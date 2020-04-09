Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr.(Mrs.)J.PREMILA, Assistant Professor of Commerce (SF), V.V.Vanniaperumal College for Women, Virudhunagar. The Tamil Nad...
TIIC Head Quarters – Chennai Regional Offices – 6 Branch Offices - 25 Authorised Capital 40 Crores Commence its operation ...
development of existing and new industries long-term and medium- term loans guarantee for foreign exchange loans underwrit...
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua...
Activities not Eligible for Financial Assistance from TIIC Concerns engaged in trading activity. Developing of poultry far...
TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AND MODERRNISATION OF SSI UNITS NATIONAL EQUITY FUND SCHEME INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY RELATED PROJECTS...
LO65LO 06 03 NATIONAL EQUITY FUND SCHEME 50 % OF BOTH SOFT AND TERM LOANS COLLATERAL SECURITY SOFT LOANS – 1 % TERM LOANS ...
LO65LO 06 03 TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AND MODERRNISATION OF SSI UNITS CHARGE OVER ASSETS COLLATERAL SECURITY 13 % INTEREST R...
LO65LOP 06 03 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY RELATED PROJECTS 100 % OF LOAN AMOUNT COLLATERAL SECURITY 13 % INTEREST RATE 15 TO 35...
LO65LO7E 06 03 TECHNOLOGY UPGRADATION FOR TEXTILE UNITS REASONABLE COLLATERAL SECURITY 16 % INTEREST RATE NOT EXCEEDING 7 ...
LO65LO7EKOA 06 03 SINGLE WINDOW SCHEME TERM LOAN- 15 % WORKING CAPITAL TERM LOAN – 100 % COLLATERAL SECURITY 16 % INTEREST...
SHIRE PURCHASE / LEASE SCHEME PURCHASE ASSISTANCE : MINIMUM – 5 LAKHS MAXIMUM – 300 LAKHS GENERATOR SCHEMES INSTALLATION O...
Edp ppt
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Edp ppt

34 views

Published on

Entrepreneurship Development

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Edp ppt

  1. 1. Dr.(Mrs.)J.PREMILA, Assistant Professor of Commerce (SF), V.V.Vanniaperumal College for Women, Virudhunagar. The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Ltd., (TIIC)
  2. 2. TIIC Head Quarters – Chennai Regional Offices – 6 Branch Offices - 25 Authorised Capital 40 Crores Commence its operation Sep, 1949 Incorporation March 1949
  3. 3. development of existing and new industries long-term and medium- term loans guarantee for foreign exchange loans underwrite the public share capital issue assistance for the developme nt of small-scale industries and for helping technocrat s. 1 2 3 4 5 Objectives of TIIC financial assistance for rural medical practitioners and on concessional terms to set up industrial projects in notified backward areas. 6
  4. 4. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex a) Manufacturing, processing or preservation of goods. b) Mining including development of mines. c) Generation of electricity or any other form of energy including wined mills. d) Setting up of nursing homes and purchase of electro medical equipments by doctors and non- medical persons. i) Facilities for fishermen for fishing and preservation of fish including cold storage. j) Research and development of any process or product in relation to any of the industrial activities eligible for financial assistance form TIIC. e)Maintenance, repair, testing, servicing of machinery or any types of vehicle, vessels, motor boats, trailers or tractors. f) Assembling, repairing or packaging of articles with the aid of machinery or power. g) Hotels, motels and restaurants. h) Purchase of vehicles for transport of goods and passengers. k) Borewell rigs or road layin equipments or earth excavators. l) Business enterprises set up b qualified professionals management. Eligible Activities for Financial Assistance from TIIC
  5. 5. Activities not Eligible for Financial Assistance from TIIC Concerns engaged in trading activity. Developing of poultry farms, dairy farms and The items or industries banned by the Government
  6. 6. TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AND MODERRNISATION OF SSI UNITS NATIONAL EQUITY FUND SCHEME INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY RELATED PROJECTS TECHNOLOGY UPGRADATION FOR TEXTILE UNITS GENERATOR SCHEMESINGLE WINDOW SCHEME EX-SERVICE SCHEME MAHILA UDHAYAM NEETHI SCHEME 1 2 3 4 8 7 6 5 Schemes
  7. 7. LO65LO 06 03 NATIONAL EQUITY FUND SCHEME 50 % OF BOTH SOFT AND TERM LOANS COLLATERAL SECURITY SOFT LOANS – 1 % TERM LOANS = 16 % INTEREST RATE UPTO 25 %- MAXIMUM OF RS. 6.25 LACS SOFT LOANS EXPANSION AND MODERNISATI ON BELOW RS. 25 LAKHS MINIMUM 10 % PROMOTERS CONTRIBUTION PROJECT COST
  8. 8. LO65LO 06 03 TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AND MODERRNISATION OF SSI UNITS CHARGE OVER ASSETS COLLATERAL SECURITY 13 % INTEREST RATE NOT MORE THAN 5 YEARS PERIOD OF REPAYMENT SSI UNITS IN A PERIOD OF 3 YEARS NOT EXCEED RS. 100 LAKHS MINIMUM 20 % PROMOTERS CONTRIBUTION PROJECT COST
  9. 9. LO65LOP 06 03 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY RELATED PROJECTS 100 % OF LOAN AMOUNT COLLATERAL SECURITY 13 % INTEREST RATE 15 TO 35 % PROMOTERS CONTRIBUTION ATLEAST 5 YEARS OF PRACTICAL EXPERIENCE NEED BASED 20 % OF THE PROJECT COST SOFT LOAN TERM LOAN SOFT LOANS – 1 % TERM LOANS = 16 %
  10. 10. LO65LO7E 06 03 TECHNOLOGY UPGRADATION FOR TEXTILE UNITS REASONABLE COLLATERAL SECURITY 16 % INTEREST RATE NOT EXCEEDING 7 YEARS PERIOD OF REPAYMENT MODERNISATI ON OF TECHNOLOGY NOT EXCEED RS. 250 LAKHS MINIMUM 20 % PROMOTERS CONTRIBUTION PROJECT COST
  11. 11. LO65LO7EKOA 06 03 SINGLE WINDOW SCHEME TERM LOAN- 15 % WORKING CAPITAL TERM LOAN – 100 % COLLATERAL SECURITY 16 % INTEREST RATE TERM LOAN – 5 TO 7 YEARS WORKING CAPITAL TERM LOAN – 5 YEARS PERIOD OF REPAYMENT HOLIDAY PERIOD NOT EXCEED RS. 200 LAKHS 33.33% PROMOTERS CONTRIBUTION PROJECT COST TERM LOAN – 6 MONTHS TO 2 YEARS
  12. 12. SHIRE PURCHASE / LEASE SCHEME PURCHASE ASSISTANCE : MINIMUM – 5 LAKHS MAXIMUM – 300 LAKHS GENERATOR SCHEMES INSTALLATION OF POWER GENERATOR EX-SERVICE MAN SCHEME TOTAL COST – NOT EXCEEDING 15 LACS. PROMOTORS CAPITAL – 10 TO 18.5 % MAHILA UDHAYAM NEETHI SCHEME PROJECT COST – 10 LAKHS PROMOTORS CONTRIBUTION – 10 %

×