Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Lecture 2 - Host to host communication.pptx

Apr. 16, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
L1 - Computer Networks Review.pptx
L1 - Computer Networks Review.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

377.ppt
oussamamarchich
SampleAPQs-UpToLoops-Sol.pdf
T17Rockstar
0764-kali-linux.pdf
T17Rockstar
MARUTHI_INVERTED_SEARCH_presentation.pptx
MaruthiRock
introduction-190804060837.pptx
shumPanwar
SolveForce UCaaS
RONALD J LEGARSKI
Catapult Case Study Page 1.pdf
ssuser889a1b
JavaScript-Basic-Chapter1-Presentation.pptx
Justcode 2023
1 of 10 Ad

Lecture 2 - Host to host communication.pptx

Apr. 16, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

Host-to-communication

Host-to-communication

Technology
Advertisement

Recommended

L1 - Computer Networks Review.pptx
MohamedFouardKanu
0 views
19 slides
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.4k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.5k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.3k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.3k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.6k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
939 views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

377.ppt
oussamamarchich
3 views
SampleAPQs-UpToLoops-Sol.pdf
T17Rockstar
7 views
0764-kali-linux.pdf
T17Rockstar
2 views
MARUTHI_INVERTED_SEARCH_presentation.pptx
MaruthiRock
28 views
introduction-190804060837.pptx
shumPanwar
0 views
SolveForce UCaaS
RONALD J LEGARSKI
1 view
Catapult Case Study Page 1.pdf
ssuser889a1b
3 views
JavaScript-Basic-Chapter1-Presentation.pptx
Justcode 2023
0 views
wireless radio florida
wireless2wayradio
7 views
environmental-product-declaration-2023.pptx
ManishPatel169454
0 views
Observability For You and Me with OpenTelemetry
Eric D. Schabell
0 views
Pseudo_Code_Practice_Problems.pdf
T17Rockstar
4 views
C101-PracticeProblems.pdf
T17Rockstar
6 views
tech.pptx
reshavjain3
0 views
Cryopreservation of Food Products
AnanyaBhardwaj28
0 views
Untitled presentation.pptx
ANIKETKUMARSHARMA3
5 views
Introduction to C++, Standard Library, Class Template vector.pptx
emsResulzade1
8 views
6th summit program at a glance
CARTS2
25 views
ITM 3010 Dirtbike Case Chapter 8.pptx
KaseyMebane2
6 views
Stable Diffusion Automatic1111
LomaLola
0 views
377.ppt
oussamamarchich
3 views
19 slides
SampleAPQs-UpToLoops-Sol.pdf
T17Rockstar
7 views
5 slides
0764-kali-linux.pdf
T17Rockstar
2 views
322 slides
MARUTHI_INVERTED_SEARCH_presentation.pptx
MaruthiRock
28 views
12 slides
introduction-190804060837.pptx
shumPanwar
0 views
14 slides
SolveForce UCaaS
RONALD J LEGARSKI
1 view
1 slide

Featured (20)

ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26.1k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.3k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.8k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.7k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.5k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.9k views
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26.1k views
16 slides
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.3k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.8k views
35 slides
Advertisement

Lecture 2 - Host to host communication.pptx

  1. 1. UNIMTECH LECTURE 2: COMPUTER NETWORKS & SECURITY HOST-TO-HOST COMMUNICATION
  2. 2. Outline Network Communication: -Physical Addressing (MAC) -Logical Addressing (IP) OSI Internetworking Model - Importance TCP/IP Model IP communication Types -Unicast -Multicast -Broadcast: -Anycast
  3. 3. Network Communication Entails two addressing concepts: Physical Addressing (MAC Addresses) Logical Addressing: We shall focus on IPv4 at this level of the course. ANATOMY OF A MAC ADDRESS A MAC address is a 48-bit length address, normally expressed in hexadecimal. It is physically burned into all network communication devices. Computers use MAC addresses to communicate with each other on a network. It is divided into two parts: The first 24-bits are referred to as Organisation Unique Identifier (OUI); whereas the remainder 24 are the serialization of the MAC address by a specific vendor. Note that in dissimilar networks involving end to end communication, the MAC address always change between two points during the course of the communication process. NB: Command to view MAC address on windows : ipconfig /all from the cmd interface.
  4. 4. Logical Addressing – IP Addressing Format: It constitutes 4 dotted numbers/octets; ranging from 0 – 255: Example: 10.0.1.3 An IP address is always combined with a subnet mask and typically with a default gateway Example IP: 10.0.1.3 Mask: 255.255.255.0 Default Gateway: 10.0.1.1 The Subnet Mask informs which portions of the IP address represent the ‘network’ and ‘host’. Command to view IP address configuration on windows : ipconfig from the cmd interface.
  5. 5. Demonstration of The Two Address Concepts in Networks Whilst IP addresses uniquely identify nodes on a network, they exclusively communicate/speak to each other through their MAC addresses! Hypothetical Networks: 10.0.1.0, 10.0.2.0, 10.0.3.0, 10.0.4.0, 10.0.5.0- 255.255.255.0 Practically explained using the scenarios of: i) copying a zipped file on a local network between a PC and a server ii) copying a zipped file from a PC to a server in a different network
  6. 6. OSI Internetworking Model - Importance The OSI model is a conceptual framework that depicts end-to-end communication between end points. As a standardized architecture, it defines network communication. It provides a system to breakdown network communication A standard for manufacturing equipment Allows vendors to focus on specific areas of network Mnemonic: ‘All People Seem To Need Data Processing’ ‘Please Do Not Throw Sausage Pizza Away’
  7. 7. Understanding The Layers of The OSI Model Application Layer Provides an interface for applications to communicate across the network Provides network access to network aware applications like web browsers. Presentation Layer It ‘generifies’ the data: That is formatting the data in such a way it is understandable by the other end of the communication e.g. http, jpeg, etc. It executes encryption functions as well. Session Layer Starts and ends sessions Logically keeps sessions separate N.B: It is worth noting that the top three layers, as discussed above, occurs within the operating system of the node and of course least important to a network engineer. The bottom four layers, discussed next, are the most important as the job of a network engineer are defined in these four layers
  8. 8. Understanding the OSI Layers Cont’d. Transport Layer  It dictate how the data is sent by using the two protocols of TCP and UDP. These two respectively send data reliably or unreliably. Programs, like VoIP, that run real-time typically choose unreliable communication.  It defines ‘well known’ services (port numbers) by designating specific functions that run on a server or workstation. In summary, it entails a choice between protocols (TCP/UDP) and Port Numbers Network  It provides ‘logical addressing’, popularly known as IP addressing  It determines the best path to a destination by means of routing tables. Data Link Layer  It provides ‘physical addressing’ or ‘MAC addressing’. It’s physical because it’s burned into the NIC of the computing device  It ensures that the data is ‘error-free’. As data traverses the network, this layer puts a check on it known as FCS to ensure that it remains the same at the other end. Physical Layer Provides physical access to the cable It combines all the ‘glossy’ applications and features into electrical signals of 0s and 1s.
  9. 9. TCP/IP (DoD) MODEL The OSI Model describes how network communication occurs whilst the TCP/IP is how it is done!
  10. 10. IP Communication Types Unicast : One-to-one communication between two hosts. It’s the most predominant type of IP communication on a network. E.g. Preconfigured IP Phone communication to a call manager on a network Multicast: One to many communication where a single message is sent out to a group. E.g. Music on hold in IP Teletphony, Using imaging software for faster installation, etc Broadcast: One to all. e.g DHCP, ARP Anycast: One to closest. An IPv6 technology that has been adapted in IPv4 to allow having two or more servers having the same address in distant locations over the Internet order to facilitate for clients to access the closest resource. The routing of which is done to achieve better network latency and minimise delays in network communication when a client requests the resource.

×