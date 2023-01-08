Successfully reported this slideshow.
Construction stage analysis of mss .pptx

Jan. 08, 2023
ABOUT THE FULL DETAILS OF MOVABLE SCAFFOLDING SYSTEM IN BRIDGES

ABOUT THE FULL DETAILS OF MOVABLE SCAFFOLDING SYSTEM IN BRIDGES

Construction stage analysis of mss .pptx

  1. 1. CONSTRUCTIONSTAGE ANALYSIS OF MSS PHASE – 1 _______ MAJOR PROJECT
  2. 2. CONTENT  INTRODUCTION  MIDAS  OBJECTIVES OF MIDAS  MSS BRIDGE  COMPONENTS OF MSS BRIDGE  TYPES OF MSS BRIDGE  OVER HEAD MSS BRIDGE  UNDER SLUNG MSS BRIDGE  CONCLUSION
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION A movable scaﬀolding system (MSS) can improve the automation of bridge construction and therefore was widely used. However, for bridges with small radius curves, there are many diﬃculties when the huge MSS moving from one span to the next. In this paper, a new huge MSS (around 1500 t) for passing span of a curved bridge was designed and presented to complete the erection of the second longest span rail transit cable-stayed bridge in in the world whose north approach bridge features high piers, long spans, and a small radius. Schemes for the MSS passing span of the curved bridge were introduced. The ﬁnite element analysis (FEA) and ﬁeld tests of the MSS when passing span were carried out. The calculative and ﬁeld measured results were compared and analysed. The comparisons and analyses indicate that the small radius curve of the bridge and uncertainties during the erection have great eﬀect on ﬁeld measured stresses and displacements of the MSS. The bridge was competed smoothly and eﬃciently using the MSS with consideration of the calculations and ﬁled measurements.
  4. 4. MIDAS Midas Civil is a Bridge Design & Analysis software that combines powerful pre-and post- processing features with an extremely fast solver, which makes bridge modeling and analysis simple, quick, and effective. Also, there are several easy parameter modification tools available that can be used for parametric analysis leading to optimized and economical design.
  5. 5. OBJECTIVES OF MIDAS  Midas Civil enables us to readily create nodes and elements as if we were drawing drawings using the major functions of CAD programs.  Other modeling approaches such as CAD import, table format modeling, and code format modeling are also available.  Powerful automatic modeling functions such as Auto Mesh Generation and various Bridge Wizards are introduced.  To learn about the advance features in midas civil.
  6. 6. MOVABLE SCAFFOLDING SYSTEM(MSS)  Movable Scaffolding System, better known as MSS is a form-work system for cast-in-place bridges. It has been widely used to build bridges around the world. As its name implies, apart from providing form-work for the cast-in- place work, it has the ability to move forward by itself. The moving forward usually takes less than one day and this included resetting of the form-work for the next span. It is a major different when comparing to the normal form- work system which is supported by shoring all the way from the ground.
  7. 7. COMPONENTS OF MSS BRIDGE  Main Grider  Bridge Deck  Transversal Structure  Form work  Pier Frame  Bridge Pier
  8. 8. TYPES OF MSS BRIDGE  Generally, we have only 2 types of MSS, categorised by the positioning of its main support structure relative to the formwork system or the bridge to be fabricated:-  1. Over Head MSS Bridge  2. Under Slung MSS Bridge
  9. 9. OVER HEAD MSS BRIDGE  Overhead MSS is very useful for building cast-in-situ bridges with low pier or varies type of pier. We supply steel formwork alternately timber and plywood sheeting formwork system can be used. We supply mechanical formwork for internal forming if the client needs it. We also supply special solution for double casting procedure on the Box Girder bridges which save times, equipment investments and labors. You are welcome to contact us for detail.
  10. 10. UNDER SLUNG MSS BRIDGE  Underslung MSS has all the advantages similar to its overhead model, except that it gives additional users friendly feature by providing a clear space above the formwork. MSS-S Series Under-Slung MSS is very useful when the bridge designed with monotype of pier, which is normally the case when the bridge is crossing river.
  11. 11. CONCLUSION  Now We have Concluded this Major Project Phase-Ⅰ Upto Methodology Of Suspension bridge With Load Combinations.  So We Looking forward to Completing the “CONSTRUCTION STAGE ANALYSIS OF MSS BRIDGE” By using a completed stage and Construction stage Analysis in Midas Civil Software.  We look forward to the conclusion of bending moments and shear force applications, and at each point within the element by analysis modeling of the suspension bridge is derived from the output of the Midas software.
  12. 12. THANK YOU

