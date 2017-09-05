0:00 Black screen with the platforms title on screen 0:06 Focussed extreme close up 0:10 Black screen with short films tit...
0:50 Over the shoulder (different location) 0:52 Close up 0:54 Left panning shot 0:58 Low shot 1:00 Medium shot 1:05 Over ...
1:44 Low shot 1:47 Medium shot 1:49 Over the shoulder shot 1:51 Low shot 1:53 Dirty tracking shot 1:56 Side medium shot pa...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1123

8 views

Published on

media

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
8
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

1123

  1. 1. 0:00 Black screen with the platforms title on screen 0:06 Focussed extreme close up 0:10 Black screen with short films title on screen 0:13 Focussed extreme close up 0:15 Close up 0:16 Black screen with words on screen 0:18 Close up with a quick cut into another close up 0:22 Black screen with words on screen 0:23 Establishing shot 0:27 Medium shot 0:30 Over the shoulder shot 0:33 Shot reverse shot of over the shoulder 0:35 Medium shot panning closer 0:43 Over the shoulder shot 0:45 Shot reverse shot of over the shoulder 0:47 Wide low-lit shot O:48 Over the shoulder
  2. 2. 0:50 Over the shoulder (different location) 0:52 Close up 0:54 Left panning shot 0:58 Low shot 1:00 Medium shot 1:05 Over the shoulder shot 1:10 Medium tracking shot 1:17 Close up 1:19 Off centre medium tracking shot 1:23 Medium shot 1:24 Focussed close up 1:25 Tracking medium shot 1:30 Low shot 1:33 Low close up 1:35 Low shot 1:38 Over the shoulder 1:40 Shot reverse shot of over the shoulder 1:43 Medium shot
  3. 3. 1:44 Low shot 1:47 Medium shot 1:49 Over the shoulder shot 1:51 Low shot 1:53 Dirty tracking shot 1:56 Side medium shot panning right 1:59 Over the shoulder 2:01 Medium shot 2:03 Tracking medium shot 2:06 Over the shoulder close up 2:09 Shot reverse shot of over the shoulder close up 2:10 Medium shot 2:12 Tracking medium shot 2:18 Medium shot 2:21 Left panning medium shot 2:23 Close up

×