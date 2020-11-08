Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMPONENTS OF BLOOD AND BLOOD CLOTTING MECHANISM BY DR.PRITAM CHATTERJEE 1ST YEAR MDS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH DENTISTR...
CONTENTS • INTRODUCTION • PROPERTIES OF BLOOD • COMPOSITION OF BLOOD • FUNCTION OF BLOOD • CONSTITUENTS OF PLASMA • PLASMA...
INTRODUCTION Blood is a connective tissue in fluid form. It is considered as the ‘fluid of life’ because it carries oxygen...
PROPERTIES OF BLOOD 1. Color: Blood is red in color. Arterial blood is scarlet red because it contains more oxygen and ven...
PROPERTIES OF BLOOD Reaction and pH: Blood is slightly alkaline and its pH in normal conditions is 7.4. Specific gravity: ...
COMPOSITION OF BLOOD Blood contains both extracellular fluid (the fluid in plasma) and intracellular fluid (the fluid in t...
FUNCTIONS OF BLOOD 1. NUTRITIVE FUNCTION 2. RESPIRATORY FUNCTION 3. EXCRETORY FUNCTION 4. TRANSPORT OF HORMONES AND ENZYME...
Plasma is a straw-colored clear liquid part of blood SERUM=PLASMA-FIBRINOGEN. Substance Normal value Glucose 100 to 120 mg...
„ALBUMIN/GLOBULIN RATIO is 2 : 1 alpha globulin (13%), beta globulin (14%), gamma globulin (11%).
„MOLECULAR WEIGHT Albumin : 69,000 Globulin : 1,56,000 Fibrinogen : 4,00,000 . Osmotic pressure / colloidal osmotic/ oncot...
„ORIGIN OF PLASMA PROTEINS „IN EMBRYO Synthesized by the mesenchyme cells. The albumin is synthesized first „IN ADULTS syn...
CLINICAL SIGNIFICANCE OF PLASMA PROTEINS PROTEINS INCREASE DECREASE Total proteins Hyperproteinemia: 1. Dehydration 2. Hem...
CLINICAL SIGNIFICANCE OF PLASMA PROTEINS PROTEINS INCREASES DECREASES Globulin 1. Cirrhosis of liver 2. Chronic infections...
STARLINGS HYPOTHESIS
PLASMAPHERESIS/Whipple’s experiment CARRIED OUT IN ANIMALS USED TO UNDERSTAND CLINICAL SIGNIFICANCE OF PLASMA PROTEINS *My...
RED BLOOD CELLS/ERYTHROCYTES NON-NUCLEATED BICONCAVE RED IN COLOR MALES-5-5.5MILLION/CUMM OF BLOOD FEMALES- 4.5-5 MILLION/...
Surface area : 120 sq µ Volume : 85 to 90 cu µ Organells absent: DNA Mitochondria Golgi apparatus Cytoskeleton: actin-====...
SPECIFIC GRAVITY-- „PACKED CELLVOLUME. „SUSPENSION STABILITY Coin-stack formation Infections ,Multiple myeloma Inflammator...
CLINICO-PATHOLOGICAL ASPECT
CLINICO-PATHOLOGICAL ASPECT
CLINICO-PATHOLOGICAL ASPECT VARIATION IN SHAPE AND SIZE
CLINICO-PATHOLOGICAL ASPECT VARIATION IN STRUCTURE
FUNCTIONS OF RED BLOOD CELLS #Transport of Oxygen #Transport of Carbon Dioxide #Buffering Action in Blood #In Blood Group ...
WHITE BLOOD CELLS COLOURLESS 4000 TO11000/CCM NUCLEATED IRREGULAR MAY BE GRANULATED
EOSINOPHILS
BASOPHILS
MONOCYTES
LYMPHOCYTES
PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES .„NORMAL COUNT Normal platelet count is 2,50,000/cu mm of blood. „PHYSIOLOGICAL VARIATIONS 1. infan...
PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES CELLULAR MORPHOLOGY Diameter : 2.5 µ (2 to 4 µ) Volume : 7.5 cu µ (7 to 8 cu µ). CELL MEMBRANE Glyc...
PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES CELLULAR MORPHOLOGY
PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES
PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES
PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES
PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES
PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES
PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES
i. Thrombin converts inactive fibrinogen into activated fibrinogen due to loss of 2 pairs of polypeptides from each fibrin...
Blood clot is defined as the mass of coagulated blood which contains RBCs, WBCs and platelets entrapped in fibrin meshwork
After the formation, the blood clot starts contracting. And after about 30 to 45 minutes, the straw-colored serum oozes ou...
{modified Ivy’s method} {Lee & White method} N = 1-6 mts N = 6-10 mts in glass • platelet plug N = 20-60 mts in siliconize...
calcium • oxalated blood from patient clot tissue thromboplastin . N = 12 secs • measures extrinsic & common pathway 1. Or...
PARTIAL THROMBOPLASTIN TIME [ activated ][APTT]
•PLASMA + THROMBIN CLOT •Assesses fibrinogen • Normal duration of thrombin time is 12 to 20 seconds. •Prolonged in : Hypof...
• This is an inhibitor of thrombin, its action being potentiated by heparin. • Congenital antithrombin III deficiency is i...
NATURAL ANTICOAGULANTS • Protein C and protein S • These are synthesised in the liver and are dependant on vitamin K. • Pr...
ANTICOAGULANT DRUGS HEPARIN
ANTICOAGULANT DRUGS Warfarin is a coumarin derivative which is administered orally. • It is a vitamin K antagonist and in ...
ANTICOAGULANT DRUGS „EDTA Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) is a strong anticoagulant. It is available in two forms: ...
MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS ON ANTICOAGULANT THERAPY IN DENTAL PRACTICE DRUG BLEEDING ELECTIVE EMERGENCY RISK SURGERY SURGERY 1...
MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS ON ANTICOAGULANT THERAPY DRUG BLEEDING ELECTIVE EMERGENCY RISK SURGERY SURGERY 3. Warfarin LOW Adju...
MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS ON ANTICOAGULANT THERAPY Aspirin: •Discontinue 1 week before surgery. •Platelet transfusion •DDAVP ...
CONCLUSION The more exotic these approaches become, the more one is compelled to emphasize that gentle handling, precise d...
REFERENCE *GANONGS REVIEW OF MEDICAL PHYSIOLOGY 23RD EDITION *GUYTAN AND HALL BOOK ON MEDICAL PHYSIOLOGY *ESSENTIALS OF ME...
THANK YOU ............
  1. 1. COMPONENTS OF BLOOD AND BLOOD CLOTTING MECHANISM BY DR.PRITAM CHATTERJEE 1ST YEAR MDS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH DENTISTRY NAVODAYA DENTAL COLLEGE HOSPITAL RAICHUR
  2. 2. CONTENTS • INTRODUCTION • PROPERTIES OF BLOOD • COMPOSITION OF BLOOD • FUNCTION OF BLOOD • CONSTITUENTS OF PLASMA • PLASMA PROTEINS • RED BLOOD CELLS • WHITE BLOOD CELLS • PLATELETS • HEMOSTASIS • BLOOD COAGULATION • BLOOD CLOT • TESTS FOR BLOOD CLOTTING • ANTICOAGULANT DRUGS • MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS ON ANTICOAGULANT THERAPY • CONCLUSION • REFERENCE
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Blood is a connective tissue in fluid form. It is considered as the ‘fluid of life’ because it carries oxygen from lungs to all parts of the body and carbon dioxide from all parts of the body to the lungs. It is known as ‘fluid of growth’ because it carries nutritive substances from the digestive system and hormones from endocrine gland to all the tissues. The blood is also called the ‘fluid of health’ because it protects the body against the diseases and gets rid of the waste products and unwanted substances by transporting them to the excretory organs
  4. 4. PROPERTIES OF BLOOD 1. Color: Blood is red in color. Arterial blood is scarlet red because it contains more oxygen and venous blood is purple red because of more carbon dioxide. 2. Volume: Average volume of blood in a normal adult is 5 L. In a newborn baby, the volume is 450 ml. In females, is about 4.5 L. It is about 8% of the body weight in a normal young healthy adult.
  5. 5. PROPERTIES OF BLOOD Reaction and pH: Blood is slightly alkaline and its pH in normal conditions is 7.4. Specific gravity: Specific gravity of total blood : 1.052 to 1.061 Specific gravity blood cells : 1.092 to 1.101 Specific gravity of plasma : 1.022 to 1.026 Viscosity: Blood is five times more viscous than water.
  6. 6. COMPOSITION OF BLOOD Blood contains both extracellular fluid (the fluid in plasma) and intracellular fluid (the fluid in the red blood cells) The most important difference between these two compartments is the higher concentration of protein in the plasma Donnan effect, the concentration of positively charged ions (cations) is slightly greater (≈2 percent) in the plasma than in the interstitial fluid.
  7. 7. FUNCTIONS OF BLOOD 1. NUTRITIVE FUNCTION 2. RESPIRATORY FUNCTION 3. EXCRETORY FUNCTION 4. TRANSPORT OF HORMONES AND ENZYMES 5. REGULATION OF WATER BALANCE 6. REGULATION OF ACID-BASE BALANCE 7. REGULATION OF BODY TEMPERATURE 8. STORAGE FUNCTION 9. DEFENSIVE FUNCTION
  8. 8. Plasma is a straw-colored clear liquid part of blood SERUM=PLASMA-FIBRINOGEN. Substance Normal value Glucose 100 to 120 mg/dL Creatinine 0.5 to 1.5 mg/dL Cholesterol Up to 200 mg/dL Plasma proteins 6.4 to 8.3 g/dL Bilirubin 0.5 to 1.5 mg/dL Iron 50 to 150 µg/dL Copper 100 to 200 mg/dL Calcium 9 to 11 mg/dL 4.5 to 5.5 mEq/L Sodium 135 to 145 mEq/L Potassium 3.5 to 5.0 mEq/L Magnesium 1.5 to 2.0 mEq/L Chloride 100 to 110 mEq/ Bicarbonate 22 to 26 mEq/L
  9. 9. „ALBUMIN/GLOBULIN RATIO is 2 : 1 alpha globulin (13%), beta globulin (14%), gamma globulin (11%).
  10. 10. „MOLECULAR WEIGHT Albumin : 69,000 Globulin : 1,56,000 Fibrinogen : 4,00,000 . Osmotic pressure / colloidal osmotic/ oncotic pressure. 25 mm Hg. Albumin plays a major role in exerting oncotic pressure. „SPECIFIC GRAVITY Specific gravity of the plasma proteins is 1.026. „BUFFER ACTION Acceptance of hydrogen ions is called buffer action. The plasma proteins have 1/6 of total buffering action of the blood.
  11. 11. „ORIGIN OF PLASMA PROTEINS „IN EMBRYO Synthesized by the mesenchyme cells. The albumin is synthesized first „IN ADULTS synthesized mainly from reticuloendothelial cells of liver. also from spleen bone marrow, disintegrating blood cells general tissue cells. Gamma globulin is synthesized from B lymphocytes.
  12. 12. CLINICAL SIGNIFICANCE OF PLASMA PROTEINS PROTEINS INCREASE DECREASE Total proteins Hyperproteinemia: 1. Dehydration 2. Hemolysis 3. Acute infections 4. Respiratory distress syndrome 5. Excess of glucocorticoids 6. Leukemia 7. Rheumatoid arthritis 8. Alcoholism Hypoproteinemia: 1. Diarrhea 2. Hemorrhage 3. Burns 4. Pregnancy 5. Malnutrition 6. Prolonged starvation 7. Cirrhosis of liver 8. Chronic infections like chronic hepatitis or chronic nephritis Albumin 1. Dehydration 2. Excess of glucocorticoids 3. Congestive cardiac failure 1. Malnutrition 2. Cirrhosis of liver 3. Burns 4. Hypothyroidism 5. Nephrosis 6. Excessive intake of water
  13. 13. CLINICAL SIGNIFICANCE OF PLASMA PROTEINS PROTEINS INCREASES DECREASES Globulin 1. Cirrhosis of liver 2. Chronic infections 3. Nephrosis 4. Rheumatoid arthritis 1. Emphysema 2. Acute hemolytic anemia 3. Glomerulonephritis 4. Hypogammaglobulinemia Fibrinogen 1. Acute infections 2. Rheumatoid arthritis 3. Glomerulonephritis 4. Myocardial infarction 5. Stroke 6. Trauma 1. Liver dysfunction 2. Use of anabolic steroids 3. Use of phenobarbital A/G ratio 1. Hypothyroidism 2. Excess of glucocorticoids 3. Hypogammaglobulinemia 4. Intake of high carbohydrate or protein diet 1. Liver dysfunction 2. Nephrosis
  14. 14. STARLINGS HYPOTHESIS
  15. 15. PLASMAPHERESIS/Whipple’s experiment CARRIED OUT IN ANIMALS USED TO UNDERSTAND CLINICAL SIGNIFICANCE OF PLASMA PROTEINS *Myasthenia gravis *Thrombocytopenic purpura *Paraproteinemic peripheral neuropathy – paraprotein. * GuillainBarré syndrome
  16. 16. RED BLOOD CELLS/ERYTHROCYTES NON-NUCLEATED BICONCAVE RED IN COLOR MALES-5-5.5MILLION/CUMM OF BLOOD FEMALES- 4.5-5 MILLION/CU MM OF BLOOD
  17. 17. Surface area : 120 sq µ Volume : 85 to 90 cu µ Organells absent: DNA Mitochondria Golgi apparatus Cytoskeleton: actin-=======ankyrin =====spectrin. Absence of spectrin results in hereditary spherocytosis.
  18. 18. SPECIFIC GRAVITY-- „PACKED CELLVOLUME. „SUSPENSION STABILITY Coin-stack formation Infections ,Multiple myeloma Inflammatory ,Connective tissue disorders, Cancers
  19. 19. CLINICO-PATHOLOGICAL ASPECT
  20. 20. CLINICO-PATHOLOGICAL ASPECT
  21. 21. CLINICO-PATHOLOGICAL ASPECT VARIATION IN SHAPE AND SIZE
  22. 22. CLINICO-PATHOLOGICAL ASPECT VARIATION IN STRUCTURE
  23. 23. FUNCTIONS OF RED BLOOD CELLS #Transport of Oxygen #Transport of Carbon Dioxide #Buffering Action in Blood #In Blood Group Determination
  24. 24. WHITE BLOOD CELLS COLOURLESS 4000 TO11000/CCM NUCLEATED IRREGULAR MAY BE GRANULATED
  25. 25. EOSINOPHILS
  26. 26. BASOPHILS
  27. 27. MONOCYTES
  28. 28. LYMPHOCYTES
  29. 29. PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES .„NORMAL COUNT Normal platelet count is 2,50,000/cu mm of blood. „PHYSIOLOGICAL VARIATIONS 1. infants -1,50,000 to 2,00,000/cu mm) and reaches normal level at 3rd month after birth. 2. Sex: There is no difference in the platelet count between males and females. In females, it is reduced during menstruation. 3. High altitude: Platelet count increases. 4. After meals: After taking food, the platelet count increases.
  30. 30. PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES CELLULAR MORPHOLOGY Diameter : 2.5 µ (2 to 4 µ) Volume : 7.5 cu µ (7 to 8 cu µ). CELL MEMBRANE Glycoproteins Phospholipids MICROTUBULES CYTOPLASM Proteins Enzymes Hormonal Substances Platelet Granules Alpha granules Dense granules.
  31. 31. PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES CELLULAR MORPHOLOGY
  32. 32. PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES
  33. 33. PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES
  34. 34. PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES
  35. 35. PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES
  36. 36. PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES
  37. 37. PLATELETS/THROMBOCYTES
  38. 38. i. Thrombin converts inactive fibrinogen into activated fibrinogen due to loss of 2 pairs of polypeptides from each fibrinogen molecule. The activated fibrinogen is called fibrin monomer. ii. Fibrin monomer polymerizes with other monomer molecules and form loosely arranged strands of fibrin. iii. Later these loose strands are modified into dense and tight fibrin threads by fibrin-stabilizing factor (factor XIII) in the presence of calcium ions
  39. 39. Blood clot is defined as the mass of coagulated blood which contains RBCs, WBCs and platelets entrapped in fibrin meshwork
  40. 40. After the formation, the blood clot starts contracting. And after about 30 to 45 minutes, the straw-colored serum oozes out of the clot. The process involving the contraction of blood clot and oozing of serum is called clot retraction. Contractile proteins, namely actin, myosin and thrombosthenin in the cytoplasm of platelets are responsible for clot retraction.
  41. 41. {modified Ivy’s method} {Lee & White method} N = 1-6 mts N = 6-10 mts in glass • platelet plug N = 20-60 mts in siliconized tubes Prolonged in: Thrombocytopenia Measures intrinsic & Thrombasthenia common pathway Von-Willebrand’s disease
  42. 42. calcium • oxalated blood from patient clot tissue thromboplastin . N = 12 secs • measures extrinsic & common pathway 1. Oral anticoagulant drugs 2. Liver disease, obstructive jaundice 3. Vit K deficiency 4. Deficiency of factor VII , X, V, II SPECIFIC FOR FACTOR VII [ With X & V APTT is also prolonged]
  43. 43. PARTIAL THROMBOPLASTIN TIME [ activated ][APTT]
  44. 44. •PLASMA + THROMBIN CLOT •Assesses fibrinogen • Normal duration of thrombin time is 12 to 20 seconds. •Prolonged in : Hypofibrinogenemia Dysfibrinogenaemia
  45. 45. • This is an inhibitor of thrombin, its action being potentiated by heparin. • Congenital antithrombin III deficiency is inherited as an autosomal dominant. • Heterozygotes may suffer from recurrent DVT, pulmonary embolism, and mesenteric thrombosis. • Homozygotes present in childhood with severe arterial and venous thrombosis.
  46. 46. NATURAL ANTICOAGULANTS • Protein C and protein S • These are synthesised in the liver and are dependant on vitamin K. • Protein C degrades factors Va and VIIIa and promotes fibrinolysis by inactivating plasminogen-activator inhibitor I. • Protein S is a cofactor for protein C and enhances its activity. • Hereditary protein C defciency may occur, patients being more susceptible to DVT, PE, superficial thrombophlebitis, and cerebral venous thrombosis
  47. 47. ANTICOAGULANT DRUGS HEPARIN
  48. 48. ANTICOAGULANT DRUGS Warfarin is a coumarin derivative which is administered orally. • It is a vitamin K antagonist and in effect induces a state analogous to vitamin K deficiency. • It interferes with the activity of factors II, VII, IX and X. It delays thrombin generation, thus preventing the formation of thrombi. • Warfarin is usually administered for 3–6 months following DVT or PE • Lifelong warfarin is required for recurrent venous thromboembolic disease,some prosthetic heart valves, congenital deficiency of antithrombin III, deficiency of protein C or protein S,
  49. 49. ANTICOAGULANT DRUGS „EDTA Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) is a strong anticoagulant. It is available in two forms: i. Disodium salt (Na2 EDTA). ii. Tripotassium salt (K3 EDTA). „OXALATE COMPOUNDS „CITRATES Sodium, ammonium and potassium citrates are used as anticoagulants.
  50. 50. MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS ON ANTICOAGULANT THERAPY IN DENTAL PRACTICE DRUG BLEEDING ELECTIVE EMERGENCY RISK SURGERY SURGERY 1 .HEPARIN Low / Moderate Discontinue high dose Same as elective Give low dose heparin High risK Discontinue 6 – 12 hrs Discontinue 2. L M W H -- Discontinue 12 – 24 hrs before surgery especially in high risk
  51. 51. MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS ON ANTICOAGULANT THERAPY DRUG BLEEDING ELECTIVE EMERGENCY RISK SURGERY SURGERY 3. Warfarin LOW Adjust dose to I N R < 2.5 Discontinue warfarin MODERATE ADJUST DOSE TO INR < 2.5. Discontinue warfarin HIGH Discontinue & allow P T to Discontinue warfarin normalize. Substitute with heparin .
  52. 52. MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS ON ANTICOAGULANT THERAPY Aspirin: •Discontinue 1 week before surgery. •Platelet transfusion •DDAVP In emergency surgery Fibrinolytics: • Wait for half life 6 min for TPA 23 min for Streptokinase 16 min for Urokinase
  53. 53. CONCLUSION The more exotic these approaches become, the more one is compelled to emphasize that gentle handling, precise dissection and accurately applied haemostasis constitute much the art of surgery. Injecting, burning, stuffing, and scorching wounds is not likely to lead to a higher plateau of accomplishment. John A Collins , M.D
  54. 54. REFERENCE *GANONGS REVIEW OF MEDICAL PHYSIOLOGY 23RD EDITION *GUYTAN AND HALL BOOK ON MEDICAL PHYSIOLOGY *ESSENTIALS OF MEDICAL PHYSIOLOGY BY DR SEMBULINGAM *HEMATOLOGY IN NUTSHELL *JOURNAL OF HEMATOLOGY 2019 *JOURNAL OF HEMATOLOGY AIIMS 2017 *GENERAL PHARMACHOLOGY BY KD TRIPATHI *JOURNAL OF IAMB FOR MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS ON ANTICOAGULANT THERAPY
  55. 55. THANK YOU ............

