA sola. Versiones: UNA sola. Versiones: Dos (una original y otra adaptada a lectura fácil).
  9. 9. Hitos del lenguaje claro en Argentina - Estudio Marval, O´Farrell y Mairal
  10. 10. Red de Lenguaje Claro Argentina
  11. 11. Plain English Campaign 1979 plainlanguage.gov 1994 Plain Writing Act 2010 Kathryn Catania Katherine Spivey Chrissie Martin Maher Cutts Milestones of Plain Language Movement
  12. 12. Adult Education 1943 Land Management 1966 SP War Corp. 1944 Maury Maverick John O’Hayre Rudolph Flesch Consumer Affairs 1973 Bess Myerson
  13. 13. No failure or delay on the part of the Bank in exercising, and no failure to file or otherwise enforce the Bank’s security interest in or with respect to any Collateral, shall operate as a waiver of any right or remedy hereunder or release any of the undersigned, and the Obligation of the undersigned may be extended or waived by the Bank, any contract or other agreement evidencing or relating to any Obligation or any Collateral may be amended and any Collateral exchanged, surrendered or otherwise dealt with in accordance with any agreement relative thereto, all without affecting the liability of any of the undersigned. You can delay enforcing any of your rights under this note without losing them.
  14. 14. Oratory ~70CE Spanish ~1250 English ~1420 Do not simply promote understanding, but prevent misunderstanding… And, in matters of style, indulge in elegance, for a writer wins but trivial praise if he gives no more than clarity: his text seems free from weakness rather than full of strength. Quintilian Alphonse X Henry V
  15. 15. Left to Right: Julie Clement, Clarity; David Lipscomb,Center for Plain Language; Romina Marazzato Sparano, Spanish EditorsAssociation;Annetta Cheek, IPLF Chair. PL Standards Initiative with ISO Technical Committee 37! Standards Working Group from IPLF International Plain Language Federation: • Center for Plain Language, • Clarity International, and • Plain Language Association International (PLAIN)
  16. 16. Ejemplo monolingüe Si bien la complejidad técnica de la cuestión excede los conocimientos a los que puede acceder el Comité, razón por la cual la cuestión debería ser tratada por un perito –lo que demuestra la improcedencia de la vía del amparo–, no es posible sostener a priori que por el simple hecho de haberse suprimido determinados ítems, el objeto de la contratación ya no sea un sistema integrado.
  17. 17. Mismo texto en lenguaje claro No es posible sostener a priori que por el simple hecho de haberse suprimido determinados ítems, el objeto de la contratación ya no sea un sistema integrado. La complejidad técnica de la cuestión excede los conocimientos del Comité. Por esta razón, la cuestión debería haber sido tratada por un perito, y esto demuestra la improcedencia de la vía del amparo.
  18. 18. Técnicas Oraciones más breves. Conectores lógicos que guían al lector por el texto. Supresión de subordinadas que confunden.
  19. 19. Health Literacy passage: leading to the wrong conclusion It was also observed that both age and educational level were associated with a higher level of comprehension. This may suggest a need for greater care in explaining clinical trials to the elderly. Age Comprehension Education Comprehension Age Comprehension Education Comprehension • Higher comprehension for higher age and educational attainment? …comprehension significantly decreased with the increasing age of the participants (p=0.03)…
  20. 20. It was also observed that both age and educational level were associated with a higher level of comprehension… It was also observed that age and educational level have opposite correlations with the level of comprehension. Age Comprehension Education Comprehension This may suggest a need for greater care in explaining clinical trials to the elderly. Health Literacy passage restated
  21. 21. Techniques Restate logical relationships to guide the reader to the right inference. • similarity/contrast, • contiguity/sequence, • cause/effect Coherence of thought and wording
  22. 22. Ejemplo bilingüe del español al inglés Queda expresamente aclarado que, si por cualquier hecho fortuito o de fuerza mayor, no imputable a Zululé, no fuera viable ya sea la emisión o distribución de programas o su transmisión, no generará respecto del Licenciante otra obligación que la de hacer lo posible para lograr la reanudación de las transmisiones.
  23. 23. En lenguaje claro para luego traducir al inglés Si por un hecho fortuito o de fuerza mayor, Zululé no puede emitir, distribuir o transmitir los programas, su única obligación como Licenciante será hacer lo posible para lograr la reanudación de las transmisiones.
  24. 24. Traducción de la versión en Lenguaje Claro If Zululé is unable to broadcast, distribute, or transmit any program due to an act of God or force majeure, Zululé's only obligation as Licensor will be to make all reasonable efforts to restore the broadcasting.
  25. 25. Sentencia judicial original y en lenguaje claro Juez civil de primera instancia Guillermo González Zurro. Argentina
  26. 26. Most authors who have addressed this issue, argues that few teachers at the age of five can teach children to read. S-V Agreement + Reference and antecedent La mayor parte de los autores que se han ocupado de este problema, arguye que son pocas las maestras que a la edad de cinco años pueden enseñar a los niños a leer. Most authors who have addressed this issue argue that few teachers can teach children to read at the age of five.
  27. 27. Techniques Align S-V agreement Eliminate comma b/ S & V Relocate complement for proper parsing ╪ techniques for RECASTING a sentence from a canonical order SUBJECT + VERB + OBJECT + COMPLEMENT + ADJUNCT main event supporting necessary optional character character modifier modifier
  28. 28. Plain Language for Experts: Tighten your Wording Estudio comparativo sobre programas para dejar de fumar Comparative Study on Smoking Cessation Programs (and not Smoking Cessation Programs Comparative Study)
  29. 29. Smoking Cessation Text: Source BEFORE El criterio que deben cumplir los participantes cambia día a día, pero si continúan cumpliéndolo, el pago aumenta en 10 pesos. Si los participantes preguntan cómo cumplir las pautas especificadas, se les aconsejó que sin duda cumplirían con los requisitos si dejaban de fumar por completo; sin embargo, aun podrán cumplir con las pautas reduciendo el consumo de tabaco. Tras responder a las preguntas de cada participante, se procede a la programación de las citas de la mañana y de la tarde para cada uno de los 5 días consecutivos del estudio, independientemente de los días laborables o de los días de fin de semana, de la semana siguiente.
  30. 30. Smoking Cessation Text: Target BEFORE The requirement participants must meet will change each day but if they keep meeting the criterion, the payment escalated by 10 pesos (equivalent to $.50). If participants ask how to meet the specified criterion, they were advised that they will definitely meet the criterion if they stop smoking completely; nevertheless, they may still meet the criterion by cutting down on their smoking. After answering any of the participant's questions, the scheduling of morning and afternoon appointments proceeds for each of 5 consecutive days, regardless of workdays or weekend days, in the next week.
  31. 31. Smoking Cessation Text: Source AFTER El requisito que deben cumplir los participantes cambia todos los días, pero, si lo cumplen a diario, reciben 10 pesos adicionales (equivalentes a $.50). Si los participantes preguntan cómo cumplir el requisito, se les informa que: • cumplirán el requisito si dejan de fumar por completo, y que • podrían cumplir con el requisito si reducen su consumo de tabaco. Tras responder preguntas, el asistente de investigación programa las citas de mañana y de tarde para cada participante durante 5 días consecutivos de la semana siguiente.
  32. 32. Smoking Cessation Text: Target AFTER The requirement that participants must meet changes every day, but, if they keep meeting the requirement, participants receive an additional 10 pesos (equivalent to $.50). If participants ask how to meet the requirement, they are advised that: • they will meet the requirement if they stop smoking completely, and that • they may meet the requirement if they reduce their smoking. After answering questions, the research assistant schedules morning and afternoon appointments for each participant on 5 consecutive days during the following week.
  33. 33. Techniques Use consistent terminology Abide by collocations: “someone meets a requirement“ Match verb tenses for logical time reference Create lists for structural clarity Use parallel structure for equivalent ideas Apply economy of words: include only relevant content Grice's Maxims: quantity, quality, relevance, manner
  34. 34. Ejemplos cortos de lenguaje claro en español Cabe destacar que en el día de ayer el juez nos otorgó un plazo de diez días a los fines de volver a comparecer nuevamente con el apoderado. El juez nos otorgó ayer un plazo de diez días para volver a comparecer con el apoderado.
  35. 35. Ejemplos cortos de lenguaje claro en español No dejo de advertir que Equis S.A. tuvo ocasión de opinar que no era necesario efectuar una aclaración de lo establecido en el contrato. Advierto que Equis S.A. opinó que no era necesario aclarar lo establecido en el contrato.
  36. 36. Ejemplos cortos de lenguaje claro en español Fue sentenciado a prisión por un período de cinco meses. Fue sentenciado a cinco meses de prisión. El demandante archivó la queja a pesar del hecho de estar al tanto... El demandante archivó la queja a pesar de que sabía...
  37. 37. Ejemplos cortos de lenguaje claro en español Me ha pedido permiso para citar en la conferencia los resultados de mis investigaciones, asegurándome que solo los comentaría oralmente y que no pasaría ninguna fotocopia, y comprometiéndose a mencionar mi autoría exclusiva. Me ha pedido permiso para citar en la conferencia los resultados de mis investigaciones. Me ha asegurado que solo los comentaría oralmente y que no pasaría ninguna fotocopia, y se ha comprometido a mencionar mi autoría exclusiva.
  38. 38. Burnout 2: flujo informativo, perspectiva, puntuación El rol del profesor, se caracteriza por la exigencia de altos niveles de de concentración, precisión y atención diversificada que supone tener tener que estar pendiente de muchas cosas a la vez y recordarlas, además, se les exige que se impliquen a nivel emocional con los estudiantes, padres y compañeros, relaciones que en muchas ocasiones ocasiones pueden llegar a ser conflictivas. También consideran que la la indisciplina de los estudiantes es uno de los mayores obstáculos con con los que se enfrentan. ? ¿quién y a quién? ¿Quiénes?
  39. 39. Burnout docente 2: flujo informativo El rol del profesor se caracteriza por la exigencia de altos niveles de concentración, precisión y atención diversificada que supone tener que que estar pendiente de muchas cosas a la vez y recordarlas. A esto se se agrega la exigencia de desarrollar un vínculo emocional con los estudiantes, padres y compañeros conducente a relaciones que en muchas ocasiones pueden resultar conflictivas. También se debe tener tener en cuenta que la indisciplina de los estudiantes constituye uno de uno de los mayores obstáculos a los que se enfrenta el profesor, según lo según lo perciben los mismos docentes.
  40. 40. Commas are a pause for the mind!Técnicas Utilizar la puntuación adecuadamente Las comas se usan con • expresiones de transición • expresiones parentéticas (no restrictivas, apositivas) • expresiones desplazadas de su ubicación canónica • y con listas y cláusulas coordinadas • pero NUNCA para separar sujeto y predicado Uso del gerundio ¡Sesión 044, sábado 10 hs, sala Chino Sintaxis oracional
  41. 41. Usos erróneos del gerundio en español Posterioridad Complemento *Rediseñamos nuestra estrategia de ventas, logrando un incremento de la facturación del 30 %. Rediseñamos nuestra estrategia de ventas, tras lo cual hemos logrado un incremento de la facturación del 30 %. *Se aprobó la ley penalizando el contrabando. Se aprobó la ley que penaliza el contrabando.
  42. 42. Técnicas Emplear una oración por concepto Reformular la estructura oracional para crear un flujo informativo coherente Utilizar la pasiva refleja para dirigir la atención al objeto de estudio Mantener el registro y la connotación de un texto científico Implementar estructuras paralelas (en este caso mediante pasiva refleja y nominalización)
  43. 43. Short Examples of Plain Language in English We fight opposing lawyers with confidence. With confidence, we fight opposing lawyers. Word Order Forking Paths We warned her students needed more time. We warned her that students needed more time.
  44. 44. Short Examples of Plain Language in English Topic About DDT About the peregrine falcon A ban on DDT saved the peregrine falcon from the brink of extinction. The peregrine falcon was brought back from the brink of extinction by a ban on DDT.
  45. 45. Information Flow Short Examples of Plain Language in English A hurricane is a huge storm. The “wall” is a thick ring of towering thunderstorms that gathers energy from warm ocean waters. Hurricanes rotate around an "eye." The "eye" of the hurricane is the calmest part. A hurricane is a huge storm. The center of the storm is known as the eye of the hurricane. The eye is the calmest part. Around the eye, a thick ring of towering thunderstorms forms the wall of the hurricane. These thunderstorms gather energy from warm ocean waters.   
  46. 46. Problemas más comunes 1. Falta de concordancia sujeto-verbo 2. Coma entre sujeto y predicado 3. Disparidad entre referencias y antecedentes 4. Modificadores y complementos mal ubicados 5. Oraciones muy largas con múltiples ideas 6. Falta de estructuras paralelas para ideas del mismo nivel lógico o retórico 7. Problemas de inclusión de clases reflejados en mala coordinación y subordinación de cláusulas
  47. 47. Clarity with Style: Adequacy + Textuality Wording Audience Purpose Structure Design Grammaticality Connectivity Syntax Word Order Punctuation Cohesion Repetition References Coherence Information Flow Relationships
  48. 48. Expert Plain Language Solutions: Grammar Choose consistent & precise terminology Use punctuation for meaning (parsing & logic) Pay attention to verb tenses for cogent time reference Make sure your part of speech does not lead to ambiguity Follow your embedding: syntax changes meaning! Check your class inclusion in coordination and subordination Apply parallel structures to equivalent ideas
  49. 49. Expert Plain Language Solutions: Coherence Include informative content: no fluff, no gaps, no meandering Distribute ideas for information flow across sentences: use cohesion strategies: • concept repetition and association, • references: pronouns, resuming words, nominalization • recasting (restructuring sentences) for meaning Watch your references Check your logical relations (thought & connectors) Center your sentence around one concept
  50. 50. Estrategias de redacción en lenguaje claro en español Usar economía de palabras: eliminar las palabras innecesarias Atender a la longitud de las oraciones Elegir léxico preciso, adecuado y actual Evitar el uso anafórico de «el mismo» o «la misma» Concentrarse en el actor, la acción y el objeto
  51. 51. Estrategias de redacción en lenguaje claro en español Usar el gerundio de manera precisa y limitada Evitar la nominalización si no agrega información o no aporta al flujo informativo Colocar los incisos donde menos molesten Emplear la puntuación en función del sentido Diseñar el documento al servicio del lector
  52. 52. Evitar los verbos de apoyo dar autorización autorizar hacer acto de presencia presentarse pasar a dar comienzo comenzar darse a la fuga fugarse llevar a cabo efectuar *excepto en colocaciones tomar el acuerdo acordar darse cita citarse
  53. 53. Speech vs. Writing ≠ Planning ≠ Structure ≠ Process ≠ Revision ≠ Cognitive Tool Science & Critical Thinking Require Writing Classification – Hypotheses – Logical Connections
  54. 54. Say No to Academese, Legalese, Bureaucratese… The work of the text is to literalize the signifiers of the first encounter, dismantling the ideal as an idol. In this literalization, the idolatrous deception of the first moment becomes readable. Barbara Vinken, Flaubert Postsecular: Modernity Crossed Out. Stanford University Press
  55. 55. Subject Matter Difficulty “If it could be summarized in a sentence, it wouldn't be worth the prize.” Richard Feynman Nobel in Quantum Electrodynamics Expertise Interests
  56. 56. Why is Clarity Hard? Textuality: how to build meaning Adequacy: how to make it suitable Guilt and bitterness can be emotionally destructive to you and your children. You must get rid of them. Migraine is a neurologic disorder, characterized by paroxysmal attacks of unilateral throbbing pain…
  57. 57. Plain Language 1.0: “Bulleted Advice” • “Write as if you were speaking” • “Use active voice” • “Write for 6th grade level” • Get rid of jargon • Nix ‘that’ • Be specific • Get rid of redundancies • Condense meaning Adequacy Textuality
  58. 58. Complexity ≠ Obscurity
  59. 59. Thank you! ¡Gracias! LA CLARIDAD ES UNA ELECCIÓN. La oscuridad, también. romina@languagecompass.com mariecapurro@gmail.com
  60. 60. Ejemplo extra: Sentencia judicial original Y VISTOS: El expediente número 30.180/2014, caratulado “Córdoba, Lucas Nahuel c/ Veloso Cepero, Hernando Jesús y otro s/ Daños y perjuicios”, en condiciones de dictar sentencia definitiva, de cuyas constancias RESULTA: I. A fs. 9/16 se presentó Lucas Nahuel Córdoba mediante apoderado y promovió demanda de daños y perjuicios contra Hernando Jesús Veloso Cepero y/o contra quien resulte propietario registral, usuario, poseedor, tenedor, usufructuario y/o explotador del rodado marca Fiat modelo Siena dominio NDI-069 y/o civilmente responsable por los daños causados por él el día 25 de marzo de 2014. Solicitó la citación en garantía de Seguros Bernardino Rivadavia Cooperativa Limitada. Expuso que el 25 de marzo de 2014, aproximadamente a las 12:00 horas, conducía una bicicleta por la arteria Francia de la localidad de San Isidro, entre las calles Intendente Becco y Maestro Santana, cuando fue embestido sobre su rueda trasera por el vehículo Fiat Siena dominio NDI-069 que, al mando del accionado Veloso Cepero, circulaba a excesiva velocidad por la misma….
  61. 61. Sentencia judicial en lenguaje claro SENTENCIA SANTIAGO JAVIER GAMARRA C/ BIZOZO LUIS ANTONIO Y OTRO S/ DAÑOS Y PERJUICIOS (EXPTE. 111111/2014) BUENOS AIRES, 15 DE ABRIL DE 2019
  62. 62. Sentencia judicial en lenguaje claro ANTECEDENTES I. DEMANDA Santiago Javier Gamarra promovió demanda de daños contra: x Luis Antonio Bizozo x Paraná Sociedad Anónima de Seguros x El responsable civil de la Ford Ecosport dominio GKS-675 Expuso que el 16 de julio de 2014 a las 13:00 conducía el Citroën Berlingo dominio KVA-807, propiedad de la empresa para la cual presta servicios. Se encontraba detenido a causa del semáforo en la intersección de las calles Cabildo y Edison de la localidad de El Jagüel, partido de Esteban Echeverría, provincia de Buenos Aires.
  63. 63. Sentencia judicial en lenguaje claro En esas circunstancias, el Citroën fue embestido en la parte trasera derecha por la Ecosport conducida por Bizozo. Señaló que la Ecosport realizó una imprudente maniobra marcha atrás al salir de un garaje ubicado en la esquina y lo embistió con la parte trasera izquierda. Con motivo del hecho, afirmó haber sufrido lesiones. Reclamó: x Incapacidad sobreviniente y lucro cesante $90.000 x Daño Moral $65.000 x Daño psicológico y tratamiento $9.000 x Gastos de farmacia y atención médica $2.000 x Gastos de traslado $1.500 Total: $167.500 o lo que en más o en menos surja de la prueba a producirse, la que ofreció.
  64. 64. Sentencia judicial en lenguaje claro Fundó en derecho y se expidió acerca de la responsabilidad de los demandados. II. CONTESTACIÓN DE LA CITADA EN GARANTÍA Paraná Sociedad Anónima de Seguros contestó la citación en garantía (hojas 61/70). Manifestó que a la fecha del hecho registraba como vigente un contrato de seguro por responsabilidad civil que amparaba la Ecosport dominio GKS-675, instrumentado en la póliza n° 3559092, la que acompañó (hojas 31/55). Reconoció el hecho, pero negó la mecánica descripta por Gamarra. Impugnó los rubros reclamados y ofreció prueba. III. CONTESTACIÓN DEL DEMANDADO Luis Antonio Bizozo contestó demanda (hojas 87/88) en adhesión a la efectuada por la citada en garantía.
  65. 65. Bonus Practice: Polycythemia Vera Informe de resultados sobre plicitemia vera Trastorno panhiperplásico, maligno y neoplásico de la médula ósea Panhyperplastic, malignant, and neoplastic marrow disorder. Spleen
  66. 66. Not just about jargon! With disease progression splenomegaly occurred in most cases and the bone marrow is showing increasing signs of fibrosis, which caused extra medullary erythropoiesis during the disease course. Con la progresión de la enfermedad, la esplenomegalia ocurrió en la mayoría de los casos y la médula ósea muestra signos crecientes de fibrosis, conducente a eritropoyesis extramedular durante el curso de la misma.
  67. 67. Same issues in lay versions With disease progression splenomegaly occurred in most cases and the bone marrow is showing increasing signs of fibrosis, which caused extramedullary erythropoiesis during the disease course. As the disease progresses, the size of spleen increased in most cases. The bone marrow shows more and more scar tissue. The body produced red blood cells outside of the bone marrow.
  68. 68. Normal Erythropoiesis Extramedullary Erythropoiesis
  69. 69. Plain Language for Experts With disease progression splenomegaly occurred in most cases and the bone marrow is showing increasing signs of fibrosis, which caused extra medullary erythropoiesis during the disease course. In most cases, the bone marrow undergoes varying degrees of fibrosis, forcing the spleen into extra medullary erythropoiesis and resulting in splenomegaly.
  70. 70. Plain Language for Laypeople In most cases, the bone marrow undergoes varying degrees of fibrosis, eventually forcing the spleen into extra medullary erythropoiesis and resulting in splenomegaly. In most cases, scar tissue takes over the bone marrow. Normally, bone marrow produces blood cells. But the scarred bone marrow cannot produce blood cells. Because of this, the spleen has to work harder to produce red blood cells outside of the bone marrow. This causes the spleen to enlarge.
  71. 71. Techniques Align verb tenses to show consistent time reference Use parallel structure for equivalent ideas Repair and express logical relations Rearrange sequential order Rearrange cause/effect Adapt register and terminology different audiences
  72. 72. Referencias en español Bajtín, M. (1985). “El problema de los géneros discursivos”, en Estética de la creación verbal. México: Siglo XXI. Calsamiglia Blancafort, H. y Tusón Valls A. (2008). Las cosas del decir: Manual de análisis del discurso. Barcelona: Ariel. Cassany, D.(2008). Taller de textos: Leer, escribir y comentar en el aula. Buenos Aires: Paidós. Cassany, D. (1995). La cocina de la escritura. Barcelona: Anagrama. – (1998). Reparar la escritura. Barcelona: Graó. – (1999). Construir la escritura. Barcelona: Paidós. – (2000). Describir el escribir. Cómo se aprende a escribir. Buenos Aires: Paidós. Cohen, S. (2010). Redacción sin dolor. Planeta Mexicana. El buen uso del español. (2013). Real Academia Española. Asociación de Academias de la Lengua Española. Espasa.
  73. 73. Referencias en español García Negroni, M. (coord.), Stern M. y Pérgola L. (2001). El arte de escribir bien en español. Buenos Aires: Edicial. – (2016). Para escribir bien en español. Claves para una corrección de estilo. Buenos Aires: Waldhuter. Montolío, E. (2018). Manual de escritura académica y profesional. Estrategias gramaticales y discursivas. Barcelona: Ariel. Real Academia Española (2014). Diccionario de la lengua española. Madrid: Espasa Calpe. – (1991). Esbozo de una nueva gramática de la lengua española. Madrid: Espasa Calpe. – (1999). Gramática descriptiva de la lengua española. Madrid: Espasa Calpe. – (2010). Ortografía de la lengua española. Madrid: Espasa Calpe.
  74. 74. English References Adams, K. (2014) “Banishing Shall From Business Contracts: throwing the baby out with the bathwater.” In: The Australian Corporate Lawyer. Vole 24 Issue 3– September.12-13. https://www.scribd.com/document/360474965/Banishing-Shall-From-Business-Contracts- ACLA Asprey, M. (2010): Plain Language for Lawyers (4th edition). NSW Federation Press. Asprey, M. (2005 ) “Plain Language Around the World.” http://www.federationpress.com.au/PDFs/AspreyCh4Exp.pdf Baldwin, C. (1998). Plain Language and the Document Revolution. Lamp Lighter Press. Baker, M. (1992). In Other Words. Routledge Bransford, J.D., & Johnson, M.K. (1972). “Contextual prerequisites for understanding: Some investigations of comprehension and recall.” In: Journal of Verbal Learning and Verbal Behavior, 11, 717-726. Butt, P. & Castle, R. (2013): Modern Legal Drafting: A Guide to Using Clearer Language (3rd edition). Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.
  75. 75. English References A Plain English Handbook: How to Create Clear SEC Disclosure Documents. (1999) SEC. https://www.sec.gov/pdf/handbook.pdf Cutts, M. (1995). The Plain English Guide. Oxford University Press. Dejica, D. & Cozma, M. (2014). “Using Theme-Rheme Analysis for Improving Coherence and Cohesion in Target-Texts: A Methodological Approach.” In: Procedia - Social and Behavioral Sciences. 84. Duncan A. M. (2015) “How Miss America Changed City Bank.” https://www.americanbanker.com/opinion/how-miss-america-changed-citibank-part-i Dryer, B. (2019). Dryer’s English. An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style. Random House. Flesch, R. F., & Lass, A. H. (1996). The classic guide to better writing. New York: HarperPerennial. Giordano, M. (2014): “Crystal Mark, Clear Mark and Write Mark: assessing websites’ clarity and usability across three English-speaking cultures.” ESP Across Cultures 11: 75-93.
  76. 76. English References Halliday, M. A. K., & Hasan, R. (1987). Cohesion in English. Longman. Kehrwald Cook, C. (1986). Line by Line: How to Edito Your Own Writing. Houghton Mifflin. Lemens, C. and Kenneth A. A. (2015): “Fixing your contracts: what training in contract drafting can and can’t do.” Docket 22 September 2015. http://www.accdocket.com/articles/fixing-your-contracts.cfm Literacy in the Information Age. Final Report of the International Adult Literacy Survey. OECD https://www.oecd.org/edu/skills-beyond-school/41529765.pdf Marazzato Sparano, R. (2020) New Writing Fundamentals: Plain Language Strategies for Clarity with Style. Manuscript in preparation. Monteiro, C. Linguagem, C. “A brief review of ‘Plain English’ and ‘Português Claro’ (Plain Portuguese) campaigns.” https://prezi.com/ifgaah3di647/linguagem-clara/ Nadau, S. (2012). The Neural Architecture of Grammar. MIT Press O’Hare, J. (1966): Gobbledygook Has Gotta Go. Washington D.C.. U.S. Government Printing Office. http://www.governmentattic.org/15docs/Gobbledygook_Has_Gotta_Go_1966.pdf
  77. 77. English References Pinker, S. (2014 ). The Sense of Style. New York. Penguin. Plain English Campaign (Maher, Chrissie, et al.) 1997. Born to crusade: One woman’s battle to wipe out gobbledygook and legalese. New Mills, High Peak. http://www.plainenglish.co.uk/files/born_to_crusade.pdf Sevilla, C.(1999) Disorder in the Court: Great Fractured Moments in Courtroom History. W. W. Norton & Company. Stephens, C. (ed. (2010). Plain Language in Plain English. PlainLanguageWizardry Tiersma, P. “The Plain English Movement.” http://www.languageandlaw.org/PLAINENGLISH.HTM Williams, C. (2015). “Changing with the Times: The Evolution of Plain Language in the Legal Sphere. Alicante Journal of English Studies 28 (2015): 183-203. University of Foggia. Italy. https://rua.ua.es/dspace/bitstream/10045/54185/1/RAEI_28_10.pdf Williams, J.(1995). Style Towards Clarity and Grace. The University of Chicago Press. Zinsser, W. (2016). On Writing Well. Harper Perennial.

