materi

Unit bdp-awa

  1. 1. BDP awal: 4.000 unit DEPARTEMEN 1 Biaya dikeluarkan bulan ini BBB 14.000.000 BTKL 5.000.000 BOP 9.000.000 Brg Jadi: 35.000 unit BDP akhir: 9.000 unit METODE RATA-RATA BMP bulan: 40.000 unit Biaya bulan lalu (BDP awal): BBB 1.400.000 BTKL 656.000 BOP 1.100.000
  2. 2. BDP awal: 6.000 unit DEPARTEMEN 2 Biaya dikeluarkan bulan ini HP- Dep1 ????? BBB 8.000.000 BTKL 7.000.000 BOP 4.000.000 Brg Jadi: 44.000 unit BDP akhir: 2.000 unit METODE RATA-RATA BMP bulan ini: Dep1 35.000 unit Tamb 5.000 unit Biaya bulan lalu (BDP awal): HP- Dep1 4.000.000 BBB 1.200.000 BTKL 1.028.000 BOP 460.000
  3. 3. BDP awal 4.000 unit DEPARTEMEN 1 BMP 40.000 unit Brg Jadi dari BDP awal 4.000 unit BDP akhir 9.000 unit Brg Jadi dari BMP 31.000 unit METODE FIFO Biaya bulan lalu (BDP awal): HP 3.156.000 Biaya dikeluarkan bulan ini BBB 14.000.000 BTKL 5.000.000 BOP 9.000.000
  4. 4. BDP awal: 6.000 unit DEPARTEMEN 2 Brg Jadi dari BDP awal 6.000 unit BDP akhir 2.000 unit Brg Jadi dari BMP 38.000 unit METODE FIFO Biaya bulan lalu (BDP awal): HP 6.688.000 BMP bulan ini: Dep1 35.000 unit Tamb 5.000 unit Biaya dikeluarkan bulan ini HP- Dep1 ????? BBB 14.000.000 BTKL 5.000.000 BOP 9.000.000

