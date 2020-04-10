Successfully reported this slideshow.
ORTHODONTIC PROCEDURES AFTER TRAUMA H.FIELDS, J.CHRISTENSEN PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY 2013 2018 -‫זמבל‬ ‫לנה‬ ‫ד“ר‬ WWW.DR-ZEMBE...
•‫גבוהה‬ ‫אינה‬ -‫המצוטטות‬ ‫הראיות‬ ‫רמת‬ •‫או‬ ,‫הכותב‬ ‫של‬ ‫המוטות‬ ‫דעותיו‬ ‫את‬ ‫ייתכן‬ ‫לשפוט‬ ‫הקורא‬ ‫על‬ ,‫לכן‬ ...
'‫אורתו‬ ‫מבט‬ '‫מנק‬ ,‫חבלות‬ ‫של‬ ‫אפידמיולוגיה‬ •40-‫ה‬ ‫משנות‬ ‫כבר‬ ‫קיים‬ CLII ‫לבית‬ ‫חבלות‬ ‫בין‬ ‫הקשר‬ •FORSBERG...
INFLUENCE OF OVERJET AND LIP COVERAGE ON THE PREVALENCE AND SEVERITY OF INCISOR TRAUMA •‫שפתיים‬ ‫וסגירת‬ ‫מ"מ‬ 0-3 ‫תקין‬...
‫חבלות‬ ‫מניעת‬ •MOUTH GUARD ‫כמו‬ ‫ביומכנית‬ ‫במניעה‬ ‫תומכים‬ ADA-‫ה‬ •BOIL AND BITE ‫נפוץ‬ ‫הכי‬ ‫הסד‬ •‫הארעות‬ ‫את‬ ‫...
TRAUMA; ORTHODONTICS: PREVALENCE OF TRAUMATIC INJURIES TO THE PERMANENT INCISORS IN CANDIDATES FOR ORTHODONTIC TREATMENT •...
‫פוסט-חבלה‬ ‫תומך‬ ‫כטיפול‬ ‫אורתודונטיה‬ •‫טיפול‬ ,‫וקיבוע‬ ‫לוקסציות‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫למקומה‬ ‫השן‬ ‫החזרת‬ -"‫ה"דחוף‬ ‫הטיפול‬ ...
‫פוסט-חבלה‬ ‫תומך‬ ‫כטיפול‬ ‫אורתודונטיה‬ .‫בלחץ‬ ‫ילד‬ ‫אצל‬ ‫התנהגות‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫מבחינת‬ ‫הקלה‬ -‫בהרדמה‬ ‫צורך‬ ‫אין‬ ‫או...
‫לטרלית‬ ‫לוקסציה‬ -‫אורתו‬ ‫לטיפול‬ ‫ספציפיות‬ ‫התוויות‬ •‫מידי‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫שיניים‬ ‫להזיז‬ ‫ניתן‬ •‫הפגועה‬ ‫השן‬ ‫צ...
‫שירוש‬ -‫אורתו‬ ‫לטיפול‬ ‫ספציפיות‬ ‫התוויות‬ •‫של‬ ‫ההידראולי‬ ‫הלחץ‬ ,‫מידי‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫מתבצעת‬ ‫אינה‬ ‫ההחזרה‬ ‫כאשר‬ ,‫...
‫אינטרוזיה‬ -‫אורתו‬ ‫לטיפול‬ ‫ספציפיות‬ ‫התוויות‬ •,'‫ש‬ 4-6 ‫תוך‬ ‫ספונטנית‬ ‫בקיעה‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫לעקוב‬ -‫פתוח‬ ‫אפקס‬ -‫בוגר...
‫אינטרוזיה‬ -‫אורתו‬ ‫לטיפול‬ ‫ספציפיות‬ ‫התוויות‬ •‫אורתודונטית‬ ‫רפוזיציה‬ ‫לעבור‬ ‫יכולים‬ ,‫אינטרוזיה‬ ‫שעברו‬ ‫מקרים‬...
‫האורתודונטי‬ ‫הטיפול‬ ‫במהלך‬ ‫חבלה‬ •‫יותר‬ ‫גבוה‬ ‫בסיכון‬ ‫יהיו‬ ‫אורתו‬ ‫טיפול‬ ‫במהלך‬ ‫חבלה‬ ‫שעברו‬ ‫שיניים‬ .‫בלב...
‫אורתודונטיות‬ ‫תנועות‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫ביוכמניקה‬ •???‫הפוסט-טרואמטית‬ ‫בתקופה‬ ‫שיניים‬ ‫להזיז‬ ‫יש‬ ‫כיצד‬ •ELASTOMERIC CHAINS,...
‫חבלה‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫שלישוני‬ ‫טיפול‬ •‫פתור‬ ‫אינו‬ ‫נושא‬ ‫הינו‬ ‫חבלה‬ ‫לאחר‬ '‫האורתו‬ ‫הטיפול‬ ‫תזמון‬ •KINDELAN 23:‫מציע‬ ...
‫חבלה‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫שלישוני‬ ‫טיפול‬ •‫אינטרוזיה‬ ,‫קונקשיין‬ ,‫לוקסציה‬ :‫כמו‬ ,‫פריו‬ ‫המערבות‬ ‫קודמות‬ ‫חבלות‬ ‫מוך‬ ‫לפתול...
‫שורש‬ ‫טיפול‬ ‫שעברו‬ ‫שיניים‬ •‫הן‬ ‫כאשר‬ ,(‫חבלה‬ ‫או‬ ‫זיהום‬ ‫)עקב‬ ‫ט"ש‬ ‫שעברט‬ ‫שיניים‬ ‫להזיזם‬ ‫ניתן‬ ,‫ספיגה‬ ...
INTERDISCIPLINARY -‫שלישוני‬ ‫אורתודונטי‬ ‫טיפול‬ •‫שבר‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫כותרת‬ ‫הארכת‬ ‫או‬ ,‫הכותרת‬ ‫של‬ ‫אקסטרוזיה‬ :‫כמו‬ ‫טי...
  1. 1. ORTHODONTIC PROCEDURES AFTER TRAUMA H.FIELDS, J.CHRISTENSEN PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY 2013 2018 -‫זמבל‬ ‫לנה‬ ‫ד“ר‬ WWW.DR-ZEMBEL.COM
  2. 2. •‫גבוהה‬ ‫אינה‬ -‫המצוטטות‬ ‫הראיות‬ ‫רמת‬ •‫או‬ ,‫הכותב‬ ‫של‬ ‫המוטות‬ ‫דעותיו‬ ‫את‬ ‫ייתכן‬ ‫לשפוט‬ ‫הקורא‬ ‫על‬ ,‫לכן‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫ברורות‬ ‫הנחיות‬ ‫שייתפרסמו‬ ‫עד‬ ,‫אנקדוטליות‬ ‫המלצות‬
  3. 3. '‫אורתו‬ ‫מבט‬ '‫מנק‬ ,‫חבלות‬ ‫של‬ ‫אפידמיולוגיה‬ •40-‫ה‬ ‫משנות‬ ‫כבר‬ ‫קיים‬ CLII ‫לבית‬ ‫חבלות‬ ‫בין‬ ‫הקשר‬ •FORSBERG :93 ‫בשנת‬ ‫נוספים‬ ‫אטיולוגיים‬ ‫גורמים‬ ‫הוסיף‬ CL II, OVERJET UP 4 MM ‫פה‬ ‫ונשימת‬ ‫אינקומפטנטיות‬ ‫שפתיים‬ ,‫קצרה‬ ‫עליונה‬ ‫שפה‬ , •OVERJET ,‫לחבלה‬ ‫הסיכון‬ ‫את‬ ‫מכפיל‬ ‫אינקומפטנטיות‬ ‫ושפתיים‬ ‫מוגדל‬ BAUSS 2008
  4. 4. INFLUENCE OF OVERJET AND LIP COVERAGE ON THE PREVALENCE AND SEVERITY OF INCISOR TRAUMA •‫שפתיים‬ ‫וסגירת‬ ‫מ"מ‬ 0-3 ‫תקין‬ OJ :1 ‫קבוצה‬ ,(????‫)גיל‬ ,‫קבוצות‬ 3-‫ל‬ ‫חולקו‬ ‫מטופלים‬ 1367 .‫אי-קומפט‬ ‫ושפתיים‬ ‫מוגדל‬ OJ :3 ,‫קומפ‬ ‫שפתיים‬ ,‫מ"מ‬ 3 ‫מעל‬ ,‫מוגדל‬ OJ :2 ,‫קומפטנטית‬
  5. 5. ‫חבלות‬ ‫מניעת‬ •MOUTH GUARD ‫כמו‬ ‫ביומכנית‬ ‫במניעה‬ ‫תומכים‬ ADA-‫ה‬ •BOIL AND BITE ‫נפוץ‬ ‫הכי‬ ‫הסד‬ •‫הארעות‬ ‫את‬ ‫יקטין‬ OVERJET-‫ה‬ ‫את‬ ‫להקטין‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫מוקדם‬ '‫אורתו‬ ‫שטיפול‬ ‫סברה‬ ‫הייתה‬ ‫אורתודונטיים‬ ‫במטופלים‬ ‫החבלות‬ ‫בין‬ ‫זהה‬ ‫שכיחות‬ ‫מצא‬ BAUSS 2004 .‫החבלות‬ 80% ‫אמייל-דנטין‬ ‫שבר‬ :‫ביותר‬ ‫הנפוצה‬ ‫החבלה‬ ‫כאשר‬ 10-13%‫רגילים‬ ‫מטופלים‬ ‫לבין‬ •‫להתחיל‬ ‫סיבה‬ ‫אין‬ -‫אמיתיות‬ ‫ראיות‬ ‫וחוסר‬ ‫מוקדם‬ ‫התחלה‬ ‫זמן‬ ,‫בעלות‬ ‫בהתחשב‬ ‫כרוטינה‬ ‫מוגבר‬ OVERJET ‫בגלל‬ ‫מוקדם‬ '‫אורתו‬ ‫טיפול‬
  6. 6. TRAUMA; ORTHODONTICS: PREVALENCE OF TRAUMATIC INJURIES TO THE PERMANENT INCISORS IN CANDIDATES FOR ORTHODONTIC TREATMENT •‫לפני‬ ‫חבלה‬ ‫התרחשה‬ 10% ‫אצל‬ ,15 ‫של‬ ‫ממוצע‬ ‫בגיל‬ ,‫בנים‬ 1367 ‫שלא‬ ‫טראומה‬ ‫אירועי‬ 13 ,‫חוזרות‬ ‫חבלות‬ ‫היו‬ 0.6% ,'‫האורתו‬ ‫הטיפול‬ ‫דווחו‬ •OJ ,11% ‫מ"מ‬ 3 ‫מעל‬ OJ ,‫חבלות‬ 7% -‫ממ‬ 3 ‫עד‬ OJ ‫עם‬ ‫מטופלים‬ 14% ‫השפה‬ ‫של‬ ‫תקינה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫וסגירה‬ • 
  7. 7. ‫פוסט-חבלה‬ ‫תומך‬ ‫כטיפול‬ ‫אורתודונטיה‬ •‫טיפול‬ ,‫וקיבוע‬ ‫לוקסציות‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫למקומה‬ ‫השן‬ ‫החזרת‬ -"‫ה"דחוף‬ ‫הטיפול‬ :‫ראשוני‬ ‫טיפול‬ ‫הראשוני‬ ‫מהטיפול‬ ‫חלק‬ ‫אינו‬ ‫אורתו‬ •‫לטיפול‬ ‫מהחבלה‬ ‫שהזמן‬ ‫ככל‬ ‫יסתבך‬ ‫הטיפול‬ , PDL-‫וה‬ ‫המוך‬ ‫ריפוי‬ ‫לגבי‬ ‫מעקב‬ :‫שניוני‬ ‫טיפול‬ :‫כדי‬ ,‫אורתו‬ ‫בטיפול‬ ‫צורך‬ ‫יש‬ ‫ולעיתים‬ ,‫יתארך‬ .1DIGITAL MANIPULATION-‫ל‬ ‫בהשוואה‬ ‫עדינים‬ ‫אורתו‬ ‫בכוחות‬ ‫שימוש‬ ‫ע"י‬ ‫השן‬ ‫של‬ ‫רפוזיציה‬ .2‫עד‬ ‫עדינים‬ ‫בכוחות‬ ‫שימוש‬ ,‫הבוקלית‬ ‫הפלטה‬ ‫שבר‬ ‫בגלל‬ ‫רפוזיציה‬ ‫לבצע‬ ‫אפשרות‬ ‫אין‬ ‫הרקמה‬ ‫של‬ ‫מחדש‬ ‫לארגון‬ .3‫לאנקילוזה‬ ‫הסיכוי‬ ‫את‬ ‫מורידה‬ ‫אורטודונטית‬ ‫תזוזה‬ -‫אינטרוזיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫במקרה‬
  8. 8. ‫פוסט-חבלה‬ ‫תומך‬ ‫כטיפול‬ ‫אורתודונטיה‬ .‫בלחץ‬ ‫ילד‬ ‫אצל‬ ‫התנהגות‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫מבחינת‬ ‫הקלה‬ -‫בהרדמה‬ ‫צורך‬ ‫אין‬ ‫אורתודונטית‬ ‫למשיכה‬ .4
  9. 9. ‫לטרלית‬ ‫לוקסציה‬ -‫אורתו‬ ‫לטיפול‬ ‫ספציפיות‬ ‫התוויות‬ •‫מידי‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫שיניים‬ ‫להזיז‬ ‫ניתן‬ •‫הפגועה‬ ‫השן‬ ‫צידי‬ ‫משני‬ ‫יציבות‬ ‫שיניים‬ ‫שיש‬ ‫לוודא‬ •‫זמן‬ ‫ביותר‬ ‫צורך‬ ‫יש‬ ‫לעיתים‬ ,‫ימים‬ 3-5 ‫תוך‬ ‫רפוזיציה‬ ‫תהיה‬ ,NITI 12-14 ‫חוט‬ ‫על‬ ‫מומלץ‬ •‫אחורית‬ ‫מנשך‬ ‫בהרמת‬ ‫צורך‬ ‫יש‬ ‫לעיתים‬ •‫סמי-ריגידי‬ ‫כקיבוע‬ ‫גם‬ ‫משמש‬ ‫החוט‬ ,‫למקומה‬ ‫הוחזרה‬ ‫שהשן‬ ‫לאחר‬ •NITI ‫בחוט‬ ‫להשתמש‬ ‫ניתן‬ ,DISPLACEMENT ‫שעברו‬ ‫לשיניים‬ ‫בנוסף‬ ‫אלבאולרי‬ ‫שבר‬ ‫של‬ ‫במקרה‬ ‫השבר‬ ‫לייצור‬ SS OR BETA TITANIUM ‫כמו‬ ‫עבה‬ ‫לחוט‬ ‫לעבור‬ ‫ואז‬ ,‫השיניים‬ ‫של‬ ‫לרפוזיציה‬
  10. 10. ‫שירוש‬ -‫אורתו‬ ‫לטיפול‬ ‫ספציפיות‬ ‫התוויות‬ •‫של‬ ‫ההידראולי‬ ‫הלחץ‬ ,‫מידי‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫מתבצעת‬ ‫אינה‬ ‫ההחזרה‬ ‫כאשר‬ ,‫דם‬ ‫של‬ OOZING ‫ובגלל‬ ,‫השן‬ ‫של‬ "‫"הושבה‬ ‫מונע‬ ‫מהמכתשית‬ ‫הדם‬ .‫המכשתית‬ ‫מן‬ ‫מעלה‬ "‫"צפה‬ ‫השן‬ •‫שעברה‬ ‫שן‬ ‫לקבע‬ ‫מנת‬ ‫על‬ ,‫שתוארה‬ ‫השיטה‬ ‫באותה‬ ‫להשתמש‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫שכנות‬ ‫לשיניים‬ ‫שירוש‬ •‫במקומם‬ ‫והחוט‬ ‫הקוביות‬ ‫את‬ ‫להשאיר‬ ‫עדיף‬ ,‫אנדו‬ ‫בטיפול‬ ‫צורך‬ ‫יש‬ ‫אם‬
  11. 11. ‫אינטרוזיה‬ -‫אורתו‬ ‫לטיפול‬ ‫ספציפיות‬ ‫התוויות‬ •,'‫ש‬ 4-6 ‫תוך‬ ‫ספונטנית‬ ‫בקיעה‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫לעקוב‬ -‫פתוח‬ ‫אפקס‬ -‫בוגרת‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שן‬ PDL-‫ו‬ ‫מוך‬ ‫מבחינת‬ ‫סיבוכים‬ ‫פחות‬ ‫הכי‬ ‫עם‬ ‫השיטה‬ •,'‫ש‬ 3 ‫למשך‬ ‫ספונטנית‬ ‫בקיעה‬ ‫לאפשר‬ ,‫מ"מ‬ 3 ‫עד‬ ‫של‬ ‫אינטרוזיה‬ -‫סגור‬ ‫אפקס‬ ‫לאנקילוזה‬ ‫סכנה‬ ,‫לטפל‬ ,‫נכשל‬ ‫אם‬ •.‫אורתו‬ ‫בטיפול‬ ‫צורך‬ ‫יש‬ ,‫מ"מ‬ 6-7 ‫מעל‬ ‫אינטרוזיה‬ •‫מקטינה‬ ‫מוקדמת‬ ‫טיפול‬ ‫שהתחלת‬ ‫מצא‬ ,‫בכלבים‬ ‫אינטרוזיה‬ ‫שבדק‬ ‫מחקר‬ .‫אנקילוזה‬ -‫שחלופית‬ ‫לספיגה‬ ‫הסיכון‬ ‫את‬
  12. 12. ‫אינטרוזיה‬ -‫אורתו‬ ‫לטיפול‬ ‫ספציפיות‬ ‫התוויות‬ •‫אורתודונטית‬ ‫רפוזיציה‬ ‫לעבור‬ ‫יכולים‬ ,‫אינטרוזיה‬ ‫שעברו‬ ‫מקרים‬ 10 ‫מתוך‬ 9-‫ש‬ ‫מראה‬ ‫הספרות‬ •‫עם‬ ‫כירורגית‬ ‫רפוזיציה‬ ‫לעומת‬ ‫המרגינליות‬ ‫החניכיים‬ ‫של‬ ‫מופחת‬ ‫להרס‬ ‫גורמת‬ ‫זו‬ ‫רפוזיציה‬ ‫צבת‬ •.‫עצמית‬ ‫לבקיעה‬ ‫אופזציה‬ ‫אין‬ -‫מעל‬ ‫או‬ ‫מ"מ‬ 6-7 ‫של‬ ‫באינטרוזיה‬ •‫מידית‬ ‫אורתודונטית‬ ‫או‬ ‫כירורגית‬ ‫רפוזיציה‬ :‫טיפול‬ •‫הבחירה‬ ‫אופציית‬ ‫הינה‬ ‫כירורגית‬ ‫רפוזיציה‬ -‫שבועות‬ 2-3 ‫תוך‬ ‫בט"ש‬ ‫הצורך‬ ‫עקב‬ •‫בעקירה‬ ‫צורך‬ ‫ויהיה‬ ‫ייתכן‬
  13. 13. ‫האורתודונטי‬ ‫הטיפול‬ ‫במהלך‬ ‫חבלה‬ •‫יותר‬ ‫גבוה‬ ‫בסיכון‬ ‫יהיו‬ ‫אורתו‬ ‫טיפול‬ ‫במהלך‬ ‫חבלה‬ ‫שעברו‬ ‫שיניים‬ .‫בלבד‬ ‫אורתו‬ ‫טיפול‬ ‫או‬ ‫חבלה‬ ‫שעברו‬ ‫שיניים‬ ‫מאשר‬ ‫מוך‬ ‫נמק‬ ‫לפתח‬ •‫מוך‬ ‫לנמק‬ ‫הסיכון‬ ‫את‬ ‫מעלות‬ ‫אינטרוזיה‬ ‫או‬ ‫לוקסציה‬ ,‫אקסטרוזיה‬ ‫כותרת‬ ‫חבלות‬ ‫מאשר‬ ‫יותר‬
  14. 14. ‫אורתודונטיות‬ ‫תנועות‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫ביוכמניקה‬ •???‫הפוסט-טרואמטית‬ ‫בתקופה‬ ‫שיניים‬ ‫להזיז‬ ‫יש‬ ‫כיצד‬ •ELASTOMERIC CHAINS, SUPERELASTIC :‫יעדיפו‬ ‫הקלינאים‬ ‫רוב‬ FLEXIBLE CONTINUOUS WIRES, SUPERELASTIC SEGMENTAL OVERLAY WIRES
  15. 15. ‫חבלה‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫שלישוני‬ ‫טיפול‬ •‫פתור‬ ‫אינו‬ ‫נושא‬ ‫הינו‬ ‫חבלה‬ ‫לאחר‬ '‫האורתו‬ ‫הטיפול‬ ‫תזמון‬ •KINDELAN 23:‫מציע‬ ‫מומחים‬ ‫דעת‬ ‫על‬ ‫המתבסס‬ .1‫זעירה‬ ‫חבלה‬ ‫לאחר‬ '‫חו‬ 3 ‫של‬ ‫המתנה‬ ‫חמורו‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫חבלות‬ ‫לאחר‬ '‫חו‬ 6-12 ‫של‬ ‫המתנה‬ .2 •7%-‫ב‬ :‫אורתו‬ ‫טיפול‬ ‫במהלך‬ ‫סגור‬ ‫אפקס‬ ‫עם‬ ‫מטופלים‬ ‫אצל‬ ‫פתולוגיות‬ ‫שכיחות‬ ‫ספיגות‬ ‫יותר‬ 28%-‫ו-ב‬ ‫מוך‬ ‫פתולוגיות‬ ‫יותר‬
  16. 16. ‫חבלה‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫שלישוני‬ ‫טיפול‬ •‫אינטרוזיה‬ ,‫קונקשיין‬ ,‫לוקסציה‬ :‫כמו‬ ,‫פריו‬ ‫המערבות‬ ‫קודמות‬ ‫חבלות‬ ‫מוך‬ ‫לפתולוגיות‬ ‫הסיכון‬ ‫את‬ ‫מעלות‬ (...‫אקסטורזיה‬ •‫הבדלים‬ ‫נמצאו‬ ‫לא‬ ‫כותרת-מוך‬ ‫או‬ ‫כותרת‬ ‫חבלות‬ •‫למעקב‬ ‫רנטגן‬ ‫בצילומי‬ ‫צורך‬ ‫יש‬
  17. 17. ‫שורש‬ ‫טיפול‬ ‫שעברו‬ ‫שיניים‬ •‫הן‬ ‫כאשר‬ ,(‫חבלה‬ ‫או‬ ‫זיהום‬ ‫)עקב‬ ‫ט"ש‬ ‫שעברט‬ ‫שיניים‬ ‫להזיזם‬ ‫ניתן‬ ,‫ספיגה‬ ‫או‬ ‫זיהום‬ ‫ללא‬ ,‫א-סימפטומטיות‬ ‫מועטות‬ ‫השלכות‬ ‫עם‬ ‫אורתודונטית‬ •‫ספיגה‬ ‫פחות‬ ‫תהיה‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫שלשיניים‬ ‫שמראים‬ ‫מחקרים‬ ‫ישנם‬ ‫אורתודונטיה‬ ‫עקב‬ ‫אפיקלית‬
  18. 18. INTERDISCIPLINARY -‫שלישוני‬ ‫אורתודונטי‬ ‫טיפול‬ •‫שבר‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫כותרת‬ ‫הארכת‬ ‫או‬ ,‫הכותרת‬ ‫של‬ ‫אקסטרוזיה‬ :‫כמו‬ ‫טיפולים‬ ‫נכללים‬ ‫כותרת-שורש‬ •‫דילצרסיה‬ ‫שעברו‬ ‫שיניים‬ ‫משיכת‬ •,‫התפתחות‬ ‫סיים‬ ‫לא‬ ‫השורש‬ ‫כאשר‬ ,‫הקדמי‬ ‫לאזור‬ ‫מתלעה‬ ‫של‬ ‫אוטוטרנספלנטציה‬ '‫חו‬ 3-4 ‫לאחר‬ ‫אורתו‬ ‫והזזה‬ INFRAOCCLUSION ‫של‬ ‫במצב‬ ‫השתלה‬ •‫מקדים‬ '‫אורתו‬ ‫טיפול‬ ‫לאחר‬ ,‫שתלים‬ ‫או‬ ‫שיקום‬ ‫ע"י‬ ‫טיפול‬ •‫העצם‬ ‫על‬ ‫לשמור‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫דקורונציה‬ ‫לשקול‬

