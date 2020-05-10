Successfully reported this slideshow.
 The shoes are under the bed. My bedroom The stuffed animals are on the table.
 The screen is between the cartridge case and the lamp.  The shoes are to the right of the cabinet.
 The radio is to the left of the cabinet.  The pencils are behind the curtain.
 The bed is next to the door.  The guitar is on top of the radio.
 Notebooks are in the cabinet. The computer is in front of the bed. THE COMPUTER IS IN FRONT OF THE BED
Ingles mi dormitorio

Ingles mi dormitorio

