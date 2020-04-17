MFA/MA GRADUATE APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

The Tisch Dance graduate program expands the experience of contemporary dance technically, artistically, and intellectually. In addition to performing and creating artistic works, students participate in sophisticated discussions on dance and its cultural impact. The ideal MFA candidates have had professional experience as performers, teachers and/or choreographers. They are seeking to broaden and deepen their knowledge, anchor their inquiries in the foundation of dance history, and to connect the physical and intellectual challenges of dance as an art. The MFA/MA program is an excellent preparation for future college instructors