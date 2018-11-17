Lmcp 1532 final project

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pembangunan bandar mampan
(Bangi-Kajang 30 tahun akan datang)

  1. 1. LMCP 1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAMPAN TUGASAN 12 : BANGI-KAJANG 30 TAHUN AKAN DATANG NUR AZATUL AFZAN BINTI AHMAD ZABIK A159685 BASRIAH BINTI JAAFAR A159663 PROF. DATO IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT
  2. 2. TUGASAN Anda dikehendaki membentuk satu kumpulan yang tidak lebih dari 3 orang. Anda diminta menyediakan wawasan anda mengenai Bangi-Kajang untuk 30 tahun akan datang. Sediakan wawasan anda lengkap dengan gambar-gambar dalam slides dan video.
  3. 3. APA ITU WAWASAN • Menurut Kamus Dewan Edisi Keempat, wawasan bermaksud fahaman atau tanggapan bukan sesuatu hal, atau pola penceritaannya lebih kelihatan seperti main-main iaitu tidak didukung oleh kematangan. Ia juga dimaksudkan dengan berpandangan jauh terutama yang berkaitan dengan perkembangan masa depan bagi mencapai matlamat penting sesebuah organisasi atau negara
  4. 4. wawasan Kelestarian alam sekitar Pengangkutan yang moden Pelancongan Perparitan yang sistematik Pengindustrian Infrastruktur
  5. 5. KELESTARIAN ALAM SEKITAR • Mewujudkan alam sekitar yang indah dan bersih dari sebarang pencemaran • Menjadikan Bangi-Kajang sebagai salah sebuah tempat yang terkenal kerana mempunyai keindahan alam sekitar • Menjadikan Bangi-Kajang sebagai bandar contoh kepada negara-negara lain
  6. 6. PENGANGKUTAN YANG MODEN • Mencipta kenderaan yang dapat mengurangkan pencemaran udara, kesesakan lalu lintas dan sebagainya. Contoh, kereta terbang. • Mewujudkan keretapi laju yang dapat menampung ramai penumpang dalam satu masa dan dapat menghubungkan dengan semua negeri di Semenanjung Malaysia
  7. 7. PELANCONGAN • Dapat menjadikan Bandar bangi- Kajang sebagai Bandar tumpuan pelancong dalam dan luar Negara. • Menggunakan teknik kepelbagaian kegunaan pada tempat yang sama. Cth: Kawasan bangi dan kajang yang memuatkan tempat rekreasi, pasaraya dan tempat hiburan dalam kawasan yang sama. • Menyediakan tempat pelancongan yg menarik dengan yuran yang murah dan berpatutan. • Menyediakan tempat pelancongan yang bersumberkan alam semulajadi. contoh:
  8. 8. PERPARITAN YANG SISTEMATIK • Meningkatkan kualiti dan membaikpulih sistem saliran dan perparitan yang melibatkan sungai- sungai utama, parit- parit utama dan longkang yang sedia ada • Mencontohi sistem saliran dan perparitan di Jepun di mana mereka menyediakan ruang dan kawasan yang khas untuk perparitan serta menjadikan longkang-longkang di tepi jalan sebagai tempat untuk membela ikan.
  9. 9. PENGINDUSTRIAN  Mempelbagaikan sistem pembuatan sendiri yang berpusatkan di Bandar Kajang-Bangi dalam pelbagai bidang terutama bidang teknologi supaya Negara Malaysia tidak perlu mengimport dari Negara luar.  Sekaligus dapat melatih penduduk tempatan menceburi bidang yang diperkenalkan.
  10. 10. INFRASTRUKTUR • Menjalankan pembangunan infrastruktur Bandar Bangi-Kajang dalam pelbagai bidang. • Contohnya dari segi pembinaan bangunan, system jalanraya, dan tempat rekreasi.
  11. 11. SEKIAN, TERIMA KASIH

