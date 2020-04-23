Successfully reported this slideshow.
Muzeum Karykatury im. Eryka Lipińskiego w Warszawie
Informacje o muzeum • Miejscowość: Warszawa • Adres: ul. Kozia 11, 00-070 Warszawa • Data założenia: 15 września 1978 • Za...
Dawno dawno temu…. Muzeum Karykatury powstało 15 września 1978 rok jako oddział Muzeum Literatury. Inicjatorem był Eryk Li...
Rozwój Przez pierwsze 5 lat działalności muzeum wystawy odbywały się w galerii tygodnika Szpilki. Od 1983r. Instytucja fun...
Front muzeum
Położenie na mapie Warszawy
Pokaźna kolekcja Początkowo skromna kolekcja prac rysunkowych wynosiła zaledwie 2500 obiektów. Przez kolejne długie lata p...
Karykaturzyści • William Hogarth • Daniel Chodowiecki • Jan Piotr Norblin • Honore Daumier • Jacek Gawłowski • Andrzej Sto...
Zajrzyjmy do środka
Dziękuje za uwagę! Klaudia Wiśniewska 3Rtb Źródła użyte w prezentacji: http://muzeumkarykatury.pl/joomla/ https://pl.m.wik...
Muzeum karykatury

  1. 1. Muzeum Karykatury im. Eryka Lipińskiego w Warszawie
  2. 2. Informacje o muzeum • Miejscowość: Warszawa • Adres: ul. Kozia 11, 00-070 Warszawa • Data założenia: 15 września 1978 • Zakres zbiorów: rysunek satyryczny • Wielkość zbiorów: 20 tysięcy • Dyrektor: Elżbieta Laskowska Budynek muzeum
  3. 3. Dawno dawno temu…. Muzeum Karykatury powstało 15 września 1978 rok jako oddział Muzeum Literatury. Inicjatorem był Eryk Lipiński,od lat 60 znany jako dziennikarz, grafik i scenograf. Początkiem zbiorów była jego prywatna kolekcja, pierwsza kolekcja muzeum zawierała prace w formie darowizn.
  4. 4. Rozwój Przez pierwsze 5 lat działalności muzeum wystawy odbywały się w galerii tygodnika Szpilki. Od 1983r. Instytucja funkcjonuje w obecnej siedzibie przy ul. Koziej 11. Warto wspomnieć również ze do uzyskania praw do tego budynku i zdobycie funduszy na remont Lipiński oraz współpracownicy wykazali ogromne zaangażowanie. Wnętrze
  5. 5. Front muzeum
  6. 6. Położenie na mapie Warszawy
  7. 7. Pokaźna kolekcja Początkowo skromna kolekcja prac rysunkowych wynosiła zaledwie 2500 obiektów. Przez kolejne długie lata pracy ta liczba wzrosła do 16 000 ekspozycji. Uwzględniając stałe prace kolekcja liczy 25 000 rysunków, ale również obiekty malarskie, rzeźby.
  8. 8. Karykaturzyści • William Hogarth • Daniel Chodowiecki • Jan Piotr Norblin • Honore Daumier • Jacek Gawłowski • Andrzej Stopka • Jerzy Zaruba • Tomasz Broda • Edward Lutczyn • Jerzy Flisak • Eryk Lipiński • Andrzej Czeczot • Roland Topor • Jean Effel • Herbert Sandberg Artyści których prace znajdują się w kolekcji muzeum:
  9. 9. Zajrzyjmy do środka
  10. 10. Dziękuje za uwagę! Klaudia Wiśniewska 3Rtb Źródła użyte w prezentacji: http://muzeumkarykatury.pl/joomla/ https://pl.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muzeum_Karykatury_im._Eryka_Lipińskiego

