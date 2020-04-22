Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HIDDEN RISKS AND MISTAKES TO AVOID IN ESTATE AND LONG-TERM CARE PLANNING Melinda Merk, JD, LLM, CFP® McLean, VA Buckley Ku...
2 WHAT IS ESTATE PLANNING? • Estate planning is no longer just about avoiding estate taxes and what happens with your asse...
3 THREE KEY GOALS OF ESTATE PLANNING 1. Maintaining control and protecting assets during life, including incapacity 2. Eff...
4 COMMON OBJECTIONS TO ESTATE PLANNING • “It’s too expensive” • “I don’t have time” • “I won’t be around to deal with it” ...
5 Power of Attorney Revocable Living Trust Guardian/Conservator Pre‐Planning Crisis‐Planning Incapacitating Event Death or...
6 AGING POPULATION AND MODERN MEDICINE • WE ARE ALL LIVING LONGER – 75MM Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964), ages 53-71 – The f...
7 AGING POPULATION AND MODERN MEDICINE • In the “olden days” there was no such thing as being kept alive in a persistent v...
8 MAINTAINING CONTROL DURING LIFE/INCAPACITY Mistake #1: Failing to Address Health Care Decisions • Who will “stand in you...
9 SOLUTION: ADVANCE MEDICAL DIRECTIVE/ HEALTH CARE POWER OF ATTORNEY (HCPOA) •Identify Decision-Makers (Agent) •End of Lif...
10 WHAT IF YOU DON’T HAVE AN ADVANCE DIRECTIVE/ HEALTH CARE POWER OF ATTORNEY? • If you have not set up a plan for your ca...
11 MAINTAINING CONTROL DURING LIFE/INCAPACITY Mistake #2: Access to Medical Records – Failing to Plan for HIPAA • HIPAA – ...
12 MAINTAINING CONTROL DURING LIFE/INCAPACITY Mistake #3: Failing to Plan for Control of Financial Matters During Incapaci...
13 FAILING TO PLAN = GUARDIAN/CONSERVATORSHIP •Court-supervised •Time-Consuming •Expensive •Emotionally Trying •Public Rec...
14 SOLUTION #1: DURABLE GENERAL POWER OF ATTORNEY • Appoints Agent to handle financial matters if you are incapacitated or...
15 SOLUTION #2: REVOCABLE (LIVING) TRUST • Better tool for incapacity vs. durable power of attorney alone – More acceptabl...
16 EFFICIENT WEALTH TRANSFER Mistake #4: Failing to Fully Utilize Estate, Gift or Generation-Skipping Transfer (GST) Exemp...
17 EFFICIENT WEALTH TRANSFER Mistake #5: Failing to Organize and Consolidate • Can cause delays and increased costs in adm...
18 EFFICIENT WEALTH TRANSFER Mistake #6: Putting Children’s Names on Your Accounts • Often done as substitute for durable ...
19 EFFICIENT WEALTH TRANSFER Mistake #7: Failing to Properly Name and Update Beneficiaries of Retirement Plans and Life In...
20 PROTECTING BENEFICIARIES Mistake #8: Failing to Protect Inheritance of Children from a Prior Marriage • Potential probl...
21 PROTECTING BENEFICIARIES Mistake #9: Failing to Protect Beneficiaries from Themselves What if your child or grandchild…...
22 MISTAKE #10: DOING NOTHING, OR DOING IT YOURSELF • You don’t know what you don’t know… – Using online forms inevitably ...
23 QUESTIONS? THANK YOU!! ?
24 MELINDA MERK, JD, LLM, CFP® BIO Melinda has over two decades of experience providing holistic multi-generational income...
25 BUCKLEY KUHN FRICKER, JD, CMC BIO Buckley’s For Seniors, LLC Reston, VA 703-390-0535 Info@buckleys4seniors.com www.buck...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hidden Risks and Mistakes to Avoid in Estate and Long-Term Care Planning

50 views

Published on

Co-presented with Buckley Kuhn Fricker on 11/4/17.

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hidden Risks and Mistakes to Avoid in Estate and Long-Term Care Planning

  1. 1. HIDDEN RISKS AND MISTAKES TO AVOID IN ESTATE AND LONG-TERM CARE PLANNING Melinda Merk, JD, LLM, CFP® McLean, VA Buckley Kuhn Fricker, JD, CMC Reston, VA
  2. 2. 2 WHAT IS ESTATE PLANNING? • Estate planning is no longer just about avoiding estate taxes and what happens with your assets at death • Other driving factors include… ASSET PROTECTION FAMILY HARMONY INCOME TAX PLANNING LEGACY PLANNING INCAPACITY PLANNING
  3. 3. 3 THREE KEY GOALS OF ESTATE PLANNING 1. Maintaining control and protecting assets during life, including incapacity 2. Efficient and orderly wealth transfer at death 3. Protecting beneficiaries from others and themselves = Peace Of Mind, Protecting and Preserving Wealth, and Family Harmony
  4. 4. 4 COMMON OBJECTIONS TO ESTATE PLANNING • “It’s too expensive” • “I don’t have time” • “I won’t be around to deal with it” • “I do not want to think about it” • “It won’t happen to me” • “I don’t have enough money or assets to worry about it” • “I don’t like attorneys” • “I can do it myself” (Internet, Legal Zoom, etc.)
  5. 5. 5 Power of Attorney Revocable Living Trust Guardian/Conservator Pre‐Planning Crisis‐Planning Incapacitating Event Death or Restored CapacityWellness PRE-PLANNING VS. CRISIS PLANNING
  6. 6. 6 AGING POPULATION AND MODERN MEDICINE • WE ARE ALL LIVING LONGER – 75MM Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964), ages 53-71 – The fastest growing demographic segment of the American population is those 85 years and older – In 2010, there were 5.8MM people age 85+ - estimated there will be 19MM people in that group by 2050 – Almost ½ of those age 85+ have some cognitive impairment – 90% of seniors have at least one chronic disease, and 77% have two or more chronic diseases, which can affect cognitive ability – The average age of diagnosis of Alzheimer’s is 73
  7. 7. 7 AGING POPULATION AND MODERN MEDICINE • In the “olden days” there was no such thing as being kept alive in a persistent vegetative state after a stroke for instance, or all the way through late stage dementia, where our brains can no longer send a clear signal to notice hunger or to instruct us how to swallow. • We have become masters of fixing many things that cause organ failure. Even our skin is an organ and when it breaks down we have wound-care and attentive nurses to turn us over throughout the days and nights to prevent sores. But eventually even our best methods cannot keep us ticking forever.
  8. 8. 8 MAINTAINING CONTROL DURING LIFE/INCAPACITY Mistake #1: Failing to Address Health Care Decisions • Who will “stand in your shoes” and make the kind of decisions you would have made for yourself? • Do they know your detailed, personal wishes if someday they have to take action for you? • Terri Schiavo case
  9. 9. 9 SOLUTION: ADVANCE MEDICAL DIRECTIVE/ HEALTH CARE POWER OF ATTORNEY (HCPOA) •Identify Decision-Makers (Agent) •End of Life Directives •Clear statements of intent to loved ones –Consider the hard questions, such as do you want your decision maker to be able to sign a DNR on your behalf? –Consider using “The Five Wishes” as a discussion tool
  10. 10. 10 WHAT IF YOU DON’T HAVE AN ADVANCE DIRECTIVE/ HEALTH CARE POWER OF ATTORNEY? • If you have not set up a plan for your care and well-being to be handled by someone you know and trust, or a professional appointee with whom you have met to convey your wishes, you could be headed for Guardianship Court. • When someone becomes incapacitated, there must be a person who can make decisions regarding care and well-being. • If you have not appointed someone in advance, then a court will choose that person for you. • Courts like to choose family or friends if possible, but could you have several of them fighting over the position, each thinking they know what is best? • Regardless of who it is, it is unlikely to be someone you have talked to about your wishes. They will have to guess or insert their own ideas of what you need.
  11. 11. 11 MAINTAINING CONTROL DURING LIFE/INCAPACITY Mistake #2: Access to Medical Records – Failing to Plan for HIPAA • HIPAA – restricts access to patient health care information to authorized representatives • Medical providers face stiff penalties for unauthorized disclosure • HIPAA Authorization ensures that your Health Care Agent has access to your medical information - should be included in HCPOA
  12. 12. 12 MAINTAINING CONTROL DURING LIFE/INCAPACITY Mistake #3: Failing to Plan for Control of Financial Matters During Incapacity • Who will pay your bills, taxes, etc.? • Who will manage your investments? • Who will monitor insurance plans such as Medicare and long-term care insurance? • Who will sell your home, or arrange for home health care to allow you to remain at home?
  13. 13. 13 FAILING TO PLAN = GUARDIAN/CONSERVATORSHIP •Court-supervised •Time-Consuming •Expensive •Emotionally Trying •Public Record
  14. 14. 14 SOLUTION #1: DURABLE GENERAL POWER OF ATTORNEY • Appoints Agent to handle financial matters if you are incapacitated or otherwise unavailable • Usually effective upon execution (vs. springing power) • Be specific and include “hot powers” (or Agent cannot act) – Power to make gifts – Power to create or change rights of survivorship – Power to create or change a beneficiary designation – Power to create, amend, revoke, or terminate an inter vivos trust – Power to access digital assets • POA should be notarized, witnessed and recorded for Agent to sell real estate on your behalf • Be sure to check with your financial institution as well to see if they have their own POA form
  15. 15. 15 SOLUTION #2: REVOCABLE (LIVING) TRUST • Better tool for incapacity vs. durable power of attorney alone – More acceptable by financial institutions than a power of attorney – Provides more specific guidance re: long-term care and management of assets in the event of incapacity • Avoids probate and court supervision if properly funded before death, including ancillary probate of out-of-state real property • Contains all dispositive provisions that would otherwise be in Will • Ensures privacy for estate and beneficiaries (not public record) • Completely revocable and amendable during your lifetime • You are trustee (or co-trustee) and sole beneficiary during your lifetime – Successor Trustee takes over in the event of incapacity
  16. 16. 16 EFFICIENT WEALTH TRANSFER Mistake #4: Failing to Fully Utilize Estate, Gift or Generation-Skipping Transfer (GST) Exemption and/or Annual Gift Tax Exclusion • Federal estate, gift and generation-skipping transfer (GST) tax exemption = $5.49MM ($5.6MM for 2018) – Amount of taxable gifts/transfers you can make during your lifetime or at your death without incurring any gift, GST or estate tax – Once you exceed this amount, gift/estate is taxed at 40% – Unlimited marital and charitable gift/estate tax deductions for qualifying gifts to US citizen spouse (or QPRT for non-US citizen spouse) and charity • No separate VA estate (or gift) tax • Annual gift tax exclusion = $14K per donee/year ($15K for 2018) • Unlimited gift/GST tax exclusion for direct gifts/payments to educational and medical institutions
  17. 17. 17 EFFICIENT WEALTH TRANSFER Mistake #5: Failing to Organize and Consolidate • Can cause delays and increased costs in administering your estate – Lack of communication with family members and appointed fiduciaries – Redundant/too many accounts – Inability to identify or locate assets • Solutions – Consolidate accounts – Organize documents in one place (fireproof box, online vault)  Safe deposit box can be cumbersome to access when needed – Discuss and share wishes with family members and fiduciaries
  18. 18. 18 EFFICIENT WEALTH TRANSFER Mistake #6: Putting Children’s Names on Your Accounts • Often done as substitute for durable power of attorney and/or avoiding probate • Exposes asset to child’s creditors • May result in unintended and/or unequal distributions of assets/estate among children/intended beneficiaries • May create unintended gift tax consequences; property generally remains includible in your taxable estate
  19. 19. 19 EFFICIENT WEALTH TRANSFER Mistake #7: Failing to Properly Name and Update Beneficiaries of Retirement Plans and Life Insurance Policies • Life insurance ownership and beneficiary designations should be reviewed to confirm they accurately reflect estate planning goals upon divorce, remarriage, birth of child, etc. • If no beneficiary is named, proceeds may be payable to your estate and subject to probate and creditors of your estate • Naming a trust as a beneficiary for retirement plans and IRAs (e.g., for spouse or minor children) may require lump sum distribution of benefits subject to immediate income tax (vs. tax- deferred RMDs over beneficiary’s lifetime), if the trust is not designed properly
  20. 20. 20 PROTECTING BENEFICIARIES Mistake #8: Failing to Protect Inheritance of Children from a Prior Marriage • Potential problems – Surviving spouse leaves your money to his/her children, disinheriting your children from a prior marriage – Surviving spouse remarries and leaves your money to new spouse • Solutions –Trust for your spouse  Provides income and principal to your spouse for life, while protecting remaining assets for your children and other intended beneficiaries – Pre/post-marital agreement
  21. 21. 21 PROTECTING BENEFICIARIES Mistake #9: Failing to Protect Beneficiaries from Themselves What if your child or grandchild… – Receives a large inheritance before they are financially mature and responsible – Commingles inheritance with spouse and then gets divorced – Gets sued and has judgment creditors – Has special needs • Solution: Trust for Children/Descendants – Broad access to trust funds for health, education, maintenance and support – Child can become co-trustee or sole trustee upon attaining certain age – Protects inheritance from divorce and judgment creditors – Protects spendthrift beneficiary against out of control spending – Preserves family legacy for future generations
  22. 22. 22 MISTAKE #10: DOING NOTHING, OR DOING IT YOURSELF • You don’t know what you don’t know… – Using online forms inevitably leads to mistakes or omissions that can no longer be corrected once an individual becomes incapacitated or deceased – Can lead to unnecessary legal fees, taxes and/or litigation, and otherwise defeat your intentions and prevent orderly distribution and management of your assets • Important to review and update your estate plan at least every 5 years and upon significant life events – Marriage, divorce – Birth/adoption of child, grandchild – Death or disability of spouse, child or other beneficiary – Children attain age of majority and are no longer minors – Move to another state – Significant change in assets (sell business, buy investment property, inherit wealth) – Desire to change appointed fiduciary (Agent, Executor, Trustee) – Changes in tax and non-tax laws • PROPER PLANNING = PEACE OF MIND!!
  23. 23. 23 QUESTIONS? THANK YOU!! ?
  24. 24. 24 MELINDA MERK, JD, LLM, CFP® BIO Melinda has over two decades of experience providing holistic multi-generational income and wealth transfer tax planning advice and estate and trust services to individuals, families, and business owners. Melinda started her career at a boutique estates and trusts firm in Montgomery County, Maryland, where she developed a strong foundation in estate planning and estate administration matters. After completing her LL.M. in Taxation at Georgetown, she joined Ernst & Young’s National Tax Department in Washington, DC, where she consulted with clients on a nationwide and global basis in the areas of income and wealth transfer tax planning. Melinda then returned to the practice of law as a Senior Counsel at Holland & Knight LLP in Northern Virginia, with a primary focus on pre-sale planning for business owners, income and estate tax planning for international clients, and asset protection planning. She later joined PwC as a Tax Director, working closely with business owners and private equity firm partners on their individual income tax and estate planning. Most recently, Melinda was a Trust Advisor at SunTrust Private Wealth Management for the Greater Washington Region, where she served as a resource to clients on trust and estate planning, and managed the administration and risk management of trust accounts over $5 million. Melinda is a frequent speaker and writer on estate and trust planning. She is also active in the estate planning community on a local and national level, and a strong supporter of Lab Rescue and local philanthropy and the arts in Northern Virginia. Melinda is originally from Pittsburgh, and is an avid Steelers fan. She currently resides in Reston, Virginia.
  25. 25. 25 BUCKLEY KUHN FRICKER, JD, CMC BIO Buckley’s For Seniors, LLC Reston, VA 703-390-0535 Info@buckleys4seniors.com www.buckleys4seniors.com

×