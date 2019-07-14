Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR PERSONALITY
YOUR PERSONALITY INCLUDES YOUR INDIVIDUAL DIFFERENCES FROM OTHER PEOPLE IN HOW YOU THINK, FEEL, AND BEHAVE. YOU MIGHT WANT...
  1. 1. HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR PERSONALITY MUHAMMAD ABBAS
  2. 2. YOUR PERSONALITY INCLUDES YOUR INDIVIDUAL DIFFERENCES FROM OTHER PEOPLE IN HOW YOU THINK, FEEL, AND BEHAVE. YOU MIGHT WANT TO IMPROVE YOUR PERSONALITY IF YOU JUST MOVED TO A NEW SCHOOL, GOT A NEW JOB, OR SIMPLY BECAUSE YOU WANT TO BE YOUR BEST VERSION OF YOURSELF. YOU CAN DEVELOP A WARMER PERSONALITY BY MAKING GOOD CONNECTIONS WITH OTHERS, LEARNING NEW THINGS, AND HAVING SOME FUN
  3. 3. GREET EVERYONE WITH A SMILE.
  4. 4. HAVE GOOD MANNERS.
  5. 5. BE POSITIVE
  6. 6. ASK OPEN-ENDED QUESTIONS.
  7. 7. OFFER A HELPING HAND TO THOSE IN NEED.
  8. 8. BECOME A BETTER LISTENER
  9. 9. MEETING NEW PEOPLE
  10. 10. BE CONFIDENT
  11. 11. WATCH YOUR BODY LANGUAGE
  12. 12. MOTIVATE
  13. 13. DRESS UP WELL
  14. 14. BELIEVE IN YOURSELF
  15. 15. CONTINUE DOING THESE THINGS

×