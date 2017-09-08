Macromolecules1

1 MacromoleculesMacromolecules copyright cmassengale
2 Organic CompoundsOrganic Compounds • CompoundsCompounds that contain CARBONCARBON are called organicorganic. • Macromole...
3 Carbon (C)Carbon (C) • CarbonCarbon has 4 electrons4 electrons in outer shell. • CarbonCarbon can form covalent bondscov...
4 MacromoleculesMacromolecules • Large organic molecules.Large organic molecules. • Also called POLYMERSPOLYMERS. • Made u...
5 CarbohydratesCarbohydrates copyright cmassengale
6 CarbohydratesCarbohydrates • Small sugar moleculesSmall sugar molecules to largelarge sugar moleculessugar molecules. • ...
7 CarbohydratesCarbohydrates Monosaccharide: one sugar unitMonosaccharide: one sugar unit Examples:Examples: glucose (gluc...
8 CarbohydratesCarbohydrates Disaccharide: two sugar unitDisaccharide: two sugar unit Examples:Examples: – Sucrose (glucos...
9 CarbohydratesCarbohydrates Polysaccharide: many sugar unitsPolysaccharide: many sugar units Examples:Examples: starch (b...
10 LipidsLipids copyright cmassengale
11 LipidsLipids • General term for compounds which are not soluble in waternot soluble in water. • Lipids are soluble in h...
12 LipidsLipids Six functions of lipids:Six functions of lipids: 1.1. Long termLong term energy storageenergy storage 2.2....
13 LipidsLipids Triglycerides:Triglycerides: ccomposed of 1 glycerol1 glycerol and 33 fatty acidsfatty acids. H H-C----O H...
14 Fatty AcidsFatty Acids There are two kinds of fatty acidsfatty acids you may see these on food labels: 1.1. Saturated f...
15 ProteinsProteins copyright cmassengale
16 Proteins (Polypeptides)Proteins (Polypeptides) • Amino acids (20 different kinds of aa) bonded together by peptide bond...
17 Proteins (Polypeptides)Proteins (Polypeptides) Four levels of protein structure:Four levels of protein structure: A.A.P...
18 Primary Structure Amino acids bonded together by peptide bonds (straightpeptide bonds (straight chains)chains) aa1 aa2 ...
19 Secondary StructureSecondary Structure • 3-dimensional folding arrangement of a primary structureprimary structure into...
20 Tertiary StructureTertiary Structure • Secondary structuresSecondary structures bentbent and foldedfolded into a more c...
21 Quaternary StructureQuaternary Structure • Composed of 2 or more “subunits” • Globular in shape • Form in Aqueous envir...
22 NucleicNucleic AcidsAcids copyright cmassengale
23 Nucleic acidsNucleic acids • Two types:Two types: a. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA-a. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA- double h...
24 Nucleic acidsNucleic acids • Nucleotides include:Nucleotides include: phosphate groupphosphate group pentose sugar (5-c...
25 NucleotideNucleotide O O=P-O O PhosphatePhosphate GroupGroup N Nitrogenous baseNitrogenous base (A, G, C, or T)(A, G, C...
26 DNA - double helixDNA - double helix P P P O O O 1 2 3 4 5 5 3 3 5 P P P O O O 1 2 3 4 5 5 3 5 3 G C T A copyright cmas...
27copyright cmassengale
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Macromolecules1

17 views

Published on

..

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Macromolecules1

  1. 1. 1 MacromoleculesMacromolecules copyright cmassengale
  2. 2. 2 Organic CompoundsOrganic Compounds • CompoundsCompounds that contain CARBONCARBON are called organicorganic. • MacromoleculesMacromolecules are large organicorganic moleculesmolecules. copyright cmassengale
  3. 3. 3 Carbon (C)Carbon (C) • CarbonCarbon has 4 electrons4 electrons in outer shell. • CarbonCarbon can form covalent bondscovalent bonds with as many as 44 other atoms (elements). • Usually with C, H, O or NC, H, O or N. • Example:Example: CHCH44(methane)(methane) copyright cmassengale
  4. 4. 4 MacromoleculesMacromolecules • Large organic molecules.Large organic molecules. • Also called POLYMERSPOLYMERS. • Made up of smaller “building blocks” called MONOMERSMONOMERS. • Examples:Examples: 1. Carbohydrates1. Carbohydrates 2. Lipids2. Lipids 3. Proteins3. Proteins 4. Nucleic acids (DNA and RNA)4. Nucleic acids (DNA and RNA)copyright cmassengale
  5. 5. 5 CarbohydratesCarbohydrates copyright cmassengale
  6. 6. 6 CarbohydratesCarbohydrates • Small sugar moleculesSmall sugar molecules to largelarge sugar moleculessugar molecules. • Examples:Examples: A.A. monosaccharidemonosaccharide B.B. disaccharidedisaccharide C.C. polysaccharidepolysaccharide copyright cmassengale
  7. 7. 7 CarbohydratesCarbohydrates Monosaccharide: one sugar unitMonosaccharide: one sugar unit Examples:Examples: glucose (glucose (C6H12O6) deoxyribosedeoxyribose riboseribose FructoseFructose GalactoseGalactose glucoseglucose copyright cmassengale
  8. 8. 8 CarbohydratesCarbohydrates Disaccharide: two sugar unitDisaccharide: two sugar unit Examples:Examples: – Sucrose (glucose+fructose)Sucrose (glucose+fructose) – Lactose (glucose+galactose)Lactose (glucose+galactose) – Maltose (glucose+glucose)Maltose (glucose+glucose) glucoseglucoseglucoseglucose copyright cmassengale
  9. 9. 9 CarbohydratesCarbohydrates Polysaccharide: many sugar unitsPolysaccharide: many sugar units Examples:Examples: starch (bread, potatoes)starch (bread, potatoes) glycogen (beef muscle)glycogen (beef muscle) cellulose (lettuce, corn)cellulose (lettuce, corn) glucoseglucoseglucoseglucose glucoseglucoseglucoseglucose glucoseglucoseglucoseglucose glucoseglucoseglucoseglucose cellulosecellulose copyright cmassengale
  10. 10. 10 LipidsLipids copyright cmassengale
  11. 11. 11 LipidsLipids • General term for compounds which are not soluble in waternot soluble in water. • Lipids are soluble in hydrophobicare soluble in hydrophobic solventssolvents. • Remember:Remember: “stores the most energy”“stores the most energy” • Examples:Examples: 1. Fats1. Fats 2. Phospholipids2. Phospholipids 3. Oils3. Oils 4. Waxes4. Waxes 5. Steroid hormones5. Steroid hormones 6. Triglycerides6. Triglyceridescopyright cmassengale
  12. 12. 12 LipidsLipids Six functions of lipids:Six functions of lipids: 1.1. Long termLong term energy storageenergy storage 2.2. Protection against heat lossProtection against heat loss (insulation)(insulation) 3.3. Protection against physical shockProtection against physical shock 4.4. Protection against water lossProtection against water loss 5.5. Chemical messengers (hormones)Chemical messengers (hormones) 6.6. Major component of membranesMajor component of membranes (phospholipids)(phospholipids) copyright cmassengale
  13. 13. 13 LipidsLipids Triglycerides:Triglycerides: ccomposed of 1 glycerol1 glycerol and 33 fatty acidsfatty acids. H H-C----O H-C----O H-C----O H glycerol O C-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH3 = fatty acids O C-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH3 = O C-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH =CH-CH 2 -CH 2 -CH 2 -CH 2 -CH 3 = copyright cmassengale
  14. 14. 14 Fatty AcidsFatty Acids There are two kinds of fatty acidsfatty acids you may see these on food labels: 1.1. Saturated fatty acids:Saturated fatty acids: no double bondsno double bonds (bad)(bad) 2.2. Unsaturated fatty acids:Unsaturated fatty acids: double bondsdouble bonds (good)(good) O C-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH3 = saturatedsaturated O C-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH=CH-CH 2 -CH 2 -CH 2 -CH 2 -CH 3 = unsaturated copyright cmassengale
  15. 15. 15 ProteinsProteins copyright cmassengale
  16. 16. 16 Proteins (Polypeptides)Proteins (Polypeptides) • Amino acids (20 different kinds of aa) bonded together by peptide bondspeptide bonds (polypeptidespolypeptides). • Six functions of proteins:Six functions of proteins: 1.1. Storage:Storage: albumin (egg white)albumin (egg white) 2.2. Transport:Transport: hemoglobinhemoglobin 3.3. Regulatory:Regulatory: hormoneshormones 4.4. Movement:Movement: musclesmuscles 5.5. Structural:Structural: membranes, hair, nailsmembranes, hair, nails 6.6. Enzymes:Enzymes: cellular reactionscellular reactions copyright cmassengale
  17. 17. 17 Proteins (Polypeptides)Proteins (Polypeptides) Four levels of protein structure:Four levels of protein structure: A.A.Primary StructurePrimary Structure B.B. Secondary StructureSecondary Structure C.C. Tertiary StructureTertiary Structure D.D. Quaternary StructureQuaternary Structure copyright cmassengale
  18. 18. 18 Primary Structure Amino acids bonded together by peptide bonds (straightpeptide bonds (straight chains)chains) aa1 aa2 aa3 aa4 aa5 aa6 Peptide Bonds Amino Acids (aa) copyright cmassengale
  19. 19. 19 Secondary StructureSecondary Structure • 3-dimensional folding arrangement of a primary structureprimary structure into coilscoils and pleatspleats held together by hydrogen bondshydrogen bonds. • Two examples:Two examples: Alpha HelixAlpha Helix Beta Pleated SheetBeta Pleated Sheet Hydrogen BondsHydrogen Bonds copyright cmassengale
  20. 20. 20 Tertiary StructureTertiary Structure • Secondary structuresSecondary structures bentbent and foldedfolded into a more complex 3-D arrangementmore complex 3-D arrangement of linked polypeptides • Bonds: H-bonds, ionic, disulfideBonds: H-bonds, ionic, disulfide bridges (S-S)bridges (S-S) • Call a “subunit”.“subunit”. Alpha HelixAlpha Helix Beta Pleated SheetBeta Pleated Sheet copyright cmassengale
  21. 21. 21 Quaternary StructureQuaternary Structure • Composed of 2 or more “subunits” • Globular in shape • Form in Aqueous environments • Example: enzymes (hemoglobin)enzymes (hemoglobin) subunitssubunits copyright cmassengale
  22. 22. 22 NucleicNucleic AcidsAcids copyright cmassengale
  23. 23. 23 Nucleic acidsNucleic acids • Two types:Two types: a. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA-a. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA- double helix)double helix) b. Ribonucleic acid (RNA-singleb. Ribonucleic acid (RNA-single strand)strand) • Nucleic acidsNucleic acids are composed of long chains of nucleotidesnucleotides linked by dehydration synthesisdehydration synthesis. copyright cmassengale
  24. 24. 24 Nucleic acidsNucleic acids • Nucleotides include:Nucleotides include: phosphate groupphosphate group pentose sugar (5-carbon)pentose sugar (5-carbon) nitrogenous bases:nitrogenous bases: adenine (A)adenine (A) thymine (T) DNA onlythymine (T) DNA only uracil (U) RNA onlyuracil (U) RNA only cytosine (C)cytosine (C) guanine (G)guanine (G) copyright cmassengale
  25. 25. 25 NucleotideNucleotide O O=P-O O PhosphatePhosphate GroupGroup N Nitrogenous baseNitrogenous base (A, G, C, or T)(A, G, C, or T) CH2 O C1 C4 C3 C2 5 SugarSugar (deoxyribose)(deoxyribose) copyright cmassengale
  26. 26. 26 DNA - double helixDNA - double helix P P P O O O 1 2 3 4 5 5 3 3 5 P P P O O O 1 2 3 4 5 5 3 5 3 G C T A copyright cmassengale
  27. 27. 27copyright cmassengale

×