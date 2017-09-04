Marie Curie Fellowship Application Workshop

Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions MSC Individual Fellowships Dr Jose Sepulveda - Mrs. Susanne Rentzow-Vasu EURAXESS ASEAN at ...
Agenda Time Item 9:30 – 10:00 Introduction ( Susanne Rentzow-Vasu EURAXESS) 10:00 – 12:30 MSC-IF Introduction 12:30 – 2:00...
Marie Skłodowska Curie Actions (MSCA) •  €6.2 billion budget •  To produce excellence in science •  Funds all research are...
What is a MSC-IF? Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
MSC-Individual Fellowship •  MSC-IF are fully funded scholarships to support career development in all scientific areas (f...
Types of MSC-IF fellowships •  European Fellowships –  Held in the EU or associated countries –  Researchers coming to Eur...
Who can apply? •  Researchers from anywhere in the world •  Researchers at the post-doctoral level or beyond (No age or ex...
What does it fund? •  Individual – Salary, travel, training, and family costs •  Institution – Research costs and overhead...
How does it work?
IF application procedure •  Proposals are prepared for a single host organization •  Proposals are prepared in collaborati...
IF Administrative Mechanisms Beneficiary Funds go to the host organization (beneficiary) The host organization recruits th...
Mobility
•  Mobility is essential. It allows acquisition of new skills and knowledge increasing creativity, efficacy and performanc...
Secondments •  Applicants are encouraged to plan for secondment at partner institutions. •  A partner institution can be a...
Public Engagement •  Create awareness among the general public of the work performed and its implications for citizens and...
Dissemination/Communication •  Dissemination should promote results to influence policy-making, industry and the research ...
Gender Issues •  MSCA pay particular attention to gender equality. •  All proposals should facilitate mobility and to coun...
Demands
INTERACTION What is your name? What is your research background? Why are you applying for a MSC-IF?
Structure of the MSC-IF PROPOSAL
Proposal Template •  Download the Proposal Template •  The proposal template is your guide drafting the proposal •  The te...
General Advice •  The title should explain the research in a clear and memorable way (Acronyms are helpful) •  Use clear l...
General Advice Template •  Use the template as guide for structure and content •  Provide table of contents with page numb...
Why does the EC fund MSC-IF?
•  Enhance creative and innovative potential •  Diversify individual competence in terms of skill acquisition •  Provide a...
The proposal
Proposal Structure •  Form A •  Administrative •  Form B 1. Excellence 2. Impact 3. Implementation 4. CV of the Experience...
Form A
Form A •  General information (including abstract) •  Administrative data of participating organizations •  Budget •  Ethi...
Form A - Abstract •  This may be the most important section because is provided to evaluators to choose what proposals the...
Form A – Ethics Issues •  Proposals have to pass an ethics review. By the reviewer or a separate panel •  The ethics Table...
Form B
Form B 1. Excellence 2. Impact 3. Implementation 4. CV of the Researcher 5. Capacity of the Organizations 6. Ethical aspec...
Criterion Weighting Priority Excellence 50% 1 Impact 30% 2 Implementation 20% 3 Criteria Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Eurax...
1. EXCELLENCE
1. Excellence (4 Sections) 1.1 Quality and credibility of the research/ innovation action (level of novelty, appropriate c...
1.1 Quality and credibility of the research/innovation action •  Introduction, state-of-the-art, specific objectives and o...
1.1 Quality and credibility Key points •  Evaluators may not be experts in the specific area. Write in a clear and simple ...
1.2 Quality and appropriateness of the training and of the two way transfer of knowledge between the researcher and the ho...
1.2 Training and transfer of knowledge Key points •  Two way training researcher-host, host-researcher •  What training wi...
1.3 Quality of the supervision and of the integration in the team/institution Qualifications and experience of the supervi...
1.3 Quality of the supervision Key points Provide hard evidence on the level of the supervisor/s and his/her track record ...
1.4 Capacity of the researcher to reach or re-enforce a position of professional maturity/independence Applicants should d...
1.4 Capacity of the researcher Key points •  The goal is to present the overall plan (candidate+institution+topic) as a wi...
Excellence - in a nutshell 1.  Quality, Innovation and Credibility –  Introduction, State of the Art, Objectives, Methodol...
Excellence – Evaluation(I) 1.  Research Quality –  Quality, Soundness of objectives, Methodology 2.  Originality –  Show S...
Excellence – Evaluation(II) 5.  Expertise and skills –  How have you conducted projects –  Clear leadership abilities, mob...
2. IMPACT
2. Impact (3 Sections) 2.1Enhancing the potential and future career prospects of the researcher 2.2Quality of the proposed...
2. Impact (3 Sections) Key points Researcher level •  Build skills to improve employability and career •  Increase impact ...
2.1 Enhancing the potential and future career prospects of the researcher •  Explain the expected impact of the planned re...
2.1 Enhancing prospects of the researcher Key points •  Explain how the scholarship will impact your career (5 year vision...
2.2 Quality of the proposed measures to exploit and disseminate the action results  Background – Dissemination and exploit...
2.2 Exploit and disseminate the action results Key points •  How will the results be disseminated and exploited. •  Commun...
2.3. Quality of the proposed measures to communicate the action activities to different target audiences •  Background - C...
2.3. communicate to different target audiences Key points Communication •  Plan to communicate and dialogue with stakehold...
Impact- in a nutshell 1.  Impact on your career –  Realize your potential and create new career perspectives 2.  Impact on...
Impact– Evaluation(I) 1.  Clear objectives –  Broken down into components –  Well planned –  Specific, Relevant, Timely an...
Impact– Evaluation(II) 5.  Contribute to EU excellence and competitiveness –  EU funded projects are ambassadors of EU exc...
3. IMPLEMENTATION
3. Implementation (4 Sections) 3.1 Coherence and effectiveness of the work plan 3.2 Appropriateness of the allocation of t...
3.1 Coherence and effectiveness of the work plan The proposal should be designed in such a way to achieve the desired impa...
Coherence and effectiveness of the work plan Key points •  Use the Gantt Chart •  WP1 Implement X done by Y – List of the ...
3.2. Appropriateness of the allocation of tasks and resources •  Describe how the work planning and the resources mobilise...
3.2. Appropriateness of the allocation of tasks and resources key points •  Explain why is the project planned that way – ...
3.3Appropriateness of the management structure and procedures, including risk management Describe the: •  Organisation and...
3.3Appropriateness of the management structure and procedures, including risk management Key points Administrative tasks f...
3.4 Appropriateness of the institutional environment (infrastructure) The active contribution of the beneficiary to the re...
3.4 Appropriateness of the institutional environment (infrastructure) Key points •  Who are the internal stakeholders? •  ...
Implementation - in a nutshell 1.  Who will manage the project and how? –  Quality, and risk management –  Progress monito...
Implementation – Evaluation(I) 1.  Structured, reasonable and practical –  Credible timeline, concrete and measurable work...
4. CV of the Researcher
4. CV of the Researcher The CV is intrinsic to the evaluation of the whole proposal and is assessed throughout the 3 evalu...
5. Capacity of Participating Organisation
5. Capacity of Participating Organisations Section 5 - Capacity of the Participating Organisations General Description One...
6. Ethical Issues
6. Ethical Issues 1.  Describe how the proposal meets the EU and national legal and ethics requirements of the country/cou...
Marie Curie Fellowship Application Workshop

  1. 1. Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions MSC Individual Fellowships Dr Jose Sepulveda - Mrs. Susanne Rentzow-Vasu EURAXESS ASEAN at Universiti Sains Malaysia
  2. 2. Agenda Time Item 9:30 – 10:00 Introduction ( Susanne Rentzow-Vasu EURAXESS) 10:00 – 12:30 MSC-IF Introduction 12:30 – 2:00 Lunch 2:00 – 4:30 Proposal Writting Workshop Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN Time Item 9:30 – 12:30 Proposal Writting Workshop 12:30 – 2:00 Lunch 2:00 – 4:30 Proposal Writting Workshop Day 1 Day 2
  3. 3. Marie Skłodowska Curie Actions (MSCA) •  €6.2 billion budget •  To produce excellence in science •  Funds all research areas •  Annual call MSCA Career Training Mobility
  4. 4. What is a MSC-IF? Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  5. 5. MSC-Individual Fellowship •  MSC-IF are fully funded scholarships to support career development in all scientific areas (focused on innovation) •  For researchers at the postdoctoral level and beyond •  Promoting mobility between countries, and mobility between academic and non-academic sectors Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  6. 6. Types of MSC-IF fellowships •  European Fellowships –  Held in the EU or associated countries –  Researchers coming to Europe, moving within Europe, or reintegrating in Europe •  Global Fellowships –  Held outside Europe –  Researchers from Europe or associated countries –  Mandatory one-year return period Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  7. 7. Who can apply? •  Researchers from anywhere in the world •  Researchers at the post-doctoral level or beyond (No age or experience limit) •  Research focused in any area of research except EURATOM treaty areas Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  8. 8. What does it fund? •  Individual – Salary, travel, training, and family costs •  Institution – Research costs and overheads Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  9. 9. How does it work? Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  10. 10. IF application procedure •  Proposals are prepared for a single host organization •  Proposals are prepared in collaboration with the host organization (supervisor) •  Both researcher and supervisor, should work together to create, modify, and submit the proposal. But the supervisor is the responsible for the final application submission •  All maters associated with the proposal should be done with the agreement of the supervisor Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  11. 11. IF Administrative Mechanisms Beneficiary Funds go to the host organization (beneficiary) The host organization recruits the Experienced Researcher The host organization appoints a supervisor responsible for the training The beneficiary signs the Grant Agreement to receive funding; taking full responsibility for the execution of the action Partner Organizations – Partner organizations host and provide training during secondments. – NO recruitment , no signing of GA, no cost claims –The beneficiary will reimburse the partner for their activities in the research training Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  12. 12. Mobility
  13. 13. •  Mobility is essential. It allows acquisition of new skills and knowledge increasing creativity, efficacy and performance, thereby contributing to a successful, competitive knowledgebased society •  The candidate, cannot apply for a fellowship in a country if s/he has lived for >12 months in the 3 years before the Call deadline •  Non Europeans can apply for the Global Fellowshipi if they have lived in Europe for 5 years before applying •  Duration •  European Fellowships 12-24 months •  Global Fellowships 24-36 Duration and Mobility
  14. 14. Secondments •  Applicants are encouraged to plan for secondment at partner institutions. •  A partner institution can be any organisation in Europe •  Interdisciplinary and cross collaborations (academic to non-academic or vice-versa) are encouraged •  Secondment can be continuous or divided into shorter periods •  The application should at least specify the sector (academic or non-academic), the timing and the purpose of the secondment •  Secondment period can be up to 6 months depending on the duration of the fellowship Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  15. 15. Public Engagement •  Create awareness among the general public of the work performed and its implications for citizens and society •  Frequency and nature of outreach should be outlined in the proposal Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  16. 16. Dissemination/Communication •  Dissemination should promote results to influence policy-making, industry and the research community. •  Forms of dissemination include publications and patents. •  Communication should demonstrate the contribution to advancing society. Public pending should add value by: –  Showing how innovation is better achieved through international-intersectoral collaboration –  Showing how research contributes to competitiveness, and societal challenges –  Showing the impact of research on our day to day lives Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  17. 17. Gender Issues •  MSCA pay particular attention to gender equality. •  All proposals should facilitate mobility and to counteract gender-related barriers. •  Research involving human beings as subjects or end-users, gender issues should be addressed as an integral part of the proposal to ensure the highest level of scientific quality. •  Applicants are encouraged to include in their proposals training activities on gender issues Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  18. 18. Demands Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  19. 19. INTERACTION What is your name? What is your research background? Why are you applying for a MSC-IF?
  20. 20. Structure of the MSC-IF PROPOSAL
  21. 21. Proposal Template •  Download the Proposal Template •  The proposal template is your guide drafting the proposal •  The template guides you through the evaluation criteria •  Evaluators use it as a checklist so make sure to place information in the right section to get the points Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  22. 22. General Advice •  The title should explain the research in a clear and memorable way (Acronyms are helpful) •  Use clear language and short sentences. Avoid jargon •  Optimize space using diagrams, charts, tables and figures •  Create a well rounded proposal don’t over focus on one section •  In resubmissions rethink the whole proposal not only the points in the evaluation report Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  23. 23. General Advice Template •  Use the template as guide for structure and content •  Provide table of contents with page numbers •  Stay within the limits •  Use header and footer for proposal title and section Formatting •  Use visual aids to simplify information (graphs, tables, etc.) •  Use the recommended font size and spacing •  Simplify your diagrams to make them more readable •  Use bold, underline, and italics to highlight but do not abuse them Language •  Use simple language, short and clear sentences avoiding jargon •  Do not copy and paste from other sources (documents, websites…) •  Use either 1st (I, me) or 3rd person (the researcher) but be consistent Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  24. 24. Why does the EC fund MSC-IF?
  25. 25. •  Enhance creative and innovative potential •  Diversify individual competence in terms of skill acquisition •  Provide advanced training, international and intersectoral mobility •  Create opportunities to acquire and transfer new knowledge •  Add to the development of promising researchers •  Enhance and maximise contribution to the knowledge- based economy and society •  Strengthen the contact network (researcher and organisation) •  Contribute to realising the full potential of researchers •  Catalyse significant development of careers in academic and non-academic sectors Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  26. 26. The proposal
  27. 27. Proposal Structure •  Form A •  Administrative •  Form B 1. Excellence 2. Impact 3. Implementation 4. CV of the Experienced 5. Capacity of the Organizations 6. Ethical aspects 7. Commitment of partners Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  28. 28. Form A
  29. 29. Form A •  General information (including abstract) •  Administrative data of participating organizations •  Budget •  Ethics table •  Researcher data and eligibility •  Secondment in Europe •  Descriptor keywords (choosing evaluator) •  Ethics issues Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  30. 30. Form A - Abstract •  This may be the most important section because is provided to evaluators to choose what proposals they evaluate ( this section allows you to choose the evaluator) •  Abstract should answer key questions: –  What’s your idea/ problem to solve? –  Why is it important, timely and impactful? –  What are other people doing?(state of the art) –  Why you and your host are the best to solve this problem? •  Identify precise & concrete objectives for the whole proposal, not just the research •  Provide enough technical/research information to help an evaluator with knowledge of the field to select it Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  31. 31. Form A – Ethics Issues •  Proposals have to pass an ethics review. By the reviewer or a separate panel •  The ethics Table can be found in the Administrative Forms •  If there are issues then more information will have to be supplied (in form B): •  Management of ethical issues, and who will be in charge •  Ethical issues vs. national legal and ethical requirements of the host country •  Samples of consent forms and other paperwork •  No page limit, so provide all relevant information Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  32. 32. Form B
  33. 33. Form B 1. Excellence 2. Impact 3. Implementation 4. CV of the Researcher 5. Capacity of the Organizations 6. Ethical aspects 7. Commitment of partners Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  34. 34. Criterion Weighting Priority Excellence 50% 1 Impact 30% 2 Implementation 20% 3 Criteria Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  35. 35. 1. EXCELLENCE
  36. 36. 1. Excellence (4 Sections) 1.1 Quality and credibility of the research/ innovation action (level of novelty, appropriate consideration of inter/ multidisciplinary and gender aspects) 1.2 Quality and appropriateness of the training and of the two way transfer of knowledge between the researcher and the host 1.3 Quality of the supervision and of the integration in the team/institution 1.4 Capacity of the researcher to reach or re- enforce a position of professional maturity/ independence Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  37. 37. 1.1 Quality and credibility of the research/innovation action •  Introduction, state-of-the-art, specific objectives and overview of the action. •  Research methodology and approach: highlight the type of research / innovation activities proposed. •  Originality and innovative aspects of the research programme: explain the contribution that the action is expected to make to advancements within the action field. Describe any novel concepts, approaches or methods that will be implemented. •  The gender dimension in the research content (if relevant). –  In research activities where human beings are involved as subjects or end- users, gender differences may exist. In these cases the gender dimension in the research content has to be addressed as an integral part of the proposal to ensure the highest level of scientific quality. •  The interdisciplinary aspects of the action (if relevant). •  Explain how the high-quality, novel research is the most likely to open up the best career possibilities for the experienced researcher and new collaboration opportunities for the host organisation(s). Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  38. 38. 1.1 Quality and credibility Key points •  Evaluators may not be experts in the specific area. Write in a clear and simple way and provide ample background •  Is the problem well formulated? Is it an important problem? Is it this the time and place to address this problem? Why is this important? •  How will it be achieved (methodology) •  How does it compare? (state of the art) provide bibliography •  What are the objectives? (not too ambitious or to vague) Can they be achieved within the period? What will be achieved? What impact will it have?(individual/institution/society) •  Objectives should be SMART (Specific, Measurable, Assignable, Realistic, Time bound) •  Provide enough technical detail to convince Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  39. 39. 1.2 Quality and appropriateness of the training and of the two way transfer of knowledge between the researcher and the host Describe the training that will be offered. Outline how a two way transfer of knowledge will occur between the researcher and the host institution(s): •  Explain how the experienced researcher will gain new knowledge during the fellowship at the hosting organisation(s). •  Outline the previously acquired knowledge and skills that the researcher will transfer to the host organisation(s). For Global Fellowships explain how the newly acquired skills and knowledge in the Third Country will be transferred back to the host institution in Europe (the beneficiary) during the incoming phase. Typical training activities in Individual Fellowships may include: •  Primarily, training-through-research by the means of an individual personalised project, under the guidance of the supervisor and other members of the research staff of the host organisation(s) •  Hands-on training activities for developing scientific skills (new techniques, instruments, research integrity, 'big data'/'open science') and transferrable skills (entrepreneurship, proposal preparation to request funding, patent applications, management of IPR, project management, task coordination, supervising and monitoring, take up and exploitation of research results) •  Inter-sectoral or interdisciplinary transfer of knowledge (e.g. through secondments) •  Taking part in the research and financial management of the action •  Organisation of scientific/training/dissemination events •  Communication, outreach activities and horizontal skills •  Training dedicated to gender issues Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  40. 40. 1.2 Training and transfer of knowledge Key points •  Two way training researcher-host, host-researcher •  What training will be offered? •  Research focused, through personalized project with supervisor guidance •  Scientific focused. New techniques, instruments, data analysis, open science •  Transferable skills. Entrepreneurship, proposal preparation, patent filing, management of IP, project management, supervision and monitoring applications, management of IPR, project management, task coordination, exploitation of research results, and financial management of the action, organization of scientific/training/ dissemination events, communication, outreach activities and horizontal skills, training dedicated to gender issues •  Secondments for Intersectoral or interdisciplinary transfer of knowledge •  For GFs how will the knowledge acquired be transferred back to Europe Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  41. 41. 1.3 Quality of the supervision and of the integration in the team/institution Qualifications and experience of the supervisor(s) •  Provide information regarding the supervisor(s): the level of experience on the research topic proposed and their track record of work, including main international collaborations, as well as the level of experience in supervising/ training especially at advanced level (PhD, postdoctoral) researchers. Information provided should include participation in projects, publications, patents and any other relevant results. Hosting arrangements •  The application must show that the experienced researcher will be well integrated within the team/institution in order that all parties gain maximal knowledge and skills from the fellowship. The nature and the quality of the research group/ environment as a whole should be outlined, together with the measures taken to integrate the researcher in the different areas of expertise, disciplines, and international networking opportunities that the host could offer. •  For GF both phases should be described - for the outgoing phase, specify the practical arrangements in place to host a researcher coming from another country, and for the incoming phase specify the measures planned for the successful (re)integration of the researcher. •  The hosting arrangements refer to the integration of the researcher to his new environment in the premises of the host. It does not refer to the infrastructure of the host as described in the Quality and efficiency of the implementation criterion. Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  42. 42. 1.3 Quality of the supervision Key points Provide hard evidence on the level of the supervisor/s and his/her track record of work, –  Positions, international collaboration –  Total number of publications and H-index, number of papers with high impact factor –  Project portfolio + funding, main scientific results –  Size of group, main collaborators abroad, expectations for this project, etc. Activities to integrate researcher within hosting organization. Be precise –  How will the experienced researcher be integrated to take advantage of the experience of team/institution? –  Education offered for PostDocs –  How is the mentoring organized? How will the researcher fit? –  Who are the members of the research team? what kind of research are their doing and how your research compliments the whole team? –  What kind of experience does the department have with international staff? and what kind of services does it offer? –  Practical help for new researchers (meetings, administrative work, etc.) Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  43. 43. 1.4 Capacity of the researcher to reach or re-enforce a position of professional maturity/independence Applicants should demonstrate how their professional experience and the proposed research will contribute to their development as independent/mature researchers, during the fellowship. Please keep in mind that the fellowships will be awarded to the most talented researchers as shown by the proposed research and their track record (Curriculum Vitae, section 4), in relation to their level of experience. A complete Career Development Plan should not be included in the proposal, but it is part of implementing the action in line with the European Charter for Researchers. It should aim at reaching a realistic and well-defined objective in terms of career advancement (by attaining a leading independent position for example) or resuming a research career after a break. The plan should be devised with the final outcome to develop and significantly widen the competences of the experienced researcher, particularly in terms of multi/interdisciplinary expertise, inter-sectoral experience and transferable skills. Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  44. 44. 1.4 Capacity of the researcher Key points •  The goal is to present the overall plan (candidate+institution+topic) as a winning bet for the future •  How will the project help in the maturing of the candidate? •  Match of the expertise and the research action proposed. •  Brief overview of the research project •  Long-term career objectives (over 5 years) •  What further research activity or other training is needed to attain these goals •  Short-term objectives (1-2 years) •  Research results and Publications (goals and means) •  Research Skills and techniques (goals and means) •  Research management (goals and means) •  Communication skills (goals and means) •  Other professional training (course work, teaching activity) (goals and means) •  Anticipated networking opportunities (goals and means) •  Dissemination strategy (goals and means) •  Other activities (community, etc.) with professional relevance (goals and means) Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  45. 45. Excellence - in a nutshell 1.  Quality, Innovation and Credibility –  Introduction, State of the Art, Objectives, Methodology, Type of activities –  Innovation? Contribution in the field? Novelty? 2.  Clarity + Quality of Transfer of Knowledge (two way) –  Qualification of Supervisor, track record, projects, publications, patents,… –  Provisions for career development –  Capacity to reach the next career level Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  46. 46. Excellence – Evaluation(I) 1.  Research Quality –  Quality, Soundness of objectives, Methodology 2.  Originality –  Show State of the Art and present your idea as taking a step in the future. High risk high impact –  Be concise and avoid vagueness 3.  Relevance for others –  Address the impact on social, economic problems, EU and beyond –  Timely with the trends and needs 4.  Highlight your successes –  Impact of research, audience reached, first author contributions, academic achievements, awards, teaching Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  47. 47. Excellence – Evaluation(II) 5.  Expertise and skills –  How have you conducted projects –  Clear leadership abilities, mobility periods, securing grants 6.  Quality of the host –  Track record, leading expertise, capability to supervise –  Mechanisms to train, opportunities for the candidate 7.  Multi- and inter disciplinary –  Various disciplines into fruitful cooperation –  Cross sector collaboration, integration from diversity 8.  Career development –  Career perspectives, build up contributions, benefit and necessity of acquiring know-how Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  48. 48. 2. IMPACT
  49. 49. 2. Impact (3 Sections) 2.1Enhancing the potential and future career prospects of the researcher 2.2Quality of the proposed measures to exploit and disseminate the action results 2.3. Quality of the proposed measures to communicate the action activities to different target audiences Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  50. 50. 2. Impact (3 Sections) Key points Researcher level •  Build skills to improve employability and career •  Increase impact of research and innovation •  Contribute to the knowledge economy Organisation level •  Build stronger collaboration networks •  Strengthen knowledge transfer •  Increase research and innovation of organisations System level •  Increase mobility of research in Europe •  Outreach results to society •  Increase knowledge economy competitiveness Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  51. 51. 2.1 Enhancing the potential and future career prospects of the researcher •  Explain the expected impact of the planned research and training on the future career prospects of the experienced researcher after the fellowship. •  Describe the added value of the fellowship on the future career opportunities of the researcher. •  Which new competences and skills will be acquired? How should these make the researcher more successful? Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  52. 52. 2.1 Enhancing prospects of the researcher Key points •  Explain how the scholarship will impact your career (5 year vision) •  Plans to create networks (scientific and non-scientific) •  What will be gained from secondment? •  External impact of the project (institution/ society/individual) •  Impact of results. Plan to impact to realise. Specific result-impact •  Long term impact Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  53. 53. 2.2 Quality of the proposed measures to exploit and disseminate the action results  Background – Dissemination and exploitation of results Dissemination and Exploitation strategy is about the results of the action and it is targeted at peers (scientific or the action's own community, industry and other commercial actors, professional organisations, policymakers) and to the wider research and innovation community - to achieve and expand the potential impact of the action. The proposal should describe the foreseen dissemination and exploitation activities and their expected impact. All researchers should ensure, in compliance with their contractual arrangements, that the results of their research are disseminated and exploited, e.g. communicated, transferred into other research settings or, if appropriate, commercialised. Senior researchers, in particular, are expected to take a lead in ensuring that research is fruitful and that results are either exploited commercially or made accessible to the public (or both) whenever the opportunity arises. Please refer also to the "Dissemination & exploitation" section of the H2020 Online Manual. Describe how the new knowledge generated by the action will be disseminated and exploited, e.g. communicated, transferred into other research settings or, if appropriate, commercialised. Describe, when relevant, how intellectual property rights will be dealt with. A concrete planning for section 2.2 must be included in the Gantt Chart (see point 3.1). Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  54. 54. 2.2 Exploit and disseminate the action results Key points •  How will the results be disseminated and exploited. •  Communication, tech transfer, commercialization •  Explain the dissemination strategy (research community – public at large) •  Planning of organized events Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  55. 55. 2.3. Quality of the proposed measures to communicate the action activities to different target audiences •  Background - Communication •  Communication of the action aims to demonstrate the ways in which the research, training and mobility contribute to a European "Innovation Union" and account for public spending. It should provide tangible proof that the funded action adds value by: •  • showing how European and international collaboration has achieved more than would have otherwise been possible, notably in achieving scientific excellence, contributing to competitiveness and, where relevant, solving societal challenges; •  • showing how the outcomes are relevant to our everyday lives, by creating jobs, training skilled researchers, introducing novel technologies, bringing ideas from research to market or making our lives more comfortable in other ways; •  • promoting results, which may possibly influence policy-making, and ensure follow-up by industry, civil society and by the scientific community. •    •  In the MSCA, public engagement is an important part of communication. The primary goal of public engagement activities is to create awareness among the general public of the research work performed under these projects and its implications for citizens and society. The type of outreach activities could range from press articles and participating in European Researchers' Night events to presenting science, research and innovation activities to students from primary and secondary schools or universities in order to develop their interest in research careers. •  Researchers should ensure that their research activities – both the action and, when available, its results – are made known to society at large in such a way that they can be understood by non-specialists, thereby improving the public’s understanding of science. Direct engagement with the public will help researchers to better understand public interest in priorities for science and technology and also the public’s concerns. •    •  For more details, see the guide on Communicating EU research and innovation guidance for project participants as well as the "communication" section of the H2020 Online Manual. •    •  The frequency and nature of communication activities should be outlined in the proposal. Concrete plans for the above must be included as a deliverable. •  A concrete planning for section 2.3 must be included in the Gantt Chart (see point 3.1). Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  56. 56. 2.3. communicate to different target audiences Key points Communication •  Plan to communicate and dialogue with stakeholders –  Local school outreach, newspapers and non-technical publications, open house, engagement with public Dissemination •  Delivering results to stakeholders through several communication channels –  Candidate conferences, provide examples –  Relevant journals, provide examples –  Non technical communities or outside academia. How will this be done? Exploitation •  Commercial potential of results. Interested parties •  Plans for exploitation. How will results get to interested parties? •  How will results be packaged to be useful in further research activities •  How will the results be transformed into products? How will marketing be done? •  Using results in standardisation activities Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  57. 57. Impact- in a nutshell 1.  Impact on your career –  Realize your potential and create new career perspectives 2.  Impact on EU society and economy –  People should learn about your results in plain language, communication strategy + public engagement –  Improve EU competitiveness –  Advance tech with market potential 3.  Advance Research + Foster Innovation + Promote the research profession –  Knowledge triangle (Innovation, Education, Research) Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  58. 58. Impact– Evaluation(I) 1.  Clear objectives –  Broken down into components –  Well planned –  Specific, Relevant, Timely and Credible 2.  Show project within bigger picture (career) –  How do the skills fit in the future career? –  Explain the plan clearly 3.  Justify and explain your claims –  How are the skills acquired? –  Why are the skills acquired? –  Explain the route to impact 4.  Industry experience –  There is a clear plan for exposure to industry –  Advantages for university-candidate-industry Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  59. 59. Impact– Evaluation(II) 5.  Contribute to EU excellence and competitiveness –  EU funded projects are ambassadors of EU excellence –  Knowledge should contribute to EU economic performance 6.  Appropriate match with the host –  Host ability to train, mentor and tutor –  Excellence in training researchers –  Explicit and clear plan of supervision with Scientist in charge 7.  Mobility is a key component –  The reason and need for mobility are clear –  Clear plan describes transferable and complementary skills –  Plan realistically and focused –  Why is mobility beneficial? How is the place special? 8.  Transfer of knowledge and skill –  How will you take your skills back –  What links can be created for future research –  Future cooperation, new networks, strengthen collaboration among countries 9.  Outreach –  Well planned and measurable outreach activities –  How will the public be engaged? And what impact is expected? Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  60. 60. 3. IMPLEMENTATION
  61. 61. 3. Implementation (4 Sections) 3.1 Coherence and effectiveness of the work plan 3.2 Appropriateness of the allocation of tasks and resources 3.3 Appropriateness of the management structure and procedures, including risk management 3.4 Appropriateness of the institutional environment (infrastructure) Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  62. 62. 3.1 Coherence and effectiveness of the work plan The proposal should be designed in such a way to achieve the desired impact. A Gantt Chart should be included in the text listing the following: •  Work Packages titles (for EF there should be at least 1 WP); •  List of major deliverables, if applicable; •  List of major milestones, if applicable; •  Secondments, if applicable. The schedule should be in terms of number of months elapsed from the start of the action. Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  63. 63. Coherence and effectiveness of the work plan Key points •  Use the Gantt Chart •  WP1 Implement X done by Y – List of the tasks – List of the deliverables – Milestones and dates Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  64. 64. 3.2. Appropriateness of the allocation of tasks and resources •  Describe how the work planning and the resources mobilised will ensure that the research and training objectives will be reached. •  Explain why the amount of person- months is appropriate in relation to the activities proposed. Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  65. 65. 3.2. Appropriateness of the allocation of tasks and resources key points •  Explain why is the project planned that way – Why are X months needed? Why do tasks take the time that they take? – Why tasks come in that order – Why training and secondment are placed in that part of the plan – Explain how the plan will fit with the time from the supervisors and trainers Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  66. 66. 3.3Appropriateness of the management structure and procedures, including risk management Describe the: •  Organisation and management structure, as well as the progress monitoring mechanisms put in place, to ensure that objectives are reached •  Research and/or administrative risks that might endanger reaching the action objectives and the contingency plans to be put in place should risk occur •  Involvement of entity with a capital or legal link to the beneficiary (in particular, name of the entity, type of link with the beneficiary and tasks to be carried out), if applicable Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  67. 67. 3.3Appropriateness of the management structure and procedures, including risk management Key points Administrative tasks for the host •  Employment contract and Career development plan •  Scientific and financial reporting •  Role of Principal Investigator and Experienced Researcher •  Plan for risk management •  Engagement with other entities. Description Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  68. 68. 3.4 Appropriateness of the institutional environment (infrastructure) The active contribution of the beneficiary to the research and training activities should be described. For Global Fellowships the role of partner organisations in Third Countries for the outgoing phase should also appear. •  Give a description of the main tasks and commitments of the beneficiary and all partner organisations (if applicable). •  Describe the infrastructure, logistics, facilities offered in as far they are necessary for the good implementation of the action. Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  69. 69. 3.4 Appropriateness of the institutional environment (infrastructure) Key points •  Who are the internal stakeholders? •  What’s their competence/expertise? •  What role do they play in the action? •  What are the benefits for the researcher? Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  70. 70. Implementation - in a nutshell 1.  Who will manage the project and how? –  Quality, and risk management –  Progress monitoring, contingency plans, IP plans 2.  Appropriateness of hosting institution –  Why is this institution the best to do this project? 3.  Competences and experience –  How do the participants complement –  What is the commitment? What are the shared benefits? Role of secondment organizations Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  71. 71. Implementation – Evaluation(I) 1.  Structured, reasonable and practical –  Credible timeline, concrete and measurable work packages. Feasible –  Detailed and well laid out When? Where? 2.  Clear direction and objectives –  Clear deliverables, milestones and objectives –  Monitoring activities for key events 3.  Host support and supervision –  Hosting experience. –  Arrangements made to support the project. Meetings, training, capabilities, organization –  How will the candidate implement that knowledge in return 4.  Infrastructure –  What’s in the host institution that’s needed for the project –  Equipment, facilities, infrastructure needed for top level performance 5.  Risk management planning –  Which parts of the plan can fail and what is the plan B? –  Intellectual Property Rights plan and risk plan 6.  Networking –  What networks can you tap in and what networks can be created? –  Exposure to other related projects, and involvement with industry Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  72. 72. 4. CV of the Researcher
  73. 73. 4. CV of the Researcher The CV is intrinsic to the evaluation of the whole proposal and is assessed throughout the 3 evaluation criteria by the expert evaluators. Please make sure that the information between part A and B is fully consistent.  Applicants without a doctorate should clearly justify any period of Full-Time Equivalent Research Experience in the CV part B (section 4). It is essential that the CV clearly explains how the Research Experience is calculated, following this template.  This section should be limited to maximum 5 pages and should include the standard academic and research record. Any research career gaps and/or unconventional paths should be clearly explained so that this can be fairly assessed by the independent evaluators. The experienced researcher must provide a list of achievements reflecting their track record, if applicable: 1. Publications in peer-reviewed scientific journals, peer-reviewed conference proceedings and/or monographs of their respective research fields, indicating also the number of citations (excluding self-citations) they have attracted. 2. Granted patent(s). 3. Research monographs, chapters in collective volumes and any translations thereof. 4. Invited presentations to peer-reviewed, internationally established conferences and/or international advanced schools. 5. Research expeditions led by that the experienced researcher. 6. Organisation of International conferences in the field of the researcher (membership in the steering and/or programme committee). 7. Examples of participation in industrial innovation. 8. Prizes and Awards. 9. Funding received so far. 10. Supervising and mentoring activities.Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  74. 74. 5. Capacity of Participating Organisation
  75. 75. 5. Capacity of Participating Organisations Section 5 - Capacity of the Participating Organisations General Description One or two sentences about university (strengths)  Role and Profile of key persons (supervisor)(names, title, qualifications of the main supervisor) Key Research Facilities, Infrastructure and Equipment Demonstrate that the beneficiary has sufficient facilities and infrastructure to host and/or offer a suitable environment for training and transfer of knowledge to the recruited experienced researcher If applicable, indicate the name of the entity with a capital or legal link to the beneficiary and its role in the action. Independent research premises? Please explain the status of the beneficiary's research facilities – i.e. are they owned by the beneficiary or rented by it? Are its research premises wholly independent from other entities? If applicable, indicate the name of the entity with a capital or legal link to the beneficiary and describe the nature of the link.. Previous Involvement in Research and Training Programmes Detail any (maximum 5) relevant EU, national or international research and training actions/ projects in which the beneficiary has previously participated Current involvement in Research and Training Programmes Detail the EU and/or national research and training actions in which the beneficiary is currently participating Relevant Publications and/or research/innovation products (Max 5) Only list items (co-)produced by the supervisor Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN
  76. 76. 6. Ethical Issues
  77. 77. 6. Ethical Issues 1.  Describe how the proposal meets the EU and national legal and ethics requirements of the country/countries where the task raising ethical issues is to be carried out. 2.  Explain in detail how you intend to address the ethical issues flagged, in particular with regard to: •  the research objectives (e.g. study of vulnerable populations, cooperation with a Third Country, etc.); •  the research methodology (e.g. clinical trials, involvement of children and related information and consent/assent procedures, data protection and privacy issues related to data collected, etc.); •  the potential impact of the research (e.g. dual use issues, environmental damage, malevolent use, etc.). •  appropriate health and safety procedures - conforming to relevant local/national guidelines/legislation - for the staff involved •  possible harm to the environment the research might cause, (as an example: environmental risks of nanomaterials), and measures that will be taken to mitigate the risks. Jose Sepulveda PhD, MBA for Euraxess ASEAN

