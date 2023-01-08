Construction stage analysis of mss .pptx

1.
ANALYSIS OF MSS
INTRODUCTION
MIDAS
OBJECTIVES OF MIDAS
MSS BRIDGE
COMPONENTS OF MSS BRIDGE
TYPES OF MSS BRIDGE
OVER HEAD MSS BRIDGE
UNDER SLUNG MSS BRIDGE
CONCLUSION
INTRODUCTION
A movable scaﬀolding system (MSS) can improve the automation of bridge construction
and therefore was widely used. However, for bridges with small radius curves, there are
many diﬃculties when the huge MSS moving from one span to the next. In this paper, a
new huge MSS (around 1500 t) for passing span of a curved bridge was designed and
presented to complete the erection of the second longest span rail transit cable-stayed
bridge in in the world whose north approach bridge features high piers, long spans, and a
small radius. Schemes for the MSS passing span of the curved bridge were introduced.
The ﬁnite element analysis (FEA) and ﬁeld tests of the MSS when passing span were
carried out. The calculative and ﬁeld measured results were compared and analysed. The
comparisons and analyses indicate that the small radius curve of the bridge and
uncertainties during the erection have great eﬀect on ﬁeld measured stresses and
displacements of the MSS. The bridge was competed smoothly and eﬃciently using the
MSS with consideration of the calculations and ﬁled measurements.
MIDAS
Midas Civil is a Bridge Design & Analysis
software that combines powerful pre-and post-
processing features with an extremely fast
solver, which makes bridge modeling and
analysis simple, quick, and effective. Also, there
are several easy parameter modification tools
available that can be used for parametric
analysis leading to optimized and economical
design.
OBJECTIVES OF MIDAS
Midas Civil enables us to readily create nodes and elements as if we
were drawing drawings using the major functions of CAD programs.
Other modeling approaches such as CAD import, table format
modeling, and code format modeling are also available.
Powerful automatic modeling functions such as Auto Mesh Generation
and various Bridge Wizards are introduced.
To learn about the advance features in midas civil.
MOVABLE SCAFFOLDING
SYSTEM(MSS)
Movable Scaffolding System, better
known as MSS is a form-work system
for cast-in-place bridges. It has been
widely used to build bridges around the
world. As its name implies, apart from
providing form-work for the cast-in-
place work, it has the ability to move
forward by itself. The moving forward
usually takes less than one day and this
included resetting of the form-work for
the next span. It is a major different
when comparing to the normal form-
work system which is supported by
shoring all the way from the ground.
COMPONENTS OF MSS BRIDGE
Main Grider
Bridge Deck
Transversal Structure
Form work
Pier Frame
Bridge Pier
TYPES OF MSS BRIDGE
Generally, we have only 2 types of MSS,
categorised by the positioning of its main
support structure relative to the formwork
system or the bridge to be fabricated:-
1. Over Head MSS Bridge
2. Under Slung MSS Bridge
OVER HEAD MSS BRIDGE
Overhead MSS is very useful for building
cast-in-situ bridges with low pier or
varies type of pier. We supply steel
formwork alternately timber and plywood
sheeting formwork system can be used.
We supply mechanical formwork for
internal forming if the client needs it. We
also supply special solution for double
casting procedure on the Box Girder
bridges which save times, equipment
investments and labors. You are welcome
to contact us for detail.
UNDER SLUNG MSS BRIDGE
Underslung MSS has all the advantages
similar to its overhead model, except
that it gives additional users friendly
feature by providing a clear space
above the formwork. MSS-S Series
Under-Slung MSS is very useful when
the bridge designed with monotype of
pier, which is normally the case when
the bridge is crossing river.
CONCLUSION
Now We have Concluded this Major Project Phase-Ⅰ Upto Methodology Of
Suspension bridge With Load Combinations.
So We Looking forward to Completing the “CONSTRUCTION STAGE ANALYSIS
OF MSS BRIDGE” By using a completed stage and Construction stage Analysis in
Midas Civil Software.
We look forward to the conclusion of bending moments and shear force applications,
and at each point within the element by analysis modeling of the suspension bridge is
derived from the output of the Midas software.