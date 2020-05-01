PHYSIOLOGY OFCONTRACEPTION

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PHYSIOLOGY OF CONTRACEPTION Dr. Nabeel Beeran MBBS, MD Department of Physiology 23/08/2019 2
Specific Learning Objectives At the end of the class you should be able to: • Classify contraceptive methods • Explain con...
Physiology of contraception • Contraception means prevention of conception (fertilization of ovum) and thus to stop reprod...
Contraceptive methods in females Spacing methods : • Natural method ( Calender method/ Safe period method/ Rhythm method) ...
Barrier methods • Mechanical • Chemical (Nanoxynol-9, Octoxynol-3) • Combined 6
Chemical contraceptives A) Oral contraceptive pills (OC pills) B) Depot preparations 7
A) Oral contraceptive pills (OC pills) – Combined pill (classical pill) – Sequential pill – Mini pill – Post-coital (morni...
Combined pill • Oestrogen ( ethyl estradiol or mestranol) 20-50µg • Progesterone ( norethisterone, norgestrel or levonorge...
Sequential pill • High dose of estrogen along with a moderate dose of progesterone. Mini pill • Low doses of progesterone ...
Advantages of OC pills 100% effective Disadvantages of OC pills • Hypertension • Diabetes mellitus • Atherosclerosis , thr...
B) Depot preparations: • Injectable preparations – Medroxyprogesterone acetate (150-300mg) – Combined injectables • Subder...
IUCD’s • First generation/ Non- medicated/ Inert IUCDs – Lippes loop • Second generation – Copper T-200 – Copper T – NOVA-...
Copper-T • Insertion: Most ideal time is during menstruation or within 10 days of the beginning of menstruation, because t...
15
Advantages of IUCD’s: • Safe, effective and reversible. • Can be easily pulled out or removed when contraception is not re...
Terminal methods: • Tubectomy • Laproscopic occlusion – Silicon rubber bands – Falope rings – Hulka-Clemens clips 17
Contraceptives in Males Spacing methods • Natural method or Coitus Interruptus • Barrier methods • Chemical methods Termin...
Natural/ Coitus interruptus Barrier methods  Condoms: Advantages: a) Prevents transmission of STDs including HIV and AIDS...
Chemical methods - Spermicide or Antispermatogenic drugs. • Male pill (Gossypol) : 200mg/day for 2 months, 60mgs/week. It ...
Terminal methods • Vasectomy • No scalpel vas occlusion – Elastomer plugs Source: https://www.healthdirect.gov.au/surgery/...
THANK YOU 22
