Aug. 27, 2022
Aug. 27, 2022
Engineering

Industrial visit

Industrial visit

Engineering

G13 Presentation.pptx

  1. 1. Industrial orientation IFFCO Kalol and Jay Chemicals odhav  PREPARED BY :- HARENDRA CHAUHAN (20BCH059) HARSHIL PATEL (20BCH060) PRAKASH GOHIL (20BCH061) ROHAN PATEL (20BCH062)
  2. 2. AIM OF ORIENTATION  Expose to the new working environment.  To gain knowledge and exposure on equipment use in chemical plant.  To practically apply theoretical knowledge learned.  To improve soft skills.  To get fully exposure how the industry work in real word.
  3. 3. Fire and Safety Types of safety equipments:-  Hard Hat (Safety Helmet)  Safety Shoes  Detectors  Ear Protection  Dust Masks  Safety Signs  First Aid Kits  Wind direction indicators
  4. 4. POSSIBLE THREATS  Dangerous Materials.  Hazards of Pressure Vessels.  Hazardous chemical reactions.  Hazards of unit operations.  Flammable gases, vapours and dust hazards.  Hazards due to instrument failure.  Hazards due to corrosion.
  5. 5.  IFFCO Kalol iffco’s first urea and ammonia production facility, kalol production unit was commissioned in 1974 at the capacity 1100 MTPD of Ammonia and 1600 MTPD of Urea.
  6. 6. Ammonia production plant  This plant is designated to produce 1100 MTPD ammonia . Ammonia plant is based on natural gas steam reforming process. Which follow following steps.  Natural gas Desulfurization.  Catalytic steam Reforming  Carbon monoxide shift  Methanation  Ammonia synthesis
  7. 7. Natural Gas steam Reforming process.
  8. 8.  Uses of Ammonia Ammonia is widely used in different applications as an intermediate product in production agricultural fertilizers, inorganic salts and explosives, or used directly as a solvent or refrigerant. The broad domain of applications, especially its for agriculture, puts ammonia synthesis in the basis of chemical industry.
  9. 9.  Urea Production Plant  Process used for manufacturing urea: Stamicarbon stripping process  Production process includes the following steps:  𝐶𝑂2 supply and compression  𝑁𝐻3 supply and pumping  Urea synthesis tower  Distillation tower and flash drum  Vacuum evaporator  Prilling tower  Capacity of plant to produce urea: 1650 tones/day
  10. 10.  Ammonia pumping : Ammonia liquid is pumped into the vertical stainless steel vessel using a multistage pump to maintain the reaction pressure.  Carbon dioxide compression: Carbon dioxide from the compression section is immediately increased by the ammonia plant because it naturally forms at the CO2 section of the ammonia manufacturing plant.  Urea synthesis tower: To prevent corrosion, it has an oxide layer lining. A catalyst bed is positioned on the inner side of the autoclave construction, and a temperature range of 180– 200 °C is maintained at 180–200 atm of pressure. A plug flow operation is performed, and the top of tower is cleared of molten urea.  Distillation tower and Flash drum: To remove residual ammonia and recycle decomposed ammonia carbamated salts, this high pressure slurry is flashed to 1 atm pressure and distillated.  Vacuum Evaporator: The solution is fed to vacuum evaporator for concentrating the slurry.  Prilling Tower: The molten slurry is transferred from the top of tower into a bucket that rotates and sprinkles the slurry as air is passed from the bottom, making the process dryer. As the urea makes granules on its way to the bottom of the tower, all the moisture is eliminated. These granules are transported to the bagging portion by conveyor.
  11. 11.  Application of urea fertilizer: -  Widely use in agricultural sector both as a fertilizer and animal feed additive.  Provides the plants with nitrogen to promote green leafy growth  Makes the plants look fresh(lush)  Necessary for the photosynthesis of plants  Helps to develop stem and leaves at primary stage of plants
  12. 12.  Jay Chemical  About jay chemical limited ü Mr. Jayendra Kharawala was the founder and chairman of this industry , around 1967 this chemical industry was made. ü The main vision of the industry is to stay on top in the world in the production of dyes by providing good customer service, excellence in quality and unparalleled economical products. ü This industry contributes more than 15% of the national market share by manufacturing chemical dyes.
  13. 13.  Products manufactured by industries  This industry mainly offers excellent quality of reactive textile dyes, reactive industrial dyes, reactive dyes, conventional reactive dyes, and many more.  Their business also ranges in construction chemical dyes, digital printing ink, textile auxiliaries, and apparel manufacturing.  Production method -Vinyl sulphone based reactive dyes - Cold brand reactive dyes - Hot Brand reactive d - Bifunctional reactive
  14. 14.  Raw materials used in industry  The basic raw materials used for the manufacture of dyes are Benzene, Toluene, Xylene and Nepthalene Ext.  Examples of raw materials include steel, oil, corn, grain, gasoline, lumber, forest resources, plastic, natural gas, coal, and minerals.
  15. 15.  Laboratory in company  The company mainly consist of two laboratory :- ü Raw material Quality lab ü Quality control lab
  16. 16.  Raw material quality laboratory  The main purpose of the laboratory is to ensure that the given products are suitable for the use of making dyes.  The testing is done on each products before sending them to the plant for processing.
  17. 17.  Quality control laboratory  The main goal of this lab is to improve the product quality by detecting the defects and by providing correct solution.  This lab mainly uses HLPC,GC,UV spectroscopy and spectrophotometer. § HLPC(High-performance liquid chromatography) § This is mainly use to identify the components in a mixture and separate the very similar mixture compounds.
  18. 18. § UV spectroscopy § It is a quantitative technique used to measure how much a chemical substance absorbs light. This is done by measuring the intensity of light that passes through a sample. § GC (Gas chromatography) § This is an analytical technique which is used to separate the chemical compound of a sample mixture and then detect them to determine the presence and absence or how much is present.
  19. 19. References • Farmer Fertilizer Production Unit Kalol, Gandhinagar - IFFCO • Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative - Wikipedia • Training Report of IFFCO KALOL_Daxit Akbari (slideshare.net) • Reactive & Disperse Dyes | Textile Auxiliaries | Construction Chemicals (jaychemical.com)
  20. 20. Thank You

