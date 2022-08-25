Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 25, 2022
Introduction to Central Banking.pdf

Aug. 25, 2022
Education

Introduction to Central Banking

Introduction to Central Banking

Education

Introduction to Central Banking.pdf

  1. 1. An Introduction Prepared by: Katrina Bianca V. Sicat, DBA
  2. 2. DISCUSSION OUTLINE • History of Money in the Philippines • Timeline of the Philippine Central Bank • Organizational Structure of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas • Roles of the BSP under the New Central Bank Act
  3. 3. 1949 OLD CENTRAL BANK BUILDING
  4. 4. • Piloncitos are tiny engraved bead-like gold bits unearthed in the Philippines. They are the first recognized coinage in the Philippines circulated between the 9th and 12th centuries. They emerged when increasing trade made barter inconvenient.
  5. 5. Pre-Hispanic Period
  6. 6. Spanish Era Cincuenta (50) Pesos Fuertes issued by El Banco Español Filipino de Isabel II (1865)
  7. 7. The famous word “barya” was from the Spanish word “barilla” which means crude bronze or copper coin usually equivalent to one centavo.
  8. 8. Cincuenta (50) Pesos Fuertes issued by El Banco Español Filipino (1883)
  9. 9. Veinte Cinco (25) Pesos Fuertes Treasury Note issued by El Banco Español Filipino (1877)
  10. 10. Revolutionary Period • Un Peso Banknote • Philippine Republic of 1898
  11. 11. Revolutionary Period One peso and five peso revolutionary notes printed as Republika Filipina Papel Moneda de Un Peso and Cinco Pesos were freely circulated. These were handsigned by Pedro Paterno, Mariano Limjap and Telesforo Chuidian. With the surrender of General Aguinaldo to the Americans, the currencies were withdrawn from circulation and declared illegal currency.
  12. 12. DID YOU KNOW? After ruling for 333 years, the Spaniards finally left in 1898 and were replaced by the Americans who stayed for 48 years.
  13. 13. American Colony Series • Obverse: William A. Jones and seal of the Philippine National Bank Reverse: Seal of the Philippine National Bank 20 Pesos Banknote Philippine National Bank Circulating Note (series of 1937)
  14. 14. American Colony Series The Americans instituted a monetary system for the Philippine based on gold and pegged the Philippine peso to the American dollar at the ratio of 2:1. The US Congress approved the Coinage Act for the Philippines in 1903 20 Pesos Banknote Philippine National Bank Circulating Note (series of 1937)
  15. 15. 1941 Ten Pesos Banknote American Period Treasury Certificate (series of 1941) Obverse: George Washington and seal of the Philippine-American Commonwealth
  16. 16. 200 Peso Banknote – Bank of the Philippine Islands (1928) American Regime This is one of the rarest banknotes ever issued during the American Regime. Only 1,700 were printed and not so many have survived. A more worn out version of this banknote was sold at ebay for more than $1,000.
  17. 17. The renaming of El Banco Espanol Filipino to Bank of the Philippine Islands in 1912 paved the way for the use of English from Spanish in all notes and coins issued up to 1933.
  18. 18. Twenty Peso Banknote American Period Treasury Certificate
  19. 19. The front features Maj. Gen. Henry W. Lawton. An overprint on top of the PNB seal reads "Manila, P.H., May 2, 1916". The reverse features the seal of the Philippine National Bank.
  20. 20. DID YOU KNOW? In 1907, under the American government, the Philippines experienced a leprosy problem. General William Taft was tasked to provide a solution to the health crisis by converting the Culion Island in Palawan as a Leper Colony.
  21. 21. DID YOU KNOW? Due to the colony’s isolation, Culion Island minted its own coin and issued its own currency through the Bureau of Health and was circulated within the island.
  22. 22. One Thousand Peso banknote issued in the Philippines during the Japanese occupation As inflation crept in, the Japanese printed banknotes in larger denominations. This bill is the last of the third series along with the 100 and 500 peso JIM. It was printed just before their surrender in 1945. Japanese Invasion Money
  23. 23. These war notes had no back up reserves, thus, Filipinos dubbed it “Mickey Mouse” money. During the worst inflation in Philippine history, Filipinos would go to the market laden with bayongs of Mickey Mouse bills, since one duck egg cost 75 pesos, and a box of matches more than 100 pesos. Japanese Invasion Money
  24. 24. Guerilla Notes
  25. 25. • One Peso Emergency Guerilla Note Series of 1944
  26. 26. Victory Series Obverse: Miguel Lopez de Legazpi, seal of the Philippine- American Commonwealth Reverse: "Central Bank of the Philippines VICTORY" overprint, seal of the Philippine-American Commonwealth
  27. 27. 1949 English Series
  28. 28. Filipino Series
  29. 29. New Design Series
  30. 30. New Generation Series
  31. 31. Enhanced New Generation Series
  32. 32. Polymer Banknotes
  33. 33. WHICH DESIGN OF OUR PREVIOUS AND PRESENT CURRENCY DID YOU FIND MOST INTERESTING? Pres-Spanish Period | Spanish Era |Revolutionary Period | American Colony Series | Japanese Invasion Money | Guerilla Notes | Victory Series | English Series | Filipino Series | New Design Series | New Generation Series | Enhanced New Generation Series
  34. 34. INDIVIDUAL ACTIVITY Do you have an old Philippine currency still being kept at your house? If yes, take a selfie or post a photo of the bill/coin.
  35. 35. A brief Timeline of the Philippine Central Bank
  36. 36. Commonwealth Period (1935-1941)
  37. 37. 1939 1944 • During the Japanese occupation, a second attempt to pass this law took place. But the American liberalization forces aborted its implementation.
  38. 38. 1946 • As instructed by newly-elect President Manuel Roxas, the former Finance Secretary Miguel Cuaderno Sr. drew the first charter of the Central Bank. • A Central Bank will serve as a way for the Philippines to shift from the dollar exchange standard to a managed currency system. • It was in February 1948 when the charter draft was submitted to the Congress.
  39. 39. 1948 • The Central Bank Act of 1948 was successfully realized. • This was a definitive step of having full national sovereignty.
  40. 40. 1987 The Central Bank became the Central Monetary Authority of the country.
  41. 41. 1993 • President Fidel Ramos signed into law Republic Act No. 7653, which is the New Central Bank Act, on June 14, 1993. • The name of the Central Bank was officially changed to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. • This new law gave fiscal and administrative autonomy to BSP.
  42. 42. 2021 • On January 13, 2021, The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) signed a contract for lease of a parcel of land at the New Clark City’s National Government Administrative Center (NCC- NGAC) in Capas, Tarlac that will become the site for the new BSP Complex.
  43. 43. Roles of the BSP (New Central Bank Act) • Liquidity Management • Currency Issue • Lender of Last Resort • Financial Supervision • Management of Foreign Currency Reserves • Determination of exchange rate policy • Being the banker, financial advisor and official depository of the Government, its political subdivisions and instrumentalities and GOCCs.
  44. 44. Contractionary Policy
  45. 45. Expansionary Policy
  46. 46. Payments and Settlements • Operator of the real time gross settlement system known as PhilPaSS • Provider of credit facilities to banks as a lender of last resort • Overseer of the payments and settlements system • User of its own RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) system • Initiate changes/reforms for the payments system

