Preventing and Controlling Diastaticus Yeast

Ontario Craft Brewers Conference 2019

Co-presented by the Master Brewers District Ontario



Diastatic yeast (S. cerevisiae var. diastaticus) has emerged as a high-risk contaminant in the craft brewing industry. These yeasts can cause significant losses in product and reputation due to their ability to ferment sugars and starches beyond the capabilities of normal brewing yeasts. Conventional strategies for detecting diastaticus yeasts have centred around agar plating as well as PCR detection. However, there are critical knowledge gaps surrounding this yeast. How do we prevent it from spreading? Why are some strains more aggressive than others? Can we eliminate diastaticus while still harnessing the flavour of saison yeasts? In this talk we will present concepts for preventing spread and contamination of diastatic yeasts. We will also present information on the range of starch degrading activity among diastaticus yeasts. Finally, we will discuss what to do when diastatic yeast is detected in the brewery.