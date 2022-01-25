Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Optimize Your Article for Search Engine

Jan. 25, 2022
The number of citations a paper receives helps to determine the impact of your research. Even if your research is excellent, if no one finds your paper, it won’t be cited. Similar to a company for marketing a retail product, Academic Search Engine Optimization (ASEO) of your journal papers is important to market your research findings. ASEO is almost obligatory if you would like to increase readership of your papers, increase citations and acknowledgment and to create an overall stronger academic visibility, both offline and online. By optimizing your articles, you guarantee that your articles are indexed and gain a higher ranking in general and academic search engines, such as Google Scholar. This presentation provides guidelines on how to optimize scholarly literature for academic search engines like Google Scholar, in order to increase the article visibility and citations. The closer your paper is to the number one search result, the more likely it will be read.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License

How to Optimize Your Article for Search Engine

  1. 1. aleebrahim@Gmail.com @aleebrahim https://publons.com/researcher/1692944 https://scholar.google.com/citation Nader Ale Ebrahim, PhD Research Visibility and Impact Consultant 7th December 2020 All of my presentations are available online at: https://figshare.com/authors/Nader_Ale_Ebrahim/100797 @aleebrahim How to Optimize Your Article for Search Engine
  2. 2. Abstract Abstract: The number of citations a paper receives helps to determine the impact of your research. Even if your research is excellent, if no one finds your paper, it won’t be cited. Similar to a company for marketing a retail product, Academic Search Engine Optimization (ASEO) of your journal papers is important to market your research findings. ASEO is almost obligatory if you would like to increase readership of your papers, increase citations and acknowledgment and to create an overall stronger academic visibility, both offline and online. By optimizing your articles, you guarantee that your articles are indexed and gain a higher ranking in general and academic search engines, such as Google Scholar. This presentation provides guidelines on how to optimize scholarly literature for academic search engines like Google Scholar, in order to increase the article visibility and citations. The closer your paper is to the number one search result, the more likely it will be read. Keywords: H-index, Improve citations, Research tools, Bibliometrics Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim
  3. 3. ‫نمائیم‬ ‫بهینه‬ ‫جستجو‬ ‫موتورهای‬ ‫برای‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫مقاله‬ ‫چگونه‬ How to Optimize Your Article for Search Engine ‫است‬ ‫تعداد‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫تضمین‬ ‫که‬ ‫نیست‬ ‫مقاالت‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫تنها‬ ‫امروزه‬ ‫نادات‬ ‫ب‬ ‫تائیر‬ ‫نیز‬ ‫مقاله‬ ‫پذیری‬ ‫رویت‬ ‫بلکه‬ ،‫است‬ ‫آینده‬ ‫در‬ ‫دریافتی‬ ‫در‬ ‫سزایی‬ ‫ه‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫آینده‬ ‫در‬ ،‫مقاله‬ ‫برای‬ ‫تاثیر‬ ‫ضریب‬ ‫دریافت‬ . ‫ی‬ ‫پذیری‬ ‫رویت‬ ‫ک‬ ‫م‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫بهینه‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫که‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫بستگی‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫چندین‬ ‫به‬ ‫مقاله‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫قاله‬ ‫می‬ ‫جستجو‬ ‫موتورهای‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫های‬ ‫مکانیزم‬ ‫براساس‬ ‫چاپ‬ ‫از‬ ‫برت‬ ‫جزء‬ ‫و‬ ‫پیدا‬ ‫جستجو‬ ‫نتایج‬ ‫در‬ ‫چاپ‬ ‫از‬ ‫پس‬ ‫شما‬ ‫مقاله‬ ‫تا‬ ،‫باشد‬ ‫ها‬ ‫رین‬ ‫شود‬ ‫داده‬ ‫نشان‬ ‫مخاطب‬ ‫به‬ . Academic Search Engine Optimization (ASEO) ‫مورد‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫صباحی‬ ‫چند‬ ‫آکادمیک‬ ‫سئو‬ ‫د‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫آن‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫سریع‬ ‫بسیار‬ ‫و‬ ‫گرفته‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫محققین‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫است‬ ‫اشته‬ . ‫سازی‬ ‫بهینه‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫مراحل‬ ‫و‬ ‫آکادمیک‬ ‫سئو‬ ‫با‬ ‫شما‬ ‫وبینار‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬ ‫یک‬ ‫شد‬ ‫خواهید‬ ‫جستجوآشنا‬ ‫موتورهای‬ ‫برای‬ ‫مقاله‬ . • ‫مطالعه‬ ‫وبینار‬ ‫از‬ ‫پیش‬ : https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.5463349.v2 Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim
  4. 4. Registration form https://forms.gle/1ZPN2zZ3nVr5CNv59 Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Register your presence online
  5. 5. Do Research, Don't Re-Search
  6. 6. Research Tools Mind Map Research Visibility and Impact Center- (RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Web of Science SCOPUS EndNote OATD & many more Research Tools Source: https://pixabay.com/en/books-stack-learn-study-library-1015594/ dtSearch SpringerExemplar Qiqqa Academic Phrasebank & many more tools Source: http://fotomelia.com/?download=homme-bureau-ordinateur-images-gratuites Journal Citation Reports Journal Metrics Manuscript matcher Find the perfect journal for your article & many more Research Tools Source: https://pixabay.com/en/discussion-session-white-male-1874791/ Source: https://www.mindmeister.com/39583892/research-tools-by-nader-ale-ebrahim?fullscreen=1
  7. 7. Research Tools Mind Map Research Visibility and Impact Center- (RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Social Science Research Network (SSRN) ZENODO ORCID (Open Researcher and Contributor ID) Kudos Innovations & many more Research Tools Source: https://pixabay.com/en/network-society-social-community-1020016/ Source: https://www.mindmeister.com/39583892/research-tools-by-nader-ale-ebrahim?fullscreen=1
  8. 8. Outline Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim No. Topic 1 Motivation 2 What Is ASEO? 3 Quality, Quality, Quality 4 Top Tips to make Your Article Discoverable 5
  9. 9. Motivation
  10. 10. Requirements: · MD or MD/PhD · 7-10 year history of continuous NIH funding or high profile grants · Current NIH funding at the level of at least one R01 and greater than $350,000 in direct costs · At least 5 papers with an impact factor above 15 · H-Index greater than 35 · 7-10 years of experience as a principle investigator Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://www.nature.com/naturecareers/job/associatefull-professor-in-microbiomes-university-of-south-florida-usf- 692705 Motivation
  11. 11. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Over 43% of WoS indexed papers have never ever received any citations Source: Noorden, R. V., Maher, B., & Nuzzo, R. (2014). The top 100 papers: Nature explores the most- cited research of all time. Nature.
  12. 12. 82 per cent of articles published in humanities are not even cited once. No one ever refers to 32 per cent of the peer-reviewed articles in the social and 27 per cent in the natural sciences. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://www.straitstimes.com/opinion/prof-no-one-is-reading-you
  13. 13. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: Lantsoght, E. O. (2018). The A-Z of the PhD Trajectory, A Practical Guide for a Successful Journey: Springer, Cham. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319- 77425-1 Visibility refers to how well other scientists and/or the general public know your research and you as a researcher. Visibility
  14. 14. More than 2.5 million scientific articles are published each year, and that number is rising. So it’s increasingly important for you to find ways to make your article stand out. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://www.elsevier.com/connect/authors-update/nine-free-resources-to-promote-your-research
  15. 15. Traditional Search Facilities Card Catalog Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: http://krishi.icar.gov.in/presentation/eprints_cmfri.ppt
  16. 16. Today: Online Google searches Digitized print resources Scholars’ webpages with reading lists Consulting a list of online library resources Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: http://www.accessdunia.com.my/home/access/public_html/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Raising-the-impact-of-e-resources- discovery_GGShort.pptx
  17. 17. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Ale Ebrahim, Nader, Optimize Your Article for Search Engine (December 23, 2014). University of Malaya Research Bulletin, Vol. 2, No. 1, 23, December 2014. Available at SSRN: http://ssrn.com/abstract=2588209
  18. 18. Increase Access Increase Download Increase Citations Increase Impact Research Visibility and Impact Center- (RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim
  19. 19. What Is ASEO?
  20. 20. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://www.wiley.com/legacy/wileyblackwell/pdf/SEOforAuthorsLINKSrev.pdf
  21. 21. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://guides.library.ucla.edu/seo
  22. 22. What is SEO? SEO stands for “search engine optimization.” It is the process of getting traffic from the “free,” “organic,” “editorial” or “natural” search results on search engines. • All major search engines such as Google, Bing and Yahoo have primary search results, where web pages and other content such as videos or local listings are shown and ranked based on what the search engine considers most relevant to users. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: http://searchengineland.com/guide/what-is-seo
  23. 23. What Is ASEO? • Academic Search Engine Optimization (ASEO) is the process of transforming your research paper into one which is easily indexed and categorized by the search engines, and thereby more advantageously positioned to increase visibility and citations. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: http://howtopublishinjournals.com/2013/12/08/academic-seo-for-your-research-papers/
  24. 24. Although search engine optimization (SEO) is usually associated with websites and webpages, scientific articles can be optimized as well Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://library.maastrichtuniversity.nl/research-support/impact/#aseo
  25. 25. Researchers should have an interest in having their articles indexed by as many academic search engines and digital libraries as possible, because this increases the articles’ visibility in the academic community. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: Beel, J., & Gipp, B. (2010). Academic search engine spam and Google Scholar’s resilience against it. The Journal of Electronic Publishing: JEP, 13(3).
  26. 26. Get found — optimize your research articles for search engines Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://www.elsevier.com/connect/get-found-optimize-your-research-articles-for-search-engines
  27. 27. Quality, Quality, Quality Inherent & appearance
  28. 28. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/new-iphone-apple-store-orchard-road-queue-line-up-phone-10740714
  29. 29. The most cited work in history, for example, is a 1951 paper1 describing an assay to determine the amount of protein in a solution. It has now gathered more than 305,000 citations Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://www.nature.com/news/the-top-100-papers-1.16224 Times Cited: 343,352 7 December 2020
  30. 30. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://www.altmetric.com/top100/home/
  31. 31. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://www.altmetric.com/top100/2019/?details=60733304 Zakharov, E., Shysheya, A., Burkov, E., & Lempitsky, V. (2019). Few-shot adversarial learning of realistic neural talking head models. In Proceedings of the IEEE International Conference on Computer Vision (pp. 9459-9468).
  32. 32. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://www.altmetric.com/top100/2019/?affiliation=Tehran+University+of+Medical+Sciences Islami, F., Poustchi, H., Pourshams, A., Khoshnia, M., Gharavi, A., Kamangar, F., Dawsey, S.M., Abnet, C.C., Brennan, P., Sheikh, M., Sotoudeh, M., Nikmanesh, A., Merat, S., Etemadi, A., Nasseri Moghaddam, S., Pharoah, P.D., Ponder, B.A., Day, N.E., Jemal, A., Boffetta, P. and Malekzadeh, R. (2020), A prospective study of tea drinking temperature and risk of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Int. J. Cancer, 146: 18-25. https://doi.org/10.1002/ijc.32220
  33. 33. Ten tips for improving a research paper quality 1. Collaborate with excellent researchers 2. Choose a good research team 3. Focus on quality instead of quantity. 4. Use recent and relevant references. 5. Avoid obvious errors. 6. Don’t forget story telling style 7. Write clearly, concisely and smartly. 8. Read your paper several times. 9. Target the top journals 10. Follow patterns of well-written papers in your field Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim
  34. 34. Judging the quality of scientific manuscripts 1. Passing peer review process (Reduce a Manuscript Rejection Rate) 2. Gain research impact (views/downloads/citations after publication) Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim
  35. 35. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: Ghodsi Mohammadi Ziarani*, Fatemeh Mohajer, Seyedh Mahboobeh Jamali and Nader Ale Ebrahim*, “Quantitative and Qualitative Bibliometric Scope Toward the Synthesis of Rose Oxide as a Natural Product in Perfumery”, Current Organic Synthesis (2020) 17: 610. https://doi.org/10.2174/1872208314666200722161044
  36. 36. Original figure Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim
  37. 37. Improved figure Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: Ghodsi Mohammadi Ziarani*, Fatemeh Mohajer, Seyedh Mahboobeh Jamali and Nader Ale Ebrahim*, “Quantitative and Qualitative Bibliometric Scope Toward the Synthesis of Rose Oxide as a Natural Product in Perfumery”, Current Organic Synthesis (2020) 17: 610. https://doi.org/10.2174/1872208314666200722161044
  38. 38. Data for: 3665024 ↗ Data for: Ghodsi Mohammadi Ziarani, Fatemeh Mohajer, Seyedh Mahboobeh Jamali, Nader Ale Ebrahim, Quantitative and Qualitative bibliometric scope toward the Synthesis of Rose Oxide as a Natural Product in perfumery, July 2020, Current Organic Synthesis, Current Organic Synthesis, vol. 17, no. 8, DOI: 10.2174/1872208314666200722161044 Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3665024
  39. 39. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: Ghodsi Mohammadi Ziarani“Quantitative and Qualitative Bibliometric Scope Toward the Synthesis of Rose Oxide as a Natural Product in Perfumery*, Fatemeh Mohajer, Seyedh Mahboobeh Jamali and Nader Ale Ebrahim*,”, Current Organic Synthesis (2020) 17: 610. https://doi.org/10.2174/1872208314666200722161044
  40. 40. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://scholar.google.com/intl/en/scholar/inclusion.html • the full text of your paper is in a PDF file that ends with ".pdf", • the title of the paper appears in a large font on top of the first page, • the authors of the paper are listed right below the title on a separate line, and • there's a bibliography section titled, e.g., "References" or "Bibliography" at the end.
  41. 41. Top Tips to make Your Article Discoverable
  42. 42. Increasing Visibility and Enhancing Impact of Research Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: Bong, Yiibonn and Ale Ebrahim, Nader, Increasing Visibility and Enhancing Impact of Research (April 24, 2017). Asia Research News 2017. Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=2959952
  43. 43. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: Elgendi, M. (2019). Characteristics of a Highly Cited Article: A Machine Learning Perspective. IEEE Access, 7, 87977-87986. doi:10.1109/ACCESS.2019.2925965
  44. 44. Top Tips to make Your Article Discoverable 1- Find the Keywords and search phrase to optimize your document a) Think about the most important words that are relevant to the article. b) Consider looking up specific keywords on Google Trends or the Google Adwords Keywords tool to find out which search terms are popular. c) Try out your keywords in Google Scholar, etc. and if too many results are returned, it may be better to consider a keyword with less competition. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://guides.library.ucla.edu/seo/author
  45. 45. Tips • Write a good and short title for your article. If you can use one or more keywords in the title while accurately describing the content of your article, then do it. Keep in mind the audience of your article and any academic keywords specific to your field to inform which keywords may be best to use. • In addition to the keywords tool from Google, check out Google Insights and Google Trends. With the latter two, you can see the popularity of keywords over a period of time and by geographic location, which may or may not be relevant for you and to your article. Until now, Google offers the most tools for SEO. • Don’t go overboard with using numerous top keywords in every location of your article. You want to tastefully optimize your article without compromising the relevance and quality of your writing and research. • Using the most popular keyword tool may not always be best for you and your article. After all, it is the most popular for a reason, partly because it is frequently used in documents by others. You can test this by doing your own search of the keyword and seeing how many search results are found. If it is an exorbitant amount of articles, you may want to choose another keyword that is also very relevant to your research topic. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://www.elsevier.com/connect/get-found-optimize-your-research-articles-for-search-engines
  46. 46. 9 Hints to Select a Research Brand Name 1. Make it unique (invent your own research brand name) 2. Ensure you can make it Web-Friendly 3. Make it memorable 4. Ensure you can repeat in your publication’s title and abstract 5. Test # 6. Pick a brand name that everybody is curious to know more about 7. Be careful not to choose a brand name that is too broad in scope 8. Can machine (like Cortana & Siri) spell it? 9. Make sure you can protect the research brand name Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim
  47. 47. Top Tips to make Your Article Discoverable 2- Make sure you have a SEO-friendly title for your article a) The title needs to be descriptive and must contain a key phrase related to your topic. b) Put your keywords within the first 65 characters of the title. Google Scholar considers the length of a title. In a search for the phrase ‘SEO for Authors: A How-to Guide’ would be ranked higher than one titled ‘Search Engine Optimization (SEO) for Authors: Ranking Information and Publishing Tips’. Although in general titles should be fairly short, we suggest choosing a longer title if there are many relevant keywords. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://guides.library.ucla.edu/seo/author
  48. 48. Make sure your paper doesn’t get lost in the crowd. Get your paper Optimized for Search Engines. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim When writing a paper title, think about the visibility and consider the search terms people may use to locate information about your topic and include these words. When submitting an article for publication, authors should consider how easily discoverable their research will be to their audience and enhance opportunities for citation. Source: http://guides.library.ucla.edu/seo
  49. 49. As an author, you can dramatically improve the chances of your article being downloaded once it’s online, before you even submit it! There are three easy steps you can take to ensure it enjoys high usage: Choose a descriptive title Use appropriate keywords Write an informative abstract Source: http://www.emeraldinsight.com/authors/guides/promote/optimize1.htm Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Select a proper title
  50. 50. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://www.natureindex.com/news-blog/how-to-write-a-good-research-science-academic-paper-title
  51. 51. Top Tips to make Your Article Discoverable 3- Write your abstract using keywords, phrases and synonyms a) Include the keywords and phrases in your abstract that a researcher might search on to find your article. Provide additional relevant keywords and synonyms for those keywords as they relate to your article keeping in mind those keywords are also used by the abstracting and indexing services as a method to tag the research content Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://guides.library.ucla.edu/seo/author
  52. 52. Repeat key phrases in the abstract while writing naturally The abstract is the main place that a search engine will take the data from which determine where your article should place in its results: Including the keywords and key phrases in your abstract is one of the best ways to optimize your article on search engines. It allows Google to assess your article for its relevance to certain search terms After you’ve ensured you have chosen the best keywords and you have deployed them in the right ways in your abstract and title, make sure you use them throughout your article: consider using them in subheadings, within the titles of figures and tables, as well as in the main body of the text. Search engines can also look at these places Consider the first sentence of your abstract – this is visible within the Google search results, therefore your first sentence should get straight to the points and include strong keywords. See the example below: Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: http://www.emeraldgrouppublishing.com/authors/guides/promote/optimize1.htm?PHPSESSID=ric7dfpvo045ciuafbolminpc4
  53. 53. Keyword Tips 1. Include keywords in your title (1–2 words), abstract (3–6 words), and keyword fields (5–7 words). Remember, keywords may be phrases as well as single words 2. Incorporate keywords in your headings. Headings can tip off search engines as to the structure and content of your article. 3. Use keywords that are consistent with your topic. If you’re unsure, you can check the words used in major papers on similar topics. 4. Let your keywords flow naturally and in the right context.Search engines tend to dislike a lot of keyword repetition (known as keyword stuffing), and may “un-index” your article as a result. 5. Stay consistent when it comes to authors’ names and initials. Use them in same manner throughout the paper and make sure you’re referring to them in the same way they’ve been referred to in other online publications. 6. Make sure you use headings for the various sections of your article to tip off search engines as to the structure and content of your article. Remember to incorporate your keywords and phrases in these headings wherever it’s appropriate. 7. Remember to cite your own and your co-authors previous work. This is very important as these citations of your past work influence how search engines will rank your current and future work. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://openjournalsystems.com/academic-search-engine-optimization/
  54. 54. Top Tips to make Your Article Discoverable 4- Stay consistent a) Refer to authors names and initials in a consistent manner throughout the paper and in the same way they’ve been referred to in the past online publications. If names are used inconsistently, search engines may not be able to id articles or citations correctly; as a consequence, citations may be assigned incorrectly, and articles will not be as highly ranked as they should be. For instance, Jöran, Joeran, and Joran are all correct spellings of the same name (given different transcription rules), but Google Scholar sees them as three different names. Obtain an ORCID and use it when submitting works to publishers to aid dissambiguation. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://guides.library.ucla.edu/seo/author
  55. 55. Author name’s variation • Nader Ale Ebrahim • Nader Ale Ibrahim • Ale Ebrahim, Nader • N. Ale Ebrahim • Ale Ebrahim, N. • Ebrahim, N. A. • Nader Al-e-Ebrahim • Nader A. Ebrahim • A. E. Nader • Nader, A. E. • ‫ابراهیم‬ ‫آل‬ ‫نادر‬ Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim
  56. 56. Use a standardized institutional affiliation and address Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://becker.wustl.edu/impact-assessment/strategies
  57. 57. Top Tips to make Your Article Discoverable 5- Use headings a) Headings for the various sections of your article tip off search engines to the structure and content of your article. Incorporate your keywords and phrases in these headings wherever it’s appropriate. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://guides.library.ucla.edu/seo/author
  58. 58. Top Tips to make Your Article Discoverable 6- Cite your own, or your co-authors, previous publications a) Academic search engines, and especially Google Scholar, assign significant weight to citation counts. Citations influence whether articles are indexed at all, and they also influence the ranking of articles. When referencing your own published work, it is important to include a link where that work can be downloaded . This helps readers to find your article and helps academic search engines to index the referenced articles’ full text. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://guides.library.ucla.edu/seo/author
  59. 59. Self Citation “Self-citation refers to a paper being submitted to a specific journal in which papers that have been published during the previous 2 years in that same journal are cited in the reference list. While self-citation of relevant papers is legitimate, excessive self-citation can indicate a manipulation. Thomson Reuters resource known as Web of Science, the company which now lists journal impact factors, considers self-citation to be acceptable up to a rate of 20%, anything over that is considered suspect” (Diana Epstein, 2007). • Source: Diana Epstein, Impact factor manipulation, The Journal of the European Medical Writers Association, Vol. 16, No. 3, 2007 Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim
  60. 60. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: Researchers, publishers, libraries and data centres all have a role in promoting and encouraging data citation. (Available on: http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/impactofsocialsciences/2013/11/26/why-not-cite-data/)
  61. 61. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: http://wiki.lib.sun.ac.za/index.php/SUNScholar/Research_Article_Metrics
  62. 62. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-019-02479-7
  63. 63. Top Tips to make Your Article Discoverable 7- Text in figures and tables should be machine readable a) Vector graphics containing font based text should be used instead of rasterized images so it can be indexed by academic search engines. Graphics stored as JPEG, BMP, GIF, TIFF, or PNG files are not vector graphics. b) When documents are converted to PDF, all metadata should be correct (especially author and title). Some search engines use PDF metadata to identify the file or to display information about the article on the search engine results page. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim Source: https://guides.library.ucla.edu/seo/author
  64. 64. Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim
  65. 65. aleebrahim@Gmail.com @aleebrahim https://publons.com/researcher/1692944 http://scholar.google.com/citations Nader Ale Ebrahim, PhD Research Visibility and Impact Consultant All of my presentations are available online at: https://figshare.com/authors/Nader_Ale_Ebrahim/100797 @aleebrahim Thank you
  66. 66. 1. Ale Ebrahim, S., Ashtari, A., Pedram, M. Z., & Ale Ebrahim, N. (2019). Publication Trends in Drug Delivery and Magnetic Nanoparticles. Nanoscale Research Letters, 14(59). doi: https://doi.org/10.1186/s11671-019-2994-y 2. Elaish, M. M., Shuib, L., Ghani, N. A., Mujtaba, G., & Ale Ebrahim, N. (2019). A Bibliometric Analysis of M-Learning from Topic Inception to 2015. International Journal of Mobile Learning and Organisation, 13(1), 91-112. doi: https://doi.org/10.1504/IJMLO.2019.10016605 3. Ghanbari Baghestan, A., Khaniki, H., Kalantari, A., Akhtari-Zavare, M., Farahmand, E., Tamam, E., . . . Danaee, M. (2019). A Crisis in "Open Access": Should Communication Scholarly Outputs Take 77 Years to Become Open Access? SAGE Open, 9(3), 1-8. doi: https://doi.org/10.1177/2158244019871044 4. Hussein, M. H., Ow, S. H., Loh, S. C., Thong, M.-K., & Ale Ebrahim, N. (2019). Effects of Digital Game-Based Learning on Elementary Science Learning: A Systematic Review. IEEE Access, 7(1), 62465-62478. doi: https://doi.org/10.1109/ACCESS.2019.2916324 5. Khodabandelou, R., Ale Ebrahim, N., Amoozegar, A., & Mehran, G. (2019). Revisiting Three Decades Of Educational Research In Iran: A Bibliometric Analysis. Iranian Journal of Comparative Education, 2(1), 1-21. doi:10.22034/ijce.2019.187779.1002 6. Nordin, N., Samsudin, M.-A., Abdul-Khalid, S.-N., & Ale Ebrahim, N. (2019). Firms' sustainable practice research in developing countries: Mapping the cited literature by Bibliometric analysis approach. International Journal of Sustainable Strategic Management, 7(1/2). doi: https://doi.org/10.1504/IJSSM.2019.099036 7. Parnianifard, A., Azfanizam, A., Ariffin, M., Ismail, M., & Ale Ebrahim, N. (2019). Recent developments in metamodel based robust black-box simulation optimization: An overview. Decision Science Letters, 8(1), 17-44. doi: https://doi.org/10.5267/j.dsl.2018.5.004 8. Qadir, K. W., Zafar, Q., Ale Ebrahim, N., Ahmad, Z., Sulaiman, K., Akram, R., & Nazeeruddin, M. K. (2019). A methodical review of the literature referred to the Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells (DSSCs): bibliometrics analysis and road mapping. Chinese Physics B. doi: https://doi.org/10.1088/1674-1056/ab4577 9. Ale Ebrahim, S., Ashtari, A., Pedram, M. Z., Sanati-Nezhad, A., & Ale Ebrahim, N. (2020). Publication Trends in Exosomes Nanoparticles for Cancer Detection. International Journal of Nanomedicine, 15, 4453-4470. doi: https://doi.org/10.2147/IJN.S247210 10. Ale Ebrahim, S., Poshtan, J., Jamali, S. M., & Ale Ebrahim, N. (2020). Quantitative and Qualitative Analysis of Time-Series Classification using Deep Learning. IEEE Access, 8, 90202 - 90215. doi: https://doi.org/10.1109/ACCESS.2020.2993538 11. Mohammadi Ziarani, G., Mohajer, F., Jamali, S. M., & Ale Ebrahim, N. (2020). Quantitative and Qualitative bibliometric scope toward the Synthesis of Rose Oxide as a Natural Product in perfumery. Current Organic Synthesis, 17(8). doi: https://doi.org/10.2174/1872208314666200722161044 12. Nordin, N., Khalid, S.-N. A., Samsudin, M. A., & Ale Ebrahim, N. (2020). Bibliometric Analysis of Publication Trends in Family Firms' Social Capital in Emerging Economies Journal of Entrepreneurship, Business and Economics, 8(1), 144-179. doi:10.6084/m9.figshare.12730967.v1 13. Samsudin, M. A., Jamali, S. M., Zain, A. N. M., & Ale Ebrahim, N. (2020). The Effect of STEM Project Based Learning on Self-Efficacy among High-School Physics Students. Journal of Turkish Science Education, 17(1), 94-108. doi: https://doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3574024 14. Yusop, F. D., Ghaffar, F. A., Danaee, M., Firdaus, A., Hamzaid, N. A., Hassan, Z. F. A., . . . Chen, Y. M. (2020). TWO DECADES OF RESEARCH ON EARLY CAREER FACULTIES (ECFs): A BIBLIOMETRIC ANALYSIS OF TRENDS ACROSS REGIONS. Pertanika Journal of Social Sciences & Humanities (JSSH), 28(1), 325 - 342. doi:10.6084/m9.figshare.12008841.v1 Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim My recent publication:
  67. 67. References 1. Noorden, R. V., Maher, B., & Nuzzo, R. (2014). The top 100 papers: Nature explores the most-cited research of all time. Nature. 2. Ale Ebrahim, Nader, Optimize Your Article for Search Engine (December 23, 2014). University of Malaya Research Bulletin, Vol. 2, No. 1, 23, December 2014. Available at SSRN: http://ssrn.com/abstract=2588209 3. Lantsoght, E. O. (2018). The A-Z of the PhD Trajectory, A Practical Guide for a Successful Journey: Springer, Cham. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-77425-1 4. Beel, J., & Gipp, B. (2010). Academic search engine spam and Google Scholar’s resilience against it. The Journal of Electronic Publishing: JEP, 13(3). 5. Ghodsi Mohammadi Ziarani“Quantitative and Qualitative Bibliometric Scope Toward the Synthesis of Rose Oxide as a Natural Product in Perfumery*, Fatemeh Mohajer, Seyedh Mahboobeh Jamali and Nader Ale Ebrahim*,”, Current Organic Synthesis (2020) 17: 610. https://doi.org/10.2174/1872208314666200722161044 6. Zakharov, E., Shysheya, A., Burkov, E., & Lempitsky, V. (2019). Few-shot adversarial learning of realistic neural talking head models. In Proceedings of the IEEE International Conference on Computer Vision (pp. 9459-9468). 7. Islami, F., Poustchi, H., Pourshams, A., Khoshnia, M., Gharavi, A., Kamangar, F., Dawsey, S.M., Abnet, C.C., Brennan, P., Sheikh, M., Sotoudeh, M., Nikmanesh, A., Merat, S., Etemadi, A., Nasseri Moghaddam, S., Pharoah, P.D., Ponder, B.A., Day, N.E., Jemal, A., Boffetta, P. and Malekzadeh, R. (2020), A prospective study of tea drinking temperature and risk of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Int. J. Cancer, 146: 18-25. https://doi.org/10.1002/ijc.32220 8. Bong, Yiibonn and Ale Ebrahim, Nader, Increasing Visibility and Enhancing Impact of Research (April 24, 2017). Asia Research News 2017. Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=2959952 9. Elgendi, M. (2019). Characteristics of a Highly Cited Article: A Machine Learning Perspective. IEEE Access, 7, 87977-87986. doi:10.1109/ACCESS.2019.2925965 10. Diana Epstein, Impact factor manipulation, The Journal of the European Medical Writers Association, Vol. 16, No. 3, 2007 Research Visibility and Impact Center-(RVnIC) ©2019-2021 Dr. Nader Ale Ebrahim

×