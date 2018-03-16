Assisted Reproductive Technology In Women Over 40years

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Assisted Reproductive Technology InAssisted Reproductive Technology In Women Over 40yearsWomen Over 40years A Controlled...
2  M.WALAA ELDEEB MS  HISHAM EL ENANY MD  OSAMA SHAWKY MD  SHERIF S. SAID MS  GHADA HARFOUSH MS  SHERIF EL SHAMY
3 Introduction Numerous demographic studies suggest a consistent decline in fecundity with increasing age. Szamatowicz & G...
4  Age has a significantly negative effect on ovarian stimulation.  Short protocol for IVF is the traditionally used one...
5 Objective There is lack of evidence to support the use of short protocol in advanced female age.
6 The aim is to compare results of short vs long protocols for IVF/ICSI in women over 40 ys.
7 Design  Multicenter controlled trial.  Eight centers allover Egypt participated in this study.  The Egyptian IVF-ET c...
8 Inclusion criteria  All women had FSH less than 20 before start of treatment.  No functional azospermia.  No submucou...
9 Participants  A total of 531 women ranging between 40- 47ys were enrolled in this study ; – 285 women received long pro...
10 Results  Regarding all women, clinical pregnancy was achieved in 101 women (19%) and miscarriage rate was (32%) mainly...
11 Variables Long short P value Age (Ys) 42 ± 1.6 43 ± 0.4 N.S Duration (Ys) 11.3 ± 4.5 10.2 ± 3.1 N.S FSH (mIU/mL) 12.4 ±...
12 Variable Long short P value E2 2100 ± 1230 1400 ± 680 0.023 Oocytes 9.4 ±3.2 5.1 ± 2.4 0.04 Fertilization rate 62% 43% ...
13 Variable long short P value ET 4.3 ± 1.8 2.2 ± 1.5 0.03 Pregnancy rate 26.6 % 10.2% <0.001* Miscarriage rate 32% 29% N....
14 Other outcomes  Cost of drugs : were significantly reduced with the short protocol (P =0.031*)  Multiple pregnancy : ...
15 Discussion  Fertility declines gradually from the age of 30 years, but declines dramatically after 40 years. (Lesser ,...
16 Decline may be due to:  Decrease in ovarian reserve with advancing age.  Decrease in the quality of oocytes as indica...
17 Protocols of stimulation  The long protocol is the most widely used protocol because it is the best for suppression of...
18  Traditionally, the short protocol is used for older women because of the well-known 'flare- up phenomenon'. Sbracia e...
19 Why our study is unique ????  Very few studies compared long vs short protocols in advanced women age.  The results a...
20 How to explain The objective of controlled ovarian hyperstimulation (COH) is to ensure the adequate development of earl...
21 One of the key points of such a procedure is the achievement of adequate synchronization of follicular growth so that o...
22 However, to obtain a good follicular coordination during COH, the nature selection of follicles observed during the ear...
23 Explanation  Our participants were normogonadotropic.  GnRH agonist resulted in better follicular synchronization and...
24 Conclusion This multicenter study shows that long protocol of GnRH agonist was better than short protocol in women with...
25
×