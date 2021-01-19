Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TECHNOLOGY
  2. 2. ▰What is Technology? ▰Types of Technology? ▰Advantages of Technology? ▰Disadvantages of Technology? 2
  3. 3. What is Technology ▰ Technology is the application of science (the combination of the scientific method and material) to solve problems. ▰ Technology is the making, usage and knowledge of tools, machine, techniques, crafts and system of organization to solve problems 3
  4. 4. Types of Technology Simple Technology -Has two or less simple machines. Example of simple technology include knife, brush. Advanced Technology -Has several simple machines example microwave oven, electric iron, washing machine. 4
  5. 5. Simple Technology Advanced Technology 5
  6. 6. Advantages of Technology ▰ Reduces the time it takes to perform a task for example an emails transmit a message faster than sending via postal service. ▰ Remove drudgery from a task (amount of energy used up to perform a task) ▰ Allows you to perform more than one task at the same time. Example you can cook while using the washing machine to wash your clothing 6
  7. 7. Advantages of Technology ▰ Improves the quality of the finished product. The use of the serger and sewing machines makes finished product of an article neater which can boost the demand for the product. ▰ May improve the health of individuals because food can cooked and stored more easily ▰ Increases the performance rate of tasks that can be performed with a specified time. 7
  8. 8. Disadvantages of Technology ▰ May negatively impact the environment for example CFC from refrigerators. ▰ Technology some cause unemployment as machine replaces human labour. ▰ Technology can cause individuals to become inactive because the use of the devices does not require much energy to be expended. 8
  9. 9. Thank You for Listening. 9

