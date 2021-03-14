Chapter 1 - Overview of C

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROGRAMMING FUNDAMENTALS Ms. Munazza Mah Jabeen Assistant Professor of Computer Science
Course Objectives Objectives of this course are three fold:  To appreciate the need for a programming language  To intro...
Course Contents To achieve our first two objectives we will be discussing: Programming in C:  History of C Language  Imp...
Course Format:  Lectures will be mostly interactive. You will be called on randomly to answer questions.  Prepare you ow...
Course Grading: Breakdown:  15% - Lab Work  10% - Quizzes  25% - Mid-Term  Theory – 10%  Practical – 15%  35% - Term...
Lab work Submission:  Lab work due must be submitted online before midnight next class – No explicit submission allowed. ...
Overview of C Language:  What is?  Data  Information  Computer  Computer Language  Programming Language  Low Level ...
History of C:
Importance of C:  The C language is small and relatively easy to learn.  C compilers can produce highly efficient code. ...
Features:
…
Format of a Simple C Program
Simple Program:
Program to Add Two Numbers:
Integrated Development Environment IDE  Editor  Compilers  Debugger  Linkers  Loaders
Compiler Download Link:  https://sourceforge.net/projects/orwelldevcpp/
×