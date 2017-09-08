1 EnzymesEnzymes
2 What Are Enzymes?What Are Enzymes? • Most enzymes are ProteinsProteins ((tertiary and quaternary structures) • Act as Ca...
3 EnzymesEnzymes • Are specific for what they will catalyzecatalyze • Are ReusableReusable • End in –asease -Sucrase-Sucra...
4 How do enzymes Work?How do enzymes Work? Enzymes work by weakeningweakening bondsbonds whichwhich lowerslowers activatio...
5 EnzymesEnzymes Free Energy Progress of the reaction Reactants Products Free energy of activationFree energy of activatio...
6
7 Enzyme-Substrate ComplexEnzyme-Substrate Complex The substancesubstance (reactant) an enzymeenzyme acts on is the substr...
8 Active SiteActive Site • A restricted regionrestricted region of an enzymeenzyme molecule which bindsbinds to the substr...
9 Induced FitInduced Fit • A change in the shapeshape of an enzyme’s active site • InducedInduced by the substrate
10 Induced FitInduced Fit • A changechange in the configurationconfiguration of an enzyme’s activeenzyme’s active sitesite...
11 What Affects Enzyme Activity?What Affects Enzyme Activity? • Three factors:Three factors: 1.1. Environmental Conditions...
12 1. Environmental Conditions1. Environmental Conditions 1. Extreme1. Extreme TemperatureTemperature are the mostare the ...
13 2. Cofactors and Coenzymes2. Cofactors and Coenzymes • Inorganic substancesInorganic substances (zinc, iron)(zinc, iron...
14 Two examples of EnzymeTwo examples of Enzyme InhibitorsInhibitors a.a. Competitive inhibitorsCompetitive inhibitors:: a...
15 InhibitorsInhibitors b.b. Noncompetitive inhibitorsNoncompetitive inhibitors:: Inhibitors that do not enter thedo not e...
16
Enzyme ppt

×