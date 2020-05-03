Successfully reported this slideshow.
SPECIAL SENSES DR. NABEEL BEERAN MBBS, MD 13/03/2020 1
eye 2
Specific Learning Objectives At the end of this class, student should be able to: • Appreciate the functional anatomy of e...
• EYE has 2 major parts: 1. Optical system Helps to focus and form an image on the receptor cells- light rays fall. 2. Neu...
Anatomy of Eye 5
6
The wall of the eyeball is composed of 3 layers: • Outer fibrous coat • Middle vascular layer • Inner nervous coat Inter...
Outermost layer: 1/6th portion transparent anteriorly- cornea. 5/6th portion opaque area – sclera. • Anterior part of scle...
Sclera • White avascular fibrous coat- composed of collagen fibers. • Shape to eyeball. • Protective function. • Extraocul...
Layers of Cornea 10
Lacrimal gland • Lateral corner of eye. • Secretes tear • Keeps cornea moistened. • Prevent infection. • Drained through n...
Middle vascular area: The middle layer surrounds the eyeball completely except for a small opening in front known as the ...
Choroid • Posterior 2/3rd of eyeball. • Nourishes blood vessels. • Nourishes structure of eyeball. • Front thickened porti...
Iris • Thin, pigmented, circular, contractile diaphragm that hangs over the anterior surface of the lens. • Colour to the ...
Inner most layer: • Retina: photoreceptors rods and cones. light is focused on retina – stimulates photoreceptors Signal t...
16
Layers of Retina 1. Pigmented epithelium 2. Layers of rods and cones 3. External limiting membrane 4. Outer nuclear layer ...
Outer pigmented epithelial layer: • Rich in melanocytes. • Prevents scattering of light • Phagocytosis • Storage of vitami...
• Rods and cones- Photoreceptors. • Each rod and cone is divided into outer segment, inner segment and a synaptic zone. • ...
20
Functions of Retina: 1. Visual functions: • Light sense: Help to perceive light. • Form sense: Appreciate the shape. • Col...
2. Reflexes: • Light reflex. • Accommodation reflex. 3. Help to maintain the Tone ,Posture and Equilibrium. 4. In animals ...
Rods : 1. 120 million. 2. Mainly in peripheral retina. 3. Slender ,Elongated, Rod like. 4. More pigments/rod. 5. Only one ...
Lens divides the cavity of eye into 2 compartments • Anterior compartment: Aqueous humor • Posterior compartment: Vitreous...
Fluids in the eye: • Aqueous Humor • Vitreous Humor 25
26
Outflow of Aqueous Humor: Aqueous Humor is formed in ciliary processes Into the anterior chamber Through the pupil Anterio...
Functions of Aqueous Humor: • Provides nutrition to all the avascular structures of the eye. • Maintain the intraocular pr...
Functions of vitreous humor: • Prevent the wall of eyeball from collapsing. • It maintain the intraocular pressure and kee...
30
Glucoma/Ocular Hypertension: • Pressure increase to 60-70 mm of Hg. • Normal :15mm of Hg (12-20mm of Hg) • Pressure above ...
2 types: Primary: • Open angle: after 40yrs • Closed angle: after 60yrs. Secondary : Cataracts, Trauma, Intraocular haem...
33
Treatment OF GLAUCOMA: • Pilocarpine: Facilitating the out flow. • Adrenaline: Diminishes the aqueous inflow. • Acetazolam...
References 1. Review of Medical Physiology by Ganong 24th edition 2. Textbook of Medical Physiology by Guyton and Hall 13t...
THANK YOU
×

EYE

