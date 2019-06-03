Successfully reported this slideshow.
Approach to foot drop Dr Kr Vijay Anand, DM Resident Bangur institute of neurosciences , kolkata
Anatomical Review Three muscular compartment in leg  Anterior  Lateral  Posterior
Anterior compartment of leg  Tibialis anterior  Extensor halluces longus  Extensor digitorum longus nerve: Deep peronea...
Lateral compartment of leg  peroneus longus  peroneus brevis Nerve: Superficial peroneal nerve, L5.S1 Chief Action: Ever...
Posterior compartment of leg Superficial group  Gastrocnemius  Plantaris  Soleus Nerve: Tibial nerve- S1, S2 Chief acti...
Posterior compartment of leg contd….. Deep group  Flexor hallucis longus  Flexor digitorum longus Flexor of toes . Tibia...
Sciatic nerve
Sciatic nerve contd….
Deep peroneal nerve
Superficial peroneal nerve
action : root/nerve  Hip flexion : L1 and L2;  Knee extension : L3 and L4 / femoral  Ankle dorsiflexion: L5/ peroneal: ...
Sensory supply of lower limb  Lateral cutaneous nerve of thigh  Posterior cutaneous nerve of thigh  Ilioinguinal nerve ...
Sensory innervation: Nerve
Sensory innervation: Nerve
Sensory innervation: root
Possible anatomical localisation of foot drop  Deep Peroneal Nerve  Common Peroneal Nerve  Sciatic Nerve  Lumbosacral ...
Clinical approach to foot drop: motor exam Deep Peroneal Nerve Common Peroneal Nerve Sciatic Nerve Lumbosacral Plexus L5 r...
Clinical approach to foot drop: sensory exam Deep Peroneal Nerve Common Peroneal Nerve Sciatic Nerve Lumbosacra Plexus L5 ...
Clinical approach to foot drop: other sign Deep Peroneal Nerve Common Peroneal Nerve Sciatic Nerve Lumbosacra Plexus L5 ro...
NCS protocol for foot drop  Peroneal motor study - recording extensor digitorum brevis  If there is no focal slowing or ...
Electromyographic Protocol for foot drop: Routine  At least two muscles innervated by the deep peroneal nerve (e.g., tibi...
 If the short head of the biceps femoris is abnormal or  If any tibial-innervated muscle is abnormal or  If nerve condu...
Nerve Conduction Study Findings Deep Peroneal Nerve Common Peroneal Nerve Sciatic Nerve Lumbosacral Plexus L5 Low peroneal...
Electromyographic findings Deep Peroneal Nerve Common Peroneal Nerve Sciatic Nerve Lumbosacral Plexus L5 Tibialis anterior...
Electromyographic findings contd….. Deep Peroneal Nerve Common Peroneal Nerve Sciatic Nerve Lumbosacral Plexus L5 Gluteus ...
Methods Peroneal Motor Study  Recording Site: Extensor digitorum brevis (EDB) muscle  G1 placed over the muscle belly  ...
Distal stimulation site over the anterior ankle, slightly lateral to the tibialis anterior tendon Proximal stimulation sit...
Peroneal Motor Study Tibialis anterior (TA) muscle  G1 placed over the muscle belly  G2 placed distally over the anterio...
Tibial Motor Study Abductor hallucis brevis (AHB) muscle  G1 placed 1 cm proximal and 1 cm inferior to the navicular prom...
Superficial Peroneal Sensory Study  G1 placed between the tibialis anterior tendon and lateral malleolus  G2 placed 3–4 ...
Sural Sensory Study  G1 placed posterior to the lateral malleolus  G2 placed 3–4 cm distally Stimulation Site  Posterio...
Soleus H Reflex Study  G1 placed one to two fingerbreadths distal to where the soleus meets the two bellies of the gastro...
EMG
Extensor Digitorum Brevis (EDB) needle insertion: • tangentially into the dorsum of the foot two to three fingerbreadths d...
Extensor Hallucis Longus (EHL) Needle Insertion • three to four fingerbreadths above the ankle, just lateral to the tibial...
Tibialis Anterior (TA) Needle Insertion • just lateral to the tibial crest, two thirds the distance up from the ankle towa...
Peroneus Longus (PL) Needle Insertion • lateral calf, three to four fingerbreadths distal to the fibular head Activation •...
Gastrocnemius–Medial Head (MG) Needle Insertion rostral, medial posterior calf Activation Have the patient plantar flex th...
Tibialis Posterior (TP) Needle Insertion medial to the tibia, slightly distal to the mid-point between the ankle and knee,...
Biceps Femoris–Short Head (BF–SH) Needle Insertion three to four fingerbreadths proximal to the lateral knee, medial to th...
Gluteus Maximus (GMAX) Needle Insertion With the patient on their side, insert the needle into the upper outer quadrant of...
Gluteus Medius (GMED) Needle Insertion With the patient lying on his or her side and the side to be studied placed upward,...
Lumbosacral paraspinal Needle Insertion two fingerbreadths from the midline spine with the needle directed slightly medial...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. Approach to foot drop Dr Kr Vijay Anand, DM Resident Bangur institute of neurosciences , kolkata
  2. 2. Anatomical Review Three muscular compartment in leg  Anterior  Lateral  Posterior
  3. 3. Anterior compartment of leg  Tibialis anterior  Extensor halluces longus  Extensor digitorum longus nerve: Deep peroneal – L5 , L4, S1 Chief Action: Dorsiflexion of ankle and extension of toes
  4. 4. Lateral compartment of leg  peroneus longus  peroneus brevis Nerve: Superficial peroneal nerve, L5.S1 Chief Action: Eversion of foot
  5. 5. Posterior compartment of leg Superficial group  Gastrocnemius  Plantaris  Soleus Nerve: Tibial nerve- S1, S2 Chief action: plantar flexion of foot
  6. 6. Posterior compartment of leg contd….. Deep group  Flexor hallucis longus  Flexor digitorum longus Flexor of toes . Tibial nerve S2, S3  Tibialis posterior Invertor of toes . Tibial nerve L4, L5
  7. 7. Sciatic nerve
  8. 8. Sciatic nerve contd….
  9. 9. Deep peroneal nerve
  10. 10. Superficial peroneal nerve
  11. 11. action : root/nerve  Hip flexion : L1 and L2;  Knee extension : L3 and L4 / femoral  Ankle dorsiflexion: L5/ peroneal: common or deep  Ankle plantarflexion : S1 and S2/ tibial  Ankle inversion: L5/ tibial  Ankle eversion: L5, S1/peroneal - common or superficial
  12. 12. Sensory supply of lower limb  Lateral cutaneous nerve of thigh  Posterior cutaneous nerve of thigh  Ilioinguinal nerve  Genitofemoral nerve  Obturator nerve  Femoral nerve & Saphenous nerve  Sciatic nerve  Lateral cutaneous nerve of the calf  Common, superficial & deep peroneal nerve  Sural nerve  Medial & Lateral plantar nerve
  13. 13. Sensory innervation: Nerve
  14. 14. Sensory innervation: Nerve
  15. 15. Sensory innervation: root
  16. 16. Possible anatomical localisation of foot drop  Deep Peroneal Nerve  Common Peroneal Nerve  Sciatic Nerve  Lumbosacral Plexus  L5 root
  17. 17. Clinical approach to foot drop: motor exam Deep Peroneal Nerve Common Peroneal Nerve Sciatic Nerve Lumbosacral Plexus L5 root Weakness of foot dorsiflexion Weakness of foot eversion Weakness of foot inversion Weakness of knee flexion Weakness of glutei
  18. 18. Clinical approach to foot drop: sensory exam Deep Peroneal Nerve Common Peroneal Nerve Sciatic Nerve Lumbosacra Plexus L5 root Sensory loss in web space great toe Sensory loss in dorsum of foot Sensory loss in lateral calf Sensory loss in lateral knee Sensory loss in sole foot Sensory loss in posterior thigh
  19. 19. Clinical approach to foot drop: other sign Deep Peroneal Nerve Common Peroneal Nerve Sciatic Nerve Lumbosacra Plexus L5 root Tinel’s sign at fibular neck Hip and thigh pain Back pain Positive straight-leg raise test
  20. 20. NCS protocol for foot drop  Peroneal motor study - recording extensor digitorum brevis  If there is no focal slowing or conduction block at the fibular neck  perform a peroneal motor study - recording tibialis anterior  Tibial motor study- recording abductor hallucis brevis  Superficial peroneal sensory study  Sural sensory study  Tibial and peroneal F responses
  21. 21. Electromyographic Protocol for foot drop: Routine  At least two muscles innervated by the deep peroneal nerve (e.g., tibialis anterior, extensor hallucis longus)  At least one muscle innervated by the superficial peroneal nerve (e.g., peroneus longus, peroneus brevis)  Tibialis posterior and at least one other tibial muscle (e.g., medial gastrocnemius, soleus, flexor digitorum longus)  Short head of the biceps femoris
  22. 22.  If the short head of the biceps femoris is abnormal or  If any tibial-innervated muscle is abnormal or  If nerve conduction studies demonstrate a non-localizing peroneal neuropathy or abnormal tibial motor or sural responses  more extensive needle examination of other sciatic, gluteal, and paraspinal muscles should be performed to identify the level of the lesion Electromyographic Protocol for foot drop: special
  23. 23. Nerve Conduction Study Findings Deep Peroneal Nerve Common Peroneal Nerve Sciatic Nerve Lumbosacral Plexus L5 Low peroneal CMAP (if axonal) Low tibial CMAP (if axonal) Abnormal peroneal SNAP (if axonal) Abnormal sural SNAP (if axonal) Abnormal H reflex Conduction slowing/block at fibular neck (if demyelinating)
  24. 24. Electromyographic findings Deep Peroneal Nerve Common Peroneal Nerve Sciatic Nerve Lumbosacral Plexus L5 Tibialis anterior Extensor hallucis longus Peroneus longus Tibialis posterior Flexor digitorum longus Short head of the biceps femoris
  25. 25. Electromyographic findings contd….. Deep Peroneal Nerve Common Peroneal Nerve Sciatic Nerve Lumbosacral Plexus L5 Gluteus medius Tensor fascia latae Paraspinal muscles
  26. 26. Methods Peroneal Motor Study  Recording Site: Extensor digitorum brevis (EDB) muscle  G1 placed over the muscle belly  G2 placed distally over the metatarsal–phalangeal joint of the little toe Stimulation Sites  Ankle: Anterior ankle, slightly lateral to tibialis anterior tendon  Below fibular head: Lateral calf, one to two fingerbreadths inferior to fibular head  Lateal popliteal fossa (above fibular neck): Lateral knee, adjacent to external hamstring tendons, at a distance of 10–12 cm from the below-fibular head site
  27. 27. Distal stimulation site over the anterior ankle, slightly lateral to the tibialis anterior tendon Proximal stimulation site below the fibular head. Proximal stimulation site in the lateral popliteal fossa above the fibular neck.
  28. 28. Peroneal Motor Study Tibialis anterior (TA) muscle  G1 placed over the muscle belly  G2 placed distally over the anterior ankle  Distal stimulation site below the fibular head  Proximal stimulation site in the lateral popliteal fossa above the fibular neck.
  29. 29. Tibial Motor Study Abductor hallucis brevis (AHB) muscle  G1 placed 1 cm proximal and 1 cm inferior to the navicular prominence  G2 placed over the metatarsal–phalangeal joint of the great toe Stimulation Sites  Medial ankle: Slightly proximal and posterior to the medial malleolus  Popliteal fossa: Mid-posterior knee over the popliteal pulse
  30. 30. Superficial Peroneal Sensory Study  G1 placed between the tibialis anterior tendon and lateral malleolus  G2 placed 3–4 cm distally Stimulation Site  Lateral calf
  31. 31. Sural Sensory Study  G1 placed posterior to the lateral malleolus  G2 placed 3–4 cm distally Stimulation Site  Posterior–lateral calf
  32. 32. Soleus H Reflex Study  G1 placed one to two fingerbreadths distal to where the soleus meets the two bellies of the gastrocnemius  G2 placed over the Achilles tendon Stimulation Site  Popliteal fossa: Mid-posterior knee over the popliteal pulse
  33. 33. EMG
  34. 34. Extensor Digitorum Brevis (EDB) needle insertion: • tangentially into the dorsum of the foot two to three fingerbreadths distal to the lateral malleolus. • The muscle can often be easily felt by having the patient extend all theirs toes Activation Have the patient extend the toes
  35. 35. Extensor Hallucis Longus (EHL) Needle Insertion • three to four fingerbreadths above the ankle, just lateral to the tibialis anterior tendon Activation • Have the patient extend the great toe
  36. 36. Tibialis Anterior (TA) Needle Insertion • just lateral to the tibial crest, two thirds the distance up from the ankle toward the knee Activation • Have the patient dorsiflex the ankle
  37. 37. Peroneus Longus (PL) Needle Insertion • lateral calf, three to four fingerbreadths distal to the fibular head Activation • Have the patient evert the ankle
  38. 38. Gastrocnemius–Medial Head (MG) Needle Insertion rostral, medial posterior calf Activation Have the patient plantar flex the ankle
  39. 39. Tibialis Posterior (TP) Needle Insertion medial to the tibia, slightly distal to the mid-point between the ankle and knee, deep to the flexor digitorum longus Activation Have the patient invert the ankle
  40. 40. Biceps Femoris–Short Head (BF–SH) Needle Insertion three to four fingerbreadths proximal to the lateral knee, medial to the tendon to the long head of the biceps femoris Activation Have the patient flex the knee
  41. 41. Gluteus Maximus (GMAX) Needle Insertion With the patient on their side, insert the needle into the upper outer quadrant of the buttock. Activation Have the patient extend the thigh with the knee straight
  42. 42. Gluteus Medius (GMED) Needle Insertion With the patient lying on his or her side and the side to be studied placed upward, insert the needle into the lateral thigh two to three fingerbreadths distal to the iliac crest Activation Have the patient abduct the thigh
  43. 43. Lumbosacral paraspinal Needle Insertion two fingerbreadths from the midline spine with the needle directed slightly medially. To ensure that the needle is in the deeper layer of muscles, it should be advanced to just touch the lamina and then pulled back slightly Activation Have the patient extend the hip with the leg straight
  44. 44. THANK YOU

