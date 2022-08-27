G13 Presentation.pptx

1.
Industrial orientation
IFFCO Kalol and Jay Chemicals odhav
PREPARED BY :-
HARENDRA CHAUHAN (20BCH059)
HARSHIL PATEL (20BCH060)
PRAKASH GOHIL (20BCH061)
ROHAN PATEL (20BCH062)
2.
AIM OF ORIENTATION
Expose to the new working environment.
To gain knowledge and exposure on equipment use in chemical plant.
To practically apply theoretical knowledge learned.
To improve soft skills.
To get fully exposure how the industry work in real word.
3.
Fire and Safety
Types of safety equipments:-
Hard Hat (Safety Helmet)
Safety Shoes
Detectors
Ear Protection
Dust Masks
Safety Signs
First Aid Kits
Wind direction indicators
4.
POSSIBLE THREATS
Dangerous Materials.
Hazards of Pressure Vessels.
Hazardous chemical reactions.
Hazards of unit operations.
Flammable gases, vapours and dust hazards.
Hazards due to instrument failure.
Hazards due to corrosion.
5.
IFFCO Kalol
iffco’s first urea and
ammonia production
facility,
kalol production unit
was commissioned in
1974 at the capacity
1100 MTPD of Ammonia
and 1600 MTPD of Urea.
6.
Ammonia production plant
This plant is designated to produce 1100 MTPD ammonia . Ammonia
plant is based on natural gas steam reforming process. Which follow
following steps.
Natural gas Desulfurization.
Catalytic steam Reforming
Carbon monoxide shift
Methanation
Ammonia synthesis
8.
Uses of
Ammonia
Ammonia is widely used
in different applications
as an intermediate
product in production
agricultural fertilizers,
inorganic salts and
explosives, or used
directly as a solvent or
refrigerant. The broad
domain of applications,
especially its
for agriculture, puts
ammonia synthesis in
the basis of chemical
industry.
9.
Urea Production Plant
Process used for manufacturing urea: Stamicarbon stripping process
Production process includes the following steps:
𝐶𝑂2 supply and compression
𝑁𝐻3 supply and pumping
Urea synthesis tower
Distillation tower and flash drum
Vacuum evaporator
Prilling tower
Capacity of plant to produce urea: 1650 tones/day
10.
Ammonia pumping : Ammonia liquid is pumped into the vertical stainless steel vessel using a
multistage pump to maintain the reaction pressure.
Carbon dioxide compression: Carbon dioxide from the compression section is immediately
increased by the ammonia plant because it naturally forms at the CO2 section of the ammonia
manufacturing plant.
Urea synthesis tower: To prevent corrosion, it has an oxide layer lining. A catalyst bed is
positioned on the inner side of the autoclave construction, and a temperature range of 180–
200 °C is maintained at 180–200 atm of pressure. A plug flow operation is performed, and
the top of tower is cleared of molten urea.
Distillation tower and Flash drum: To remove residual ammonia and recycle decomposed
ammonia carbamated salts, this high pressure slurry is flashed to 1 atm pressure and
distillated.
Vacuum Evaporator: The solution is fed to vacuum evaporator for concentrating the slurry.
Prilling Tower: The molten slurry is transferred from the top of tower into a bucket that rotates
and sprinkles the slurry as air is passed from the bottom, making the process dryer. As the urea
makes granules on its way to the bottom of the tower, all the moisture is eliminated. These
granules are transported to the bagging portion by conveyor.
11.
Application of urea fertilizer: -
Widely use in agricultural sector both as a fertilizer and animal feed additive.
Provides the plants with nitrogen to promote green leafy growth
Makes the plants look fresh(lush)
Necessary for the photosynthesis of plants
Helps to develop stem and leaves at primary stage of plants
12.
Jay Chemical
About jay chemical limited
ü Mr. Jayendra Kharawala was the founder and
chairman of this industry , around 1967 this
chemical industry was made.
ü The main vision of the industry is to stay on
top in the world in the production of dyes by
providing good customer service, excellence
in quality and unparalleled economical
products.
ü This industry contributes more than 15% of the
national market share by manufacturing
chemical dyes.
13.
Products manufactured by
industries
This industry mainly offers excellent quality of reactive textile
dyes, reactive industrial dyes, reactive dyes, conventional reactive dyes,
and many more.
Their business also ranges in construction chemical
dyes, digital printing ink, textile auxiliaries, and apparel manufacturing.
Production method
-Vinyl sulphone based reactive dyes
- Cold brand reactive dyes
- Hot Brand reactive d
- Bifunctional reactive
14.
Raw materials used in industry
The basic raw materials used for the manufacture of dyes are Benzene,
Toluene, Xylene and Nepthalene Ext.
Examples of raw materials include steel, oil, corn, grain, gasoline, lumber,
forest resources, plastic, natural gas, coal, and minerals.
15.
Laboratory
in company
The company mainly consist of two laboratory :-
ü Raw material Quality lab
ü Quality control lab
16.
Raw material
quality laboratory
The main purpose of the laboratory
is to ensure that the given products
are suitable for the use of making
dyes.
The testing is done on each
products before sending them to
the plant for processing.
17.
Quality
control laboratory
The main goal of this lab is to
improve the product quality by
detecting the defects and by
providing correct solution.
This lab mainly uses
HLPC,GC,UV spectroscopy and
spectrophotometer.
§ HLPC(High-performance
liquid chromatography)
§ This is mainly use to identify the
components in a mixture and
separate the very similar mixture
compounds.
18.
§ UV spectroscopy
§ It is a quantitative technique used to
measure how much a chemical
substance absorbs light. This is done
by measuring the intensity of light that
passes through a sample.
§ GC (Gas chromatography)
§ This is an analytical technique
which is used to separate the
chemical compound of a sample
mixture and then detect them to
determine the presence
and absence or how much is
present.
19.
References
• Farmer Fertilizer Production Unit Kalol,
Gandhinagar - IFFCO
• Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative - Wikipedia
• Training Report of IFFCO KALOL_Daxit Akbari
(slideshare.net)
• Reactive & Disperse Dyes | Textile Auxiliaries |
Construction Chemicals (jaychemical.com)