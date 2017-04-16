My fracture healing

Dr. Praveen Mehar . J (DNB ORTHO)
 Diaphysis  Shaft of a long bone  Epiphysis  Ends of the bone  Metaphysis  Area between the diaphysis and epiphyses ...
 Bone Consists  Organic component (%40)  Collagen  Proteoglycans  Matrix proteins  İnorganic component (%60)  Calci...
Types of Fracture Healing 1. Primary Healing 2. Secondary Healing 3. Distraction Osteogenesis
 Primary fracture healing  Involves direct attempt by the cortex to reestablish itself  Occurs only with anatomic reduc...
 Secondary fracture healing  Response of periosteum/ external soft tissues  Recapitulation of embryonic intramembranous...
 Stages of Healing Hematoma Formation 1-2 Days Inflammation 2-7 Days Soft Callus Formation 1-3 Weeks Hard Callus Formatio...
Hematoma Formation  Hematoma forms in medullary canal and surrounding soft tissue in first 24-48 hours
Inflammation  Hematoma in fracture site brings hematopoietic cells secreting growth factor  Growth factors  Insulin-lik...
Inflammation Periost Devitalized marrowEndosteum Hematoma Dead osteocytes/empty lacunae WBC AngiogenesisGranulation tissue
Soft Callus ( Fibrous Callus) Formation  Fibrous tissue forms at periphery where blood supply is abundant  Fibrocartilag...
Soft Callus ( Fibrous Callus) Formation Granulation tissue Fibrous tissue Fibrocartilage
Hard Callus Formation  Intramembranous ossification  bone from fibrous tissue  Endochondral ossification  bone from ca...
Hard Callus Formation Fibrous tissueIntramembranous ossification FibrocartilageEndochondral ossification
Remodelling Phase  Begins in middle of repair phase, continues until fx clinically healed  Osteoclastic tunneling (cutti...

Distraction Osteogenesis  Gradual traction applied to cortical osteotomy  Bone forms under the law of tension stress  W...
Conditions that interfere with fracture healing  High energy traumas brings soft tissue problems that lead non unioun  P...
General Local Early Late
 General complications  Shock  Hypovolemic or hemorrhagic shock.  Septic shock.  Neurogenic shock.  Fat embolism.  ...
 Local complications  Early 1. Visceral injury (the lung, the bladder, the urethra, and the rectum). 2. Vascular injury....
1. Delayed union. 2. Non-union. 3. Malunion. 4. Avascular necrosis. 5. Growth disturbance. 6. Bed sore. 7. Myositis ossifi...
 Shock  Three types of shock may complicate fractures  Hypovolemic or hemorrhagic shock  This type of shock is due to ...
 injury.In hypovolemic shock there will be reduction in the circulating volume causing reduction in venous return and car...
 Occur in  Large bulk of muscle crushed  Tourniquet left for TOO long  What happened?  1st theory =Compression releas...
 Limb  Pulseless  Red  Swollen  Renal  Secretion diminished  Low output uraemia  Acidosis  Neurologically  Drows...
 1st rule = Limb crushed severely(>6hrs)  How the amputation done?  Above the compression or crushed injury  Before co...
 CommonestCommonest Complications of Trauma & Surgery  Most frequently  Calf  Less frequent in proximal of thigh & pel...
 The primary cause in surgical  HYPERCOAGULABILITYHYPERCOAGULABILITY of the Blood  due to activation of Factor XFactor ...
 Old people  Cardiovascular Disease  Bedridden patient  Patients undergoing hip arthroplasty
 Pain the calf or thigh  Soft tissue tenderness  Sudden slight increase in temperature  Sudden increase in pulse rate ...
 Ascending venography (bilaterally)  US scanning (detecting prox DVT)  Radioactive iodine labelled fibrinogen(clot)  D...
 Difficult to diagnose =only minority have symptoms (chest pain, dyspnoe, heamoptysis)  So high risk patients should be ...
 Prophylactic treatment  Foot elevation  Graduated compression stockings  Exercise  Anticoagulant treatment  Subcut ...
 Localized DVT  Elastic stockings  Low dose subcut heparin (5000 unit)  More extensive DVT  Bed rest  Elastic stocki...
 Cardiorespiratory resuscitation  Oxygen  Large dose heparin (15 000 units)  Streptokinase (dissolve clot)  Antibioti...
 What is Tetanus?  Tetanus organism live only in dead tissueexotoxin blood & lymph to CNS anterior horn cell  Will d...
 Active immunization (tetanus toxoid)  Booster doses (immunized patients)  Non Immunized patients  Wound toilet & anti...
 IV antitoxin  Heavy Sedation  Muscle Relaxant drug  Tracheal Intubation  Controlled respiration
 By clostridial infection (esp C.welchii)  Anaerobic with low oxygen tension  Produce toxinsdestroy cell walltissue n...
 Within 24 hours  Intense pain  Swelling  Brownish discharge  Pulse rate increased  Charasteristis smell  Little or...
 Deep penetrating wound should be EXPLORED  ALL dead tissue completely EXCISED  Doubt about tissue viabilityleft it O...
 The key = EARLY DIAGNOSIS  General measures (fluid, IV antibiotics)  Hyperbaric oxygen (limiting spread)  Decompressi...
 Only minority patients with circulating fat globules will develop POST TRAUMATIC RESPIRATORY DYSFUNCTION  Source of fat...
 Usually young adults with LL fracture  Early warning signs (72 hrs. of injury)  Rise in temperature and pulse rate  M...
 Mild case  Monitoring of blood PO2  Signs of hypoxia  Oxygen  If severe  Intensive care with sedation and assisted ...
General Local Early Late * Early complication : those that arise during the first few weeks following injury.
 Local Visceral Injury  Vascular Injury  Nerve Injury  Compartment Syndrome  Haemarthrosis  Infection  Gas gangrene
 Fracture around the trunk are often Cx by injury to the adjacent viscera :  Pelvic fracture  Rib fracture penetration ...
 Most commonly – knee, femoral shaft, elbow, and humerus.  Artery may be cut, torn, compressed or contused.  Intima may...
 Common vascular injuries may associate with the following fractures. 1. First rib or clavicle fracture (subclavian arter...
5. Pelvic fracture (presacral and internal iliac). 6. Femoral supracondylar fracture (Femoral artery). 7. Knee dislocation...
 .
 Pt with ischemia may have 5 P’s: - paraesthesia/numbness - pain - pallor - pulselessness - paralysis  Investigate if su...
 Emergency treatment  All bandages/splints removed  The fracture X-Ray again  Circulation reassessed for next half hou...
 Variable degree of motor and sensory loss along the distribution of the nerve  May be neurapraxia, axonotmesis or neuro...
NerveNerve TraumaTrauma EffectEffect AxillaryAxillary Dislocation ofDislocation of shouldershoulder Deltoid paralysisDelto...
 In closed injuries – nerve is seldom severed and spontaneous recovery should be awaited.  In open fractures – complete ...
 Definition    Compartment syndrome involves the compression of nerves and blood vessels within an enclosed space, leadin...
 Causes: -any injury/infection leading to edema of muscle -fracture haematoma within the compartment -ischemia to the com...
 Injuries with a high risk of developing Compartments synd:  # of the elbow  # of the forearm bone  # of the proximal ...
Arterial ischaemia blood flow Damage Direct injury oedema Compartment pressure 5P’s Pain Pallor Paraesthesi a Pulseless Pa...
 A vicious cycle cont. until the total vascularity of the muscles and nerves is jeopardized.  This result in ischaemic m...
 clinically: - should be tested by stretching the muscles  when the toes or fingers are passively hyperextended there is...

Treatment  First removed all the bandages & dressing. Fasciotomy is performed.  The wound should be left open and inspec...


 Fractures involve joints, leads to acc. of blood within the joints.  C/Feature :The joint is swollen and tense and pati...
 Causes:  Open fracture (common)  Use of operative method in the Tx of #  Wound becomes inflamed and starts draining s...
Treatment:  Antibiotic  Excising all devitalised tissue  If Sx of acute infx and pus formation : tissue around the frac...
 Produced by anaerobic orgs : Clostridium sp infections.  These orgs can survive in ↓ O2 tension  Toxins produced will ...
 swelling around the wound,swelling around the wound, brownish dischargebrownish discharge gas formationgas formation
Prevention:  deep penetrating wound in muscular tissue are dangerous;should be explored, all dead tissue should be comple...
• Delayed union • Non-union • Malunion • Joint stiffness • Myoisitis ossificans • Avascular necrosis • Algodystrophy • Ost...
 Fracture takes more than the usual time to unite.  CausesCauses  Inadequate blood supply  Severe soft tissue damage ...
Upper LimbUpper Limb Lower LimbLower Limb Callus visibleCallus visible 2-3 wks2-3 wks 2-3 wks2-3 wks UnionUnion 4-6 wks4-6...
 Clinical featuresClinical features  Fracture tenderness (Esp when subjected to stress)  X-RayX-Ray  Visible fracture ...
Severe soft tissueSevere soft tissue damagedamage InfectionInfection ExcessiveExcessive tractiontraction Intact fibulaInta...
 TreatmentTreatment  ConservativeConservative - To eliminate any possible cause - Immobilization - Exercise  OperativeO...
 Condition when the fracture will never unite w/o intervention  Healing has stopped. Fracture gap is filled by fibrous t...
 Clinical featuresClinical features  Painless movement at the fracture site  X-RayX-Ray  Fracture is clearly visible ...
Hypertrophic non-unionHypertrophic non-union Atrophic non-unionAtrophic non-union
 TreatmentTreatment  Ununited scaphoid fracture → asymptomatic  Hypertrophic non-union (Esp long bone) → Rigid fixation...
 Condition when the fragments join in an unsatisfactory position (unaccepted angulation, rotation or shortening)  Causes...
 Clinical featuresClinical features  Deformity & shortening of the limb  Limitation of movements  TreatmentTreatment ...
 Common complication of fracture Tx following immobilization  Common siteCommon site : knee, elbow, shoulder, small join...
 TreatmentTreatment  Prevention :Prevention : - Exercise - If joint has to be splinted → Make sure in correct position ...
 Heterotopic ossification in the muscles after an injury  Usually occurs in  Dislocation of the elbow  A blow to the b...
 Clinical featuresClinical features  Pain, soft tissue tenderness  Local swelling  Joint stiffness  Limitation of mov...
 TreatmentTreatment  Early stage : Joint should be rested  Then : Gentle active movements  When the condition has stab...
 Circumscribed bone necrosis  CausesCauses  Interruption of the arterial blood flow  Slowing of the venous outflow lea...
 Conditions a/w AVNConditions a/w AVN  Perthes’ disease  Certain fractures  Epiphyseal infection  Sickle cell disease...
 Clinical featuresClinical features  Joint pain, stiffness, swelling  Restricted movement  X-RayX-Ray  ↑ bone density...
 TreatmentTreatment  Avoid weight bearing on the necrotic bone  Revascularisation (using vascularised bone grafts)  Ex...
 Previosly known as Sudeck’s atrophy  Post-traumatic reflex sympathetic dystrophy  Usually seen in the foot / hand (aft...
 X-RayX-Ray  Patchy rarefaction of the bones (patchy osteoporosis) OsteoporosisOsteoporosis AlgodystrophyAlgodystrophy
 TreatmentTreatment  Physiotherapy (elevation & active exercises)  Drugs - Anti-inflammatory drugs - Sympathetic block ...
 Post-traumatic OAPost-traumatic OA  Joint fracture wt severely damaged articular cartilage  Within period of months  ...
 Clinical featuresClinical features  Pain  Stiffness  Swelling  Deformity  Restricted movement  TreatmentTreatment ...
My fracture healing
My fracture healing
My fracture healing
My fracture healing
My fracture healing
My fracture healing
My fracture healing
My fracture healing
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

My fracture healing

17 views

Published on

# healing

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • These require Emergency Treatment…………chest tube insertion
  • Most common artery injury is popliteal art
    Knee – poppliteal artery, femoral art, brachial art…….cut, torn – by initial inj or jagged by bone fragments
  • In this operation, the fracture can be fixed internally at the same time
  • Radial N – Humerus fracture
    Neurapraxia-minimal damage, axonotmesis- axon damage but sheath intact, neurotmesis- complete damage
  • About 90% cases recover within 4 months
  • If blood supply is impaired more than 12 hours, coz necrosis of the muscles and nerves within the compartments. Nerve is still capable of regeneration but muscles once infarcted, can never recover n will be replaced by inelastic fibrous tissue.(volkmann’s contracture)
  • This results in further swelling, a further increase in pressure, and a further reduction in capillary blood flow. Necrosis develops within about 12 hours - nerve function may be recoverable in time but infarcted muscle is damaged permanently. Eventually, the dead muscle fibroses and shortens, and an ischaemic contracture results.
  • As ischemic muscles is sensitive to stretch,
    Different pressure btwn diastolic pressure and compartment pressure
    Within 6 hour in total ischema…muscles necrosis
  • Fasciotomy :do a long incision to the fascia to release the pressure
  • un
  • All open fracture shud be regarded as potentially infecte
  • C.perfringens, welchii
    Cth dead muscle, dirty wound, inadequate debridement
    Once experienced this will never be forgotten

    • My fracture healing

    1. 1. Dr. Praveen Mehar . J (DNB ORTHO)
    2. 2.  Diaphysis  Shaft of a long bone  Epiphysis  Ends of the bone  Metaphysis  Area between the diaphysis and epiphyses  Hyaline cartilage  Found at the ends of the bone  Periostium  Membrane covering the bone  Marrow cavity  Space in the diaphysis  Endosteum  Lining of the medullary cavity
    3. 3.  Bone Consists  Organic component (%40)  Collagen  Proteoglycans  Matrix proteins  İnorganic component (%60)  Calcium hydroxyapatite [Ca10(PO4)6(OH)2]  Osteocalcium Phosphate
    4. 4. Types of Fracture Healing 1. Primary Healing 2. Secondary Healing 3. Distraction Osteogenesis
    5. 5.  Primary fracture healing  Involves direct attempt by the cortex to reestablish itself  Occurs only with anatomic reduction & rigid fixation  Gaps in reduction heal by vessel ingrowth- mesenchymal cells- osteoblasts-osteoclast cutting cones  Direct contact areas heal by cutting cones allowing passage of vessels
    6. 6.  Secondary fracture healing  Response of periosteum/ external soft tissues  Recapitulation of embryonic intramembranous ossification and endochondral bone formation  Intramembraneous= peripheral to fracture  Endochondral= adjacent to fracture  Motion enhances periosteal response  External soft tissue forms bridging calus (endochondral)
    7. 7.  Stages of Healing Hematoma Formation 1-2 Days Inflammation 2-7 Days Soft Callus Formation 1-3 Weeks Hard Callus Formation 3-6 Weeks Remodelling Phase >8. Weeks
    8. 8. Hematoma Formation  Hematoma forms in medullary canal and surrounding soft tissue in first 24-48 hours
    9. 9. Inflammation  Hematoma in fracture site brings hematopoietic cells secreting growth factor  Growth factors  Insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1)  Transforming growth factor (TGF)  Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)  Fibroblast growth factor (FGF)  Fibroblasts, osteoprogenitor cells produce granulation tissue around fracture ends  Osteoblasts proliferate  By 1st-2nd week, abundant cartilage over fracture site ready for calcification (occurs identical to growth plate)
    10. 10. Inflammation Periost Devitalized marrowEndosteum Hematoma Dead osteocytes/empty lacunae WBC AngiogenesisGranulation tissue
    11. 11. Soft Callus ( Fibrous Callus) Formation  Fibrous tissue forms at periphery where blood supply is abundant  Fibrocartilage forms at center where blood supply is limited  Increased instability results in increased callus size  Tissues bridge fracture and decrease interfragmentary strain
    12. 12. Soft Callus ( Fibrous Callus) Formation Granulation tissue Fibrous tissue Fibrocartilage
    13. 13. Hard Callus Formation  Intramembranous ossification  bone from fibrous tissue  Endochondral ossification  bone from cartilage
    14. 14. Hard Callus Formation Fibrous tissueIntramembranous ossification FibrocartilageEndochondral ossification
    15. 15. Remodelling Phase  Begins in middle of repair phase, continues until fx clinically healed  Osteoclastic tunneling (cutting cones) in concert with osteoblast deposition  Can continue up to 7 years  Remodeling based on stresses (Wolff’s law)  Bone formed in response to mechanical load
    16. 16.
    17. 17. Distraction Osteogenesis  Gradual traction applied to cortical osteotomy  Bone forms under the law of tension stress  Wolff’s Law occurs even with tension  Typically intramembranous ossification  Used in limb lengthening  Treatment of limb deformities  Transportation of cortical bone
    18. 18. Conditions that interfere with fracture healing  High energy traumas brings soft tissue problems that lead non unioun  Poor blood supply to the fractured area; could lead to avascular or aseptic necrosis  Poor immobilization of fracture site may cause misalignment, nonunion or deformity  Infection – more common with open fractures   Cortisone= negative effect, decreased callus formation
    19. 19. General Local Early Late
    20. 20.  General complications  Shock  Hypovolemic or hemorrhagic shock.  Septic shock.  Neurogenic shock.  Fat embolism.  Pulmonary embolism.  Crush syndrome.  Multiple organs failure syndrome (MOFS).  Thrombo-embolism.  Tetanus.  Gas gangrene.
    21. 21.  Local complications  Early 1. Visceral injury (the lung, the bladder, the urethra, and the rectum). 2. Vascular injury. 3. Nerve injury. 4. Compartment syndrome. 5. Haemoarthrosis. 6. Infection. 7. Gas gangrene. 8. Fracture blisters. 9. Plaster and pressure sores.
    22. 22. 1. Delayed union. 2. Non-union. 3. Malunion. 4. Avascular necrosis. 5. Growth disturbance. 6. Bed sore. 7. Myositis ossificans. 8. Muscle contracture. 9. Tendon lesions. 10. Nerve compression and entrapment. 11. Joint instability. 12. Joint stiffness. 13. Complex regional pain syndrome. ( algodystrophy). 14. Osteoarthritis.
    23. 23.  Shock  Three types of shock may complicate fractures  Hypovolemic or hemorrhagic shock  This type of shock is due to blood loss due to vascular injury. The vessels may be injured by the fracture pieces or in open fractures the vessels are injured by the same cause like in missile or bullet
    24. 24.  injury.In hypovolemic shock there will be reduction in the circulating volume causing reduction in venous return and cardiac output.  The patient usually; severely pallor, shivering, rigor, hypotensive and sometimes comatose.  Treatment by 1) control of hemorrhage (may require surgery).  restoration of circulating volume (fluid and blood products).
    25. 25.  Occur in  Large bulk of muscle crushed  Tourniquet left for TOO long  What happened?  1st theory =Compression releasedacid myohaematin enter the circulationkidneyblocks the tubules Renal failure and death.
    26. 26.  Limb  Pulseless  Red  Swollen  Renal  Secretion diminished  Low output uraemia  Acidosis  Neurologically  Drowsynot treated  DEATH
    27. 27.  1st rule = Limb crushed severely(>6hrs)  How the amputation done?  Above the compression or crushed injury  Before compression is released
    28. 28.  CommonestCommonest Complications of Trauma & Surgery  Most frequently  Calf  Less frequent in proximal of thigh & pelvis  Pulmonary Embolism  From Proximal of thigh & pelvis  Incidence=5% & Fatal = 0.5%
    29. 29.  The primary cause in surgical  HYPERCOAGULABILITYHYPERCOAGULABILITY of the Blood  due to activation of Factor XFactor X by ThromboplastinThromboplastin from damaged tissues  Thrombosis occurssecondary factors are  Stasis  Pressure  Prolonged immobility  Endothelial damage  Increase in no & stickiness of platelet
    30. 30.  Old people  Cardiovascular Disease  Bedridden patient  Patients undergoing hip arthroplasty
    31. 31.  Pain the calf or thigh  Soft tissue tenderness  Sudden slight increase in temperature  Sudden increase in pulse rate  Homann’s Sign positiveHomann’s Sign positive
    32. 32.  Ascending venography (bilaterally)  US scanning (detecting prox DVT)  Radioactive iodine labelled fibrinogen(clot)  Doppler technique (measure blood flow)
    33. 33.  Difficult to diagnose =only minority have symptoms (chest pain, dyspnoe, heamoptysis)  So high risk patients should be examine for pulmonary consolidation  X-ray  Pulmonary angiography
    34. 34.  Prophylactic treatment  Foot elevation  Graduated compression stockings  Exercise  Anticoagulant treatment  Subcut low dose heparin 5000 units preops & 3/7 postops (but CI in older patientbleeding)  Change to low molecular weight heparin (less likely to cause bleeding)
    35. 35.  Localized DVT  Elastic stockings  Low dose subcut heparin (5000 unit)  More extensive DVT  Bed rest  Elastic stockings  Full anticoagulation  Heparin IV (10000 units 6 hourly)  Continue for 5-7/7 with last 2/7 warfarin introduce
    36. 36.  Cardiorespiratory resuscitation  Oxygen  Large dose heparin (15 000 units)  Streptokinase (dissolve clot)  Antibiotics (prevent lung infection)
    37. 37.  What is Tetanus?  Tetanus organism live only in dead tissueexotoxin blood & lymph to CNS anterior horn cell  Will develop  Tonic clonic contraction  Jaw and face (trismus and risus sardonicus)  Neck and trunk  Diaphragm and Intercostal muscle spasmASPHYXIA
    38. 38.  Active immunization (tetanus toxoid)  Booster doses (immunized patients)  Non Immunized patients  Wound toilet & antibiotics  If wound contaminated antitoxin
    39. 39.  IV antitoxin  Heavy Sedation  Muscle Relaxant drug  Tracheal Intubation  Controlled respiration
    40. 40.  By clostridial infection (esp C.welchii)  Anaerobic with low oxygen tension  Produce toxinsdestroy cell walltissue necrosis Spreading
    41. 41.  Within 24 hours  Intense pain  Swelling  Brownish discharge  Pulse rate increased  Charasteristis smell  Little or no pyrexia  Gas formation not marked  ToxaemiccomaDEATH
    42. 42.  Deep penetrating wound should be EXPLORED  ALL dead tissue completely EXCISED  Doubt about tissue viabilityleft it OPEN  No antitoxin
    43. 43.  The key = EARLY DIAGNOSIS  General measures (fluid, IV antibiotics)  Hyperbaric oxygen (limiting spread)  Decompression of wound  Removal of all dead tissue  Amputation (advanced case)
    44. 44.  Only minority patients with circulating fat globules will develop POST TRAUMATIC RESPIRATORY DYSFUNCTION  Source of fat emboli=bone marrow  Usually in MULTIPLE CLOSED FRACTURE  But other condition also reported (burns, renal infarction, cardiopulmonary operation)
    45. 45.  Usually young adults with LL fracture  Early warning signs (72 hrs. of injury)  Rise in temperature and pulse rate  More pronounced case  Breathlessness  Mild mental confusion  Petechia (chest & conjuntival fold)  Most severe case  Marked respiratory distress coma ARDS
    46. 46.  Mild case  Monitoring of blood PO2  Signs of hypoxia  Oxygen  If severe  Intensive care with sedation and assisted ventilation  Swan ganz Catheterization (monitor cardiac Fx)  Fluid balance  Supportive  Heparin-thromboembolism  Steroids-pulmonary oedema  Aprotinin-prevent aggregation of chylomicrons
    47. 47. General Local Early Late * Early complication : those that arise during the first few weeks following injury.
    48. 48.  Local Visceral Injury  Vascular Injury  Nerve Injury  Compartment Syndrome  Haemarthrosis  Infection  Gas gangrene
    49. 49.  Fracture around the trunk are often Cx by injury to the adjacent viscera :  Pelvic fracture  Rib fracture penetration to the lungs Pneumothorax Bladder and urethral rupture
    50. 50.  Most commonly – knee, femoral shaft, elbow, and humerus.  Artery may be cut, torn, compressed or contused.  Intima may be detached, thrombus block, artery spasm  Effect ?? ↓↓ bld flow coz Ischemia leads to tissue death & peripheral gangrene
    51. 51.  Common vascular injuries may associate with the following fractures. 1. First rib or clavicle fracture (subclavian artery). 2. Shoulder dislocation (Axillary artery). 3. Humeral supracondylar fracture (brachial artery). 4. Elbow dislocation (Brachial artery).
    52. 52. 5. Pelvic fracture (presacral and internal iliac). 6. Femoral supracondylar fracture (Femoral artery). 7. Knee dislocation (Popliteal artery). 8. Proximal tibia (popliteal or its branches).
    53. 53.  .
    54. 54.  Pt with ischemia may have 5 P’s: - paraesthesia/numbness - pain - pallor - pulselessness - paralysis  Investigate if suspect vascular injury : Angiogram
    55. 55.  Emergency treatment  All bandages/splints removed  The fracture X-Ray again  Circulation reassessed for next half hour  If no improvement, do vessels exploration  Suture torn vessels, vein grafting, if thrombosed do endarterectomy  Aim: to restore bld flow
    56. 56.  Variable degree of motor and sensory loss along the distribution of the nerve  May be neurapraxia, axonotmesis or neurotmesis  Radial nerve is most frequently damaged nerves.
    57. 57. NerveNerve TraumaTrauma EffectEffect AxillaryAxillary Dislocation ofDislocation of shouldershoulder Deltoid paralysisDeltoid paralysis RadialRadial # of humerus# of humerus Wrist dropWrist drop MedianMedian Supracondylar # ofSupracondylar # of humerushumerus Pointing indexPointing index UlnarUlnar # medial epicondyl# medial epicondyl humerushumerus Claw handClaw hand SciaticSciatic Post dislocation of hipPost dislocation of hip Foot dropFoot drop CommonCommon peronealperoneal Knee dislocation #Knee dislocation # neck of fibulaneck of fibula Foot dropFoot drop
    58. 58.  In closed injuries – nerve is seldom severed and spontaneous recovery should be awaited.  In open fractures – complete lesion(neurotmesis) : the nerve is explored during wound debridement and repaired.
    59. 59.  Definition    Compartment syndrome involves the compression of nerves and blood vessels within an enclosed space, leading to impaired blood flow and nerve damage.  Fascia separate groups of muscles in the arms and legs from each other. Inside each layer of fascia is a confined space, called a compartment, that includes the muscle tissue, nerves, bones and blood vessels.  A rise in pressure within these compartments may jeopardize the blood supply to the muscles & nerves within the compartment.
    60. 60.  Causes: -any injury/infection leading to edema of muscle -fracture haematoma within the compartment -ischemia to the compartment leading to muscle oedema -Due to tight bandages or casts  Hallmark Symptoms:   - severe pain that does not respond to elevation or pain medication. - In more advanced cases, there may be decreased sensation, weakness, and paleness of the skin.
    61. 61.  Injuries with a high risk of developing Compartments synd:  # of the elbow  # of the forearm bone  # of the proximal third of the tibia
    62. 62. Arterial ischaemia blood flow Damage Direct injury oedema Compartment pressure 5P’s Pain Pallor Paraesthesi a Pulseless Paralysis …………..... . ……………. Fasciotomy
    63. 63.  A vicious cycle cont. until the total vascularity of the muscles and nerves is jeopardized.  This result in ischaemic muscle necrosis and nerve damage. (within 12 hours)  The necrotic muscle undergo healing with fibrosis, leading to Volkmann’s contracture.  Nerve damage may result in motor and sensory loss. In extreme case  gangrene
    64. 64.  clinically: - should be tested by stretching the muscles  when the toes or fingers are passively hyperextended there is ↑ pain in the calf or forearm.  Early preventing : limb elevation  Dx : confirmed by direct intracompartmental pressure measuring > 40mmHg is an indication of compartment decompression and fasciotomy.
    65. 65.
    66. 66. Treatment  First removed all the bandages & dressing. Fasciotomy is performed.  The wound should be left open and inspected 2 days later.  If there is muscle necrosis  debridement  If muscle is healthy suture (w/o tension)/ skin grafted / simply heal by 2˚ intention.
    67. 67.
    68. 68.
    69. 69.  Fractures involve joints, leads to acc. of blood within the joints.  C/Feature :The joint is swollen and tense and patient will resists any movement.  Tx : the blood should be aspirated before dealing with the fracture.
    70. 70.  Causes:  Open fracture (common)  Use of operative method in the Tx of #  Wound becomes inflamed and starts draining seropurulent fluid.  Infection may be superficial, moderate (osteomyelitis), severe (gas gangrene).  Post-traumatic wound infx is most common cause of chronic osteomyelitis union will be slow and ↑ chance of refracturing.
    71. 71. Treatment:  Antibiotic  Excising all devitalised tissue  If Sx of acute infx and pus formation : tissue around the fracture should be opened & drained
    72. 72.  Produced by anaerobic orgs : Clostridium sp infections.  These orgs can survive in ↓ O2 tension  Toxins produced will destroy the cell wall and leads to tissue necrosis  C/feature: within 24hr. Pt complains: - intense pain - swelling around the wound - brownish discharge - gas formation - pyrexia - characteristic smelling - PR ↑ - toxaemic  coma  death  Inability to recognize may lead to unnecessary amputation for the non-lethal cellulitis.
    73. 73.  swelling around the wound,swelling around the wound, brownish dischargebrownish discharge gas formationgas formation
    74. 74. Prevention:  deep penetrating wound in muscular tissue are dangerous;should be explored, all dead tissue should be completely excised, and if there doubt about the tissue viability should left open the wound Treatment:  Early Dx is life saving  General measures:  Fluid replacement & IV Antibiotic (immediate)  Hyperbaric O2(limiting the spread of gangrene)  Mainstay : prompt decompression & remove dead tissue
    75. 75. • Delayed union • Non-union • Malunion • Joint stiffness • Myoisitis ossificans • Avascular necrosis • Algodystrophy • Osteoarthritis • Joint instability • Muscle contracture (Volkmann’s contracture) • Tendon lesions • Nerve compression • Growth disturbance • Bed sores
    76. 76.  Fracture takes more than the usual time to unite.  CausesCauses  Inadequate blood supply  Severe soft tissue damage  Periosteal stripping  Excessive traction  Insufficient splintage  Infection
    77. 77. Upper LimbUpper Limb Lower LimbLower Limb Callus visibleCallus visible 2-3 wks2-3 wks 2-3 wks2-3 wks UnionUnion 4-6 wks4-6 wks 8-12 wks8-12 wks ConsolidationConsolidation 6-8 wks6-8 wks 12-16 wks12-16 wks
    78. 78.  Clinical featuresClinical features  Fracture tenderness (Esp when subjected to stress)  X-RayX-Ray  Visible fracture line  Very little callus formation or periosteal reaction
    79. 79. Severe soft tissueSevere soft tissue damagedamage InfectionInfection ExcessiveExcessive tractiontraction Intact fibulaIntact fibula
    80. 80.  TreatmentTreatment  ConservativeConservative - To eliminate any possible cause - Immobilization - Exercise  OperativeOperative - Indication : Union is delayed > 6 mths No signs of callus formation - Internal fixation & bone grafting
    81. 81.  Condition when the fracture will never unite w/o intervention  Healing has stopped. Fracture gap is filled by fibrous tissue (pseudoarthrosis)  CausesCauses  Improper Tx of delayed union  Too large a gap  Interposition of periosteum, muscle or cartilage between the fragments
    82. 82.  Clinical featuresClinical features  Painless movement at the fracture site  X-RayX-Ray  Fracture is clearly visible  Fracture ends are rounded, smooth and sclerotic  Atrophic non-unionAtrophic non-union : - Bone looks inactive (Bone ends are often tapered / rounded) - Relatively avascular Hypertrophic non-unionHypertrophic non-union : - Excessive bone formation ` - on the side of the gap - Unable to bridge the gap
    83. 83. Hypertrophic non-unionHypertrophic non-union Atrophic non-unionAtrophic non-union
    84. 84.  TreatmentTreatment  Ununited scaphoid fracture → asymptomatic  Hypertrophic non-union (Esp long bone) → Rigid fixation (internal / external) sometimes need bone grafting  Atrophic non-union → Fixation & bone grafting
    85. 85.  Condition when the fragments join in an unsatisfactory position (unaccepted angulation, rotation or shortening)  CausesCauses  Failure to reduce a fracture adequately  Failure to hold reduction while healing proceeds  Gradual collapse of comminuted or osteoporotic bone.
    86. 86.  Clinical featuresClinical features  Deformity & shortening of the limb  Limitation of movements  TreatmentTreatment  Angulation in a long bone (> 15 degrees) → Osteotomy & internal fixation  Marked rotational deformity → Osteotomy & internal fixation  Shortening (> 3cm) in 1 of the lower limbs → A raised boot OR Bone operation
    87. 87.  Common complication of fracture Tx following immobilization  Common siteCommon site : knee, elbow, shoulder, small joints of the hand  CausesCauses  Oedema & fibrosis of the capsule, ligaments, muscle around the joint  Adhesion of the soft tissue to each other or to the underlying bone (intra & peri-articular adhesions)  Synovial adhesions d/t haemarthrosis
    88. 88.  TreatmentTreatment  Prevention :Prevention : - Exercise - If joint has to be splinted → Make sure in correct position  Joint stiffness has occurred:Joint stiffness has occurred: - Prolonged physiotherapy - Intra-articular adhesions → Gentle manipulation under anaesthesia followed by continuous passive motion - Adherent or contracted tissues → Released by operation
    89. 89.  Heterotopic ossification in the muscles after an injury  Usually occurs in  Dislocation of the elbow  A blow to the brachialis / deltoid / quadriceps  CausesCauses  (thought to be due to) muscle damage  w/o a local injury (unconscious / paraplegic patient)
    90. 90.  Clinical featuresClinical features  Pain, soft tissue tenderness  Local swelling  Joint stiffness  Limitation of movements  Extreme cases: - Bone bridges the joint - Complete loss of movement (extra-articular ankylosis)  X-RayX-Ray  Normal  Fluffy calcification in the soft tissue
    91. 91.  TreatmentTreatment  Early stage : Joint should be rested  Then : Gentle active movements  When the condition has stabilized : Excision of the bony mass  Anti-inflammatory drugs may ↓ joint stiffness
    92. 92.  Circumscribed bone necrosis  CausesCauses  Interruption of the arterial blood flow  Slowing of the venous outflow leading to inadequate perfusion  Common siteCommon site ::  Femoral headFemoral head  Femoral condyls  Humeral head  Capitulum of humerus  ScaphoidScaphoid (proximal part)  TalusTalus (body)  Lunate
    93. 93.  Conditions a/w AVNConditions a/w AVN  Perthes’ disease  Certain fractures  Epiphyseal infection  Sickle cell disease  Caisson disease  Gaucher’s disease  Alcohol abuse  High-dosage corticosteroid
    94. 94.  Clinical featuresClinical features  Joint pain, stiffness, swelling  Restricted movement  X-RayX-Ray  ↑ bone density  Subarticular fracturing  Bone deformity
    95. 95.  TreatmentTreatment  Avoid weight bearing on the necrotic bone  Revascularisation (using vascularised bone grafts)  Excision of the avascular segment  Replacement by prostheses
    96. 96.  Previosly known as Sudeck’s atrophy  Post-traumatic reflex sympathetic dystrophy  Usually seen in the foot / hand (after relatively trivial injury)  Clinical featuresClinical features  Continuous, burning pain  Early stage : Local swelling, redness, warmth  Later : Atrophy of the skin, muscles  Movement are grossly restricted
    97. 97.  X-RayX-Ray  Patchy rarefaction of the bones (patchy osteoporosis) OsteoporosisOsteoporosis AlgodystrophyAlgodystrophy
    98. 98.  TreatmentTreatment  Physiotherapy (elevation & active exercises)  Drugs - Anti-inflammatory drugs - Sympathetic block or sympatholytic drugs (Guanethidine)
    99. 99.  Post-traumatic OAPost-traumatic OA  Joint fracture wt severely damaged articular cartilage  Within period of months  22OO OAOA  Cartilage heals  Irregular joint surface may caused localized stress → 2O OA  Years after joint injury
    100. 100.  Clinical featuresClinical features  Pain  Stiffness  Swelling  Deformity  Restricted movement  TreatmentTreatment  Pain relief : Analgesics Anti-inflam agent  Joint mobility : Physiotherapy  Load reduction : wt reduction  Realignment osteotomy (young pt)  Arthroplasty (pt > 60yr)

    ×