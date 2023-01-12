Court marriage process in Banglore

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
The court marriage process is economical, and an alternative way to do a traditional marriage. Couples from different castes, religions, and nationalities can solemnize and register their marriage through a simple process. The marriage is completed in the presence of the marriage registrar. There are also 3 witnesses required to do a court marriage process. In this article, we are going to discuss the documents required, fees, and steps involved in court marriage in Bangalore.
