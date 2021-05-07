Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ワンタイム読影サービス
基本料金０円プラン ☑月額基本料金無料！ ☑お手持ちのPCから依頼可能 ☑必要な時にだけ読影依頼が可能 ☑2時間以内の報告書返却可能 基本料金0円プランの3つの特徴 簡単 スタート 月額基本料 無料 専用アプリで 簡単操作 お⼿持ちのインターネ...
読影依頼から報告書返却までの流れ 【レポート受け取り時】 レポートはＰＤＦ形式で返却されます。 【専用ソフト】上で印刷することが可能です。 CT・MRIであれば、翌営業日までに返却されます。 至急読影の場合は2時間以内に返却可能です。 ...
サービスQ&A Ｑ１：基本プランとの違いは？ Ｑ２：医療機関様が準備するものは？ Ｑ３：セキュリティは？ Ｑ４：報告書はどのように返却されますか？ Ｑ５：申込時に必要な情報は？ Ａ１：基本プランでは専⽤端末の設置が必要でしたが、 ワンタイム読影...
ご契約から使用開始までの手順 ①：御見積書兼発注書に捺印後、FAXもしくはメールにて送付 ②ネットホスピタルのホームページへアクセス ネットホスピタル ワンタイム読影 ③「サービスのお申込み」から 必要事項を記載の上、登録をお願いします。 ④弊...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
11 views
May. 07, 2021

Slideshowonetime

onetime

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Slideshowonetime

  1. 1. ワンタイム読影サービス
  2. 2. 基本料金０円プラン ☑月額基本料金無料！ ☑お手持ちのPCから依頼可能 ☑必要な時にだけ読影依頼が可能 ☑2時間以内の報告書返却可能 基本料金0円プランの3つの特徴 簡単 スタート 月額基本料 無料 専用アプリで 簡単操作 お⼿持ちのインターネット 接続可能なＰＣから 依頼ができます！ 基本料⾦不要 従量制でわかりやすい 料⾦設定です！ 専⽤アプリを無料で 提供いたします！
  3. 3. 読影依頼から報告書返却までの流れ 【レポート受け取り時】 レポートはＰＤＦ形式で返却されます。 【専用ソフト】上で印刷することが可能です。 CT・MRIであれば、翌営業日までに返却されます。 至急読影の場合は2時間以内に返却可能です。 NHPセンター NHP 読影医 NHP 読影医 NHP 読影医 VPN 通信 VPN 通信 VPN 通信 ① ② ③ 【依頼時の手順】 ①：CT・MRI・PACS等から患者データをＤＶＤ、ＵＳＢなどに保存。 ②：お客様のＰＣの【専用アプリケーション】で画像を取り込む。 ③：【専用アプリケーション】より、依頼内容と合わせネットホスピタルへ読影依頼。（受付時間：月曜から金曜の9:00～17:00） ソフトウエア VPN ソフトウエア VPN 【お客様のＰＣ】※ ＵＳＢ，ＤＶＤ等のメディア ※■PC推奨スペック： OS：Windows7(HomePremium/Professional)(32bit/64bit) ブラウザ： InternetExplorer11 CPU：Corei5(2コア)以上 メモリ：4GB以上 HDD：空き容量10GB以上 ■入力DICOMフォーマット PDIフォーマットに変換できること 基本料金０円プラン ワンタイム読影サービス ご施設様 ネットホスピタル
  4. 4. サービスQ&A Ｑ１：基本プランとの違いは？ Ｑ２：医療機関様が準備するものは？ Ｑ３：セキュリティは？ Ｑ４：報告書はどのように返却されますか？ Ｑ５：申込時に必要な情報は？ Ａ１：基本プランでは専⽤端末の設置が必要でしたが、 ワンタイム読影サービスでは不要のため⽉額基本料⾦はかかりません。 Ａ２：インターネットに接続できるＰＣと、メールアドレスが必要となります。 Ａ３：ソフトウェアＶＰＮ通信を使⽤し暗号化しているため、安⼼してご利⽤いただけます。 Ａ４：報告書はＰＤＦファイルで作成されます。 Ａ５：都道府県コードを含む「医療機関コード」10桁をご⽤意いただき、 弊社ホーム ページより申込みをお願いいたします。
  5. 5. ご契約から使用開始までの手順 ①：御見積書兼発注書に捺印後、FAXもしくはメールにて送付 ②ネットホスピタルのホームページへアクセス ネットホスピタル ワンタイム読影 ③「サービスのお申込み」から 必要事項を記載の上、登録をお願いします。 ④弊社スタッフより、メールにてID、PASSの 発行、ソフトのダウンロードサイトのご案内 を行います。

×