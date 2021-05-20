Kom geartrains and Belt drives

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya GEAR TRAINS AND BELT DRIVES By: Ramesh Kurbet Assistant Professor De...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Two or more gears are made to mesh with each other to transmit power...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Where, N1 = Speed of gear 1(or driver) in r.p.m., N2 = Speed of gear...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya If the distance between the two gears is large. The motion from one ...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Fig. : Compound gear train
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya The advantage of a compound train over a simple gear train is that a...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Also, the circular pitch or module of all the gears is assumed to be...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya 4. Epicyclic Gear Train The axes of the shafts, over which the gears...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Velocity Ratio of Epicyclic Gear Train : i) Algebraic method : Let t...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya ii) Tabular column method 1) An epicyclic gear consists of three gea...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Speed of gear B Let Let dA, dB and dC be the pitch circle diameters ...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya ii. Number of teeth on wheels A and B If dA , dB , dC , dD , dE and ...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya iii. Speed of wheel B when arm G makes 100 r.p.m. clockwise and whee...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Torques in Epicyclic Gear Trains When the rotating parts of an epicy...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya An epicyclic train of gears is arranged as shown in Fig. How many re...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya 1. Speed of arm when A makes 1 revolution clockwise and D makes half...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya 2. Speed of arm when A makes 1 revolution clockwise and D is station...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya 1. Number of teeth on different wheels The arrangement of the epicyc...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Assuming the module of all the gears to be same, the number of teeth...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Fig. shows an epicyclic gear train. Pinion A has 15 teeth and is rig...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Belt drive: Introduction :The belts or ropes are used to transmit po...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Selection of a Belt Drive: Following are the various important facto...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Types of Belts: 1. Flat belt. The flat belt, as shown in Fig.(a), is...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Material used for Belts: The material used for belts and ropes must ...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Fig. (b): Crossed or twist belt drive Fig. (a): Open belt drive Velo...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Similarly, length of the belt that passes over the follower, in one ...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Slip of Belt : Motion of belts and shafts assuming a firm frictional...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Creep of Belt : When the belt passes from the slack side to the tigh...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya An engine, running at 150 r.p.m., drives a line shaft by means of a ...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya The power is transmitted from a pulley 1 m diameter running at 200 r...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Length of an Open Belt Drive x = Distance between the centres of two...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Power Transmitted by a Belt : Figure shows the driving pulley (or dr...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Ratio of Driving Tensions For Flat Belt Drive : Consider a driven pu...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Resolving all the forces horizontally and equating the same,
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya The above expression gives the relation between the tight side and s...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Prob: Two pulleys, one 450 mm diameter and the other 200 mm diameter...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Centrifugal Tension: Since the belt continuously runs over the pulle...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Prob: A leather belt is required to transmit 7.5 kW from a pulley 1....
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Initial Tension in the Belt : When a belt is wound round the two pul...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Two parallel shafts whose centre lines are 4.8 m apart, are connecte...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya An open belt running over two pulleys 240 mm and 600 mm diameter con...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya V-belt drive : V-belt is mostly used in factories and workshops wher...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya (a) Cross-section of a V-belt (b) Cross-section of a V-grooved pulle...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya 6. The operation of the belt and pulley is quiet. 7. The belts have ...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Ratio of Driving Tensions for V-belt : A V-belt with a grooved pulle...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya A belt drive consists of two V-belts in parallel, on grooved pulleys...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Power is transmitted using a V-belt drive. The included angle of V-g...
Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
18 views
May. 20, 2021

Kom geartrains and Belt drives

GEAR TRAINS AND BELT DRIVES

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kom geartrains and Belt drives

  1. 1. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya GEAR TRAINS AND BELT DRIVES By: Ramesh Kurbet Assistant Professor Department of Mechanical Engineering PESCE Mandya
  2. 2. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Two or more gears are made to mesh with each other to transmit power from one shaft to another. Such a combination is called gear train or train of toothed wheels. The nature of the train used depends upon the velocity ratio required and the relative position of the axes of shafts. Types of Gear Trains Different types of gear trains depending upon the arrangement of wheels are as follows: 1. Simple Gear Train When there is only one gear on each shaft, as shown in Figure, it is known as simple gear train. The gears are represented by their pitch circles.
  3. 3. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Where, N1 = Speed of gear 1(or driver) in r.p.m., N2 = Speed of gear 2 (or driven or follower) in r.p.m., T1 = Number of teeth on gear 1, and T2 = Number of teeth on gear 2. Since the speed ratio (or velocity ratio) of gear train is the ratio of the speed of the driver to the speed of the driven or follower and ratio of speeds of any pair of gears in mesh is the inverse of their number of teeth, therefore It may be noted that ratio of the speed of the driven or follower to the speed of the driver is known as train value of the gear train. Mathematically, From above, we see that the train value is the reciprocal of speed ratio.
  4. 4. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya If the distance between the two gears is large. The motion from one gear to another gear is given by 1. Providing the large sized gear, or 2. Providing one or more intermediate gears (Idle gears). In general speed ratio and Train value is given by 2. Compound Gear Train When there are more than one gear on a shaft, as shown in Figure, it is called a compound train of gear.
  5. 5. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Fig. : Compound gear train
  6. 6. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya The advantage of a compound train over a simple gear train is that a much larger speed reduction from the first shaft to the last shaft can be obtained with small gears. If a simple gear train is used to give a large speed reduction, the last gear has to be very large. Usually for a speed reduction in excess of 7 to 1, a simple train is not used and a compound train or worm gearing is employed. 3. Reverted Gear Train When the axes of the first gear (i.e. first driver) and the last gear (i.e. last driven or follower) are co-axial, then the gear train is known as reverted gear train. We see that gear 1 (i.e. first driver) drives the gear 2 (i.e. first driven or follower) in the opposite direction. Since the gears 2 and 3 are mounted on the same shaft, therefore they form a compound gear and the gear 3 will rotate in the same direction as that of gear 2. The gear 3 (which is now the second driver) drives the gear 4 (i.e. the last driven or follower) in the same direction as that of gear 1. Thus we see that in a reverted gear train, the motion of the first gear and the last gear is like. Since the distance between the centers of the shafts of gears 1 and 2 as well as gears 3 and 4 is same, therefore
  7. 7. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Also, the circular pitch or module of all the gears is assumed to be same, therefore number of teeth on each gear is directly proportional to its circumference or radius. Fig. : Reverted gear train
  8. 8. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya 4. Epicyclic Gear Train The axes of the shafts, over which the gears are mounted, may move relative to a fixed axis. A simple epicyclic gear train is shown in Figure, where a gear A and the arm C have a common axis at O1 about which they can rotate. The gear B meshes with gear A and has its axis on the arm at O2, about which the gear B can rotate. If the arm is fixed, the gear train is simple and gear A can drive gear B or vice- versa, but if gear A is fixed and the arm is rotated about the axis of gear A (i.e. O1), then the gear B is forced to rotate upon and around gear A. Such a motion is called epicyclic and the gear trains arranged in such a manner that one or more of their members move upon and around another member are known as epicyclic gear trains (epi. means upon and cyclic means around). Fig.: Epicyclic gear train
  9. 9. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Velocity Ratio of Epicyclic Gear Train : i) Algebraic method : Let the arm C be fixed in an epicyclic gear train as shown in Figure. Therefore speed of the gear A relative to the arm C
  10. 10. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya ii) Tabular column method 1) An epicyclic gear consists of three gears A, B and C as shown in Figure. The gear A has 72 internal teeth and gear C has 32 external teeth. The gear B meshes with both A and C and is carried on an arm EF which rotates about the centre of A at 18 r.p.m.. If the gear A is fixed, determine the speed of gears B and C. Speed of gear C We know that the speed of the arm is 18 r.p.m. therefore, y = 18 r.p.m. and the gear A is fixed, therefore
  11. 11. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
  12. 12. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Speed of gear B Let Let dA, dB and dC be the pitch circle diameters of gears A, B and C respectively. Therefore, from the geometry of Figure. 2) In an epicyclic gear train, the internal wheels A and B and compound wheels C and D rotate independently about axis O. The wheels E and F rotate on pins fixed to the arm G. E gears with A and C and F gears with B and D. All the wheels have the same module and the number of teeth are : TC = 28; TD = 26; TE = TF = 18. i. Sketch the arrangement ; ii. Find the number of teeth on A and B ; iii. If the arm G makes 100 r.p.m. clockwise and A is fixed, find the speed of B ; and iv. If the arm G makes 100 r.p.m. clockwise and wheel A makes 10 r.p.m. counter clockwise ; find the speed of wheel B.
  13. 13. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya ii. Number of teeth on wheels A and B If dA , dB , dC , dD , dE and dF are the pitch circle diameters of wheels A, B, C, D, E and F respectively, then from the geometry of Figure. i. Sketch the arrangement
  14. 14. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
  15. 15. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya iii. Speed of wheel B when arm G makes 100 r.p.m. clockwise and wheel A is fixed iv. Speed of wheel B when arm G makes 100 r.p.m. clockwise and wheel A makes 10 r.p.m. counter clockwise
  16. 16. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Torques in Epicyclic Gear Trains When the rotating parts of an epicyclic gear train, as shown in Figure., have no angular acceleration, the gear train is kept in equilibrium by the three externally applied torques, viz. i. Input torque on the driving member (T1), ii. Output torque or resisting or load torque on the driven member (T2), iii. Holding or braking or fixing torque on the fixed member (T3). Fig. : Torques in epicyclic gear trains
  17. 17. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
  18. 18. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya An epicyclic train of gears is arranged as shown in Fig. How many revolutions does the arm, to which the pinions B and C are attached, make : 1. when A makes one revolution clockwise and D makes half a revolution anticlockwise, and 2. when A makes one revolution clockwise and D is stationary ? The number of teeth on the gears A and D are 40 and 90 respectively. Given : TA = 40 ; TD = 90 First of all, let us find the number of teeth on gears B and C (i.e. TB and TC). Let dA, dB, dC and dD be the pitch circle diameters of gears A, B, C and D respectively. from the geometry of the figure, dA + dB + dC = dD or dA + 2 dB = dD ...( dB = dC) Since the number of teeth are proportional to their pitch circle diameters, therefore, TA + 2 TB= TD or 40 + 2 TB = 90 ∴ TB = 25, and TC = 25 ...( TB = TC)
  19. 19. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya 1. Speed of arm when A makes 1 revolution clockwise and D makes half revolution anticlockwise Since the gear A makes 1 revolution clockwise, therefore from the fourth row of the table, – x – y = –1 or x + y = 1 Also, the gear D makes half revolution anticlockwise, therefore
  20. 20. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya 2. Speed of arm when A makes 1 revolution clockwise and D is stationary Since the gear A makes 1 revolution clockwise, therefore from the fourth row of the table, – x – y = – 1 or x + y = 1 Also the gear D is stationary, therefore Prob: An epicyclic gear train consists of a sun wheel S, a stationary internal gear E and three identical planet wheels P carried on a star- shaped planet carrier C. The size of different toothed wheels are such that the planet carrier C rotates at 1/5th of the speed of the sunwheel S. The minimum number of teeth on any wheel is 16. The driving torque on the sun wheel is 100 N-m. Determine : 1. Number of teeth on different wheels of the train, and 2. Torque necessary to keep the internal gear stationary.
  21. 21. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya 1. Number of teeth on different wheels The arrangement of the epicyclic gear train is shown in Figure. Let TS and TE be the number of teeth on the sun wheel S and the internal gear E respectively. The table of motions is given below : We know that when the sunwheel S makes 5 revolutions, the planet carrier C makes 1 revolution. Therefore from the fourth row of the table,
  22. 22. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Assuming the module of all the gears to be same, the number of teeth are proportional to their pitch circle diameters.
  23. 23. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Fig. shows an epicyclic gear train. Pinion A has 15 teeth and is rigidly fixed to the motor shaft. The wheel B has 20 teeth and gears with A and also with the annular fixed wheel E. Pinion C has 15 teeth and is integral with B (B, C being a compound gear wheel). Gear C meshes with annular wheel D, which is keyed to the machine shaft. The arm rotates about the same shaft on which A is fixed and carries the compound wheel B, C. If the motor runs at 1000 r.p.m., find the speed of the machine shaft. Find the torque exerted on the machine shaft, if the motor develops a torque of 100 N-m. Given : TA = 15 ; TB = 20 ; TC = 15 ; NA = 1000 r.p.m.; Torque developed by motor (or pinion A) = 100 N-m Let TD and TE be the number of teeth on wheels D and E respectively. Let dA, dB, dC, dD and dE be the pitch circle diameters of wheels A, B, C, D and E respectively. From the geometry of the figure,
  24. 24. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
  25. 25. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Belt drive: Introduction :The belts or ropes are used to transmit power from one shaft to another by means of pulleys which rotate at the same speed or at different speeds. The amount of power transmitted depends upon the following factors : I. The velocity of the belt. II. The tension under which the belt is placed on the pulleys. III. The arc of contact between the belt and the smaller pulley. IV. The conditions under which the belt is used
  26. 26. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Selection of a Belt Drive: Following are the various important factors upon which the selection of a belt drive depends: 1. Speed of the driving and driven shafts, 2. Speed reduction ratio, 3. Power to be transmitted, 4. Centre distance between the shafts, 5. Positive drive requirements, 6. Shafts layout, 7. Space available, and 8. Service conditions. Types of Belt Drives: The belt drives are usually classified into the following three groups : 1. Light drives. These are used to transmit small powers at belt speeds up to about 10 m/s, as in agricultural machines and small machine tools. 2. Medium drives. These are used to transmit medium power at belt speeds over 10 m/s but up to 22 m/s, as in machine tools. 3. Heavy drives. These are used to transmit large powers at belt speeds above 22 m/s, as in compressors and generators.
  27. 27. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Types of Belts: 1. Flat belt. The flat belt, as shown in Fig.(a), is mostly used in the factories and workshops, where a moderate amount of power is to be transmitted, from one pulley to another when the two pulleys are not more than 8 metres apart. 2. V-belt. The V-belt, as shown in Fig. (b), is mostly used in the factories and workshops, where a moderate amount of power is to be transmitted, from one pulley to another, when the two pulleys are very near to each other. 3. Circular belt or rope. The circular belt or rope, as shown in Fig. (c), is mostly used in the factories and workshops, where a great amount of power is to be transmitted, from one pulley to another, when the two pulleys are more than 8 meters apart. Fig. : Types of belts
  28. 28. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Material used for Belts: The material used for belts and ropes must be strong, flexible, and durable. It must have a high coefficient of friction. The belts, according to the material used are Leather belts, Cotton or fabric belts, Rubber belt, Balata belts. Types of Flat Belt Drives : The power from one pulley to another may be transmitted by any of the following types of belt drives: 1. Open belt drive : The open belt drive, as shown in Fig. (a), is used with shafts arranged parallel and rotating in the same direction. In this case, the driver A pulls the belt from one side (i.e. lower side RQ) and delivers it to the other side (i.e. upper side LM). Thus the tension in the lower side (tight side) belt will be more than that in the upper side (slack side) belt. 2. Crossed or twist belt drive: The crossed or twist belt drive, as shown in Fig. (b), is used with shafts arranged parallel and rotating in the opposite directions. In this case, the driver pulls the belt from one side (i.e. RQ) and delivers it to the other side (i.e. LM). Thus the tension in the belt RQ will be more than that in the belt LM. The belt RQ (because of more tension) is known as tight side, whereas the belt LM (because of less tension) is known as slack side.
  29. 29. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Fig. (b): Crossed or twist belt drive Fig. (a): Open belt drive Velocity Ratio of Belt Drive : It is the ratio between the velocities of the driver and the follower or driven. It may be expressed, mathematically, as discussed below. Let d1 = Diameter of the driver, d2 = Diameter of the follower, N1 = Speed of the driver in r.p.m., and N2 = Speed of the follower in r.p.m. ∴ Length of the belt that passes over the driver, in one minute = π d1.N1
  30. 30. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Similarly, length of the belt that passes over the follower, in one minute = π d2 N2 Since the length of belt that passes over the driver in one minute is equal to the length of belt that passes over the follower in one minute, therefore When the thickness of the belt (t) is considered, then velocity ratio, Note: The velocity ratio of a belt drive may also be obtained as discussed below : We know that peripheral velocity of the belt on the driving pulley and driven pulley are, and When there is no slip, then v1 = v2.
  31. 31. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Slip of Belt : Motion of belts and shafts assuming a firm frictional grip between the belts and the shafts. But sometimes, the frictional grip becomes insufficient. This may cause some forward motion of the driver without carrying the belt with it. This may also cause some forward motion of the belt without carrying the driven pulley with it. This is called slip of the belt and is generally expressed as a percentage. The result of the belt slipping is to reduce the velocity ratio of the system. Let s1 % = Slip between the driver and the belt, and s2 % = Slip between the belt and the follower. ∴ Velocity of the belt passing over the driver per second and velocity of the belt passing over the follower per second, Substituting the value of v from above equation
  32. 32. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Creep of Belt : When the belt passes from the slack side to the tight side, a certain portion of the belt extends and it contracts again when the belt passes from the tight side to slack side. Due to these changes of length, there is a relative motion between the belt and the pulley surfaces. This relative motion is termed as creep. The total effect of creep is to reduce slightly the speed of the driven pulley or follower. Considering creep, the velocity ratio is given by where σ1 and σ2 = Stress in the belt on the tight and slack side respectively, and E = Young’s modulus for the material of the belt.
  33. 33. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya An engine, running at 150 r.p.m., drives a line shaft by means of a belt. The engine pulley is 750 mm diameter and the pulley on the line shaft being 450 mm. A 900 mm diameter pulley on the line shaft drives a 150 mm diameter pulley keyed to a dynamo shaft. Find the speed of the dynamo shaft, when 1. there is no slip, and 2. there is a slip of 2% at each drive. Solution. Given : N1 = 150 r.p.m. ; d1 = 750 mm ; d2 = 450 mm ; d3 = 900 mm ; d4 = 150 mm The arrangement of belt drive is shown in Fig. Let N4 = Speed of the dynamo shaft .
  34. 34. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya The power is transmitted from a pulley 1 m diameter running at 200 r.p.m. to a pulley 2.25 m diameter by means of a belt. Find the speed lost by the driven pulley as a result of creep, if the stress on the tight and slack side of the belt is 1.4 MPa and 0.5 MPa respectively. The Young’s modulus for the material of the belt is 100 MPa Given : d1 = 1 m ; N1 = 200 r.p.m. ; d2 = 2.25 m ; σ1 = 1.4 MPa = 1.4 × 106 N/m2; σ2 = 0.5 MPa = 0.5 × 106 N/m2 ; E = 100 MPa = 100 × 106 N/m2 Let N2 = Speed of the driven pulley.
  35. 35. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Length of an Open Belt Drive x = Distance between the centres of two pulleys Length of a Cross Belt Drive
  36. 36. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Power Transmitted by a Belt : Figure shows the driving pulley (or driver) A and the driven pulley (or follower) B. The driving pulley pulls the belt from one side and delivers the same to the other side. It is thus obvious that the tension on the former side (i.e. tight side) will be greater than the latter side (i.e. slack side). Let T1 and T2 = Tensions in the tight and slack side of the belt respectively in newtons, r1 and r2 = Radii of the driver and follower respectively, and v = Velocity of the belt in m/s. The effective turning (driving) force at the circumference of the follower is the difference between the two tensions (i.e. T1 – T2). Fig.: Power transmitted by a belt ∴ Work done per second = (T1 – T2) v N-m/s and power transmitted, P = (T1 – T2) v W ... (∵ 1 N-m/s = 1 W) Consideration will show that the torque exerted on the driving pulley is (T1–T2) r1. Similarly, the torque exerted on the driven pulley i.e. follower is (T1 – T2) r2.
  37. 37. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Ratio of Driving Tensions For Flat Belt Drive : Consider a driven pulley rotating in the clockwise direction as shown in Figure. Fig.: Ratio of driving tensions for flat belt T1 = Tension in the belt on the tight side, T2 = Tension in the belt on the slack side, and θ = Angle of contact in radians (i.e. angle subtended by the arc AB, along which the belt touches the pulley at the centre). Now consider a small portion of the belt PQ, subtending an angle δθ at the centre of the Pulley. The belt PQ is in equilibrium under the following forces : 1. Tension T in the belt at P, 2. Tension (T + δ T) in the belt at Q, 3. Normal reaction RN, and 4. Frictional force, F = μ × RN , where μ is the coefficient of friction between the belt and pulley.
  38. 38. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Resolving all the forces horizontally and equating the same,
  39. 39. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya The above expression gives the relation between the tight side and slack side tensions, in terms of coefficient of friction and the angle of contact. Angle of Contact or lap :When the two pulleys of different diameters are connected by means of an open belt, then the angle of contact or lap (θ) at the smaller pulley must be taken into consideration. Prob: Find the power transmitted by a belt running over a pulley of 600 mm diameter at 200 r.p.m. The coefficient of friction between the belt and the pulley is 0.25, angle of lap 160° and maximum tension in the belt is 2500 N. Solution. Given : d = 600 mm = 0.6 m ; N = 200 r.p.m. ; μ = 0.25 ; θ = 160° = 160 × π / 180 = 2.793 rad ; T1 = 2500 N We know that velocity of the belt,
  40. 40. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Prob: Two pulleys, one 450 mm diameter and the other 200 mm diameter are on parallel shafts 1.95 m apart and are connected by a crossed belt. Find the length of the belt required and the angle of contact between the belt and each pulley. What power can be transmitted by the belt when the larger pulley rotates at 200 rev/min, if the maximum permissible tension in the belt is 1 kN, and the coefficient of friction between the belt and pulley is 0.25 ? Solution. Given : d1 = 450 mm = 0.45 m or r1 = 0.225 m ; d2 = 200 mm = 0.2 m or r2 = 0.1 m ; x = 1.95 m ; N1 = 200 r.p.m. ; T1 = 1 kN = 1000 N ; μ = 0.25 We know that speed of the belt,
  41. 41. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
  42. 42. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Centrifugal Tension: Since the belt continuously runs over the pulleys, therefore, some centrifugal force is caused, whose effect is to increase the tension on both, tight as well as the slack sides. The tension caused by centrifugal force is called centrifugal tension. At lower belt speeds (less than 10 m/s), the centrifugal tension is very small, but at higher belt speeds (more than 10 m/s), its effect is considerable and thus should be taken into account. Fig. : Centrifugal tension Condition For the Transmission of Maximum Power: We know that power transmitted by a belt,
  43. 43. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
  44. 44. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Prob: A leather belt is required to transmit 7.5 kW from a pulley 1.2 m in diameter, running at 250 r.p.m. The angle embraced is 165° and the coefficient of friction between the belt and the pulley is 0.3. If the safe working stress for the leather belt is 1.5 MPa, density of leather 1 Mg/m3 and thickness of belt 10 mm, determine the width of the belt taking centrifugal tension into account. Solution. Given : P = 7.5 kW = 7500 W ; d = 1.2 m ; N = 250 r.p.m. ; θ = 165° = 165 × π / 180 = 2.88 rad ; μ = 0.3 ; σ = 1.5 MPa = 1.5 × 106 * N/m2 ; ρ = 1 Mg/m3 = 1 × 106 g/m3 = 1000 kg/m3; t = 10 mm = 0.01 m Let b = Width of belt in metres, T1 = Tension in the tight side of the belt in N, and T2 = Tension in the slack side of the belt in N. We know that velocity of the belt,
  45. 45. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
  46. 46. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Initial Tension in the Belt : When a belt is wound round the two pulleys (i.e. driver and follower), its two ends are joined together ; so that the belt may continuously move over the pulleys, since the motion of the belt from the driver and the follower is governed by a firm grip, due to friction between the belt and the pulleys. In order to increase this grip, the belt is tightened up. At this stage, even when the pulleys are stationary, the belt is subjected to some tension, called initial tension. Let T0 = Initial tension in the belt, T1 = Tension in the tight side of the belt, T2 = Tension in the slack side of the belt, and α = Coefficient of increase of the belt length per unit force. A little consideration will show that the increase of tension in the tight side
  47. 47. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Two parallel shafts whose centre lines are 4.8 m apart, are connected by open belt drive. The diameter of the larger pulley is 1.5 m and that of smaller pulley 1 m. The initial tension in the belt when stationary is 3 kN. The mass of the belt is 1.5 kg / m length. The coefficient of friction between the belt and the pulley is 0.3. Taking centrifugal tension into account, calculate the power transmitted, when the smaller pulley rotates at 400 r.p.m. Solution. Given : x = 4.8 m ; d1 = 1.5 m ; d2 = 1 m ; T0 = 3 kN = 3000 N ; m = 1.5 kg / m μ = 0.3 ; N2 = 400 r.p.m. We know that velocity of the belt,
  48. 48. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
  49. 49. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya An open belt running over two pulleys 240 mm and 600 mm diameter connects two parallel shafts 3 metres apart and transmits 4 kW from the smaller pulley that rotates at 300 r.p.m. Coefficient of friction between the belt and the pulley is 0.3 and the safe working tension is 10N per mm width. Determine : 1. minimum width of the belt, 2. initial belt tension, and 3. length of the belt required. Solution. Given : d2 = 240 mm = 0.24 m ; d1 = 600 mm = 0.6 m ; x = 3 m ; P = 4 kW = 4000 W; N2 = 300 r.p.m. ; μ = 0.3 ; T1 = 10 N/mm width
  50. 50. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
  51. 51. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya V-belt drive : V-belt is mostly used in factories and workshops where a great amount of power is to be transmitted from one pulley to another when the two pulleys are very near to each other. The V-belts are made of fabric and cords moulded in rubber and covered with fabric and rubber, as shown in Figure. These belts are moulded to a trapezoidal shape and are made endless. These are particularly suitable for short drives i.e. when the shafts are at a short distance apart. The included angle for the V-belt is usually from 30° – 40°. In case of flat belt drive, the belt runs over the pulleys whereas in case of V-belt drive, the rim of the pulley is grooved in which the V-belt runs. The effect of the groove is to increase the frictional grip of the V-belt on the pulley and thus to reduce the tendency of slipping. In order to have a good grip on the pulley, the V-belt is in contact with the side faces of the groove and not at the bottom. The power is transmitted by the *wedging action between the belt and the V-groove in the pulley. In order to increase the power output, several V- belts may be operated side by side.
  52. 52. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya (a) Cross-section of a V-belt (b) Cross-section of a V-grooved pulley Fig. : V-belt and V-grooved pulley Advantages and Disadvantages of V-belt Drive Over Flat Belt Drive Advantages 1. The V-belt drive gives compactness due to the small distance between the centres of pulleys. 2. The drive is positive, because the slip between the belt and the pulley groove is negligible. 3. Since the V-belts are made endless and there is no joint trouble, therefore the drive is smooth. 4. It provides longer life, 3 to 5 years. 5. It can be easily installed and removed.
  53. 53. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya 6. The operation of the belt and pulley is quiet. 7. The belts have the ability to cushion the shock when machines are started. 8. The high velocity ratio (maximum 10) may be obtained. 9. The V-belt may be operated in either direction with tight side of the belt at the top or bottom. The centre line may be horizontal, vertical or inclined. Disadvantages 1. The V-belt drive cannot be used with large centre distances. 2. The V-belts are not so durable as flat belts. 3. The construction of pulleys for V-belts is more complicated than pulleys for flat belts. 4. Since the V-belts are subjected to certain amount of creep, therefore these are not suitable for constant speed application such as synchronous machines, and timing devices. 5. The belt life is greatly influenced with temperature changes, improper belt tension and mismatching of belt lengths. 6. The centrifugal tension prevents the use of V-belts at speeds below 5 m/s and above 50 m/s.
  54. 54. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Ratio of Driving Tensions for V-belt : A V-belt with a grooved pulley is shown in Fig. Let R1 = Normal reaction between the belt and sides of the groove. R = Total reaction in the plane of the groove. 2 β = Angle of the groove. μ = Coefficient of friction between the belt and sides of the groove. Resolving the reactions vertically to the groove, R = R1 sin β + R1 sin β = 2 R1 sin β Consider a small portion of the belt, subtending an angle δθ at the centre. The tension on one side will be T and on the other side T + δT. We get the frictional resistance equal to μ R cosec β instead of μR. Thus the relation between T1 and T2 for the V-belt drive will be
  55. 55. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya A belt drive consists of two V-belts in parallel, on grooved pulleys of the same size. The angle of the groove is 30°. The cross-sectional area of each belt is 750 mm2 and μ. = 0.12. The density of the belt material is 1.2 Mg/m3 and the maximum safe stress in the material is 7 MPa. Calculate the power that can be transmitted between pulleys 300 mm diameter rotating at 1500 r.p.m. Find also the shaft speed in r.p.m. at which the power transmitted would be maximum. Solution. Given : 2 β = 30° or β = 15° ; α = 750 mm2 = 750 × 10–6 m2 ; μ = 0.12 ; ρ = 1.2 Mg/m3 = 1200 kg/m3 ; σ = 7 MPa = 7 × 106 N/m2 ; d = 300 mm = 0.3 m ; N = 1500 r.p.m. Power transmitted We know that velocity of the belt,
  56. 56. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya
  57. 57. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya Power is transmitted using a V-belt drive. The included angle of V-groove is 30°. The belt is 20 mm deep and maximum width is 20 mm. If the mass of the belt is 0.35 kg per metre length and maximum allowable stress is 1.4 MPa, determine the maximum power transmitted when the angle of lap is 140°. μ = 0.15. Solution. Given : 2 β = 30° or β = 15° ; t = 20 mm = 0.02 m ; b = 20 mm = 0.02 m ; m = 0.35 kg/m ; σ = 1.4 MPa = 1.4 × 106 N/m2 ; θ = 140° = 140° × π / 180 = 2.444 rad ; μ = 0.15 We know that maximum tension in the belt,
  58. 58. Ramesh Kurbet, Asst. Prof. Dept. of ME., PESCE Mandya

×