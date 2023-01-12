Successfully reported this slideshow.
Court marriage process in Banglore

Jan. 12, 2023
The court marriage process is economical, and an alternative way to do a traditional marriage. Couples from different castes, religions, and nationalities can solemnize and register their marriage through a simple process. The marriage is completed in the presence of the marriage registrar. There are also 3 witnesses required to do a court marriage process. In this article, we are going to discuss the documents required, fees, and steps involved in court marriage in Bangalore.

  1. 1. Court marriage Process in Bangalore: Documents Required, Step Involved & Fees The court marriage process is economical, and an alternative way to do a traditional marriage. Couples from different castes, religions, and nationalities can solemnize and register their marriage through a simple process. The marriage is completed in the presence of the marriage registrar. There are also 3 witnesses required to do a court marriage process. In this article, we are going to discuss the documents required, fees, and steps involved in the court marriage process in Bangalore. Court Marriage Process In Bangalore: Steps Involved  Step 1-Notice of marriage: First of all, both parties need to give notice to the marriage officer of the district. It mandates that the parties to the marriage shall give notice of the intended marriage in writing and the form prescribed in the Second Schedule to the Marriage Officer.  Step 2-To publish the notice: The Marriage Officer shall publish the notice by attaching it to some evident place in his office after publishing the notice. There is a waiting period of 30 days for any kind of objection regarding court marriage. The marriage officer can perform the marriage if there is no objection.  Step 3-Objection to marriage: According to the law (under section 7) anyone can object to the court marriage within 30 Days. If the marriage would violate any conditions specified in section 4 of the act. The objection should be on a legal basis. The objection should not be on a personal basis.  Step 4-Declaration by the bride and groom and also by the Witnesses: Three witnesses are required in court marriage, before the solemnization of the marriage. A signature and declaration in the form specified in the 3rd Schedule, in the presence of the Marriage Officer by both bride and groom as well as also by three witnesses are required.  Step 5-Certificate of marriage: After obeying all these steps, the marriage officer will give the marriage certificate. And this certificate must be signed by both the bride and groom and three witnesses. The marriage certificate is evidence of the court marriage. Court Marriage Process in Bangalore: Documents Required The documents required for the court marriage process in Bangalore from the bride and bridegroom are as follows:  The application form should be signed by both bride and groom  Evidence of date of birth of both bride and bridegroom  Residential proof of both  Two passport-size photographs of the bride & groom  Death certificate or divorce order if the parties are previously married
  2. 2.  Receipt of fees paid concerning the application form in the District Court  Statement by both bride and groom that they are not related to each other within the degree of prohibited relationship defined in the Special Marriage Act The documents required from the three witnesses for the court marriage process in Bangalore are as follows:  One passport-size photograph of each witness  Photocopy of the PAN card of each witness  Photocopy of the Identity Document of each witness  Photocopy of any one of these documents such as an Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, or Voter ID Card (front and back side) Court marriage Process in Bangalore: Fees The court marriage fees also differ from one state to another state. The person can individually look into the fees of the respective place where the marriage is to be solemnized. Conclusion: In the above article, we have discussed the different steps, procedures, and fees required for the court marriage process in Bangalore. The Special Marriage Act of 1954 provides many advantages for couples who wish to do a court marriage. Some of these benefits include the fact that court marriages can be conducted without parental permission, there is no need for a dowry, and both Hindu and Muslim couples are treated equally under the law. To get more details about this, you can contact Legal Air.

