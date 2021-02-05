Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mercerization
Presented by: Presented to: Md. Sahidul Islam Name:Mithun Dev Nath Lecturer ID:2018000400019 Department of Textile Enginee...
Mercerization Mercerization, in textiles, a chemical treatment applied to cotton fibres or fabrics to permanently impart a...
To improve the luster To improve the strength To improve the dye uptake and To improve water absorbency Object
Change due to mercerization  Round surface can reflect the light better than a rough surface. Due to mercerization cotton...
What happens to cotton during Mercerization  Swelling of the fibre takes place.  the cross section ,like kidney shaped b...
MICROSCOPIC VIEW
WHAT HAPPENS INSIDE COTTON  After swelling NaOH thoroughly penetrates amorphous phase of thefibre,  reaction between the...
Conversion of Cellulose • The native form of cellulose which occurs in cotton and other natural cellulosic fibres, is know...
CHEMICAL REACTION
EFFECT OF MERCERIZATION 1.Fibre level 2.Molecular level 3.Chemical change 4.Mechanical change
Change due to mercerization A. Fiber level 1. Swelling 2. Cross sectional morphology changes from beam shape to round shap...
Effects of the mercerization of cotton fabric
 According to the form of the tension  A. tension mercerization  slack mercerization Mercerization are Two Types:
1) Tension Mercerization • The purpose of mercerization is to increase luster of Cotton fibers • The fiber untwists and sw...
Factors of mercerization: There are 4 factor which are called 4T. They are-------  Time  Temperature  Twaddle  Tension
 Time: The time of the mercerization is 30 to 60 seconds. If the mercerization takes longer time it will not improve the ...
Mercerization is done - on greige goods - after desizing - after desizing and scouring - after bleaching - after dyeing.
1. Larger dyeing affinity 2. Larger dimensional stability of thearticles 3. Increasing of thelustre 4. Increasing of the t...
 We know about the toxicity profile of sodium hydroxide, which is considered one of the building blocks of chemistry. It’...
Cont… The Barium Activity Number is given as: BAN = (B-M) / (B-C)*100 Where B = Volume of HCl (ml) required for blank titr...
 The chemical is toxic to wildlife, and the EPA requires that effluent containing NaOH not be discharged into groundwater...
Thankyou
Mercerization
Mercerization
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mercerization

17 views

Published on

Mercerization is a important part ofTextile. May be it help you a lot. I am trying to make it easy and important part are must be included in this slide.Thanks a lot.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mercerization

  1. 1. Mercerization
  2. 2. Presented by: Presented to: Md. Sahidul Islam Name:Mithun Dev Nath Lecturer ID:2018000400019 Department of Textile Engineering Southeast University Date of Submission:25/09/2020
  3. 3. Mercerization Mercerization, in textiles, a chemical treatment applied to cotton fibres or fabrics to permanently impart a greater affinity for dyes and various chemical finishes. Mercerizing also gives cotton cloth increased tensile strength, greater absorptive properties, and, usually, a high degree of lustre, depending on the method used.
  4. 4. To improve the luster To improve the strength To improve the dye uptake and To improve water absorbency Object
  5. 5. Change due to mercerization  Round surface can reflect the light better than a rough surface. Due to mercerization cotton shape become round.  Luster is a result of light reflection off a surface. The more glass like the surface, the better the luster  Yarn has a very fine covering of tiny fiber ends (fuzz). This fuzz is removed by passing the yarn (or fabric) through a controlled heated atmosphere termed singeing (gas fired in the past, electric more currently) resulting in a cleaner surface. (
  6. 6. What happens to cotton during Mercerization  Swelling of the fibre takes place.  the cross section ,like kidney shaped becomes circular or oval-shaped, thus enhancing the luster  Shrinkage of length wise.  Strength improved  Cellulosic chains gets rearranged .
  7. 7. MICROSCOPIC VIEW
  8. 8. WHAT HAPPENS INSIDE COTTON  After swelling NaOH thoroughly penetrates amorphous phase of thefibre,  reaction between the alkali and the micelle occurs  completing the generation of alkali celluloseI.  At higher concentrations, the hydrate volume is smaller.  Hydrates cause lower swelling but able to penetrate the crystalline phase and change the crystal structure.  Such changes are capable of inducing important structural modifications in fibre structure.
  9. 9. Conversion of Cellulose • The native form of cellulose which occurs in cotton and other natural cellulosic fibres, is known as cellulose I. • It has it unique crystal diffraction pattern (monoclinic). It is a thermodynamically less stable form of cellulose. • When cellulose in converted to regenerated cellulosic fibres like viscose, dissolution of cellulose is an intermediate step. • During regeneration, it gets converted to a different crystalline form, known as Cellulose II.
  10. 10. CHEMICAL REACTION
  11. 11. EFFECT OF MERCERIZATION 1.Fibre level 2.Molecular level 3.Chemical change 4.Mechanical change
  12. 12. Change due to mercerization A. Fiber level 1. Swelling 2. Cross sectional morphology changes from beam shape to round shape. 3. Shrinkage along with longitudinal direction. B. Molecular level 1. Hydrogen bond readjustment 2.Orientation (parallelization) of molecular chains in amorphous region along the direction of fiber length. 3. Orientation of the crystallinity in the direction of the fiber length. 4. Increased crystallinity C. Chemical Changes 1. Increased rate of reaction on hydrolysis and oxidation 2. Liberation of heat during the caustic treatment.(heat of sorption and heat of reaction) 3. Increase in the alkali absorption. 4. Increase in the absorption of iodine. Changes during mercerizing process
  13. 13. Effects of the mercerization of cotton fabric
  14. 14.  According to the form of the tension  A. tension mercerization  slack mercerization Mercerization are Two Types:
  15. 15. 1) Tension Mercerization • The purpose of mercerization is to increase luster of Cotton fibers • The fiber untwists and swells, lumen becomes rounder in cross-section and it gains luster. • Dye affinity and chemical reactivity increase. Fabric becomes stronger and smoother. 1) Slack Mercerization • Not as lustrous as tension method • Elongation and recovery properties improve and thus have been used to produce comfort • stretch garments and fabric bandages, which need to conform to body shapes.
  16. 16. Factors of mercerization: There are 4 factor which are called 4T. They are-------  Time  Temperature  Twaddle  Tension
  17. 17.  Time: The time of the mercerization is 30 to 60 seconds. If the mercerization takes longer time it will not improve the quality but if the time is limited to 30 s the good quality in appearance can be achieved .  Temperature: The optimum temperature of mercerization ranges between 18 -20°c  Twaddle (conc. of NaOH) :the concentration of NaOH is 48° Tw to 54° Tw  Tension: Tension will be applied both in warp and weft of the fabric
  18. 18. Mercerization is done - on greige goods - after desizing - after desizing and scouring - after bleaching - after dyeing.
  19. 19. 1. Larger dyeing affinity 2. Larger dimensional stability of thearticles 3. Increasing of thelustre 4. Increasing of the tensilestrength 5. Better covering of dead and/or mossycotton 6. Improving to the touch Advantages
  20. 20.  We know about the toxicity profile of sodium hydroxide, which is considered one of the building blocks of chemistry. It’s a very powerful alkali. It’s used in industry in a broad range of categories: chemical manufacturing; pulp and paper manufacturing; cleaning products such as drains, pipe lines and oven cleaners ; petroleum and natural gas; cellulose film; and water treatment as well as textiles.  The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers sodium hydroxide to be generally safe, and recognizes it as not being found to pose unacceptable dietary risks, though it is generally only used on food contact surfaces rather than in foodstuffs.
  21. 21. Cont… The Barium Activity Number is given as: BAN = (B-M) / (B-C)*100 Where B = Volume of HCl (ml) required for blank titration M = Volume of HCl (ml) required with mercerized cotton C= Volume of HCl (ml) required with un-mercerized cotton For completely mercerized cotton the value of BAN is around 155 and for semi mercerized cotton it varies in between 115 and 130.
  22. 22.  The chemical is toxic to wildlife, and the EPA requires that effluent containing NaOH not be discharged into groundwater.  Because sodium hydroxide falls in the group of chemicals (salts) which are by far the most often used in textile processing, the sheer volume of NaOH used by the textile industry is important to recognize. Usual salt concentrations in cotton mill wastewater can be 2,000 – 3,000 ppm, far in excess of Federal guidelines for in- stream salt concentrations of 230ppm.  So treatment of effluent is very important, as prevention is the only reasonable alternative to solve the environmental problems associated with this hard-to-treat, high volume waste.
  23. 23. Thankyou

×