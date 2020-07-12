Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NADEEM UDDIN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF STATISTICS
Mean Absolute Deviation: A good measure of dispersion should consider differences of all observations from the mean. If we...
Formula Mean Absolute Deviation about median: . ( ) for ungrouped data x x M D x n    % % . ( ) for grouped data f x x ...
Example-1: Calculate mean deviation about median and coefficient of Dispersion. 2, 6, 4, 8, 10 Solution: First arrange the...
X 2 4 6 8 10 x~x  462  264  066  268  4610  12x~x    %40 100 6 4.2 100 x~ )x~(D.M DispersionoftCoefficien ...
DO YOURSELF 1-For the following data 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 (i)Calculate mean absolute deviation about median. (ii) Calculate c...
C.B. F c.f x f 2 – 4 2 2 3 3.7 7.4 4 – 6 3 5 5 1.7 5.1 6 – 8 6 11 7 0.3 1.8 8 – 10 2 13 9 2.3 4.6 10 – 12 1 14 11 4.3 4.3 ...
14 7 6 8 2 2 For median f th lie in     6 8 6 2 6 . 5 l h f c f           . . 2 2 6 7 5 6.7 6 23.2 . 1.66 14...
C.I 4 – 6 7 – 9 10 – 12 13 – 15 16 – 18 F 2 8 10 6 4 DO YOURSELF 1-From the following frequency distribution (i)Calculate ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mean absolute deviation about median

72 views

Published on

Mean absolute deviation about median

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mean absolute deviation about median

  1. 1. NADEEM UDDIN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF STATISTICS
  2. 2. Mean Absolute Deviation: A good measure of dispersion should consider differences of all observations from the mean. If we simply average all differences from the mean, the positives and the negatives will cancel out, even though they both contribute to dispersion, and the resulting average will equal zero. The mean absolute deviation (MAD) is an average of the absolute differences between the observations and central value such as mean median or mode.
  3. 3. Formula Mean Absolute Deviation about median: . ( ) for ungrouped data x x M D x n    % % . ( ) for grouped data f x x M D x f     % % x%  . x 100 x M D   % %Coefficient of Mean Deviation( )
  4. 4. Example-1: Calculate mean deviation about median and coefficient of Dispersion. 2, 6, 4, 8, 10 Solution: First arrange the data and find median 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 n = 5 5 1 2 3 6 the value rd value x         %
  5. 5. X 2 4 6 8 10 x~x  462  264  066  268  4610  12x~x    %40 100 6 4.2 100 x~ )x~(D.M DispersionoftCoefficien 4.2 5 12 n x~x x~D.M      
  6. 6. DO YOURSELF 1-For the following data 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 (i)Calculate mean absolute deviation about median. (ii) Calculate coefficient of dispersion.(7.2, 40%) 2- For the following set of data 7, 2, 9, 11, 12, 4, 5, 1 (i)Calculate mean absolute deviation about median. (ii) Calculate coefficient of dispersion.(3.375, 56.25%)
  7. 7. C.B. F c.f x f 2 – 4 2 2 3 3.7 7.4 4 – 6 3 5 5 1.7 5.1 6 – 8 6 11 7 0.3 1.8 8 – 10 2 13 9 2.3 4.6 10 – 12 1 14 11 4.3 4.3 x~x x~x  14f  2.23x~xf  Example-2: Calculate Mean deviation from median and coefficient of Dispersion. First find median
  8. 8. 14 7 6 8 2 2 For median f th lie in     6 8 6 2 6 . 5 l h f c f           . . 2 2 6 7 5 6.7 6 23.2 . 1.66 14 . ( ) 100 1.66 = 24.78% 6.7 h f x L c f f x f x x M D x f M D x Coefficient of Dispersion x                      % % % % % %
  9. 9. C.I 4 – 6 7 – 9 10 – 12 13 – 15 16 – 18 F 2 8 10 6 4 DO YOURSELF 1-From the following frequency distribution (i)Calculate mean absolute deviation about median.(2.6) (ii) Calculate coefficient of dispersion.(23.64%) 2- From the following distribution: (i)Calculate mean absolute deviation about median.(27.29) (ii) Calculate coefficient of dispersion.(29.62%) Groups 0 – 10 10 – 40 40 – 90 90 – 100 100 – 105 105 – 120 120 - 140 f 50 100 140 210 100 50 20

×