Ppdb 2021 daftar zonasi sd di jakarta barat

24 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN SEMPER BARAT 03 PG JL. KAPUAS RAYA RT.06 RW.01 SD...
25 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN KAMAL 08 PT JL. KEBON DUA RATUS RT. 03 RW.06 SDN ...
26 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN KALIDERES 10 PG JL. DAAN MOGOT KM 15,6 RT. 001 RW...
27 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN TEGAL ALUR 04 PG JL. MENCENG RAYA RT.003 RW.011 S...
28 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 13 PG JL. JAYA 25 RT.002 RW.10 S...
29 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN DURI KOSAMBI 09 PG JL. DURI KOSAMBI RAYA NO. 1 RT...
30 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 03 PG JL. KOMPLEK DEPAG KALIMA...
31 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN KRUKUT 03 PG JL. KH. ZAINUL ARIFIN NO.4 RT.01 RW....
32 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN ANGKE 01 PG JL. ANGKE INDAH GG. V NO. 8 SDN ANGKE...
33 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN DURI PULO 01 PG JL. SETIA KAWAN III/ 25 SDN DURI ...
34 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN DURI UTARA 01 PG JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI ...
35 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN KEMBANGAN UTARA 01 PG JL. RAYA KEMBANGAN UTARA NO...
36 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN SRENGSENG 04 PG JL. RAYA SRENGSENG RT.04 RW.03 SD...
37 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN DURI KEPA 01 PG JL. DURI RAYA RT 001 RW.02 SDN DU...
38 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN GROGOL SELATAN 09 JL. PANJANG CIDODOL NO. 99 B SD...
39 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN CIDENG 02 PG JL. LEMATANG NO. 2 SDN CIDENG 04 PG ...
40 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN JATI PULO 01 PG JL. TURI NO. 32 SDN JATI PULO 05 ...
41 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN PALMERAH 03 PG JL. PALMERAH UTARA NO. 80 SDN PALM...
42 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN KEMANGGISAN 14 PG JL. KEMANGGISAN ILIR II/9 RT 00...
43 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN BINTARO 01 JL. BINTARO PERMAI III SDN BINTARO 02 ...
  1. 1. 24 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN SEMPER BARAT 03 PG JL. KAPUAS RAYA RT.06 RW.01 SDN SEMPER BARAT 05 JL. F. KEBON BARU RT.008 RW.10 SDN SEMPER BARAT 07 PG JL. PEPAYA V NO.20 RT.006 RW.016 SDN SEMPER BARAT 08 PT JL. PEPAYA V NO.20 RT.006 RW.016 SDN SEMPER BARAT 09 PG JL. F. NO.1 KEBON BARU SDN SEMPER BARAT 11 PG JL. SUNGAI KAPUAS RAYA RT.006 RW.001 SDN SEMPER BARAT 13 JL. PEMADAM KEBAKARAN RT 017 RW01 SDN SEMPER BARAT 15 PG JL. CITANDUI RAYA VILLA GADING PERMAI SDN SUKAPURA 01 PG KOMP.WALIKOTA JL. BEO NO.15 RT.12 RW.06 SDN SUKAPURA 02 JL. KOMPI JENGGOT NO.28 RT.008 RW.01 SDN SUKAPURA 04 PG JL. TIPAR CAKUNG RT.007 RW.04 SDN SUKAPURA 05 PG JL. TIPAR CAKUNG RT.007 RW.04 SDN KALIDERES 01 PG JL. PETA SELATAN NO. 29 RT 007 RW.01 SDN KALIDERES 02 PT JL. PETA SELATAN NO. 29 RT 007 RW.01 SDN KALIDERES 03 PG JL. PETA SELATAN NO. 29 RT 007 RW.01 SDN KALIDERES 04 PT JL. PETA SELATAN NO. 29 RT 007 RW.01 SDN KALIDERES 05 PG JL. PETA BARAT RT.004 RW.07 SDN KALIDERES 06 PG JL. PETA BARAT RAWALELE RT 004 RW.07 SDN KALIDERES 07 PG JL. PETA SELATAN NO. 7 B SDN KALIDERES 09 PG JL. DAAN MOGOT KM 15,6 RT. 001 RW.012 SDN KALIDERES 10 PG JL. DAAN MOGOT KM 15,6 RT. 001 RW.012 SDN KALIDERES 12 PG JL. PETA SELATAN NO. 7 SDN KALIDERES 13 PT JL. PETA BARAT RT. 04 RW.007 SDN KALIDERES 14 PT JL. PETA BARAT RT. 004 RW.07 SDN PEGADUNGAN 01 PG JL. PETA BARAT NO. 47 SDN PEGADUNGAN 02 PG JL. 20 DESEMBER RT. 001 RW.03 SDN PEGADUNGAN 03 PG JL. PETA UTARA NO. 29 SDN PEGADUNGAN 05 PG JL. PETA UTARA III NO.47 SDN PEGADUNGAN 06 PG JL. IRIGASI RT. 008 RW.01 SDN PEGADUNGAN 07 PG JL. IRIGASI RT. 008 RW.01 SDN PEGADUNGAN 08 PT JL. PETA BARAT NO. 47 SDN PEGADUNGAN 11 PG JL. PETA UTARA NO. 10 SDN PEGADUNGAN 12 PG JL. KUMBANG RAYA NO. 54 RT 006 RW.07 SDN PEGADUNGAN 13 PG JL. UTAN JATI RT. 004 RW.11 SDN PEGADUNGAN 14 PG JL. UTAN JATI RT. 004 RW.11 SDN KAMAL 01 PG JL. KEBON DUA RATUS RT. 03 RW.06 SDN KAMAL 02 PG JL. KEBON DUA RATUS RT. 05 RW.06 SDN KAMAL 03 PG JL. KAMPUNG BELAKANG RT. 001 RW.05 SDN KAMAL 05 PG JL. BAKTI PRAMUKA RAWABEBEK RT.09 RW.01 SDN KAMAL 06 PG JL. BAKTI PRAMUKA RAWABEBEK RT.09 RW.01 SDN KAMAL 07 PG JL. PREPEDAN RT.04 RW.07 KOTA ADMINISTRASI JAKARTA BARAT 76 KALIDERES KALIDERES SUKAPURA (lanjutan) CILINCING (lanjutan) KAMAL KALIDERES 77
  2. 2. 25 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN KAMAL 08 PT JL. KEBON DUA RATUS RT. 03 RW.06 SDN KAMAL 09 PG JL. KAMPUNG BELAKANG NO. 58 RT011 RW.03 SDN TEGAL ALUR 01 PG JL. KAMAL RAYA NO. 14 RT.014 RW.09 SDN TEGAL ALUR 02 PG JL. MENCENG RAYA RT.003 RW.011 SDN TEGAL ALUR 03 PG JL. MIRINDA KAV.PTB RT.005 RW.07 SDN TEGAL ALUR 04 PG JL. MENCENG RAYA RT.003 RW.011 SDN TEGAL ALUR 06 PG JL. LINGKUNGAN III RT.01 RW.03 SDN TEGAL ALUR 07 PG JL. LINGKUNGAN III RT.01 RW.03 SDN TEGAL ALUR 08 PG JL. SEKOLAH RT.007 RW.011 SDN TEGAL ALUR 09 PG JL. SEKOLAH RT.007 RW.011 SDN TEGAL ALUR 10 PG JL. KAPUK KAMAL. RAYA RT.04 RW.08 SDN TEGAL ALUR 11 PG KOMP. KEBERSIHAN RT 004/04 SDN TEGAL ALUR 12 PT JL. MIRINDA RT. 005 RW.07 SDN TEGAL ALUR 13 PT JL. SEKOLAH RT. 07 RW.011 SDN TEGAL ALUR 15 PG JL. KAYU BESAR RT. 001 RW.012 SDN TEGAL ALUR 16 PT JL. SEKOLAH RT. 07 RW.11 SDN TEGAL ALUR 17 PG JL. KAYU BESAR RT. 008 RW.012 SDN TEGAL ALUR 19 PT JL. RAYA KAMAL NO.14 RT.14 RW.09 SDN TEGAL ALUR 20 PT JL. KAYU BESAR RT.001 RW.12 SDN TEGAL ALUR 21 PT JL. LINGKUNGAN III RT. 001 RW. 003 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 01 PG JL. UTAMA RAYA NO. 41 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 03 PG JL. UTAMA RAYA NO. 41 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 04 PT JL. UTAMA RAYA NO. 41 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 05 PG JL. UTAMA RAYA NO. 41 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 07 PG JL. RAWA KRAMAT RT.004 RW.04 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 09 PG JL. BAMBU LARANGAN NO. 25 RT.003 RW.05 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 10 PG JL. BAMBU LARANGAN RT.03 RW.05 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 11 PG JL. CENDRAWASIH X NO. 7 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 13 PG JL. JAYA 25 RT.002 RW.10 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 14 PG JL. JAYA VIII RT. 002 RW.10 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 15 PG JL. JAYA VIII SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 16 PG JL. FLAMBOYAN RT. 001 RW.09 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 19 PG JL. RAWA BENGKEL RT.004 RW.07 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 20 PT JL. JAYA VIII RT.002 RW.10 SDN KALIDERES 01 PG JL. PETA SELATAN NO. 29 RT 007 RW.01 SDN KALIDERES 02 PT JL. PETA SELATAN NO. 29 RT 007 RW.01 SDN KALIDERES 03 PG JL. PETA SELATAN NO. 29 RT 007 RW.01 SDN KALIDERES 04 PT JL. PETA SELATAN NO. 29 RT 007 RW.01 SDN KALIDERES 05 PG JL. PETA BARAT RT.004 RW.07 SDN KALIDERES 06 PG JL. PETA BARAT RAWALELE RT 004 RW.07 SDN KALIDERES 07 PG JL. PETA SELATAN NO. 7 B SDN KALIDERES 09 PG JL. DAAN MOGOT KM 15,6 RT. 001 RW.012 KAMAL (lanjutan) KALIDERES (lanjutan) 78 PEGADUNGAN KALIDERES
  3. 3. 26 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN KALIDERES 10 PG JL. DAAN MOGOT KM 15,6 RT. 001 RW.012 SDN KALIDERES 12 PG JL. PETA SELATAN NO. 7 SDN KALIDERES 13 PT JL. PETA BARAT RT. 04 RW.007 SDN KALIDERES 14 PT JL. PETA BARAT RT. 004 RW.07 SDN PEGADUNGAN 01 PG JL. PETA BARAT NO. 47 SDN PEGADUNGAN 02 PG JL. 20 DESEMBER RT. 001 RW.03 SDN PEGADUNGAN 03 PG JL. PETA UTARA NO. 29 SDN PEGADUNGAN 05 PG JL. PETA UTARA III NO.47 SDN PEGADUNGAN 06 PG JL. IRIGASI RT. 008 RW.01 SDN PEGADUNGAN 07 PG JL. IRIGASI RT. 008 RW.01 SDN PEGADUNGAN 08 PT JL. PETA BARAT NO. 47 SDN PEGADUNGAN 11 PG JL. PETA UTARA NO. 10 SDN PEGADUNGAN 12 PG JL. KUMBANG RAYA NO. 54 RT 006 RW.07 SDN PEGADUNGAN 13 PG JL. UTAN JATI RT. 004 RW.11 SDN PEGADUNGAN 14 PG JL. UTAN JATI RT. 004 RW.11 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 01 PG JL. KH. ABDUL HAMID RT. 003 RW.03 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 02 PG JL. RAYA DURI KOSAMBI NO.21 RT.005 RW.01 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 04 PG JL. RAYA DURI KOSAMBI RT.010 RW.02 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 05 PT JL. RAYA DURI KOSAMBI NO.21 RT.005 RW.01 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 06 PG JL. PONDOK RANDU RAYA RT. 006 RW.02 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 07 PG JL. RAYA KRESEK NO. 51 RT. 007 RW.08 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 09 PG JL. DURI KOSAMBI RAYA NO. 1 RT. 010 RW.07 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 10 PG JL. DURI KOSAMBI KOMPLEK INTERKOTA SDN DURI KOSAMBI 11 PT JL. RAYA DURI KOSAMBI KOMPLEK INTERKOTA RT. 010 RW.07 SDN SEMANAN 01 PG JL. SEMANAN RAYA NO. 38 RT. 006 RW. 07 SDN SEMANAN 02 PT JL. SEMANAN RAYA NO. 38 RT. 006 RW. 07 SDN SEMANAN 03 PG JL. SEMANAN RAYA RT. 006 RW.07 SDN SEMANAN 04 PG JL. KMP. GAGA RT. 001 RW.03 SDN SEMANAN 05 PG JL. KMP. GAGA RT. 001 RW.03 SDN SEMANAN 06 PG JL. RAYA SEMANAN RT. 004 RW.08 SDN SEMANAN 07 PT JL. RAYA SEMANAN RT. 006 RW. 07 SDN SEMANAN 08 PG JL. SEMANAN NO. 55 SDN SEMANAN 09 PG JL. SEMANAN RAYA NO. 71 RT.04 RW,08 SDN SEMANAN 10 PT JL. KP. GAGA RT. 001 RW.03 SDN SEMANAN 12 PG JL. RAYA SEMANAN No.55 RT.05 RW.03 SDN SEMANAN 13 PT JL. RAYA SEMANAN No.55 RT.05 RW.03 SDN SEMANAN 14 PT JL. SEMANAN RAYA NO.55 RT.05 RW.03 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 01 PG JL. UTAMA RAYA NO. 41 SDN KAMAL MUARA 01 PG JL. KAMAL RAYA PANTAI NO. 5 SDN TEGAL ALUR 01 PG JL. KAMAL RAYA NO. 14 RT.014 RW.09 SDN TEGAL ALUR 02 PG JL. MENCENG RAYA RT.003 RW.011 SDN TEGAL ALUR 03 PG JL. MIRINDA KAV.PTB RT.005 RW.07 79 SEMANAN KALIDERES PEGADUNGAN (lanjutan) KALIDERES (lanjutan) 80 TEGAL ALUR KALIDERES
  4. 4. 27 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN TEGAL ALUR 04 PG JL. MENCENG RAYA RT.003 RW.011 SDN TEGAL ALUR 06 PG JL. LINGKUNGAN III RT.01 RW.03 SDN TEGAL ALUR 07 PG JL. LINGKUNGAN III RT.01 RW.03 SDN TEGAL ALUR 08 PG JL. SEKOLAH RT.007 RW.011 SDN TEGAL ALUR 09 PG JL. SEKOLAH RT.007 RW.011 SDN TEGAL ALUR 10 PG JL. KAPUK KAMAL. RAYA RT.04 RW.08 SDN TEGAL ALUR 11 PG KOMP. KEBERSIHAN RT 004/04 SDN TEGAL ALUR 12 PT JL. MIRINDA RT. 005 RW.07 SDN TEGAL ALUR 13 PT JL. SEKOLAH RT. 07 RW.011 SDN TEGAL ALUR 15 PG JL. KAYU BESAR RT. 001 RW.012 SDN TEGAL ALUR 16 PT JL. SEKOLAH RT. 07 RW.11 SDN TEGAL ALUR 17 PG JL. KAYU BESAR RT. 008 RW.012 SDN TEGAL ALUR 19 PT JL. RAYA KAMAL NO.14 RT.14 RW.09 SDN TEGAL ALUR 20 PT JL. KAYU BESAR RT.001 RW.12 SDN TEGAL ALUR 21 PT JL. LINGKUNGAN III RT. 001 RW. 003 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 03 PG JL. UTAMA RAYA NO. 41 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 04 PT JL. UTAMA RAYA NO. 41 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 05 PG JL. UTAMA RAYA NO. 41 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 07 PG JL. RAWA KRAMAT RT.004 RW.04 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 09 PG JL. BAMBU LARANGAN NO. 25 RT.003 RW.05 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 10 PG JL. BAMBU LARANGAN RT.03 RW.05 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 11 PG JL. CENDRAWASIH X NO. 7 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 13 PG JL. JAYA 25 RT.002 RW.10 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 14 PG JL. JAYA VIII RT. 002 RW.10 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 15 PG JL. JAYA VIII SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 16 PG JL. FLAMBOYAN RT. 001 RW.09 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 19 PG JL. RAWA BENGKEL RT.004 RW.07 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 20 PT JL. JAYA VIII RT.002 RW.10 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 21 PG JL. OUTER RING ROAD KAYU BESAR SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 22 PT JL. BANGUN NUSA RAYA RT.011 RW.013 SDN KAMAL 03 PG JL. KAMPUNG BELAKANG RT. 001 RW.05 SDN KAMAL 05 PG JL. BAKTI PRAMUKA RAWABEBEK RT.09 RW.01 SDN KAMAL 06 PG JL. BAKTI PRAMUKA RAWABEBEK RT.09 RW.01 SDN KAMAL 07 PG JL. PREPEDAN RT.04 RW.07 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 01 PG JL. UTAMA RAYA NO. 41 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 03 PG JL. UTAMA RAYA NO. 41 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 04 PT JL. UTAMA RAYA NO. 41 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 05 PG JL. UTAMA RAYA NO. 41 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 07 PG JL. RAWA KRAMAT RT.004 RW.04 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 09 PG JL. BAMBU LARANGAN NO. 25 RT.003 RW.05 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 10 PG JL. BAMBU LARANGAN RT.03 RW.05 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 11 PG JL. CENDRAWASIH X NO. 7 TEGAL ALUR (lanjutan) KALIDERES (lanjutan) 81 CENGKARENG BARAT CENGKARENG
  5. 5. 28 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 13 PG JL. JAYA 25 RT.002 RW.10 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 14 PG JL. JAYA VIII RT. 002 RW.10 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 15 PG JL. JAYA VIII SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 16 PG JL. FLAMBOYAN RT. 001 RW.09 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 19 PG JL. RAWA BENGKEL RT.004 RW.07 SDN CENGKARENG BARAT 20 PT JL. JAYA VIII RT.002 RW.10 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 01 PG JL. DAAN MOGOT KM. 14 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 03 PG JL. BANGUN NUSA III RT. 006 RW.02 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 04 PT JL. BANGUN NUSA III RT. 006 RW.02 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 05 PG JL. KAMAL RAYA NO. 12 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 07 PG JL. FAJAR BARU SELATAN RT.06 RW.08 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 09 PG JL. FAJAR BARU UTARA NO. 41 RT.006 RW.08 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 10 PG JL. FAJAR BARU SELATAN RT.012 RW.05 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 11 PT JL. FAJAR BARU SELATAN RT.12 RW.05 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 12 PG JL. FAJAR BARU SELATAN SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 13 PT JL. FAJAR BARU SELATAN RT.12 RW.05 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 21 PG JL. OUTER RING ROAD KAYU BESAR SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 01 PG JL. DAAN MOGOT KM. 14 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 03 PG JL. BANGUN NUSA III RT. 006 RW.02 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 04 PT JL. BANGUN NUSA III RT. 006 RW.02 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 05 PG JL. KAMAL RAYA NO. 12 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 07 PG JL. FAJAR BARU SELATAN RT.06 RW.08 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 09 PG JL. FAJAR BARU UTARA NO. 41 RT.006 RW.08 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 10 PG JL. FAJAR BARU SELATAN RT.012 RW.05 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 11 PT JL. FAJAR BARU SELATAN RT.12 RW.05 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 12 PG JL. FAJAR BARU SELATAN SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 13 PT JL. FAJAR BARU SELATAN RT.12 RW.05 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 14 PG JL. BANGUN NUSA RAYA RT. 011 RW.013 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 15 PG JL . BANGUN NUSA RAYA SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 16 PT JL. BANGUN NUSA RAYA RT.011 RW.013 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 17 PG JL. ANGSANA RAYA NO. 46 RT.07 RW.12 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 18 PG JL. ANGSANA RAYA RT.07 RW.12 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 19 PT JL. ANGSANA RT.007 RW.012 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 21 PG JL. OUTER RING ROAD KAYU BESAR SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 22 PT JL. BANGUN NUSA RAYA RT.011 RW.013 SDN RAWA BUAYA 09 PG JL. CEMPAKA RAYA NO. 1 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 01 PG JL. KH. ABDUL HAMID RT. 003 RW.03 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 02 PG JL. RAYA DURI KOSAMBI NO.21 RT.005 RW.01 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 04 PG JL. RAYA DURI KOSAMBI RT.010 RW.02 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 05 PT JL. RAYA DURI KOSAMBI NO.21 RT.005 RW.01 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 06 PG JL. PONDOK RANDU RAYA RT. 006 RW.02 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 07 PG JL. RAYA KRESEK NO. 51 RT. 007 RW.08 82 CENGKARENG TIMUR CENGKARENG CENGKARENG BARAT (lanjutan) CENGKARENG (lanjutan) DURI KOSAMBI CENGKARENG 83
  6. 6. 29 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN DURI KOSAMBI 09 PG JL. DURI KOSAMBI RAYA NO. 1 RT. 010 RW.07 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 10 PG JL. DURI KOSAMBI KOMPLEK INTERKOTA SDN DURI KOSAMBI 11 PT JL. RAYA DURI KOSAMBI KOMP INTERKOTA RT. 010/07 SDN RAWA BUAYA 02 PG JL. AL BARKAH RT.001 RW.03 SDN RAWA BUAYA 03 PG JL. AL - BARKAH RT.001 RW.03 SDN RAWA BUAYA 05 PT JL. AL-BARKAH RT. 001 RW.03 SDN KAMAL MUARA 01 PG JL. KAMAL RAYA PANTAI NO. 5 SDN KAPUK MUARA 03 JL. SMP 122 RT.001 RW.003 SDN KAPUK 01 PG JL. KAPUK RAYA NO 48 SDN KAPUK 02 PG JL. TENIS RAYA KOMP. CENGKARENG INDAH SDN KAPUK 03 PG JL. KAPUK RAYA NO. 48A RT.003 RW.011 SDN KAPUK 04 PT JL. TENIS RAYA RT.11 RW.14 SDN KAPUK 05 PG JL. KAPUK RAYA Gg. MAWAR RT.007 RW.01 SDN KAPUK 06 PG JL. TENIS RAYA RT.11 RW.14 SDN KAPUK 07 PT JL. TENIS RAYA RT.011 RW.014 SDN KAPUK 08 PT JL. KAPUK RAYA NO.48/A RT.003 RW.011 SDN KAPUK 09 PG JL. UKIR 2 PEDONGKELAN RT.005 RW.06 SDN KAPUK 10 PT JL. UKIR II PEDONGKELAN RT.007RW.09 SDN KAPUK 11 PG JL. UKIR KAPUK SDN KAPUK 12 PT JL. KAPUK RAYA NO.1 RT.003 RW.011 SDN KAPUK 13 PT JL. UKIR RT.01/06 NO.1 SDN KAPUK 14 PG JL. KAPUK RAYA GG. MAWAR SDN KAPUK 15 PG JL. KAPUK AMD RT. 010 RW.11 SDN KAPUK 16 PG JL. KAPUK AMD RT. 010 RW.11 SDN KAPUK MUARA 01 PG JL. KAPUK MUARA NO.9 RT. 10 RW.04 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 01 PG JL. PESING POGLAR RT. 04 RW.01 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 03 PG JL. KOMPLEK DEPAG KALIMATI RT 007 RW.03 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 05 PG JL. TAWANG MANGU RT. 010 RW.03 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 06 PG JL. TAWANG MANGU NO. 41 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 07 PT JL. PESING POGLAR RT. 004 RW.01 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 08 PG JL. DAAN MOGOT RAYA KOMP. DEPT. AGAMA RT.007 RW.03 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 09 PT KOMP. DEP. AGAMA KALIMATI SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 10 PG JL. TAWANG MANGU RT.009 RW.06 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 11 PG JL. TAWANG MANGU RT.009 RW.06 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 12 PG JL. KOMPLEK DEP. AGAMA RT. 007 RW.03 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 13 PG JL. KOMPLEK DEP. AGAMA RT. 007 RW.03 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 14 PG JL. ZAMRUD RT.012/007 SDN KAPUK 05 PG JL. KAPUK RAYA Gg. MAWAR RT.007 RW.01 SDN KAPUK 11 PG JL. UKIR KAPUK SDN KAPUK 13 PT JL. UKIR RT.01/06 NO.1 SDN KAPUK 14 PG JL. KAPUK RAYA GG. MAWAR SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 01 PG JL. PESING POGLAR RT. 04 RW.01 KAPUK CENGKARENG CENGKARENG (lanjutan) 85 KEDAUNG KALIANGKE CENGKARENG 84 DURI KOSAMBI (lanjutan)
  7. 7. 30 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 03 PG JL. KOMPLEK DEPAG KALIMATI RT 007 RW.03 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 05 PG JL. TAWANG MANGU RT. 010 RW.03 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 06 PG JL. TAWANG MANGU NO. 41 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 07 PT JL. PESING POGLAR RT. 004 RW.01 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 08 PG JL. DAAN MOGOT RAYA KOMP. DEPT. AGAMA RT.007 RW.03 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 09 PT KOMP. DEP. AGAMA KALIMATI SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 10 PG JL. TAWANG MANGU RT.009 RW.06 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 11 PG JL. TAWANG MANGU RT.009 RW.06 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 12 PG JL. KOMPLEK DEP. AGAMA RT. 007 RW.03 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 13 PG JL. KOMPLEK DEP. AGAMA RT. 007 RW.03 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 14 PG JL. ZAMRUD RT.012/007 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 01 PG JL. DAAN MOGOT KM. 14 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 05 PG JL. KAMAL RAYA NO. 12 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 14 PG JL. BANGUN NUSA RAYA RT. 011 RW.013 SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 15 PG JL . BANGUN NUSA RAYA SDN CENGKARENG TIMUR 16 PT JL. BANGUN NUSA RAYA RT.011 RW.013 SDN RAWA BUAYA 01 PG JL. BOJONG RAYA Rt. 03/04 RAWA BUAYA SDN RAWA BUAYA 02 PG JL. AL BARKAH RT.001 RW.03 SDN RAWA BUAYA 03 PG JL. AL - BARKAH RT.001 RW.03 SDN RAWA BUAYA 05 PT JL. AL-BARKAH RT. 001 RW.03 SDN RAWA BUAYA 07 PG JL. BOJONG RAYA RT.002 RW.04, RAWA BUAYA, SDN RAWA BUAYA 09 PG JL. CEMPAKA RAYA NO. 1 SDN MANGGA BESAR 01 PG JL. SEKOLAH TANGKI NO. 141 SDN MANGGA BESAR 03 PG JL. SEKOLAH TANGKI NO. 141 SDN MANGGA BESAR 05 PG JL. SEKOLAH TANGKI NO. 141 SDN MANGGA BESAR 07 PG JL. SEKOLAH TANGKI NO. 141 SDN MANGGA BESAR 15 PG JL.BLUSTRU NO 5 SDN TAMBORA 01 PG JL. PERNIAGAAN NO. 31 SDN TAMBORA 02 PT JL. PERNIAGAAN NO. 31 SDN TAMBORA 03 PG JL. PERNIAGAAN NO. 31 SDN KEAGUNGAN 01 PG JL. KERAJINAN NO. 44 SDN KEAGUNGAN 03 PG JL. KERAJINAN NO. 44 SDN KEAGUNGAN 05 PG JL. KERAJINAN NO. 44 SDN MANGGA BESAR 01 PG JL. SEKOLAH TANGKI NO. 141 SDN MANGGA BESAR 03 PG JL. SEKOLAH TANGKI NO. 141 SDN MANGGA BESAR 05 PG JL. SEKOLAH TANGKI NO. 141 SDN MANGGA BESAR 07 PG JL. SEKOLAH TANGKI NO. 141 SDN MANGGA BESAR 15 PG JL.BLUSTRU NO 5 SDN KEAGUNGAN 01 PG JL. KERAJINAN NO. 44 SDN KEAGUNGAN 03 PG JL. KERAJINAN NO. 44 SDN KEAGUNGAN 05 PG JL. KERAJINAN NO. 44 SDN KRUKUT 01 PG JL. KH. ZAINUL ARIFIN NO.4 RT.01 RW.07 88 KEAGUNGAN TAMAN SARI 86 RAWA BUAYA CENGKARENG 87 GLODOK TAMAN SARI KEDAUNG KALIANGKE (lanjutan) CENGKARENG (lanjutan) 89 KRUKUT TAMAN SARI
  8. 8. 31 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN KRUKUT 03 PG JL. KH. ZAINUL ARIFIN NO.4 RT.01 RW.07 SDN PETOJO UTARA 01 PG JL. PETOJO SELATAN I/ 27 SDN PETOJO UTARA 03 PG JL. PETOJO BARAT. NO. 45 SDN PETOJO UTARA 05 PG JL. PETOJO BARAT. NO. 45 SDN PETOJO UTARA 09 PG JL. PETOJO BARAT IV NO.45 SDN PETOJO UTARA 13 PG JL. SURYOPRANOTO NO. 20 SDN MANGGA BESAR 01 PG JL. SEKOLAH TANGKI NO. 141 SDN MANGGA BESAR 03 PG JL. SEKOLAH TANGKI NO. 141 SDN MANGGA BESAR 05 PG JL. SEKOLAH TANGKI NO. 141 SDN MANGGA BESAR 07 PG JL. SEKOLAH TANGKI NO. 141 SDN MANGGA BESAR 11 PG JL. GEDONG NO. 16 SDN MANGGA BESAR 15 PG JL. BLUSTRU NO. 5 SDN MAPHAR 01 PG JL. KEBUN JERUK VII NO. 5 SDN TAMANSARI 01 PG JL. TAMANSARI X NO.17A SDN TAMANSARI 03 PG JL. TAMANSARI X NO.17A SDN TAMANSARI 05 PG JL. TAMANSARI X NO.17A SDN TAMANSARI 07 PG JL. MANGGA BESAR VI SELATAN NO.11 SDN TAMANSARI 08 PG JL. MANGGA BESAR VI SELATAN NO.11 SDN TAMANSARI 09 PG JL. TAMAN SARI X NO. 17 A SDN MANGGA BESAR 11 PG JL. GEDONG NO. 16 SDN MANGGA DUA SELATAN 01 PG JL. MELAWAN DALAM NO.1 SDN MANGGA DUA SELATAN 03 PG JL. MELAWAN DALAM NO. 1 SDN PINANGSIA 01 PG JL. PINANGSIA I NO. 20 SDN PINANGSIA 03 PG JL. JEMBATAN BATU NO. 49 RT. 001 RW.05 SDN PINANGSIA 06 PG JL. JEMBATAN BATU NO. 74 RT.002 RW.05 SDN TAMANSARI 01 PG JL. TAMANSARI X NO.17A SDN TAMANSARI 03 PG JL. TAMANSARI X NO.17A SDN TAMANSARI 05 PG JL. TAMANSARI X NO.17A SDN TAMANSARI 07 PG JL. MANGGA BESAR VI SELATAN NO.11 SDN TAMANSARI 08 PG JL. MANGGA BESAR VI SELATAN NO.11 SDN TAMANSARI 09 PG JL. TAMAN SARI X NO. 17 A SDN MANGGA BESAR 01 PG JL. SEKOLAH TANGKI NO. 141 SDN MANGGA BESAR 03 PG JL. SEKOLAH TANGKI NO. 141 SDN MANGGA BESAR 05 PG JL. SEKOLAH TANGKI NO. 141 SDN MANGGA BESAR 07 PG JL. SEKOLAH TANGKI NO. 141 SDN MANGGA BESAR 11 PG JL. GEDONG NO. 16 SDN MANGGA BESAR 15 PG JL. BLUSTRU NO. 5 SDN PINANGSIA 01 PG JL. PINANGSIA I NO. 20 SDN PINANGSIA 03 PG JL. JEMBATAN BATU NO. 49 RT. 001 RW.05 SDN PINANGSIA 06 PG JL. JEMBATAN BATU NO. 74 RT.002 RW.05 90 MANGGA BESAR TAMAN SARI 91 MAPHAR TAMAN SARI 92 PINANGSIA TAMAN SARI 93 TAMAN SARI TAMAN SARI 94 TANGKI TAMAN SARI KRUKUT (lanjutan) TAMAN SARI (lanjutan)
  9. 9. 32 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN ANGKE 01 PG JL. ANGKE INDAH GG. V NO. 8 SDN ANGKE 03 PG JL. ANGKE INDAH GG. 7 RT. 015/02 SDN ANGKE 05 PG JL. ANGKE INDAH GG. V NO. 8 SDN ANGKE 06 PG JL. ANGKE INDAH GG. V NO. 8 SDN JEMBATAN LIMA 01 JL. K.H. MOH. MANSYUR SAWAH LIO RAYA NO. 8A SDN JEMBATAN LIMA 03 JL. K.H. MOH. MANSYUR II SDN PEKOJAN 01 PG JL. MESJID PEKOJAN NO 161-163 SDN TAMBORA 01 PG JL. PERNIAGAAN NO. 31 SDN DURI PULO 01 PG JL. SETIA KAWAN III/ 25 SDN DURI PULO 02 PG JL. SETIAKAWAN III/ 25 SDN DURI PULO 03 PG JL. SETIAKAWAN III/ 25 SDN DURI PULO 04 PG JL. SETIAKAWAN III/ 25 SDN DURI PULO 05 PG JL. SETIAKAWAN III/ 25 SDN DURI PULO 07 PG JL. KH. Z. ARIFIN NO. 71 SDN DURI PULO 08 PG JL. SUBUR RAYA NO. 16 SDN DURI PULO 10 PG JL. SETIAKAWAN III/ 25 SDN DURI UTARA 01 PG JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 02 PT JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 03 PG JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 04 PT JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 05 PG JL. DURI UTARA I NO. I SDN DURI UTARA 06 PT JL. DURI UTARA I NO. I SDN DURI UTARA 01 PG JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 02 PT JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 03 PG JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 04 PT JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 05 PG JL. DURI UTARA I NO. I SDN DURI UTARA 06 PT JL. DURI UTARA I NO. I SDN KALI ANYAR 01 PG JL. KALI ANYAR IV GG. I/ 1 SDN KALI ANYAR 02 PT JL. KALI ANYAR IV GG. 1 NO. 1 SDN GROGOL 01 PG JL. DR. SEMERU RAYA VII / J SDN GROGOL 05 PG JL. DR. SEMERU RAYA NO. 1 SDN GROGOL 11 PG JL. RAWA BAHAGIA I/ 30 SDN JEMBATAN BESI 01 JL. JEMBATAN BESI IX NO. 31 SDN JEMBATAN BESI 02 JL. JEMBATAN BESI IX NO. 31 SDN JEMBATAN BESI 03 JL. JEMBATAN BESI IX NO. 31 SDN JEMBATAN BESI 04 JL. JEMBATAN BESI IX/31 SDN KALI ANYAR 01 PG JL. KALI ANYAR IV GG. I/ 1 SDN KALI ANYAR 02 PT JL. KALI ANYAR IV GG. 1 NO. 1 SDN JEMBATAN BESI 01 JL. JEMBATAN BESI IX NO. 31 SDN JEMBATAN BESI 02 JL. JEMBATAN BESI IX NO. 31 SDN JEMBATAN BESI 03 JL. JEMBATAN BESI IX NO. 31 SDN JEMBATAN BESI 04 JL. JEMBATAN BESI IX/31 SDN JEMBATAN LIMA 01 JL. K.H. MOH. MANSYUR SAWAH LIO RAYA NO. 8A SDN JEMBATAN LIMA 03 JL. K.H. MOH. MANSYUR II 95 ANGKE TAMBORA 96 DURI SELATAN TAMBORA 97 DURI UTARA TAMBORA 98 JEMBATAN BESI TAMBORA 99 JEMBATAN LIMA TAMBORA
  10. 10. 33 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN DURI PULO 01 PG JL. SETIA KAWAN III/ 25 SDN DURI PULO 02 PG JL. SETIAKAWAN III/ 25 SDN DURI PULO 03 PG JL. SETIAKAWAN III/ 25 SDN DURI PULO 04 PG JL. SETIAKAWAN III/ 25 SDN DURI PULO 05 PG JL. SETIAKAWAN III/ 25 SDN DURI PULO 07 PG JL. KH. Z. ARIFIN NO. 71 SDN DURI PULO 08 PG JL. SUBUR RAYA NO. 16 SDN DURI PULO 10 PG JL. SETIAKAWAN III/ 25 SDN DURI UTARA 03 PG JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN JEMBATAN BESI 01 JL. JEMBATAN BESI IX NO. 31 SDN JEMBATAN BESI 02 JL. JEMBATAN BESI IX NO. 31 SDN JEMBATAN BESI 03 JL. JEMBATAN BESI IX NO. 31 SDN JEMBATAN BESI 04 JL. JEMBATAN BESI IX/31 SDN KALI ANYAR 01 PG JL. KALI ANYAR IV GG. I/ 1 SDN KALI ANYAR 02 PT JL. KALI ANYAR IV GG. 1 NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 01 PG JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 02 PT JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 03 PG JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 04 PT JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 05 PG JL. DURI UTARA I NO. I SDN DURI UTARA 06 PT JL. DURI UTARA I NO. I SDN JEMBATAN BESI 01 JL. JEMBATAN BESI IX NO. 31 SDN JEMBATAN BESI 02 JL. JEMBATAN BESI IX NO. 31 SDN JEMBATAN BESI 03 JL. JEMBATAN BESI IX NO. 31 SDN JEMBATAN BESI 04 JL. JEMBATAN BESI IX/31 SDN JEMBATAN LIMA 01 JL. K.H. MOH. MANSYUR SAWAH LIO RAYA NO. 8A SDN JEMBATAN LIMA 03 JL. K.H. MOH. MANSYUR II SDN PEKOJAN 01 PG JL. MESJID PEKOJAN NO 161-163 SDN PEKOJAN 03 PG JL. MESJID PEKOJAN NO 161-163 SDN PEKOJAN 05 PG JL. MESJID PEKOJAN NO 161-163 SDN TAMBORA 01 PG JL. PERNIAGAAN NO. 31 SDN TAMBORA 02 PT JL. PERNIAGAAN NO. 31 SDN TAMBORA 03 PG JL. PERNIAGAAN NO. 31 SDN PEKOJAN 01 PG JL. MESJID PEKOJAN NO 161-163 SDN PEKOJAN 03 PG JL. MESJID PEKOJAN NO 161-163 SDN PEKOJAN 05 PG JL. MESJID PEKOJAN NO 161-163 SDN KEAGUNGAN 01 PG JL. KERAJINAN NO. 44 SDN KEAGUNGAN 03 PG JL. KERAJINAN NO. 44 SDN KEAGUNGAN 05 PG JL. KERAJINAN NO. 44 SDN TAMBORA 01 PG JL. PERNIAGAAN NO. 31 SDN TAMBORA 02 PT JL. PERNIAGAAN NO. 31 SDN TAMBORA 03 PG JL. PERNIAGAAN NO. 31 SDN TANAH SEREAL 01 PG JL. PEKAPURAN RAYA NO. 66 SDN TANAH SEREAL 02 PT JL. PEKAPURAN RAYA NO. 66 104 TAMBORA TAMBORA 100 KALI ANYAR TAMBORA 101 KRENDANG TAMBORA 102 PEKOJAN TAMBORA 103 ROA MALAKA TAMBORA
  11. 11. 34 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN DURI UTARA 01 PG JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 02 PT JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 03 PG JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 04 PT JL. DURI UTARA I NO. 1 SDN DURI UTARA 05 PG JL. DURI UTARA I NO. I SDN DURI UTARA 06 PT JL. DURI UTARA I NO. I SDN PETOJO UTARA 01 PG JL. PETOJO SELATAN I/ 27 SDN PETOJO UTARA 03 PG JL. PETOJO BARAT. NO. 45 SDN PETOJO UTARA 05 PG JL. PETOJO BARAT. NO. 45 SDN PETOJO UTARA 09 PG JL. PETOJO BARAT IV NO.45 SDN PETOJO UTARA 13 PG JL. SURYOPRANOTO NO. 20 SDN TANAH SEREAL 01 PG JL. PEKAPURAN RAYA NO. 66 SDN TANAH SEREAL 02 PT JL. PEKAPURAN RAYA NO. 66 SDN TANAH SEREAL 03 PG JL. GUDANG ARENG I NO. 25 SDN JOGLO 01 PG JL. KOMP. DKI JOGLO SDN JOGLO 03 PG JL. KOMP. DKI RT. 002 RW.08 SDN JOGLO 05 PG JL. KOMPLEK DKI RT. 002 RW.08 SDN JOGLO 06 PG JL. LAPANGAN MERAH RT. 006 RW.03 SDN JOGLO 08 PG JL. JOGLO SDN JOGLO 09 PG JL. AMD JOGLO RT. 11 RW.06 SDN JOGLO 10 PG JL. RAYA JOGLO RT.13 RW.02 SDN PETUKANGAN UTARA 01 JL. MESJID DARUL FALAH, RT. 003 RW.004 SDN PETUKANGAN UTARA 02 JL. MASJID DARUL FALAH SDN PETUKANGAN UTARA 05 JL. H. MUCHTAR RAYA SDN PETUKANGAN UTARA 06 JL. PALEM RAYA NO. 49 RT.001/08 SDN PETUKANGAN UTARA 07 JL. PALEM RAYA SDN PETUKANGAN UTARA 08 JL. H. GAIM SDN PETUKANGAN UTARA 09 JL. H. JAELANI SDN PETUKANGAN UTARA 10 JL. H. JAELANI SDN DURI KOSAMBI 01 PG JL. KH. ABDUL HAMID RT. 003 RW.03 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 02 PG JL. RAYA DURI KOSAMBI NO.21 RT.005 RW.01 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 04 PG JL. RAYA DURI KOSAMBI RT.010 RW.02 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 05 PT JL. RAYA DURI KOSAMBI NO.21 RT.005 RW.01 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 06 PG JL. PONDOK RANDU RAYA RT. 006 RW.02 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 07 PG JL. RAYA KRESEK NO. 51 RT. 007 RW.08 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 09 PG JL. DURI KOSAMBI RAYA NO. 1 RT. 010 RW.07 SDN DURI KOSAMBI 10 PG JL. DURI KOSAMBI KOMPLEK INTERKOTA SDN DURI KOSAMBI 11 PT JL. RAYA DURI KOSAMBI KOMPLEK INTERKOTA RT. 010 RW.07 SDN KEMBANGAN SELATAN 01 PG JL. RAYA KEMBANGAN RT.005 RW.01 SDN KEMBANGAN SELATAN 03 PG JL. RAYA KEMBANGAN RT.005 RW.01 SDN KEMBANGAN UTARA 01 PG JL. RAYA KEMBANGAN UTARA NO.83 RT 001 RW.02 SDN KEMBANGAN UTARA 04 PG JL. RAYA KEMBANGAN RT. 001 RW.03 SDN MERUYA UTARA 03 PG JL. SANGGRAHAN RT. 009 RW.05 SDN MERUYA UTARA 07 PG JL. SANGGRAHAN RT. 010 RW.05 105 TANAH SEREAL TAMBORA 106 JOGLO KEMBANGAN 107 KEMBANGAN SELATAN KEMBANGAN
  12. 12. 35 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN KEMBANGAN UTARA 01 PG JL. RAYA KEMBANGAN UTARA NO.83 RT 001 RW.02 SDN KEMBANGAN UTARA 04 PG JL. RAYA KEMBANGAN RT. 001 RW.03 SDN KEMBANGAN UTARA 05 PG JL. KEMBANGAN BARU RT. 005 RW.03 SDN KEMBANGAN UTARA 06 PG JL. KAMPUNG BARU RT. 005 RW.03 NO. 33 SDN KEMBANGAN UTARA 07 PT JL. KP. BARU RT. 005/ 03 NO. 33 SDN KEMBANGAN UTARA 08 PT JL. KAMPUNG BARU RT005 RW.003 SDN KEMBANGAN UTARA 09 PG JL. KP. BASMOL RT. 009 RW.06 SDN KEMBANGAN UTARA 10 PG JL. KP. BASMOL RT. 009 RW.06 SDN RAWA BUAYA 01 PG JL. BOJONG RAYA Rt. 03/04 RAWA BUAYA SDN RAWA BUAYA 02 PG JL. AL BARKAH RT.001 RW.03 SDN RAWA BUAYA 03 PG JL. AL - BARKAH RT.001 RW.03 SDN RAWA BUAYA 05 PT JL. AL-BARKAH RT. 001 RW.03 SDN RAWA BUAYA 07 PG JL. BOJONG RAYA RT.002 RW.04, RAWA BUAYA, SDN RAWA BUAYA 09 PG JL. CEMPAKA RAYA NO. 1 SDN JOGLO 01 PG JL. KOMP. DKI JOGLO SDN JOGLO 03 PG JL. KOMP. DKI RT. 002 RW.08 SDN JOGLO 05 PG JL. KOMPLEK DKI RT. 002 RW.08 SDN JOGLO 10 PG JL. RAYA JOGLO RT.13 RW.02 SDN MERUYA SELATAN 01 PG JL. H. JUHRI RT 003 RW.02 SDN MERUYA SELATAN 03 PG JL. H. SAABA RT. 002 RW.02 SDN MERUYA SELATAN 04 PG JL. H. SAABA RT. 008 RW.03 SDN MERUYA SELATAN 06 PG JL. LAP. JABEG MEGA KEBON JERUK N0.112 RT. 002 RW.01 SDN MERUYA UTARA 02 PG JL . MERUYA SELATAN RT004 RW.04 SDN MERUYA UTARA 05 PG JL. MERUYA UTARA RT 004 RW.01 SDN MERUYA UTARA 08 PG JL. MERUYA SELATAN RT. 004 RW.04 SDN MERUYA UTARA 02 PG JL . MERUYA SELATAN RT004 RW.04 SDN MERUYA UTARA 03 PG JL. SANGGRAHAN RT. 009 RW.05 SDN MERUYA UTARA 05 PG JL. MERUYA UTARA RT 004 RW.01 SDN MERUYA UTARA 07 PG JL. SANGGRAHAN RT. 010 RW.05 SDN MERUYA UTARA 08 PG JL. MERUYA SELATAN RT. 004 RW.04 SDN MERUYA UTARA 09 PG JL. JOMAS NO. 9A RT. 002 RW.05 SDN MERUYA UTARA 10 PG JL. JOMAS RT. 002 RW.05 SDN MERUYA UTARA 12 PG JL. TAMAN ARIES BLOK F/ 12 SDN MERUYA UTARA 13 PG JL. ARIES UTAMA BLOK F/12 SDN JOGLO 06 PG JL. LAPANGAN MERAH RT. 006 RW.03 SDN KEBON JERUK 01 PG JL. RAYA KEBON JERUK NO.41 SDN KEBON JERUK 08 PG JL. RAYA KEBON JERUK NO.41 SDN KEBON JERUK 10 PG JL. C RT 003/01 NO. 45 SDN MERUYA UTARA 09 PG JL. JOMAS NO. 9A RT. 002 RW.05 SDN MERUYA UTARA 10 PG JL. JOMAS RT. 002 RW.05 SDN SRENGSENG 01 PG JL. SRENGSENG RAYA RT.004 RW.03 SDN SRENGSENG 03 PG JL. PERUMAHAN TAMAN KEBON JERUK RT.002 RW.04 108 KEMBANGAN UTARA KEMBANGAN 109 MERUYA SELATAN KEMBANGAN 110 MERUYA UTARA KEMBANGAN 111 SRENGSENG KEMBANGAN
  13. 13. 36 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN SRENGSENG 04 PG JL. RAYA SRENGSENG RT.04 RW.03 SDN SRENGSENG 05 PG JL. RAYA SRENGSENG NO. 56 SDN SRENGSENG 06 PG JL. RAYA SRENGSENG NO. 56 SDN KELAPA DUA 01 PG JL. RAYA KELAPA DUA RT.02 RW.08 SDN KELAPA DUA 05 PG JL. LADA RT.004 RW.08 SDN KELAPA DUA 06 PG JL. POS PENGUMBEN No.27 RT.001 RW.06 SDN DURI KEPA 01 PG JL. DURI RAYA RT 001 RW.02 SDN DURI KEPA 03 PG JL. MANGGA RAYA RT.02 RW.03 SDN DURI KEPA 05 PG JL. MANGGA XIV RT.06RW.04 SDN DURI KEPA 07 PG JL. RATU ALAMANDA RT.02 RW.013 SDN DURI KEPA 11 PG JL. RAYA DURI KEPA RT.001 RW.02 SDN DURI KEPA 13 PG JL. VILLA TOMANG MAS RT.02 RW.010 SDN DURI KEPA 16 PG KOMP. GREEN VILLE RT.01 RW.09 SDN DURI KEPA 17 PG KOMP. GREEN VILLE RT.01 RW.09 SDN KEDOYA SELATAN 01 PG JL. RAYA KEDOYA PILAR RT.08 RW.03 SDN KEDOYA SELATAN 04 PG JL. PILAR BARU RT.005 RW.03 SDN KEDOYA UTARA 09 PG JL. KEDOYA PESING RT.010 RW.08 SDN TANJUNG DUREN UTARA 01 PG JL. TANJUNG DUREN UTARA III/ 3 SDN TANJUNG DUREN UTARA 02 PG JL. TANJUNG DUREN UTARA III/ E SDN TANJUNG DUREN UTARA 06 PG JL. TANJUNG DUREN RAYA NO. 20 RT 13 RW.07 SDN KEBON JERUK 01 PG JL. RAYA KEBON JERUK NO.41 SDN KEBON JERUK 02 PG JL. SERUNI KOMP.KODAM V SDN KEBON JERUK 04 PG JL. SALMAN RT.003 RW.03 SDN KEBON JERUK 06 JL. H MARZUKI RT.012 RW.03 SDN KEBON JERUK 08 PG JL. RAYA KEBON JERUK NO.41 SDN KEBON JERUK 10 PG JL. C RT 003/01 NO. 45 SDN KEBON JERUK 11 PG JL. RAYA KEBON JERUK RT.003 RW.13 SDN KEBON JERUK 15 PG JL. ANGGREK CAKRA NO.70 RT.007 RW.09 SDN KEBON JERUK 17 PG JL. KEMIRI RT. 002 RW.012 SDN KELAPA DUA 01 PG JL. RAYA KELAPA DUA RT.02 RW.08 SDN KELAPA DUA 03 PG JL. RAYA KELAPA DUA RT.004 RW.05 SDN KELAPA DUA 05 PG JL. LADA RT.004 RW.08 SDN KELAPA DUA 06 PG JL. POS PENGUMBEN No.27 RT.001 RW.06 SDN MERUYA UTARA 09 PG JL. JOMAS NO. 9A RT. 002 RW.05 SDN MERUYA UTARA 10 PG JL. JOMAS RT. 002 RW.05 SDN SRENGSENG 05 PG JL. RAYA SRENGSENG NO. 56 SDN SRENGSENG 06 PG JL. RAYA SRENGSENG NO. 56 SDN SUKABUMI UTARA 03 PT JL. HARUN RAYA NO.49 RT 008 RW.07 SDN SUKABUMI UTARA 05 JL. SALAM III RT.004 RW. 06 SDN SUKABUMI UTARA 07 JL. SALAM RAYA RT. 001 RW.03 SDN KEMANGGISAN 14 PG JL. KEMANGGISAN ILIR II/9 RT 006 RW.07 SDN KEMANGGISAN 17 PG JL. PLN I NO. 14 RT. 002 RW.09 112 DURI KEPA KEBON JERUK 113 KEBON JERUK KEBON JERUK SRENGSENG (lanjutan) KEMBANGAN (lanjutan)
  14. 14. 37 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN DURI KEPA 01 PG JL. DURI RAYA RT 001 RW.02 SDN DURI KEPA 11 PG JL. RAYA DURI KEPA RT.001 RW.02 SDN DURI KEPA 16 PG KOMP. GREEN VILLE RT.01 RW.09 SDN DURI KEPA 17 PG KOMP. GREEN VILLE RT.01 RW.09 SDN KEDOYA SELATAN 01 PG JL. RAYA KEDOYA PILAR RT.08 RW.03 SDN KEDOYA SELATAN 04 PG JL. PILAR BARU RT.005 RW.03 SDN KEDOYA UTARA 01 PG JL. RAYA KEDOYA RT. 002 RW.06 SDN KEDOYA UTARA 03 PG JL. KEDOYA RAYA NO. 2 RT. 012 RW. 006 SDN KEDOYA UTARA 04 PG JL. RAYA KEDOYA UTARA RT.11 RW.7 SDN KEMBANGAN SELATAN 01 PG JL. RAYA KEMBANGAN RT.005 RW.01 SDN KEMBANGAN SELATAN 03 PG JL. RAYA KEMBANGAN RT.005 RW.01 SDN DURI KEPA 03 PG JL. MANGGA RAYA RT.02 RW.03 SDN DURI KEPA 05 PG JL. MANGGA XIV RT.06RW.04 SDN DURI KEPA 07 PG JL. RATU ALAMANDA RT.02 RW.013 SDN KEDOYA SELATAN 01 PG JL. RAYA KEDOYA PILAR RT.08 RW.03 SDN KEDOYA SELATAN 04 PG JL. PILAR BARU RT.005 RW.03 SDN KEDOYA UTARA 01 PG JL. RAYA KEDOYA RT. 002 RW.06 SDN KEDOYA UTARA 03 PG JL. KEDOYA RAYA NO. 2 RT. 012 RW. 006 SDN KEDOYA UTARA 04 PG JL. RAYA KEDOYA UTARA RT.11 RW.7 SDN KEDOYA UTARA 09 PG JL. KEDOYA PESING RT.010 RW.08 SDN KEMBANGAN UTARA 09 PG JL. KP. BASMOL RT. 009 RW.06 SDN KEMBANGAN UTARA 10 PG JL. KP. BASMOL RT. 009 RW.06 SDN KELAPA DUA 01 PG JL. RAYA KELAPA DUA RT.02 RW.08 SDN KELAPA DUA 03 PG JL. RAYA KELAPA DUA RT.004 RW.05 SDN KELAPA DUA 05 PG JL. LADA RT.004 RW.08 SDN KELAPA DUA 06 PG JL. POS PENGUMBEN No.27 RT.001 RW.06 SDN SUKABUMI UTARA 03 PT JL. HARUN RAYA NO.49 RT 008 RW.07 SDN SUKABUMI UTARA 04 PG JL. DAUD RAYA RT.006 RW.08 SDN SUKABUMI UTARA 05 JL. SALAM III RT.004 RW. 06 SDN SUKABUMI SELATAN 01 PG JL. RAYA SUKABUMI SELATAN RT.007 RW.05 SDN SUKABUMI SELATAN 06 PG JL. SUKABUMI SELATAN RT 011 RW.05 SDN SUKABUMI SELATAN 07 PG JL. RAYA POS PENGUMBEN RT.02 RW.08 SDN KEBON JERUK 01 PG JL. RAYA KEBON JERUK NO.41 SDN KEBON JERUK 02 PG JL. SERUNI KOMP.KODAM V SDN KEBON JERUK 04 PG JL. SALMAN RT.003 RW.03 SDN KEBON JERUK 06 JL. H MARZUKI RT.012 RW.03 SDN KEBON JERUK 08 PG JL. RAYA KEBON JERUK NO.41 SDN KEBON JERUK 10 PG JL. C RT 003/01 NO. 45 SDN KEBON JERUK 11 PG JL. RAYA KEBON JERUK RT.003 RW.13 SDN KEBON JERUK 15 PG JL. ANGGREK CAKRA NO.70 RT.007 RW.09 114 KEDOYA SELATAN KEBON JERUK 115 KEDOYA UTARA KEBON JERUK 116 KELAPA DUA KEBON JERUK
  15. 15. 38 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN GROGOL SELATAN 09 JL. PANJANG CIDODOL NO. 99 B SDN GROGOL SELATAN 13 JL. KOMP. HAMKAN CIDODOL SDN GROGOL SELATAN 17 JL. MESJID CIDODOL RT.010 RW.12 SDN GROGOL UTARA 01 JL. PATAL SENAYAN NO. 49 SDN GROGOL UTARA 03 JL. RAYA KEBAYORAN LAMA POS PENGUMBEN SDN GROGOL UTARA 05 JL. MASJID NUR NO. 33 SDN GROGOL UTARA 09 JL. KEMANDORAN I SDN GROGOL UTARA 12 JL. RAYA KEBAYORAN LAMA (POS PENGUMBEN) SDN GROGOL UTARA 13 PG JL. KEMANDORAN VII RT 005 RW 011 SDN GROGOL UTARA 16 JL. KEMANDORAN I NO. 65 SDN SUKABUMI SELATAN 01 PG JL. RAYA SUKABUMI SELATAN RT.007 RW.05 SDN SUKABUMI SELATAN 05 PG JL. KPBD NO.50 RT.09 RW.01 SDN SUKABUMI SELATAN 06 PG JL. SUKABUMI SELATAN RT 011 RW.05 SDN SUKABUMI SELATAN 07 PG JL. RAYA POS PENGUMBEN RT.02 RW.08 SDN KELAPA DUA 01 PG JL. RAYA KELAPA DUA RT.02 RW.08 SDN KELAPA DUA 03 PG JL. RAYA KELAPA DUA RT.004 RW.05 SDN KELAPA DUA 05 PG JL. LADA RT.004 RW.08 SDN KELAPA DUA 06 PG JL. POS PENGUMBEN No.27 RT.001 RW.06 SDN SUKABUMI UTARA 01 PG JL. ADAM NO. 1 RT.005 RW.011 SDN SUKABUMI UTARA 09 PG JL. YUSUF NO.5 RT. 001 RW.011 SDN GROGOL SELATAN 01 JL. RAYA KEBAYORAN LAMA SDN GROGOL UTARA 01 JL. PATAL SENAYAN NO. 49 SDN GROGOL UTARA 03 JL. RAYA KEBAYORAN LAMA POS PENGUMBEN SDN GROGOL UTARA 05 JL. MASJID NUR NO. 33 SDN GROGOL UTARA 09 JL. KEMANDORAN I SDN GROGOL UTARA 12 JL. RAYA KEBAYORAN LAMA (POS PENGUMBEN) SDN GROGOL UTARA 13 PG JL. KEMANDORAN VII RT 005 RW 011 SDN GROGOL UTARA 16 JL. KEMANDORAN I NO. 65 SDN PALMERAH 15 PG KOMP. SANDANG RT.015 RW.05 SDN PALMERAH 17 PG KOMP. SANDANG RT.05 RW.015 SDN KELAPA DUA 01 PG JL. RAYA KELAPA DUA RT.02 RW.08 SDN KELAPA DUA 03 PG JL. RAYA KELAPA DUA RT.004 RW.05 SDN KELAPA DUA 05 PG JL. LADA RT.004 RW.08 SDN KELAPA DUA 06 PG JL. POS PENGUMBEN No.27 RT.001 RW.06 SDN SUKABUMI UTARA 01 PG JL. ADAM NO. 1 RT.005 RW.011 SDN SUKABUMI UTARA 03 PT JL. HARUN RAYA NO.49 RT 008 RW.07 SDN SUKABUMI UTARA 04 PG JL. DAUD RAYA RT.006 RW.08 SDN SUKABUMI UTARA 05 JL. SALAM III RT.004 RW. 06 SDN SUKABUMI UTARA 07 JL. SALAM RAYA RT. 001 RW.03 SDN SUKABUMI UTARA 09 PG JL. YUSUF NO.5 RT. 001 RW.011 SDN KEBON JERUK 02 PG JL. SERUNI KOMP.KODAM V SDN KEBON JERUK 04 PG JL. SALMAN RT.003 RW.03 SDN KEBON JERUK 06 JL. H MARZUKI RT.012 RW.03 SDN KEBON JERUK 15 PG JL. ANGGREK CAKRA NO.70 RT.007 RW.09 SDN KEBON JERUK 11 PG JL. RAYA KEBON JERUK RT.003 RW.13 117 SUKABUMI SELATAN KEBON JERUK 118 SUKABUMI UTARA KEBON JERUK
  16. 16. 39 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN CIDENG 02 PG JL. LEMATANG NO. 2 SDN CIDENG 04 PG JL. CIMALAYA NO. 1 SDN CIDENG 07 PG JL. SANGIHE NO. 26 SDN CIDENG 09 PG JL. CIMALAYA NO. 1 SDN CIDENG 10 PG JL. CIMALAYA NO. 1 SDN CIDENG 13 PG JL. CIMALAYA NO. 1 SDN JATI PULO 01 PG JL. TURI NO. 32 SDN JATI PULO 03 PG JL. SEMANGKA II NO. 34 RT. 006 RW.07 SDN JATI PULO 05 PG JL. RAWA PANDAN NO. 14 RT 011 RW 03 SDN JATI PULO 06 PG JL. RAWA PANDAN NO. 15, RT. 011 RW.003 SDN JATI PULO 07 PG JL. TERATAI NO.17 RT.004 RW.05 SDN JATI PULO 08 PG JL. SEROJA NO. 16 RT.04 RW.01 SDN KOTA BAMBU 01 PG KOMPLEK PJKA PONDOK BANDUNG RT. 002 RW.001 SDN KOTA BAMBU 02 PT KOMP. PJKA PONDOK BANDUNG SDN KOTA BAMBU 03 PG JL. K.S. TUBUN I / 14 PALMERAH SDN KOTA BAMBU 04 PT JL. KS. TUBUN I / 14 SDN KOTA BAMBU 07 PG JL. K.S. TUBUN I NO. 2 SDN PALMERAH 05 PG JL. PALMERAH UTARA NO. 80 SDN PALMERAH 07 PG JL. PALMERAH UTARA NO.88 SDN SLIPI 07 PG JL. G. II RT. 006/ 02 SDN SLIPI 11 PG JL. Z SLIPI DALAM RT. 011/02 SDN KEMANGGISAN 01 PG JL. ANGGREK GARUDA BLOK E SDN KEMANGGISAN 03 PG JL. ANGGREK GARUDA BLOK E SDN KEMANGGISAN 05 PG JL. ANGGREK GARUDA BLOK E SDN KEMANGGISAN 06 PG JL. ANGGREK GARUDA BLOK E SLIPI SDN KEMANGGISAN 08 PG JL. ANGGREK GARUDA NO. 17 SDN KEMANGGISAN 10 PG JL. ANGGREK ROSLIANA VII SDN KEMANGGISAN 12 PG JL. ANGGREK ROSLIANA VII SDN KEMANGGISAN 14 PG JL. KEMANGGISAN ILIR II/9 RT 006 RW.07 SDN KEMANGGISAN 17 PG JL. PLN I NO. 14 RT. 002 RW.09 SDN PALMERAH 01 PG JL. PALMERAH UTARA NO. 80 SDN PALMERAH 03 PG JL. PALMERAH UTARA NO. 80 SDN PALMERAH 05 PG JL. PALMERAH UTARA NO. 80 SDN PALMERAH 07 PG JL. PALMERAH UTARA NO.88 SDN PALMERAH 09 PG JL. PALMERAH BARAT RT.06 RW.14 No. 45 SDN PALMERAH 13 PG JL. PALMERAH BARAT II RT 008 RW.08 SDN PALMERAH 15 PG KOMP. SANDANG RT.015 RW.05 SDN PALMERAH 17 PG KOMP. SANDANG RT.05 RW.015 SDN PALMERAH 19 PG JL. RAWA BELONG II/ E RT.009/015 KOMP.SANDANG SDN PALMERAH 20 PG JL. RAWA BELONG II E SDN PALMERAH 21 PG JL. PALMERAH BARAT VI RT.009 RW.015 SDN PALMERAH 22 PG JL. PALMERAH BARAT VI RT.009 RW.015 SDN PALMERAH 23 PG JL. RAWA BELONG II.E NO.153 RT.006 RW.010 SDN PALMERAH 25 PG JL. KEMANGGISAN PULO RT.12 RW.03 119 JATI PULO PALMERAH 120 KEMANGGISAN PALMERAH
  17. 17. 40 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN JATI PULO 01 PG JL. TURI NO. 32 SDN JATI PULO 05 PG JL. RAWA PANDAN NO. 14 RT 011 RW 03 SDN JATI PULO 07 PG JL. TERATAI NO.17 RT.004 RW.05 SDN JATI PULO 08 PG JL. SEROJA NO. 16 RT.04 RW.01 SDN KOTA BAMBU 01 PG KOMPLEK PJKA PONDOK BANDUNG RT. 002 RW.001 SDN KOTA BAMBU 02 PT KOMP. PJKA PONDOK BANDUNG SDN KOTA BAMBU 03 PG JL. K.S. TUBUN I / 14 PALMERAH SDN KOTA BAMBU 04 PT JL. KS. TUBUN I / 14 SDN KOTA BAMBU 07 PG JL. K.S. TUBUN I NO. 2 SDN PETOJO SELATAN 01 PG JL. TANAH ABANG V/ 29 SDN SLIPI 07 PG JL. G II RT 006/02 KEL. SLIPI KEC. SLIPI PALMERAH SDN SLIPI 01 PG JL. K.S. TUBUN III NO. 40 SDN SLIPI 11 PG JL. Z SLIPI DALAM RT. 011/02 SDN SLIPI 15 PG JL. KS.TUBUN III DALAM RT.002/02 SDN JATI PULO 01 PG JL. TURI NO. 32 SDN JATI PULO 03 PG JL. SEMANGKA II NO. 34 RT. 006 RW.07 SDN JATI PULO 06 PG JL. RAWA PANDAN NO. 15, RT. 011 RW.003 SDN JATI PULO 07 PG JL. TERATAI NO.17 RT.004 RW.05 SDN KOTA BAMBU 01 PG KOMPLEK PJKA PONDOK BANDUNG RT. 002 RW.001 SDN KOTA BAMBU 02 PT KOMP. PJKA PONDOK BANDUNG SDN KOTA BAMBU 03 PG JL. K.S. TUBUN I / 14 PALMERAH SDN KOTA BAMBU 04 PT JL. KS. TUBUN I / 14 SDN KOTA BAMBU 07 PG JL. K.S. TUBUN I NO. 2 SDN PETOJO SELATAN 01 PG JL. TANAH ABANG V/ 29 SDN SLIPI 01 PG JL. K.S. TUBUN III NO. 40 SDN SLIPI 07 PG JL. G. II RT. 006/ 02 SDN GROGOL UTARA 01 JL. PATAL SENAYAN NO. 49 SDN GROGOL UTARA 03 JL. RAYA KEBAYORAN LAMA POS PENGUMBEN SDN GROGOL UTARA 09 JL. KEMANDORAN I SDN GROGOL UTARA 12 JL. RAYA KEBAYORAN LAMA (POS PENGUMBEN) SDN GROGOL UTARA 13 PG JL. KEMANDORAN VII RT 005 RW 011 SDN GROGOL UTARA 16 JL. KEMANDORAN I NO. 65 SDN KEMANGGISAN 01 PG JL. ANGGREK GARUDA BLOK E SDN KEMANGGISAN 03 PG JL. ANGGREK GARUDA BLOK E SDN KEMANGGISAN 05 PG JL. ANGGREK GARUDA BLOK E SDN KEMANGGISAN 06 PG JL. ANGGREK GARUDA BLOK E SLIPI SDN KEMANGGISAN 08 PG JL. ANGGREK GARUDA NO. 17 SDN KEMANGGISAN 10 PG JL. ANGGREK ROSLIANA VII SDN KEMANGGISAN 12 PG JL. ANGGREK ROSLIANA VII SDN KEMANGGISAN 14 PG JL. KEMANGGISAN ILIR II/9 RT 006 RW.07 SDN KEMANGGISAN 17 PG JL. PLN I NO. 14 RT. 002 RW.09 SDN PALMERAH 01 PG JL. PALMERAH UTARA NO. 80 121 KOTA BAMBU SELATAN PALMERAH 122 KOTA BAMBU UTARA PALMERAH 123 PALMERAH PALMERAH
  18. 18. 41 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN PALMERAH 03 PG JL. PALMERAH UTARA NO. 80 SDN PALMERAH 05 PG JL. PALMERAH UTARA NO. 80 SDN PALMERAH 07 PG JL. PALMERAH UTARA NO.88 SDN PALMERAH 09 PG JL. PALMERAH BARAT RT.06 RW.14 No. 45 SDN PALMERAH 13 PG JL. PALMERAH BARAT II RT 008 RW.08 SDN PALMERAH 15 PG KOMP. SANDANG RT.015 RW.05 SDN PALMERAH 17 PG KOMP. SANDANG RT.05 RW.015 SDN PALMERAH 19 PG JL. RAWA BELONG II/ E RT.009/015 KOMP.SANDANG SDN PALMERAH 20 PG JL. RAWA BELONG II E SDN PALMERAH 21 PG JL. PALMERAH BARAT VI RT.009 RW.015 SDN PALMERAH 22 PG JL. PALMERAH BARAT VI RT.009 RW.015 SDN PALMERAH 23 PG JL. RAWA BELONG II.E NO.153 RT.006 RW.010 SDN PALMERAH 25 PG JL. KEMANGGISAN PULO RT.12 RW.03 SDN KEMANGGISAN 12 PG JL. ANGGREK ROSLIANA VII SDN KEMANGGISAN 14 PG JL. KEMANGGISAN ILIR II/9 RT 006 RW.07 SDN PALMERAH 05 PG JL. PALMERAH UTARA NO. 80 SDN PALMERAH 07 PG JL. PALMERAH UTARA NO.88 SDN SLIPI 01 PG JL. K.S. TUBUN III NO. 40 SDN SLIPI 07 PG JL. G. II RT. 006/ 02 SDN SLIPI 11 PG JL. Z SLIPI DALAM RT. 011/02 SDN SLIPI 15 PG JL. KS.TUBUN III DALAM RT.002/02 SDN GROGOL 01 PG JL. DR. SEMERU RAYA VII / J SDN GROGOL 05 PG JL. DR. SEMERU RAYA NO. 1 SDN GROGOL 11 PG JL. RAWA BAHAGIA I/ 30 SDN JELAMBAR BARU 01 PG JL. JELAMBAR BARAT II E SDN JELAMBAR BARU 03 PG JL. JELAMBAR SELATAN XVI RT.001 RW.09 SDN JELAMBAR BARU 05 PG JL. JELAMBAR SELATAN XVI SDN JELAMBAR BARU 07 PG JL. SUKA JAYA I RT.08 RW.01 SDN JELAMBAR BARU 09 PG JL. SUKAJAYA I RT. 008 RW.01 SDN JELAMBAR 01 PG JL. EMPANG BAHAGIA RAYA NO 25 C SDN JELAMBAR 03 PG JL. EMPANG BAHAGIA X SDN JELAMBAR 06 PG JL. KAVLING POLRI, BLOK.D.XIII SDN JELAMBAR 08 PG JL. HADIAH NO. 11-13 SDN PEJAGALAN 01 PG JL. D. TELUK GONG RT. 12 RW.10 SDN PEJAGALAN 03 PG JL. TELUK GONG RAYA NO. 160, RT.06 RW.08 SDN PEJAGALAN 05 PG JL. TELUK GONG RT.015 RW.08 SDN PEJAGALAN 09 PG JL. CENANG I RT.007 RW.012 TELUK GONG SDN PENJARINGAN 01 JL. LUAR BATANG V RT 15 RW.03 SDN PENJARINGAN 03 JL. RAYA PLUIT SELATAN NO.105 SDN PENJARINGAN 06 PG JL. BANDENGAN UTARA NO. 80 SDN PENJARINGAN 08 PG JL. BANDENGAN UTARA NO. 80 SDN PENJARINGAN 10 PG JL. BANDENGAN UTARA NO. 80 124 SLIPI PALMERAH 125 GROGOL GROGOL PETAMBURAN PALMERAH (lanjutan) PALMERAH (lanjutan) 126 JELAMBAR BARU GROGOL PETAMBURAN 127 JELAMBAR GROGOL PETAMBURAN
  19. 19. 42 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN KEMANGGISAN 14 PG JL. KEMANGGISAN ILIR II/9 RT 006 RW.07 SDN KEMANGGISAN 17 PG JL. PLN I NO. 14 RT. 002 RW.09 SDN TANJUNG DUREN SELATAN 01 PG JL. TANJUNG DUREN TIMUR V/26 SDN TANJUNG DUREN SELATAN 05 PG JL. TANJUNG DUREN SELATAN IV / 26 SDN TANJUNG DUREN UTARA 01 PG JL. TANJUNG DUREN UTARA III/ 3 SDN TANJUNG DUREN UTARA 02 PG JL. TANJUNG DUREN UTARA III/ E SDN TANJUNG DUREN UTARA 06 PG JL. TANJUNG DUREN RAYA NO. 20 RT 13 RW.07 SDN JELAMBAR 08 PG JL. HADIAH NO. 11-13 SDN TANJUNG DUREN SELATAN 01 PG JL. TANJUNG DUREN TIMUR V/26 SDN TANJUNG DUREN SELATAN 05 PG JL. TANJUNG DUREN SELATAN IV / 26 SDN TANJUNG DUREN UTARA 01 PG JL. TANJUNG DUREN UTARA III/ 3 SDN TANJUNG DUREN UTARA 02 PG JL. TANJUNG DUREN UTARA III/ E SDN TANJUNG DUREN UTARA 06 PG JL. TANJUNG DUREN RAYA NO. 20 RT 13 RW.07 SDN CIDENG 02 PG JL. LEMATANG NO. 2 SDN CIDENG 04 PG JL. CIMALAYA NO. 1 SDN CIDENG 07 PG JL. SANGIHE NO. 26 SDN CIDENG 09 PG JL. CIMALAYA NO. 1 SDN CIDENG 10 PG JL. CIMALAYA NO. 1 SDN CIDENG 13 PG JL. CIMALAYA NO. 1 SDN JATI PULO 01 PG JL. TURI NO. 32 SDN JATI PULO 05 PG JL. RAWA PANDAN NO. 14 RT 011 RW 03 SDN JATI PULO 06 PG JL. RAWA PANDAN NO. 15, RT. 011 RW.003 SDN TOMANG 01 PG JL. MANDALA UTARA RAYA NO. 1 SDN TOMANG 03 PG JL. GELONG BARU NO. 29A TOMANG SDN TOMANG 08 PG JL. PULO MACAN V NO. 17 SDN TOMANG 11 PG JL. RAWA KEPA VII SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 01 PG JL. PESING POGLAR RT. 04 RW.01 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 03 PG JL. KOMPLEK DEPAG KALIMATI RT 007 RW.03 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 05 PG JL. TAWANG MANGU RT. 010 RW.03 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 06 PG JL. TAWANG MANGU NO. 41 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 07 PT JL. PESING POGLAR RT. 004 RW.01 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 08 PG JL. DAAN MOGOT RAYA KOMP. DEPT. AGAMA RT.007 RW.03 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 09 PT KOMP. DEP. AGAMA KALIMATI SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 10 PG JL. TAWANG MANGU RT.009 RW.06 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 11 PG JL. TAWANG MANGU RT.009 RW.06 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 12 PG JL. KOMPLEK DEP. AGAMA RT. 007 RW.03 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 13 PG JL. KOMPLEK DEP. AGAMA RT. 007 RW.03 SDN KEDAUNG KALI ANGKE 14 PG JL. ZAMRUD RT.012/007 SDN WIJAYA KUSUMA 01 PG JL. PERDANA RAYA NO. 7 SDN WIJAYA KUSUMA 02 PG JL. WIJAYA TAMAN DUTA MAS SDN WIJAYA KUSUMA 05 PG JL. KARYA RT. 010 RW.03 SDN WIJAYA KUSUMA 07 PG JL. KARYA I RT. 010/ 03 130 TOMANG GROGOL PETAMBURAN 131 WIJAYA KUSUMA GROGOL PETAMBURAN 128 TANJUNG DUREN SELATAN GROGOL PETAMBURAN 129 TANJUNG DUREN UTARA GROGOL PETAMBURAN
  20. 20. 43 NO. KELURAHAN KECAMATAN SEKOLAH YANG DAPAT DIPILIH ALAMAT SEKOLAH SDN BINTARO 01 JL. BINTARO PERMAI III SDN BINTARO 02 JL. BINTARO PERMAI III SDN BINTARO 03 PG JL. RAWAPAPAN NO.25 RT.014 RW.06 SDN BINTARO 04 PG JL. RAWA PAPAN NO. 01 RT. 05 RW.06 SDN BINTARO 05 PG JL. KOMP. IKPN RT.003RW.04 SDN BINTARO 08 PG JL. MKJ III RT.03 RW.013 SDN BINTARO 09 PG JL. MKJ III RT.03 RW.013 SDN BINTARO 12 JL. KESEHATAN VI RT.09 RW.011 SDN BINTARO 14 PG JL. MAWAR DALAM III RT. 06 RW. 05 SDN PESANGGRAHAN 02 JL. RAYA KODAM JAYA BINTARO SDN PESANGGRAHAN 03 JL. RAYA KODAM JAYA BINTARO SDN PESANGGRAHAN 05 JL. H. GARI NO. 24 RT.01 RW.03 SDN PESANGGRAHAN 09 JL. H. GARIE NO. 24 RT.03 RW.01 SDN PESANGGRAHAN 10 JL. CENEK NO. 15 KODAM BINTARO SDN PONDOK PINANG 01 PG JL. PONDOK PINANG RAYA NO 19 SDN PONDOK PINANG 03 PG JL. PONDOK PINANG RAYA SDN PONDOK PINANG 05 JL. SD III SDN PONDOK PINANG 08 PG JL. SUBUR RT. 012 RW.05 SDN PONDOK PINANG 10 PG JL. RAYA PASAR JUMAT KOMP. PU SDN BINTARO 01 JL. BINTARO PERMAI III SDN BINTARO 02 JL. BINTARO PERMAI III SDN BINTARO 03 PG JL. RAWAPAPAN NO.25 RT.014 RW.06 SDN BINTARO 04 PG JL. RAWA PAPAN NO. 01 RT. 05 RW.06 SDN PESANGGRAHAN 01 JL. PENERANGAN V KOMPLEK DEPPEN. SDN PESANGGRAHAN 02 JL. RAYA KODAM JAYA BINTARO SDN PESANGGRAHAN 03 JL. RAYA KODAM JAYA BINTARO SDN PESANGGRAHAN 04 JL. PONDOK INDAH NO. 35 RT.012 RW.06 SDN PESANGGRAHAN 05 JL. H. GARI NO. 24 RT.01 RW.03 SDN PESANGGRAHAN 09 JL. H. GARIE NO. 24 RT.03 RW.01 SDN PESANGGRAHAN 10 JL. CENEK NO. 15 KODAM BINTARO SDN PETUKANGAN SELATAN 01 JL. SANGRILA INDAH II SDN PETUKANGAN SELATAN 02 JL. SAKTI VII RT.06 RW.01 SDN PETUKANGAN SELATAN 03 JL. KEMAJUAN NO. 47 RT.14 RW.02 SDN PETUKANGAN SELATAN 05 JL. INPRES RT. 0014 RW.02 SDN ULUJAMI 01 PG JL. H. BUANG RT.07 RW.07 SDN CIPULIR 03 PG JL. CILEDUG RAYA 56 SDN CIPULIR 11 PG JL. SAMUDRA I SDN PESANGGRAHAN 01 JL. PENERANGAN V KOMPLEK DEPPEN. SDN PESANGGRAHAN 02 JL. RAYA KODAM JAYA BINTARO SDN PESANGGRAHAN 03 JL. RAYA KODAM JAYA BINTARO SDN PESANGGRAHAN 04 JL. PONDOK INDAH NO. 35 RT.012 RW.06 SDN PESANGGRAHAN 10 JL. CENEK NO. 15 KODAM BINTARO SDN PETUKANGAN SELATAN 01 JL. SANGRILA INDAH II SDN PETUKANGAN SELATAN 02 JL. SAKTI VII RT.06 RW.01 SDN PETUKANGAN SELATAN 03 JL. KEMAJUAN NO. 47 RT.14 RW.02 SDN PETUKANGAN SELATAN 05 JL. INPRES RT. 0014 RW.02 KOTA ADMINISTRASI JAKARTA SELATAN 132 BINTARO PESANGGRAHAN 133 PESANGGRAHAN PESANGGRAHAN 134 PETUKANGAN SELATAN PESANGGRAHAN

