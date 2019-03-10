Successfully reported this slideshow.
O rato Francisco ou un conto que estira e encolle MonDaporta COUSIÑAS FEITAS NA CASA
Estaba o rato Francisco, tan tranquilo, mirando a televisión
cando sinteu que lle tiraban polo rabo
Tentou fuxir,
pero só tivo tempo de afincar as unllas, como puido, ao chan
O de fóra tiraba e tiraba, e Francisco resistía. Xa estaba a piques de perder agarre
cando tivo unha extraña sensación…
empezara a estricar!
a estricar,
a estricar
e ata chegaría a partir ao medio se non fora porque un can que pasou por alí fixo fuxir ao gato.
Francisco salvar salvouse… e suspirou aliviado
pero quedou tan estricado que non houbo maneira de que recuperara o seu aspecto anterior. Non se parecía a nada coñecido. ...
E como coa forma de raterpe non podía seguir a vivir nas casas
porque non tiña maneira de agocharse,
nin burato no que se dera metido,
pensou en in vivir ao monte
porque sempre había menos xente, e era máis doado conseguir un agocho entre as pedras e as matogueiras
E todo iba ben ata que un día, que estaba a durmir coa boca aberta, por mor dun resfriado, un ventiño enredante
metéuselle dentro
e empezou a inflar
e inflou,
e inflou, inflou ata case estoupar
e quedou convertido no becho máis grande que nunca pisara a terra. Convertíuse nun “ratofante”
e coa forma de ratofante viveu ata que, polo San Martiño,
se meteu nun souto e púxose a rillar castañas.
Rillou castañas e máis castañas ata que non lle cabía dentro nin unha castaña máis.
As castañas, pola tarde, déronlle gases e botou uns peidiños.
E polo camiño dos peidiños tamen se enfiou o ventiño enredante e Francisco empezou a desinflar…
…e polos furados dos ourizos tamén, e desinflou máis aínda
Seguiu a desinflar… e ao pouco tempo xa parecía só un raterpe
Pero aínda non ben acabara de desinflar de todo cando empezou a chover
e Francisco, ao mollarse, a encoller
a encoller, e a encoller…
Menos mal que enseguida atopou un burato no que acollerse!...
que se non, ao peor, seguía a encoller ata quedar tan pequeno como unha formiga.
E ao recuperar a súa condición volveu á súa casa e á televisión.
E estando o outro día a mirar un programa…
vaia susto levou ao sentir que o agarraban!
Pero esta vez, por sorte, non foi nada malo, era un amigo seu que pasaba a saudalo.
Para axudar a contar esta historia vai moi ben unha montaxe, moi doada de facer nun anaco de papel contínuo, que podedes v...
…e empezou a estricar
… ata quedar convertido nun “raterpe”
…e empezou a inflar, …a inflar…
… nun “ratofante”
… a encoller, a encoller
… a encoller ata volver a ser un “raterpe”
… e coa chuvia a encoller, a encoller
… e menos mal que atopaou un burato…
O rato Francisco

31 views

Published on

Unha curiosa historia dun rato que estira e encolle.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
O rato Francisco

