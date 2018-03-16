Successfully reported this slideshow.
M.WALAA EL DEEB HESHAM ELINANY HOSSAM GODA HAMED YOUSSEF SHERIF SAMI SAID GHADA HARFUSH
Gonadotrophin-relesingGonadotrophin-relesing hormone (GnRH) agonist,hormone (GnRH) agonist, triptorelin acetate suppresses...
However, TheHowever, The pharmacodynamics ofpharmacodynamics of gonadortopin-releasing hormonegonadortopin-releasing hormo...
Since GnRH receptors and theirSince GnRH receptors and their gene expression have been detectedgene expression have been d...
 A 25 years old Egyptian womenA 25 years old Egyptian women present to us with primarypresent to us with primary infertil...
 She had also a failed trials withShe had also a failed trials with I.U.II.U.I  Couple asked to do I.C.S.I asCouple aske...
Patient was evaluated for pituitaryPatient was evaluated for pituitary down regulation on 8/8/06, butdown regulation on 8/...
 -On the same day :-On the same day :  S. Progesterone :5.41 ng/mlS. Progesterone :5.41 ng/ml  S. LH : 9.54 mIu/mlS. LH...
 On 10/8/2006 OPU was done atOn 10/8/2006 OPU was done at I.F.C center Alexandria, retrievingI.F.C center Alexandria, ret...
 Luteal phase support wasLuteal phase support was conducted using vaginalconducted using vaginal progesterone pessariespr...
Cytological examination of theCytological examination of the yielded follicular fluid reveals fewyielded follicular fluid ...
On 26/8/06 B-HCG was 22 mIu/ml,On 26/8/06 B-HCG was 22 mIu/ml, 96 hours later it was 34 few days96 hours later it was 34 f...
Over the last two decades, GnRH agonistsOver the last two decades, GnRH agonists have been use in ovarian stimulationhave ...
This flare up induces release ofThis flare up induces release of gonadotophins from the pituitary glandgonadotophins from ...
 There are very few publications in theThere are very few publications in the literature describing this rare event, with...
 Ovarian hyperstimulation following the soleOvarian hyperstimulation following the sole administration of agonistic analo...
 Ovarian hyperstimulation-like syndromeOvarian hyperstimulation-like syndrome after administration of triptorelin to aaft...
We recommend that when theWe recommend that when the growth of cysts after GnRHagrowth of cysts after GnRHa administration...
Exaggerated Flare Up Effect Of GnRH Agonist Resulting In Multifollicular Development Without hMG Administration: A case report.

M.WALAA EL DEEB

HESHAM ELINANY

HOSSAM GODA

HAMED YOUSSEF

SHERIF SAMI SAID

GHADA HARFUSH

Exaggerated Flare Up Effect Of GnRH Agonist Resulting In Multifollicular Development Without hMG Administration: A case report.

  1. 1. M.WALAA EL DEEBM.WALAA EL DEEB HESHAM ELINANYHESHAM ELINANY HOSSAM GODAHOSSAM GODA HAMED YOUSSEFHAMED YOUSSEF SHERIF SAMI SAIDSHERIF SAMI SAID GHADA HARFUSHGHADA HARFUSH
  2. 2. Gonadotrophin-relesingGonadotrophin-relesing hormone (GnRH) agonist,hormone (GnRH) agonist, triptorelin acetate suppressestriptorelin acetate suppresses the GnRH-induced release ofthe GnRH-induced release of Luteinizing hormone (LH) andLuteinizing hormone (LH) and thereby preventsthereby prevents spontaneous LH surgesspontaneous LH surges during IVF cycles.during IVF cycles.
  3. 3. However, TheHowever, The pharmacodynamics ofpharmacodynamics of gonadortopin-releasing hormonegonadortopin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists includes an(GnRH) agonists includes an initial ‘flare-up’ of the pituitary-initial ‘flare-up’ of the pituitary- gonadal axis, followed bygonadal axis, followed by reduced luteinizing hormonereduced luteinizing hormone (LH) secretion.(LH) secretion.
  4. 4. Since GnRH receptors and theirSince GnRH receptors and their gene expression have been detectedgene expression have been detected in human ovary, the question isin human ovary, the question is whether GnRH agonist can exert thiswhether GnRH agonist can exert this flare up effect on the ovary it self.flare up effect on the ovary it self. Ovarian hyper stimulation induced byOvarian hyper stimulation induced by GnRH agonist alone is a rare eventGnRH agonist alone is a rare event and in this report we describe suchand in this report we describe such case.case.
  5. 5.  A 25 years old Egyptian womenA 25 years old Egyptian women present to us with primarypresent to us with primary infertility for 3 years.infertility for 3 years.  She had episodes of secondaryShe had episodes of secondary amenorrhea.amenorrhea.  After infertility routine work up, aAfter infertility routine work up, a diagnosis of PCO was reached.diagnosis of PCO was reached.  She underwent four trials ofShe underwent four trials of ovulation with C.C, but pregnancyovulation with C.C, but pregnancy
  6. 6.  She had also a failed trials withShe had also a failed trials with I.U.II.U.I  Couple asked to do I.C.S.I asCouple asked to do I.C.S.I as husband was traveling to Gulf area.husband was traveling to Gulf area.  A midluteal long protocol wasA midluteal long protocol was decided for her.decided for her.  Menses started on 10/7/06 andMenses started on 10/7/06 and triptorelin (Decapeptyl 0.1 ferring,triptorelin (Decapeptyl 0.1 ferring, Germany) was administratedGermany) was administrated 29/7/0629/7/06
  7. 7. Patient was evaluated for pituitaryPatient was evaluated for pituitary down regulation on 8/8/06, butdown regulation on 8/8/06, but surprisingly E2 was 3420 ng/ml andsurprisingly E2 was 3420 ng/ml and her (US) shows high number ofher (US) shows high number of follicles ranging between 14-23 mmfollicles ranging between 14-23 mm and very close to OHSS.and very close to OHSS.
  8. 8.  -On the same day :-On the same day :  S. Progesterone :5.41 ng/mlS. Progesterone :5.41 ng/ml  S. LH : 9.54 mIu/mlS. LH : 9.54 mIu/ml  B. HCG : 0.387B. HCG : 0.387 mIu/mlmIu/ml  HCG 10,000 units wasHCG 10,000 units was administratedadministrated (Choriomon IBSA)(Choriomon IBSA)
  9. 9.  On 10/8/2006 OPU was done atOn 10/8/2006 OPU was done at I.F.C center Alexandria, retrievingI.F.C center Alexandria, retrieving 19 oocytes: 15 oocytes were MII19 oocytes: 15 oocytes were MII and were injected, and 11 embryosand were injected, and 11 embryos were developed.were developed.  Four embryos were transferred onFour embryos were transferred on DAY 2 (4A,4A,4A,3A) and fiveDAY 2 (4A,4A,4A,3A) and five embryos were cryopreserved forembryos were cryopreserved for future use (5A, 4A, 4B, 3A, 2A).future use (5A, 4A, 4B, 3A, 2A).
  10. 10.  Luteal phase support wasLuteal phase support was conducted using vaginalconducted using vaginal progesterone pessariesprogesterone pessaries (cyclogest 400 twice daily).(cyclogest 400 twice daily).  No manifestations for severeNo manifestations for severe OHSS was noticed during theOHSS was noticed during the next two weeks.next two weeks.
  11. 11. Cytological examination of theCytological examination of the yielded follicular fluid reveals fewyielded follicular fluid reveals few groups of granulosa cells intermixedgroups of granulosa cells intermixed with groups of liteinized theca cellswith groups of liteinized theca cells having abundant pale cytoplasm,having abundant pale cytoplasm, and surrounded bye amildand surrounded bye amild inflammatory cellular infiltrateinflammatory cellular infiltrate mainly composed of lymphocytes &mainly composed of lymphocytes & polymorphs.polymorphs.
  12. 12. On 26/8/06 B-HCG was 22 mIu/ml,On 26/8/06 B-HCG was 22 mIu/ml, 96 hours later it was 34 few days96 hours later it was 34 few days later, she developed attack oflater, she developed attack of vaginal bleding and B-HCG wasvaginal bleding and B-HCG was negative. She is waiting to transfernegative. She is waiting to transfer her cryoembryos next month.her cryoembryos next month.
  13. 13. Over the last two decades, GnRH agonistsOver the last two decades, GnRH agonists have been use in ovarian stimulationhave been use in ovarian stimulation protocols in assisted reproductiveprotocols in assisted reproductive techniques (ART) in combnation withtechniques (ART) in combnation with gonadotrophins to achieve multifolliculargonadotrophins to achieve multifollicular development without premature LH surge.development without premature LH surge. GnRH agonists induce an initial rise ofGnRH agonists induce an initial rise of gonadotrophins (flare-up) before theygonadotrophins (flare-up) before they achieve suppression throughachieve suppression through desensitization (Ortmann et al,2001).desensitization (Ortmann et al,2001).
  14. 14. This flare up induces release ofThis flare up induces release of gonadotophins from the pituitary glandgonadotophins from the pituitary gland stimulating the growth of follicles. Thusstimulating the growth of follicles. Thus follicular cyst developes as a response offollicular cyst developes as a response of this flare up but soon pituitarythis flare up but soon pituitary desensitization is achieved resulting indesensitization is achieved resulting in stop of stimulus and impaired ovulation.stop of stimulus and impaired ovulation. Development of cyst with GnRHa is notDevelopment of cyst with GnRHa is not uncommon however, the development ofuncommon however, the development of multiple follicles and their growth is raremultiple follicles and their growth is rare (Fiszbajn et al,2004)(Fiszbajn et al,2004)
  15. 15.  There are very few publications in theThere are very few publications in the literature describing this rare event, withliterature describing this rare event, with only two reports mentioning hCGonly two reports mentioning hCG triggering of ovulation. Fertilization oftriggering of ovulation. Fertilization of oocytes and transfers of embryos haveoocytes and transfers of embryos have succeeded in certain cases, but only onesucceeded in certain cases, but only one pregnancy has been reported that led to apregnancy has been reported that led to a living birth.living birth.  It has been suggested that GnRH agonistIt has been suggested that GnRH agonist directly act on the ovary and contribute todirectly act on the ovary and contribute to cyst formationcyst formation (Mehta and Kumar(Mehta and Kumar
  16. 16.  Ovarian hyperstimulation following the soleOvarian hyperstimulation following the sole administration of agonistic analogues ofadministration of agonistic analogues of gonadortophin releasing hormonegonadortophin releasing hormone (Weissman et.al Hum. Rep. 1998)(Weissman et.al Hum. Rep. 1998)  The development of an oocyte-containingThe development of an oocyte-containing follicle during gonadotrophin-releasingfollicle during gonadotrophin-releasing hormone agonist administration.hormone agonist administration. (Almagor et.al Hum. Rep. 2001)(Almagor et.al Hum. Rep. 2001)
  17. 17.  Ovarian hyperstimulation-like syndromeOvarian hyperstimulation-like syndrome after administration of triptorelin to aafter administration of triptorelin to a woman with endometriosis.woman with endometriosis. (Inaudi et.al Gynecol Endocrinol 2002)(Inaudi et.al Gynecol Endocrinol 2002)  Ovarian hyperstimulation induced by aOvarian hyperstimulation induced by a GnRH agonist about one caseGnRH agonist about one case (Naifer et.al Gynecol Obstet Fertil 2005)(Naifer et.al Gynecol Obstet Fertil 2005)
  18. 18. We recommend that when theWe recommend that when the growth of cysts after GnRHagrowth of cysts after GnRHa administration is accompanied byadministration is accompanied by high concentrations of E2, thehigh concentrations of E2, the administration of HCG may beadministration of HCG may be useful to achieve oocyteuseful to achieve oocyte maturation and advance IVFmaturation and advance IVF treatmenttreatment

