Strigolactones

It is a group including, newly emerged plant hormones with some identified functions like:-

- Growth stimulant of parasitic plants,

- Plant architecture determinant,

- Arbuscular mycorrhiza symbiosis promoter,

- Other developmental and environmental cues.

- Despite of their immense developmental potential, the strigolactone research in the last few years has established their significance in adverse environmental conditions including under DROUGHT, SALINITY, NUTRIENT STARVATION, TEMPERATURE, and PATHOGENIC ASSAIL, etc.

