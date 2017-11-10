Smart India Hackathon 2018 About : Smart India Hackathon 2018 is a non-stop digital product development competition, where...
Smart editor: A tool for fetching and editing information from scanned document mainly image type. Sector : Education & Sk...
Wirelessconnectivitycanbe detectedbydevicesthatsupportWi-Fi connectivity such as laptops, smart phones, handheld devices e...
Hardware- Agriculture Farmer Welfare hardware Priority : high Hardware- Agriculture Hardware- Automobiles Infrastructure h...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Smart india hackathon 2018

22 views

Published on

Smart India Hackathon Details

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Smart india hackathon 2018

  1. 1. Smart India Hackathon 2018 About : Smart India Hackathon 2018 is a non-stop digital product development competition, where problems are posed to technology students for innovative solutions.It harnesses creativity & expertise of students, Sparks institute-level hackathons, Builds funnel for ‘Startup India’ campaign, Crowd sources solutions for improving governance and quality of life and provides opportunity to citizens to provide innovative solutions to India’s daunting problems... Submission Open 16th October 2017 - 15th December 2017 TotalNo of Problem statements : 401 Totalno of Ministries Participated : 41 Few sample titles and problem statements are shownbelow, for detail visit https://mygov.in/task/smart-india-hackathon-2018/ Smart India Hackathon 2018 Ministry : AICTE Dashboard for all AICTE Initiatives & Schemes: Sector : Education & Skills Category : software Priority : high ID: #AICTE6 AICTE hascome outwithmany initiativesandalsorunningnumberof schemesforitsstake holders.In orderto displaythe statusof all InitiativesandSchemesonsingle window aDashboardis required.
  2. 2. Smart editor: A tool for fetching and editing information from scanned document mainly image type. Sector : Education & Skills Category : software Priority : high ID: #AICTE5 A tool for fetchingandeditinginformationfromscanneddocumentmainlyimagetype. Mobile App for Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) Sector : Education & Skills Category : software Priority : high ID: #AICTE4 Under SansadAdarshGram Yojana, the Hon’ble Membersof Parliamentare adoptingvillagesfortheir overall development.The mobileappshouldbe able displaynotifications,detailsof villagesadopted, detailsof Hon’ble M.Ps,detailsof the institutionsassociatedwiththe adoptedvillages,detailsof Program conducted&developmentalactivitiesinitiatedunderSAGY. Zila Vikas Manch (ZIVIMA) – District Development Portal Sector : Education & Skills Category : software Priority : high ID: #AICTE3 A portal needstobe developedtofacilitate districtcollectortouploadthe districtspecificproblems, projectsetc.The portal shouldbe accessible toall the institutessothatthe studentscanselectthe problemsastheirprojectworkandsubmitsolutioninthe formof report.The portal shouldhave a provisionforonline interactionbetweendistrictAuthorities(respective departmentofficials)andthe concernedstudentgroup/Institute. Dashboard for all MHRD Initiatives & schemes Sector : Education & Skills Category : software Priority : high ID: #AICTE2 MHRD has come out withmany initiativesandalsorunningnumberof schemesfordifferenttype of stake holders.Inorderto displaythe statusof all InitiativesandSchemesonsinglewindow aDashboard isrequired. Prediction of Admission & Jobs in Engineering & Technology with respect to demographic locations Sector : Education & Skills Category : software Priority : high ID: #AICTE1 ApplicationSoftware toestimate/forecastemploymentpotential of Graduates/PostGraduatesin differentbranches/courses(forshorttermand longtermbasis) bycorrelatingdatafromvarious sources. Ministry : Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence Prototype/application for controlling wireless connectivity inside the premises Sector : Technology Category : hardware Priority : high
  3. 3. Wirelessconnectivitycanbe detectedbydevicesthatsupportWi-Fi connectivity such as laptops, smart phones, handheld devices etc. from within organizational premises. If password is hacked/known unsoliciteduser(s)canaccessWi-Fi fromwithinthe organizational premises. Mechanism for blocking of wirelessconnectivityisnotknown.Usersof thissystem:Everyindividual connectedtothe cyberspace in O. F. organization which consists of i. User’s who directly access the PCs of the organization. ii. Server administrators.Technologythatcanhelpaddressthe issue:Stationaryhi powersensor(s) that detect(s) Wi-Fi connectivity inside the premises and debar access is suggested. The system running on the hardware device/sensor can be developed through java or any other API (Application Programming Interface).Desired Solution: Stationary hi power sensor(s) that detect(s) Wi-Fi connectivity inside the premisesanddebaraccessissuggested.A prototype is required to be developed for this purpose. This will ensure full assurance regarding implementation of MoD guideline of not permitting Wi-Fi within organizational premises. Atmospheric Turbulence Mitigation In CCD/TI Videos Sector : Governance Category : software Priority : high Atmosphericturbulence canseverelydegrade the qualityof images(videosequences) producedby long range observationsystems,renderingthe imagesunsuitable forvision applications such as surveillance or scene inspection.The degradationarisesfromthe complicated,randomfluctuations in the refractive index of the air, caused by the fluctuations in temperature. Sample Data will be provided during implementation.Usersof thissystem: The tool will be used in video surveillance solution. Technology that can help address the issue: Open source image processing libraries like OpenCV can be used. Desired Solution : Restoring a scene distorted by atmospheric turbulence is the scope of the Project / Problem statement. Real-Time image processing and forensic verification of documents Sector : Governance Category : software Priority : high The recentadvance in the use of image processingapplicationshasbenefittedmanyareas including the forensic and digital verification techniques in cybercrime detection. At the same time the features of image processing techniques are used for producing digital evidence in criminal activities. Image processing tools have been associated with a variety of crimes, including counterfeiting of currency notes,cheques,aswell asmanipulationof important government documents, wills, financial deeds or educational certificates.Usersof thissystem:The solutionwill helpthe documentverifier/examinerfind out anddifferentiate afabricateddocumentwithanoriginal one. Technology that can help address the issue:Opensource image processinglibrarieslike OpenCV,AItechniquescanbe used.DesiredSolution: The solution should focus on the use of image processing tools for the examination of computer- manipulated documents. The altered documents once examined using a suite of currently available image processing tools should be capable of detecting computer-based manipulations of written documents. Ministry : Students’ Innovations Software Technology software Priority : high Hardware- Import Substitution (Reverse Import) Infrastructure hardware Priority : high Hardware- ImportSubstitution(Reverse Import)
  4. 4. Hardware- Agriculture Farmer Welfare hardware Priority : high Hardware- Agriculture Hardware- Automobiles Infrastructure hardware Priority : high Hardware- Automobiles Hardware- Medical devices Health & Social Welfare hardware Priority : high Hardware- Medical devices Hardware- Security & Surveillance Infrastructure hardware Priority : high Hardware- Security&Surveillance HOD/ECE

×