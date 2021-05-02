Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Strigolactones Dr. Purushottam Lal Assistant Professor in Botany Govt. College, Dholpur 328001 bansiwal.purush@gmail.com
रुखरी (Roonkhari): Striga angustifolia Family: Orobanchaceae
होली का मामा (Holi-ka-Mama): Cistanche tubulosa Family: Orobanchaceae
मरगोजा (Margoja): Orobanche cernua Family: Orobanchaceae
Parasitic Plants commonly observable from different parts of Rajasthan
Plants are so powerful, but have to face Limitations - - Due to their sessile habit plants have to grow with lesser escape...
Diversity among Phyto-hormones - The plant hormones traditionally have been classified into growth promoting (AUXIN, GIBBE...
What are Strigolactones ? • It is a group including, newly emerged plant hormones with some identified functions like:- - ...
Proven Roles of Strigolactones
Chemical Overview SLs Strigol Family Orobancol Family C2'-(R) stereochemistry via the enol-ether bridge that connects the ...
Striga species (Orobanchaceae) Striga asiatica Striga angustifolia Orobanche cernua
Biosynthesis
Receptor Changes in the architecture and dynamics of actin filaments and PIN endocytosis, which is important for PIN2 pola...
- Despite of their immense developmental potential, the Strigolactone research in the last few years has established their...
Thank you…
Strigolactones
Strigolactones
Strigolactones
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Science
30 views
May. 02, 2021

Strigolactones

It is a group including, newly emerged plant hormones with some identified functions like:-
- Growth stimulant of parasitic plants,
- Plant architecture determinant,
- Arbuscular mycorrhiza symbiosis promoter,
- Other developmental and environmental cues.
- Despite of their immense developmental potential, the strigolactone research in the last few years has established their significance in adverse environmental conditions including under DROUGHT, SALINITY, NUTRIENT STARVATION, TEMPERATURE, and PATHOGENIC ASSAIL, etc.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Strigolactones

  1. 1. Strigolactones Dr. Purushottam Lal Assistant Professor in Botany Govt. College, Dholpur 328001 bansiwal.purush@gmail.com
  2. 2. रुखरी (Roonkhari): Striga angustifolia Family: Orobanchaceae
  3. 3. होली का मामा (Holi-ka-Mama): Cistanche tubulosa Family: Orobanchaceae
  4. 4. मरगोजा (Margoja): Orobanche cernua Family: Orobanchaceae
  5. 5. Parasitic Plants commonly observable from different parts of Rajasthan
  6. 6. Plants are so powerful, but have to face Limitations - - Due to their sessile habit plants have to grow with lesser escape options during episodes of various environmental fluctuations. - Surviving is the second ultimate goal of life and it also ensures a probable chance to reproduce. - To survive well under adverse conditions, plants have developed efficient SENSING, SIGNALING, and RESPONSE mechanisms including the role of different phytohormones in the management of hostile ecological situations.
  7. 7. Diversity among Phyto-hormones - The plant hormones traditionally have been classified into growth promoting (AUXIN, GIBBERELLINS, CYTOKININS) or inhibiting (ETHYLENE & ABSCISIC ACID) categories, thus particularly focused on development. - The plant hormones have also been addressed for their role under stress conditions and the significance of phytohormones like ABSCISIC ACID (ABA), ETHYLENE (ET), SALICYLIC ACID (SA), & JASMONIC ACID (JA)
  8. 8. What are Strigolactones ? • It is a group including, newly emerged plant hormones with some identified functions like:- - Growth stimulant of parasitic plants, - Plant architecture determinant, - Arbuscular mycorrhiza symbiosis promoter, - Other developmental and environmental cues. - Despite of their immense developmental potential, the strigolactone research in the last few years has established their significance in adverse environmental conditions including under DROUGHT, SALINITY, NUTRIENT STARVATION, TEMPERATURE, and PATHOGENIC ASSAIL, etc. - Research prospects includes better manage the crop loss under hostile ecological conditions.
  9. 9. Proven Roles of Strigolactones
  10. 10. Chemical Overview SLs Strigol Family Orobancol Family C2'-(R) stereochemistry via the enol-ether bridge that connects the C and D rings • SLs were first isolated in 1966 from cotton roots. • Later studies proved that SLs are necessary for seed germination in parasitic plants like Striga species in germination of parasitic plants, in trace amounts (5 ppm).
  11. 11. Striga species (Orobanchaceae) Striga asiatica Striga angustifolia Orobanche cernua
  12. 12. Biosynthesis
  13. 13. Receptor Changes in the architecture and dynamics of actin filaments and PIN endocytosis, which is important for PIN2 polarization. As a result, PIN2 protein polarization is affected, which may lead to changes in auxin flux and execution of strigolactone-associated root effects, such as root hair elongation Signalling Pathway PIN2 Polarization
  14. 14. - Despite of their immense developmental potential, the Strigolactone research in the last few years has established their significance in adverse environmental conditions including under - DROUGHT, - SALINITY, - NUTRIENT - STARVATION, - TEMPERATURE, and - PATHOGENIC ASSAIL, etc. - Research prospects includes better manage the crop loss under hostile ecological conditions.
  15. 15. Thank you…

×