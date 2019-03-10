Successfully reported this slideshow.
O rato pequeno COUSIÑAS FEITAS NA CASA MonDaporta
Todos os ratos son pequenos!- diredes, e con razón.
Sí, todos os ratos son pequenos, pero o rato deste conto era pequeno pequeno, ata pequeno de máis para ser un rato pequeno.
Era tan pequeniño que usaba como bañeira o tapón dunha botella de auga, e non cheo de todo por aquelo de non pasar medo ao...
Era tan pequeno que a súa nai cando saía con el de paseo para non perdelo metíao dentro do sombreiro. Un sombreiro con fur...
Un día que a nai iba con el no sombreiro paseando pola rúa, un refacho de vento levoulle o sombreiro e con el ao ratiño.
A rata correu e correu detrás do sombreiro, que se elevaba e alonxaba máis alá de onde ela puido seguilo…, pero non puido ...
Por máis que buscou e preguntou, non tivo resposta.
E non tivo resposta porque o sombreiro, co ratiño dentro, voou e voou máis alá dos montes que había detrás dos montes que ...
Durante a viaxe o ratiño asustouse moito, de primeiras ao ver o alto que voaba pensando no batacazo que se iba dar cando o...
Pero a súa sorte non rematara, alá polo horizonte apareceu unha mancha escura que moi pronto foi tomando corpo para conver...
Á que o sombreiro se dirixeu como si o guiase un piloto experimentado, para pousar mainamente na area dunha praia. O ratiñ...
Pero co ousado, entrometido e aventureiro que é –sempre era o primeiro en facer o que ninguén ousaba facer – sempre se axu...
Sen pensalo moito botouse a explorar os arredores do lugar no que aterrara. Desde os primeiros pasos decatouse, polo olfac...
Aterrara nun país de ratos, e aínda que as familias de ratos non adoitan levárense moi ben avanzou decidido a encontralos,...
Achegouse aos primeiros que veu, aos que ademais de darlle un bo susto deixou sorprendidos polo seu pequeño tamaño. Mentra...
Por eles soupo que ata facía pouco tempo aquel era o reino dos ratos felices. Alí vivían os ratos máis grandes e máis gord...
Pero todo cambiara despois dun temporal, cando, entre as moitas cousas que o mar botara á praia, chegou, agarrado a unha t...
O medo que lles metera fora tal que permaneceran agochados, sen atreverse a saír, durante varios días ata que a fame os ob...
Aqueles ratos que nunca tiveran que soportar a presencia dun enemigo de tal ferocidade e polo tanto non sabían defenderse,...
Cando o número de baixas empezou a ser demasiado grande decidiron organizarse e adoptar medidas para protexerse. De primei...
Logo acordaron montar un servicio de vixiancia para que mentras uns saían a comer outros permanecían á espreita para dar a...
pero logo, cando había que ir buscala máis lonxe, fixeron falta máis vixiantes, ata o punto de que había máis ratos vixian...
Logo acordaron saír en grupos e, si os descubría o gato, saír cada un nunha dirección para despistalo, pero deste xeito er...
Pensaron que o mellor sería ter ao gato vixiado para saber sempre donde estaba e aproveitar para saír só cando estivera lo...
Pero ter o gato vixiado non era nada fácil porque se agochaba moi ben a non ser que tivera o bandullo cheo, que nese caso ...
Cos ratos a piques da desesperación, nunha das case contínuas xuntanzas que facían para buscar solucións, un dixo que o ún...
-Entonces con poñerlle unha campaíña asunto arranxado- dixo un. -Non- dixo outro- unha campaíña non é seguro porque se o g...
Todos pensaron ata que un dixo –un axóuxere! Un axóuxere está case pechado e non se pode evitar que soe porque non se pode...
Xa! A idea é ben boa pero agora haberá que atopar ao valente que ouse colgarllo- dixo un dos máis vellos matando case ante...
E desde aquela nesas estamos. Desde aquela seguimos buscando ao valente que ouse colgarlle o axóuxere ao gato. Ofrecéronse...
O ratiño, despois de pensalo un pouco e vendo o mal que o estaban a pasar aqueles seus semellantes que tan ben o acolleran...
Todos aplaudiron o seu valor menos os seus primeiros amigos que tentaron convencelo para que non o fixera porque o gato er...
El díxolles que estivesen tranquilos, que no sitio do que el viña si había algo eran gatos, e que el e toda a súa xente xa...
Mandou buscar algunhas cousas que lle eran necesarias e agardou á hora da sesta porque sabía, de boa lei, que se hai algo ...
Antes de saír encheu o axóuxere de area para que non soase e enleouno nun trapo para que non lle caera a area de dentro (p...
deuse unha untura para disimular o olor a rato, puxo uns patucos de la para amortecer o ruído, porque o gato se tiña bo ol...
e chegado o momento botou o axóuxere ao lombo e empezou a achegarse ao gato, procurando levar sempre o vento en contra par...
Cando chegou ao pé do gato pousou o axóuxere, metéuselle por debaixo do pescozo, arrastrando consigo unha punta do cordel ...
e despois deu a volta arredor, pasando por detrás do gato (pasarlle por diante dos fuciños podía ser atrevido demais porqu...
e, coas mesmas precaucións coas que se achegara e traballara, volveu a lugar seguro.
Os ratos celebraron a volta, san e salvo, do ratiño valente con grandes, pero silenciosas, mostras de alegría (silenciosas...
e logo puxéronse a agardar impacientes para ver se a cousa funcionaba e para ver a reacción do gato.
Cando o gato espertou o primeiro que fixo foi estricarse e logo sacudir a cabeza e con ese xesto esparexer a area que tiña...
O susto que lle deu o primeiro son do axóuxere púxolle os ollos como platos e fíxolle dar un pincho no aire
co que repiteu e aumentou o ruído e o susto primeiro… e saeu fuxindo. Canto máis corría máis ruído sentía, ata que canso, ...
e foi entonces cando se decatou de que lavaba algo colgado ao pescozo e que soaba só cando el se movía. Sacudeu con forza ...
Os ratos celebraron o susto que lle meteran ao gato, o éxito da operación e o ben que soaba o axóuxere.
Aos dous días ao gato ata lle facía gracia aquel “tintín” que soaba maino ou cantareiro según camiñaba ou toleirón e con f...
Pero tamén empezou a decatarse de que estaba a pasar máis fame da que acostumaba. El sabía, decíallo a experiencia, que es...
Pero o que máis lle extrañaba xa non era que non pillara ningún rato… o máis raro era que nin os vira, e non era porque no...
E, aínda que non era moi afeizoado, púxose a botar contas e, poñendo e quitando polos dedos, chegou á conclusión de que no...
Agochouse a un burato de ratos, sin que o viran, e púxose a vixiar. Agardou ata que saeu un, e cando estaba fóra abaneou o...
Tentou sacalo pola cabeza pero o lazo estaba axustado e non lle pasaba, quixo levar o coredel á boca para rillalo pero tam...
fregou o pescozo contra canto duro atopou no seu camiño ata case deixalo pelado… pero nin por esas.
Os días pasaban e a fame era cada veaz máis grande, xa case desesperada, e a perda de peso máis que evidente,
cando a casualidade fixo que unha tarde fondeara preto da illa, que por certo non era moi gran cousa, un barco, e os mariñ...
Un deles atopouse co gato e, ao velo co axóuxere ao pescozo e en aquel estado tan lamentable, sinteu magoa del ao pensar q...
A marcha do gato fixo felices, outra volta, aos ratos que non paraban de celebralo pensando que de novo, en pouco tempo vo...
Ao rato pequeno, que ata o de aquela estivera atarefado (primeiro resolvendo o problema e logo aguantando as celebracións)...
pero rematadas as festas, a pesar de que estaba moi ben naquel lugar, empezou a botar de menos á súa familia e cada día qu...
O rato pequeno, que era de ánimo alegre e amigo da troula, pasaba horas sentado, desganado e sen facer cousa ningunha, pen...
Uns días despois déronlle unha sorpresa. Fixeron unha gran festa, e ao rematala, despois dos discursos, a música, as fotos...
Unha viaxe que, despois dunhas horas de voo, rematou felizmente. E… larailo lalailo, laliro lalá.
O rato pequeno
