Jaringan komputer aplikom

Jaringan Komputer Disusun oleh Kelompok I :  Nama : dari Yashinta Maharani sampai Umar Said  NIM : dari 1603036083 sampa...
Pengertian Jaringan Komputer  Jaringan Komputer merupakan kumpulan dari komputer, perangkat komputer (baik software maupu...
Gambaran Sederhana Jaringan Komputer  Dua buah komputer atau lebih yang masing-masing memiliki Kartu Jaringan (NIC=Networ...
Manfaat Membangun Jaringan Komputer 1) Sharing resources 2) Media Komunikasi 3) Integrasi Data 4) Pengembangan dan Pemelih...
Fungsi Jaringan Komputer  Mempercepat proses berbagi data (sharing data)  Lebih hemat dari segi biaya atau sumber daya l...
Jenis-Jenis Jaringan Komputer 1) PAN 2) LAN 3) MAN 4) WAN
PAN (Personal Area Network) Jaringan komputer PAN adalah hubungan antara dua atau lebih sistem komputer yang berjarak tida...
LAN (Lokal Area Network)  Jenis jaringan LAN ini sangat sering kita temui di warnet-warnet, kampus, sekolah ataupun perka...
MAN (Metropolitan Area Network)  Jenis jaringan komputer MAN ini adalah suatu jaringan komputer dalam suatu kota dengan t...
WAN (Wide Area Network)  WAN adalah jenis jaringan komputer yang mencakup area yang cukup besar.
Berdasarkan Fungsinya Berdasarkan fungsinya :  1. Jaringan Peer to Peer  2. Jaringan Komputer Client Server
Berdasarkan Transmisinya Berdasarkan media transmisinya : 1. Jaringan Komputer menggunakan Media Kabel ( Wired Network) 2....
Berdasarkan Distribusi Sumber Transmisi Datanya Berdasarkan distribusi sumber transmisi datanya : 1. Jaringan Komputer Ter...
  3. 3. Pengertian Jaringan Komputer  Jaringan Komputer merupakan kumpulan dari komputer, perangkat komputer (baik software maupun hardware) serta perangkat lainnya yang saling terhubung satu sama lain.
  4. 4. Gambaran Sederhana Jaringan Komputer  Dua buah komputer atau lebih yang masing-masing memiliki Kartu Jaringan (NIC=Network Interface Card), kemudian dihubungkan dengan menggunakan kabel atau nirkabel sebagai media transmisi data
  5. 5. Manfaat Membangun Jaringan Komputer 1) Sharing resources 2) Media Komunikasi 3) Integrasi Data 4) Pengembangan dan Pemeliharaan 5) Keamanan Data 6) Sumber Daya Lebih Efisien dan Informasi Terkini
  6. 6. Fungsi Jaringan Komputer  Mempercepat proses berbagi data (sharing data)  Lebih hemat dari segi biaya atau sumber daya lebih efisien dari metodhe / cara lain.  Menjaga informasi agar tetap andal dan up-to-date
  7. 7. Jenis-Jenis Jaringan Komputer 1) PAN 2) LAN 3) MAN 4) WAN
  8. 8. PAN (Personal Area Network) Jaringan komputer PAN adalah hubungan antara dua atau lebih sistem komputer yang berjarak tidak terlalu jauh. Biasanya Jenis jaringan yang satu ini hanya berjarak 4 sampai 6 meter saja.
  9. 9. LAN (Lokal Area Network)  Jenis jaringan LAN ini sangat sering kita temui di warnet-warnet, kampus, sekolah ataupun perkantoran yang membutuhkan hubungan atau koneksi antara dua komputer atau lebih dalam suatu ruangan.
  10. 10. MAN (Metropolitan Area Network)  Jenis jaringan komputer MAN ini adalah suatu jaringan komputer dalam suatu kota dengan transfer data berkecepatan tinggi yang menghubungkan suatu lokasi seperti sekolah, kampus, perkantoran dan pemerintahan.
  11. 11. WAN (Wide Area Network)  WAN adalah jenis jaringan komputer yang mencakup area yang cukup besar.
  12. 12. Berdasarkan Fungsinya Berdasarkan fungsinya :  1. Jaringan Peer to Peer  2. Jaringan Komputer Client Server
  13. 13. Berdasarkan Transmisinya Berdasarkan media transmisinya : 1. Jaringan Komputer menggunakan Media Kabel ( Wired Network) 2. Jaringan Komputer tanpa Menggunakan Kabel
  14. 14. Berdasarkan Distribusi Sumber Transmisi Datanya Berdasarkan distribusi sumber transmisi datanya : 1. Jaringan Komputer Terpusat ( Host Based Network ) 2. Jaringan Komputer Terdistribusi ( Distribused Network )

×