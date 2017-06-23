Doms neuromuscular recovery

See discussions, stats, and author profiles for this publication at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/23464612 Eff...
Effect of delayed-onset muscle soreness on muscle recovery after a fatiguing isometric contraction N. Hedayatpour1,2 , D. ...
(EMG) has been reported during recovery following fatiguing isometric contractions. This observation has been attributed t...
placed longitudinally at a distance from the patella of 10%, 20% and 30% (distal, middle and proximal site) of the measure...
Fatiguing contraction MPF at the beginning of the fatiguing contraction depended on the condition (Po0.001; MPF values wer...
For the three conditions following the eccentric exercise, MPF values after the 15 min of recovery were lower compared wit...
1983; Lieber et al., 1991). Accordingly, after eccentric exercise a signiﬁcant reduction in MPF and a greater decrease in ...
The long-lasting supranormal value of MPF has been attributed to various factors, such as muscle ﬁber swelling and increas...
This ﬁnding may partly explain the eﬀectiveness of eccentric contractions in inducing muscle hypertro- phy (Hather et al.,...
Hedayatpour N, Arendt-Nielsen L, Farina D. Non-uniform electromyographic activity during fatigue and recovery of the vastu...
  1. 1. See discussions, stats, and author profiles for this publication at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/23464612 Effect of delayed-onset muscle soreness on muscle recovery after a fatiguing isometric contraction Article in Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports · November 2008 DOI: 10.1111/j.1600-0838.2008.00866.x · Source: PubMed CITATIONS 21 READS 145 4 authors, including: Some of the authors of this publication are also working on these related projects: Thoracic dysfunction in whiplash associated disorders View project Tremor management View project Nosratollah Hedayatpour 47 PUBLICATIONS 170 CITATIONS SEE PROFILE Deborah Falla University of Birmingham 217 PUBLICATIONS 4,513 CITATIONS SEE PROFILE Dario Farina Universitätsmedizin Göttingen 616 PUBLICATIONS 14,775 CITATIONS SEE PROFILE All content following this page was uploaded by Nosratollah Hedayatpour on 23 June 2017. The user has requested enhancement of the downloaded file. All in-text references underlined in blue are added to the original document and are linked to publications on ResearchGate, letting you access and read them immediately.
  2. 2. Effect of delayed-onset muscle soreness on muscle recovery after a fatiguing isometric contraction N. Hedayatpour1,2 , D. Falla1 , L. Arendt-Nielsen1 , D. Farina1 1 Department of Health Science and Technology, Centre for Sensory-Motor Interaction (SMI), Aalborg University, Aalborg, Denmark, 2 Faculty of Physical Education and Sport Science, Boali Sina University of Hamadan, Hamadan, Iran Corresponding author: Dario Farina, PhD, Department of Health Science and Technology, Center for Sensory-Motor Interaction (SMI), Aalborg University, Fredrik Bajers Vej 7D-3, DK-9220 Aalborg, Denmark. Tel: 145 99 40 88 21, Fax: 145 98 15 40 08, E-mail: df@hst.aau.dk Accepted for publication 11 July 2008 An increase to above-baseline levels of electromyography (EMG) mean power spectral frequency (MPF) has been observed previously during muscle recovery following fati- guing contractions and has been explained by membrane hyperpolarization due to increased activation of the Na1 – K1 pump. It is hypothesized that this membrane mechanism is impaired by muscle ﬁber damage following eccentric exercise. Thus, the aim of the study was to investigate surface EMG signal characteristics during recovery from fatigue after eccentric exercise. Ten healthy subjects per- formed sustained isometric knee extensions at 40% of the maximal torque (MVC) until task failure before, immedi- ately after and 24 and 48 h after eccentric exercise. Bipolar surface EMG signals were recorded from six locations over the quadriceps during the sustained isometric contraction and during 3-s long contractions at 40% MVC separated by 1-min intervals for 15 min (recovery). Before the eccentric exercise, MPF of EMG signals increased to values above baseline during recovery from the fatiguing isometric contraction (Po0.001), whereas immediately after and 24 and 48 h after the eccentric task, MPF was lower than baseline during the entire recovery period (Po0.01). In conclusion, delayed-onset muscle soreness abolished the supranormal increase in EMG MPF following recovery from fatigue. Eccentric exercise is characterized by high force generation, reduced muscle activation per tension level (Komi et al., 1987) and low energy expenditure (Evans et al., 1983) and is eﬀective in inducing muscle hypertrophy (Hather et al., 1991) compared with other types of exercise. Including recovery periods between eccentric training bouts is important for subsequent muscle performance because appropriate recovery improves muscle strength and prevents muscle ﬁber damage (Pincivero et al., 1997). Recovery is deﬁned as the return to normal phy- siological conditions after fatigue (Renaud, 1989). Recovery of the excitation–contraction process at the level of the muscle ﬁbers depends on the ability of the ﬁber membrane to counterbalance the ionic gradient across the membrane (Lindinger & Sjogaard, 1991; Lindinger, 1995). Re-establishment of ion gradients is necessary to facilitate subsequent muscle contrac- tion by stimulating calcium release from the sarco- plasmatic reticulum. Eccentric contractions induce disruption of the muscle ﬁbers and therefore may reduce the capacity of the muscle to preserve the ionic gradients after fatiguing contractions at the injured sites. In large muscles, such as the quadriceps, the extent of muscle ﬁber damage after eccentric exercise depends on the morphological and architectural characteristics of the ﬁbers, which are diﬀerent in diﬀerent muscle locations (Blazevich et al., 2006) as shown by biopsy (Takekura et al., 2001), magnetic resonance imaging (Bosboom et al., 2003) and electromyographic stu- dies (Hedayatpour et al., 2008b). Eccentric exercise contributes to membrane depolarization of the in- jured sites during delayed-onset muscle soreness and thus to reduced action potential amplitude (McBride et al., 1994). Although the eﬀect of muscle ﬁber damage in- duced by eccentric exercise is well documented (McBride et al., 1994; Pincivero et al., 2006; Hedayatpour et al., 2008b), there are no studies that have investigated recovery after a fatiguing contraction of the injured muscle following eccentric exercise. This knowledge would provide further understanding of impaired muscle performance after unaccustomed tasks and may be important for rehabilitation and exercise programs following muscle injury. A supranormal value of the mean power spectral frequency (MPF) of the surface electromyography Scand J Med Sci Sports 2008 Copyright & 2008 The Authors Journal compilation & 2008 Blackwell MunksgaardPrinted in Singapore .All rights reserved DOI: 10.1111/j.1600-0838.2008.00866.x 1
  3. 3. (EMG) has been reported during recovery following fatiguing isometric contractions. This observation has been attributed to an increased activity of the Na1 –K1 pump (van der Hoeven & Lange, 1994; Hedayatpour et al., 2008a). Given that eccentric exercise is associated with increased ﬁber membrane ionic permeability (McNeil & Khakee, 1992; McBride et al., 2000), in this study it is hypothesized that this mechanism is impaired in the presence of muscle damage due to eccentric exercise. Therefore, the aim of the study was to assess EMG MPF during recovery following a fatiguing contraction at multi- ple locations of the quadriceps femoris muscle in- jured by eccentric exercise. Materials and methods Subjects Ten healthy men [age, mean Æ standard deviation (SD), 23.3 Æ 4.2 year, body mass 72.5 Æ 12.4 kg and height 1.78 Æ 0.06 m] participated in the study. All subjects were right leg dominant and were not involved in regular exercise of their knee extensor muscles the year before the experiment. The study was conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki and approved by the local ethics committee (N-20070019). Subjects provided informed written consent before participation in the study. Procedure Time-to-task failure, skin temperature, muscle circumference and surface EMG were recorded during fatigue and recovery from a 40% maximal isometric voluntary contraction (MVC) sustained until task failure under four conditions: pre- eccentric exercise (phase 1), immediately following eccentric exercise (phase 2), 24 h (phase 3) and 48 h (phase 4) after eccentric exercise. In each condition, MVC was measured before the sustained contraction and after 15 min of recovery. The eccentric exercise was performed with a KinCom isoki- netic dynamometer (Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA) and con- sisted of four bouts of 25 maximal voluntary concentric/ eccentric contractions at a speed of 601/s between 901 and 1701 of knee extension, with a 3-min rest between each set. A load equal to twice the MVC was applied during the eccentric contractions. During the exercise, the subject was provided with visual feedback of the torque produced and was verbally encouraged to generate maximal force. Maximal voluntary torque MVC torque was measured using the KinCom dynamometer. The subject sat comfortably on the adjustable chair of the KinCom with his hip in 901 ﬂexion. The chair position was adjusted so that the axis of rotation of the knee (tibio-femoral joint) was aligned with the axis of rotation of the dynam- ometer’s attachment arm. The subject was ﬁxed with straps secured across the chest and hips. The right leg was secured in 901 knee ﬂexion to the attachment arm with a Velcro strap. Visual feedback of torque was provided on a screen positioned in front of the subject. The subject was asked to perform three MVCs of 3–5-s duration, with 2 min of rest in between and with verbal encouragement to exceed the previous torque level. The highest MVC value was selected as reference for calculating the submaximal torque level. The submaximal torque level for each day was determined from the baseline MVC performed during that session. Sensory assessment Perceived pain intensity in the quadriceps was assessed 24 and 48 h after eccentric exercise using a 10-cm visual analog scale, labeled with end points ‘‘no pain’’ (left) and ‘‘worst pain imaginable’’ (right). Participants were required to rate the average pain intensity corresponding to their soreness level during daily activities (e.g. climbing stairs) since their last visit to the laboratory (over the last 24 h). In order to characterize the distribution of pain, subjects were also asked to document the areas of pain on a body chart. Pain drawings were subsequently digitized (ACECAD D90001, ACE CAD En- terprise Co. Ltd, Taipei Hsien, Taiwan), and pain areas were estimated in arbitrary units for comparison among days (Hedayatpour et al., 2008b). The total mapped pain area was the sum of all pain areas reported by the subject on the body chart. EMG recording and analysis Surface EMG signals were recorded from six locations dis- tributed over the quadriceps muscles by circular Ag-AgCl surface electrodes (Ambu s Neuroline, Ambu A/S, Ballerup, Denmark, sensor area: 28 mm2 , 2-cm interelectrode distance) (Fig. 1). The distance from the anterior superior iliac spine (ASIS) to the medial and lateral border of the patella were measured to mark the medial and lateral sides of the quad- riceps, respectively (Zipp, 1982). Six pairs of electrodes were To ASIS Vastus Medialis Vastus Lateralis 80%20% Patella 10% 20% 30% Surface EMG electrode placement Fig. 1. Schematic representation of surface EMG electrode locations in the longitudinal and transverse direction over the quadriceps muscle. The locations correspond to dis- tances from the patella of 10% (distal), 20% (middle) and 30% (proximal) of the distance between the anterior super- ior iliac spine (ASIS) and medial or lateral border of the patella. EMG, electromyography. Hedayatpour et al. 2
  4. 4. placed longitudinally at a distance from the patella of 10%, 20% and 30% (distal, middle and proximal site) of the measured anatomical lengths. At each distance, electrode pairs were placed longitudinally along the half circumference of the thigh, at distances of 20% and 80% (lateral and medial site) from the femur midline. Before electrode placement, the skin was shaved and lightly abraded. The positions of the electro- des were marked on the skin during the ﬁrst session (day 1), enabling replication of electrode location 24 and 48 h post- exercise. EMG signals were recorded during an isometric contrac- tion at 40% MVC sustained until task failure and during a period of recovery following the sustained contraction. The recovery contractions commenced 1 min after the sustained contraction was terminated and consisted of 3-s contractions at 40% MVC performed every minute over a 15-min period. Surface EMG signals were ampliﬁed (EMG ampliﬁer, EMG- 16, LISiN - OT Bioelectronics, Torino, Italy; bandwidth 10– 500 Hz), sampled at 2048 Hz and stored after 12-bit A/D conversion. Task failure was deﬁned as a drop in torque 45% MVC for more than 5 s after strong verbal encouragement to the subject to maintain the target torque. The EMG signals recorded during the fatiguing contraction were divided into time inter- vals of 10% duration of the time-to-task failure. The average rectiﬁed value (ARV) and MPF were estimated from the EMG signals over epochs of 1 s and were then averaged to obtain one representative value for each 10% interval. This allowed comparison of subjects with diﬀerent time-to-task failure. The same EMG variables were computed during each of the 3-s contractions throughout the 15-min of recovery. MPF has lower estimation variance with respect to the median power frequency (Farina & Merletti, 2000) and thus was selected for data analysis in this study. The mean frequency was computed from intervals of 1 s, thus leading to a resolution of 1 Hz, using the periodogram approach (Farina & Merletti, 2000). Skin temperature was measured at the mid point of the quadriceps using a skin thermometer (Ellab Ltd., Copenha- gen, Denmark) from the beginning of the sustained contrac- tion until the end of the recovery period. The mid point of the quadriceps was deﬁned as 50% of the distance between the superior border of the patella and ASIS. Distal thigh circum- ference was measured before the sustained contraction on each day using a standard tape measure. Statistical analysis A three-way repeated measures ANOVA was applied to assess changes in ARV and MPF at the beginning of the fatiguing contraction with condition (pre- and post-eccentric exercise, 24 and 48 h) and electrode location in two directions (long- itudinal: distal, middle and proximal site; transverse: medial and lateral site) as dependent factors. Three-way ANOVA, with the same dependent factors, was also applied to the percent change of ARV and MPF at the end with respect to the beginning of the fatiguing contraction and to the percent diﬀerence after 15 min of recovery with respect to the begin- ning of the fatiguing contraction. A one-way ANOVA was applied to analyze MVC, time-to-task failure and muscle circumference with condition as a factor. Finally, a two-way ANOVA was used to evaluate skin temperature changes during the fatiguing contraction and the recovery period with condition and time as factors. The signiﬁcance level was Po0.05 for all statistical proce- dures. Pair-wise comparisons were performed with the Stu- dent–Newman–Keuls (SNK) post hoc test when ANOVA was signiﬁcant. Results are reported as mean and SD in the text and tables and standard error in the ﬁgures. Results The MVC and the time-to-task failure depended on the condition (Po0.001), with lower values immedi- ately after and at 24 and 48 h post-eccentric exercise compared with the pre-eccentric exercise condition (Po0.001). The percent decline in MVC with respect to the pre-eccentric exercise phase was À 30.4 Æ 8.1% (immediately after), À 28.5 Æ 16.2%, (24 h) and À 32.2 Æ 20.4% (48 h). There was no signiﬁcant diﬀerence in baseline MVC and time-to- task failure recorded 24 and 48 h post-eccentric exercise (all P40.05). In all conditions, MVC at the end of the recovery period was not signiﬁcantly diﬀerent from the MVC level measured at the begin- ning of the fatiguing contraction (P40.05). Muscle circumference measured at 24 and 48 h post-eccentric exercise conditions was larger than in the pre- eccentric exercise phase (Po0.0001) (Table 1). In all conditions, skin temperature at the begin- ning of the fatiguing contraction was not diﬀerent from the temperature at task failure (P40.05), but skin temperature was higher after the 15-min recov- ery than at the beginning of the fatiguing contraction (Po0.05). Greater values of skin temperature were observed immediately after the eccentric exercise compared with all other conditions (Po0.05) (Table 2). Sensory assessment No diﬀerences were observed for the total perceived pain areas recorded 24 and 48 h post-eccentric ex- ercise (24 h: 1.30 Æ 0.52, 48 h: 2.31 Æ 0.83, arbitrary units) (Fig. 2). The average reported pain intensity was 3.60 Æ 0.70 and 3.50 Æ 0.55 at 24 and 48 h post- eccentric exercise, respectively. Table 1. Maximal torque, thigh circumference, and time-to-task failure (mean Æ SD, n 5 10 subjects) in the four conditions analyzed Pre-exercise Immediately after 24 h post-exercise 48 h post-exercise Maximal torque (N m) 427.2 Æ 109.1 299.2 Æ 82.3* 306.3 Æ 11.4* 294.5 Æ 134.5* Task failure (s) 54.4 Æ 22.8 33.4 Æ 17.3* 36.9 Æ 19.6* 36.9 Æ 16.0* Thigh circumference (cm) 40.9 Æ 3.8 41.7 Æ 3.9* 41.5 Æ 3.7* 41.6 Æ 3.8* Values for all parameters were significantly different for the three post-eccentric exercise conditions compared with the pre-eccentric exercise condition. *Po0.05. Muscle recovery and DOMS 3
  5. 5. Fatiguing contraction MPF at the beginning of the fatiguing contraction depended on the condition (Po0.001; MPF values were lower at the post-eccentric exercise phases com- pared with the pre-exercise condition, SNK: Po0.05) and electrode location in the longitudinal direction (Po0.0001; higher values of MPF were observed for the most distal location compared with the other two locations; SNK: Po0.01). The percent diﬀerence of MPF values at the beginning of the fatiguing con- traction in the three post-eccentric exercise phases (immediately after, 24 and 48 h post-eccentric exer- cise) with respect to the pre-exercise phase did not depend on the electrode location in either direction. The percent change in MPF at the end (last epoch) with respect to the beginning (ﬁrst epoch) of the fatiguing contraction depended on the electrode location in the longitudinal direction [Po0.05; a greater decrease was observed for the most distal location compared with the most proximal location; SNK: Po0.05; 10% (most distal): À 8.0 Æ 0.6%; 30% (most proximal): À 3.7 Æ 0.1%]. Moreover, the percent change of MPF depended on the inter- action between condition and electrode location in the longitudinal direction (Po0.001; at the post- eccentric exercise phases, the most distal location showed a greater reduction than that in the pre- eccentric exercise phase; SNK: Po0.05) (Figs 3 and 4). Figure 5 shows an example of MPF values for a representative subject. The initial value of ARV at the beginning of the fatiguing contraction depended on the condition (Po0.001; initial values of ARV were lower during the post-exercise conditions compared with the pre- eccentric exercise phase; SNK: Po0.05) and elec- trode location in both the longitudinal (Po0.0001; higher initial values of ARV were observed for the most distal location compared with the other two locations; SNK: Po0.05) and the transverse direc- tions (Po0.0001; higher initial values of ARV were observed for the lateral location compared with the medial location; SNK: Po0.001). The percent change in the initial value of ARV in the three post-eccentric exercise conditions (immediately after, 24 and 48 h post-eccentric exercise) with respect to the pre-eccentric exercise phase did not depend on the electrode location. The percent change in ARV at the end of the contraction with respect to the initial value depended on the condition (Po0.001) electrode location in the longitudinal direction (Po0.001), and on the interaction between condition and electrode location in the long- itudinal direction (Po0.001). The relative change was smaller in the pre-eccentric phase with respect to the three post-eccentric exercise conditions (Po0.001; pre-eccentric exercise: À 7.7 Æ 7.2%; immediately post: À 39.1 Æ 20.1%; 24h: À 49.8 Æ 18.6%; 48h: À 51.0 Æ 13.7%). Moreover, the two most distal electrode loca- tions resulted in a higher decrease of the ARV compared with the proximal locations [Po0.05; 10% (distal): À 50.1 Æ 16.2%; 20%: À 45.8 Æ 19.4%; 30% (proxi- mal): À 43.7 Æ 19.3%]. Recovery In the pre-eccentric exercise condition, MPF was higher after 15-min of recovery compared with the beginning of the fatiguing contraction (Po0.001). The percent increase in MPF at the end of the recovery period with respect to the pre-fatigue value depended on the electrode location in the longitudi- nal direction (Po0.0001) and was highest at the most distal location (11.3 Æ 7.1%) with respect to the other two locations (middle: 4.1 Æ 7.4%; proximal: 5.2 Æ 9.3%) (Po0.05; Fig. 3). Table 2. Skin temperature (mean Æ SD, 1C, n 5 10) in the four condi- tions analyzed at the beginning of the fatiguing contraction, at task failure, and after 15 min of recovery Exercise phase Beginning Task failure Following 15-min recovery Pre-exercise 30.9 Æ 0.7* 31.2 Æ 0.6 31.8 Æ 0.3* Immediately after 32.5 Æ 1.2* 32.8 Æ 1.2 32.9 Æ 1.3* 24 h post-exercise 31.4 Æ 1.2* 31.6 Æ 1.3 31.7 Æ 1.2* 48 h post-exercise 31.1 Æ 0.8* 31.5 Æ 1.0 31.7 Æ 1.1* *Po0.05. Fig. 2. Area of pain reported by the subjects during their regular activities of daily living (e.g. walking, climbing stairs) in the 24 h preceding the experimental sessions performed at 24 h (a) and 48 h (b) post-eccentric exercise. The multiple tracings represent the areas of pain reported by each subject. Hedayatpour et al. 4
  6. 6. For the three conditions following the eccentric exercise, MPF values after the 15 min of recovery were lower compared with the beginning of the sustained contraction (Po0.0001). The percent de- crease of MPF at the end of the recovery period with respect to the pre-fatigue values depended on the condition (Po0.0001) and location in the transverse (Po0.05) and longitudinal direction (Po0.0001). The percent decrease of MPF was higher immedi- ately after the eccentric exercise compared with 24 and 48 h post-eccentric exercise (Po0.0001; immedi- ately post: À 6.2 Æ 7.3%; 24 h: À 1.5 Æ 6.1%; 48 h: À 2.1 Æ 8.2%) and medial locations of the quadri- ceps showed a larger reduction of MPF compared with the lateral locations (Po0.05; medial: À 3.2 Æ 1.8%; lateral: À 1.8 Æ 1.2%). Moreover, the most distal location of the medial aspect of the quadriceps showed a greater reduction of MPF compared with the other two medial locations (Po0.05) (Fig. 4). Figure 5 illustrates representative power spectra of EMG from one subject obtained during the fatiguing and recovery contractions. In all conditions, ARV during the entire recovery period was signiﬁcantly lower than at the beginning of the fatiguing contraction (Po0.05). Discussion The results of this study demonstrate that the supra- normal increase in EMG MPF during recovery from fatigue is absent immediately following, 24 and 48 h after eccentric exercise. Muscle performance A signiﬁcant reduction in baseline maximal torque and time-to-task failure was observed immediately after eccentric exercise and persisted 24 and 48 h post-eccentric exercise. These results indicate that the eccentric exercise protocol used in this study contributed to the reduced muscle power and physi- cal work capacity and thus to the sensation of fatigue and the inability to continue the sustained task (Friden & Lieber, 1992). Fatiguing contraction Amplitude and MPF of the surface EMG at the beginning of the fatiguing contraction decreased in the post-eccentric exercise conditions, in agreement with previous studies (Serra˜ o et al., 2003; Piitulainen et al., 2008). However, other studies have also shown an increase in EMG amplitude after eccentric ex- ercise (Semmler et al., 2007). The lack of consistency of EMG amplitude is a common problem to many electromyographic studies (Felici et al., 1997). In this study, a direct comparison of the absolute values of these EMG variables across the 3 measurement days is not possible due to diﬀerences of MVC values and thus absolute forces expressed. However, the force level was the same in the pre-eccentric exercise contraction and in the contraction immediately fol- lowing the eccentric exercise. Thus, the lower EMG amplitude and MPF in the post-eccentric exercise phase is probably due to fatigue from the eccentric exercise and due to muscle damage (Newham et al., Pre eccentric exercise EMG mean power spectral frequency of the quadriceps MeanPowerSpectralFrequency(Hz) MeanPowerSpectralFrequency(Hz) Task Failure Task Failure Distal Middle Proximal 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 LateralMedial(a) (b) * * 10% 100% 1 15 10% 100% 1 15 Time to task failure Recovery (min) Time to task failure Recovery (min) Fig. 3. EMG mean power spectral frequency (MPF) (mean Æ SE, n 5 10 subjects) in 10 time intervals during the fatiguing knee extension contraction (increments of 10% of the time-to-task failure) and in 15 intervals (separated by 1 min) during recovery for the three electrode locations in the longitudinal direction (distal, middle and proximal) and the two locations in the transverse direction (a: medial, b: lateral) obtained in the pre eccentric exercise condition. EMG, electromyography. Muscle recovery and DOMS 5
  7. 7. 1983; Lieber et al., 1991). Accordingly, after eccentric exercise a signiﬁcant reduction in MPF and a greater decrease in EMG amplitude over time were also observed during the sustained contraction. In addi- tion to changed membrane properties of the muscle ﬁbers, this result may also reﬂect an inability of the injured muscle to recruit additional motor units which is required to compensate for contractile fail- ure (Kirsch & Rymer, 1992). The global nature of the surface EMG analysis performed does not allow these potential mechanisms to be diﬀerentiated. Recovery In accordance with previous ﬁndings, the results showed that EMG MPF increased to values above baseline after recovery from a fatiguing contraction, whereas EMG amplitude decreased with respect to baseline (van der Hoeven & Lange, 1994; Hedayat- pour et al., 2008a). At the end of the recovery period, maximal voluntary contraction torque recovered to baseline values, as observed previously (van der Hoeven & Lange, 1994). The main ﬁnding of this study is the observation that MPF of the surface EMG was smaller than the baseline value after recovery from a fatiguing isometric contraction per- formed immediately after, 24 and 48 h post-eccentric exercise. This result indicates that the membrane mechanisms associated with the supranormal values of MPF, observed previously in undamaged muscles, were impaired following high-tension eccentric ex- ercise. Post eccentric exercise EMG mean power spectral frequency of the quadriceps MeanPowerSpectralFrequency(Hz) Task Failure Task Failure Task Failure Task Failure Distal Middle Proximal MeanPowerSpectralFrequency(Hz) MeanPowerSpectralFrequency(Hz)MeanPowerSpectralFrequency(Hz) MeanPowerSpectralFrequency(Hz)MeanPowerSpectralFrequency(Hz) 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 Immediately after 24h post eccentric 48h post eccentric Medial (a) (d) (e) (f) (b) (c) Lateral * * * * * * 10% 100% 1 15 Time to task failure Recovery (min) Time to task failure Recovery (min) 10% 100% 1 15 Time to task failure Recovery (min) 10% 100% 1 15 Time to task failure Recovery (min) 10% 100% 1 15 Time to task failure Recovery (min) 10% 100% 1 15 Time to task failure Recovery (min) Task Failure Task Failure 10% 100% 1 15 Fig. 4. EMG mean power spectral frequency (MPF) (mean Æ SE, n 5 10 subjects) in 10 time intervals during the fatiguing knee extension contraction (increments of 10% of the time to task failure) and in 15 intervals (separated by 1 min) during recovery immediately after (a and d), 24 h (b and e), and 48 h post-exercise (c and f), for the medial (a–c) and lateral (d–f) electrode locations in the transverse direction. In each graph MPF is reported for the three electrode locations in the longitudinal direction (distal, middle, and proximal). EMG, electromyography. Hedayatpour et al. 6
  8. 8. The long-lasting supranormal value of MPF has been attributed to various factors, such as muscle ﬁber swelling and increased muscle temperature (Lundvall et al., 1972; Stewart et al., 2003). However, in this study an increase in skin temperature and muscle circumference in the post-eccentric exercise conditions was not associated with an increase in MPF above baseline values. The increase in MPF to supranormal values has also been attributed to membrane hyperpolarization due to the activation of Na1 –K1 ATPase, which helps to preserve the ionic gradients across the cell membrane after fati- guing contractions (van der Hoeven & Lange, 1994; Rongen et al., 2002). Given that an increase in ﬁber membrane ionic permeability can occur after ec- centric exercise (McNeil & Khakee, 1992; McBride et al., 2000), the lack of supranormal values of MPF following recovery in the post-exercise con- ditions may indicate membrane depolarization due to uptake of ions and large-molecular-weight mar- kers (McNeil & Khakee, 1992; McBride et al., 1994, 2000) and the inability of Na1 –K1 ATPase to maintain the ionic gradients for K1 and Na1 essential for cell excitability. Although, other fac- tors such as a change in motor unit recruitment or discharge rate following nociceptive input (Gande- via, 2001), cannot be excluded from the present results. 0 50 150 250 3500 50 150 250 350 0 50 150 250 350 –10 0 10 20 30 40 –10 0 10 20 30 40 –10 0 10 20 30 40 –10 0 10 20 30 40 Fatiguing Contraction First 10% Epoch Power/frequency(dB/Hz)Power/frequency(dB/Hz)Power/frequency(dB/Hz)Power/frequency(dB/Hz) Frequency (Hz) Frequency (Hz) Fatiguing Contraction Last 10% Epoch First Recovery Contraction Last Recovery Contraction –10 0 10 20 30 40 –10 0 10 20 30 40 –10 0 10 20 30 40 –10 0 10 20 30 40 –10 0 10 20 30 40 –10 0 10 20 30 40 –10 0 10 20 30 40 –10 0 10 20 30 40 –10 0 10 20 30 40 (a) (b) (c) (d) –10 0 10 20 30 40 –10 0 10 20 30 40 –10 0 10 20 30 40 EMG power spectra from one subject during the fatiguing contraction and recovery 0 50 150 250 350 0 50 150 250 3500 50 150 250 3500 50 150 250 3500 50 150 250 350 0 50 150 250 350 0 50 150 250 350 0 50 150 250 350 0 50 150 250 350 0 50 150 250 350 0 50 150 250 350 0 50 150 250 350 0 50 150 250 350 Frequency (Hz) Frequency (Hz) Fig. 5. EMG power spectra from one subject obtained at the beginning (ﬁrst 10% interval) and the end (last 10% interval) of the fatiguing contraction and recovery contractions during pre eccentric (a), immediately after (b), 24 h (c) and 48 h post- exercise (d) for the medial-distal location of quadriceps muscle. The black circle indicates the MPF for each spectrum. EMG, electromyography; MPF, mean power spectral frequency. Muscle recovery and DOMS 7
  9. 9. This ﬁnding may partly explain the eﬀectiveness of eccentric contractions in inducing muscle hypertro- phy (Hather et al., 1991) via Na1 inﬂux and stimu- lating protein synthesis (Goldspink et al., 1992). Effect of location Alterations of the normal trend of MPF values during recovery depended on the location of the recording electrodes, which may be due to a diﬀer- ential eﬀect of eccentric exercise on diﬀerent regions of the quadriceps. After eccentric exercise, the distal locations of the quadriceps showed the greatest reduction in MPF during the recovery phase with respect to the baseline value. In this region of the quadriceps, the ﬁbers are obliquely attached to the patella (Peeler et al., 2005), with larger physiological cross-sectional areas, and therefore have a greater capacity to produce tension. Moreover, in this region of the quadriceps, the muscle ﬁbers counteract the lateral pull of the patella during extension (Sakai et al., 2000). A high-intensity contraction of the quad- riceps during eccentric exercise may produce a strong lateral pulling force and may therefore expose the ﬁbers of this region to further damage and stretch throughout the range of knee extension. Finally, the frequency of exposure to stretch as a result of the change in ﬁber pennation angle (Herbert & Gande- via, 1995) may also expose speciﬁc muscle ﬁbers to further injury. Methodological considerations Two adjacent recording electrode systems may have detected common signal components in this study, due to EMG crosstalk. For this reason, it is not possible to associate electrode locations to speciﬁc muscle compartments (e.g. medial locations to the vastus medialis). This problem is common to many physiological measurements with limited spatial selectivity and impedes precise localization of the sources. The aim of the study was to detect diﬀer- ences among portions of the quadriceps that were large enough to be identiﬁed with the limited spatial resolution that the available techniques provided. Despite the limited selectivity of the recordings, it was possible to identify diﬀerent behaviors in diﬀer- ent regions of the quadriceps. Perspectives The supranormal increase in MPF during recovery has been explained previously by a change in ﬁber membrane mechanisms. Therefore, although changes in motor unit control strategies cannot be excluded, the absence of MPF increase during the recovery from a fatiguing contraction following eccentric exercise probably indicates impaired function of the muscle ﬁber membrane. This may be an adaptive mechanism that contributes to muscle hypertrophy since changes in membrane ionic permeability act as prerequisite for this physiological process (Gold- spink et al., 1992). However, an insuﬃcient ability of membrane mechanisms to preserve the ionic gradient may expose the muscle ﬁbers to further damage (Armstrong et al., 1991). Key words: EMG, mean power frequency, recovery, eccentric contraction, DOMS. Acknowledgements This study was supported by Boali Sina University of Hama- dan, Iran (Nosratollah Hedayatpour), and the Danish Tech- nical Research Council [project ‘‘Centre for Neuroengineering (CEN)’’, contract no 26-04-0100] (Dario Farina). Deborah Falla is supported by the National Health and Medical Research Council of Australia (ID 351678). References Armstrong RB, Warren GL, Warren JA. Mechanisms of exercise-induced muscle ﬁbre injury. Sports Med 1991: 12: 184–207. Blazevich AJ, Gill ND, Zhou S. Intra- and intramuscular variation in human quadriceps femoris architecture assessed in vivo. J Anat 2006: 209: 289–310. Bosboom EM, Bouten CV, Oomens CW, Baaijens FP, Nicolay K. Quantifying pressure sore-related muscle damage using high-resolution MRI. J Appl Physiol 2003: 95: 2235–2240. Evans WJ, Patton JF, Fisher EC, Knottier HG. Muscle metabolism during high intensity eccentric exercise. In: Knuttgen HG, Vogel JA, Poortmans J, eds. Biochemistry of exercise. Champaign, IL: Human Kinetics, 1983: 225–228. Farina D, Merletti R. Comparison of algorithms for estimation of EMG variables during voluntary isometric contractions. J Electromyogr Kinesiol 2000: 10: 337–349. Felici F, Colace L, Sbriccoli P. Surface EMG modiﬁcations after eccentric exercise. J Electromyogr Kinesiol 1997: 7: 193–202. Friden J, Lieber RL. Structural and mechanical basis of exercise-induced muscle injury. Med Sci Sports Exerc 1992: 24: 521–530. Gandevia SC. Spinal and supraspinal factors in human muscle fatigue. Physiol Rev 2001: 81: 1725–1789. Goldspink G, Scutt A, Loughna PT, Wells DJ, Jaenicke T, Gerlach GF. Gene expression in skeletal muscle in response to stretch and force generation. Am J Physiol Regulatory Integrative Comp Physiol 1992: 262: 356–363. Hather BM, Tesch PA, Buchanan P, Dudley GA. Inﬂuence of eccentric actions on skeletal muscle adaptations to resistance training. Acta Physiol Scand 1991: 143: 177–185. Hedayatpour et al. 8
  10. 10. Hedayatpour N, Arendt-Nielsen L, Farina D. Non-uniform electromyographic activity during fatigue and recovery of the vastus medialis and lateralis muscles. J Electromyogr Kinesiol 2008a: 18: 390–396. Hedayatpour N, Falla D, Arendt-Nielsen L, Farina D. Sensory and electromyographic mapping during delayed-onset muscle soreness. Med Sci Sports Exerc 2008b: 40: 326–334. Herbert RD, Gandevia SC. Changes in pennation with joint angle and muscle torque: in vivo measurements in human brachialis muscle. J Physiol 1995: 484: 523–532. Kirsch RF, Rymer WZ. Neural compensation for fatigue-induced changes in muscle stiﬀness during perturbations of elbow angle in human. J Neurophysiol 1992: 68: 449–470. Komi PV, Kaneko M, Aura O. EMG activity of leg extensor muscles with special reference to mechanical eﬃciency in concentric and eccentric exercise. Int J Sports Med 1987: 8: 22–29. Lieber RL, Woodburn TM, Friden J. Muscle damage induced by eccentric contractions of 25% strain. J Appl Physiol 1991: 70: 2498–2507. Lindinger MI. Potassium regulation during exercise and recovery in humans: implications for skeletal and cardiac muscle. J Mol Cell Cardiol 1995: 27: 1011–1022. Lindinger MI, Sjogaard G. Potassium regulation during exercise and recovery. Sports Med 1991: 11: 382–401. Lundvall J, Mellander S, Westling H, White T. Fluid transfer between blood and tissues during exercise. Acta Physiol Scand 1972: 85: 258–269. McBride TA, Gorin FA, Carlsen RC. Membrane depolarization following high resistance eccentric exercise in rat tibialis anterior. J FASEB 1994: 8: A307. McBride TA, Stockert BW, Gorin FA, Carlsen RC. Stretch-activated ion channels contribute to membrane depolarization after eccentric contrac- tions. J Appl Physiol 2000: 88: 91–101. McNeil PL, Khakee R. Disruptions of muscle ﬁber plasma membranes. Role in exercise-induced damage. Am J Pathol 1992: 140: 1097–1109. Newham DJ, Mills KR, Quigley BM, Edwards RH. Pain and fatigue after concentric and eccentric muscle contractions. Clin Sci (London) 1983: 64: 55–62. Peeler J, Cooper J, Porter MM, Thliveris JA, Anderson JE. Structural parameters of the vastus medialis muscle. Clin Anat 2005: 18: 281–289. Piitulainen H, Komi P, Linnamo V, Avela J. Sarcolemmal excitability as investigated with M-waves after eccentric exercise in human. J Electromyogr Kinesiol 2008: 18: 672–681. Pincivero DM, Gandhi V, Timmons MK, Coelho AJ. Quadriceps femoris electromyogram during concentric, isometric and eccentric phases of fatiguing dynamic knee extensions. J Biomech 2006: 39: 246–254. Pincivero DM, Lephart SM, Karunakara RG. Eﬀects of rest interval on isokinetic strength and functional performance after short term high intensity training. Br J Sports Med 1997: 31: 229–234. Renaud JM. The eﬀect of lactate on intra- cellular pH and force recovery of fatigued sartorius muscles of the frog, Rana pipiens. J Physiol 1989: 416: 31–47. Rongen GA, van Dijk JP, van Ginneken EE, Stegeman DF, Smits P, Zwarts MJ. Repeated ischaemic isometric exercise increases muscle ﬁbre conduction velocity in humans: involvement of Na1 –K1 ATPase. J Physiol 2002: 540: 1071–1078. Sakai N, Luo ZP, Rand JA, An KN. The inﬂuence of weakness in the vastus medialis oblique muscle on the patellofemoral joint: an in vitro biomechanical study. Clin Biomech (Bristol, Avon) 2000: 15: 335–339. Semmler JG, Tucker KJ, Allen TJ, Proske U. Eccentric exercise increases EMG amplitude and force ﬂuctuations during submaximal contractions of elbow ﬂexor muscles. J Appl Physiol 2007: 103: 979–989. Serra˜ o FV, Foerster B, Spada S, Morales MM, Monteiro-Pedro V, Tannu´ s A, Salvini TF. Functional changes of human quadriceps muscle injured by eccentric exercise. Braz J Med Biol Res 2003: 36: 781–786. Stewart D, Macaluso A, De Vito G. The eﬀect of an active warm-up on surface EMG and muscle performance in healthy humans. Eur J Appl Physiol 2003: 89: 509–513. Takekura H, Fujinami N, Nishizawa T, Ogasawara H, Kasuga N. Eccentric exercise-induced morphological changes in the membrane systems involved in excitation-contraction coupling in rat skeletal muscle. J Physiol 2001: 533: 571–583. van der Hoeven JH, Lange F. Supranormal muscle ﬁber conduction velocity during inter- mittent isometric exercise in human muscle. J Appl Physiol 1994: 77: 802–806. Zipp P. Recommendations for the standardization of lead positions in surface electromyography. Eur J Appl Physiol 1982: 50: 41–45. Muscle recovery and DOMS 9 View publication statsView publication stats

